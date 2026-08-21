Sasha Yodashkin analyzes Friday's preseason DFS contests, with picks and lineup strategy to help you build winning rosters on DraftKings and FanDuel.

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Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues Friday with a three-game slate that starts at 7 p.m. EDT and features Jets vs. Steelers, Panthers vs. Jaguars and Packers vs. Broncos.

Friday's featured DraftKings contest is the $60K Preseason Special, with $15 entries and a $20K top prize, while FanDuel's $8K Friday NFL Preseason Rush contest has $9 entries and $2K to first place.

Below, we'll break down preseason DFS strategy and recommended targets from Friday's three-game NFL slate.

Strategy

Both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS lineups consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one flex (RB/WR/TE) and one DST unit. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary cap hit in preseason DFS contests, so this format is all about finding the highest-scoring fantasy players rather than balancing production against cost.

Teams typically rest key starters for the vast majority or entirety of preseason games, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting younger players or fringe roster prospects who are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it.

Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets, in addition to the players highlighted below.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Quarterback

Drew Allar, PIT vs. NYJ: Allar was sensational in his first taste of NFL action, albeit against subpar competition, passing for two TDs and running in another against the Packers last week after checking into the game late in the third quarter. The rookie third-round pick out of Penn State will look to keep rolling against the Jets' depth players after Friday's starter Will Howard leaves the game for the Steelers. Allar, Howard and Mason Rudolph are battling for the second spot on the depth chart behind Aaron Rodgers.

Honorable Mentions: Cade Klubnik, NYJ at PIT; Kyle Trask, CAR at JAC; Jarrett Stidham, DEN vs. GB

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Running Back

J'Mari Taylor, JAC vs. CAR: Taylor made the most of his heavy workload in the Jaguars' preseason opener, rushing 22 times for 78 yards and a TD. The undrafted rookie out of Virginia could see extended run again, as Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez are unlikely to play much, while LeQuint Allen is sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Ameer Abdullah and DeeJay Dallas are known quantities, with 154 and 84 games of regular-season experience under their respective belts, so Jacksonville's coaching staff can glean much more out of seeing Taylor in a game situation compared to those two veteran alternatives.

Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN vs. GB: McLaughlin is battling Tyler Badie and Cody Schrader for the fourth spot on Denver's backfield depth chart, so it makes sense that all three got between five and nine touches in the Broncos' preseason opener. McLaughlin made the most of his six carries and two targets, leading that trio with 29 scrimmage yards, including a five-yard receiving TD. He has by far the best regular-season track record of the group, so McLaughlin brings a nice mix of skill and opportunity here.

Honorable Mentions: Trevor Etienne, CAR at JAC; Eli Heidenreich, PIT vs. NYJ; Chip Trayanum, NYJ at PIT

Use RotoWire's interactive Mock Draft Simulator to prepare for every scenario in your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Wide Receiver

Omar Cooper, NYJ at PIT: Cooper is battling Isaiah Williams for a spot in three-receiver sets. The rookie first-round pick from Indiana is likely to eventually win that job, but he could help his case by producing in the preseason and will likely get ample opportunities to do so Friday. In his first taste of NFL action during the preseason opener, Cooper caught two of three targets for 31 yards.

Germie Bernard, PIT vs. NYJ: Like Cooper, Bernard's a relatively high draft pick competing with a beatable opponent for a top-three spot on the WR depth chart. The rookie second-rounder out of Alabama made an early statement in his battle with Roman Wilson during Week 1 of preseason, as Bernard caught four of five targets for 51 yards against the Packers while Wilson was limited to a single seven-yard catch. Bernard still has work to do in order to ensure he beats out Wilson, but both WRs should get plenty of opportunities Friday in the absences of DK Metcalf (undisclosed) and Michael Pittman (hamstring).

Savion Williams, GB at DEN: Williams slid up to fourth on Green Bay's WR depth chart following the offseason departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. The 2025 third-round pick was limited to 78 receiving yards during his rookie regular season, but Williams has the speed to generate big plays if he can get the ball in space, which is why he also sees involvement on special teams and gets the occasional handoff. He led the Packers with five targets in their preseason opener, and Williams will likely have the ball schemed into his hands a few times in this game so the coaching staff can continue to evaluate his development.

Honorable Mentions: C.J. Williams, JAC vs. CAR; John Metchie, CAR at JAC; Troy Franklin, DEN vs. GB

Tight End

Ja'Tavion Sanders, CAR at JAC: Sanders finds himself battling for a roster spot after Carolina's recent signing of Darren Waller. The 2024 fourth-round pick paced the Panthers' TEs with 342 receiving yards as a rookie, but he had just 190 receiving yards during the 2025 regular season. Sanders was an accomplished college pass catcher at Texas, topping 600 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023, so he has superior receiving aptitude compared to most of the alternatives at the position that are getting decent run in the preseason.

Honorable Mentions: Robert Tonyan, PIT vs. NYJ; Tanner Koziol, JAC vs. CAR; Justin Joly, DEN vs. GB

Defense/Special Teams

Denver Broncos vs. GB: The Broncos are six-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, making them Friday's largest favorites. Denver's starting defense won't play much, but the team's strong defensive philosophy seems to trickle down through the entire roster, as this unit picked off Cooper Rush twice and held Atlanta to seven points in the preseason opener. The Packers plan to start Jordan Love at QB, but after what's likely to be a relatively brief Love appearance, backups Tyrod Taylor and Kyle McCord are unlikely to instill significant fear into Denver's defense.

Honorable Mentions: Steelers vs. NYJ; Jaguars vs. CAR; Panthers at JAC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.