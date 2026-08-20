Sasha Yodashkin analyzes Saturday's preseason DFS contests, with picks and lineup strategy to help you build winning rosters on DraftKings and FanDuel.

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Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday with a two-game slate. The two-game DFS slate starts at 8 p.m. EDT and features Raiders vs. Texans and 49ers vs. Chargers.

Thursday's featured DraftKings contest is the $80K Preseason Special, with $15 entries and a $20K top prize, while FanDuel's $12K Thursday NFL Preseason Rush contest has $9 entries and $3K to first place.

Below, we'll break down preseason DFS strategy and recommended targets from Thursday's two-game NFL slate.

Roster Strategy

Both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS lineups consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one flex (RB/WR/TE) and one DST unit. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary cap hit in preseason DFS contests, so this format is all about finding the highest-scoring fantasy players rather than balancing production against cost.

Teams typically rest key starters for the vast majority or entirety of preseason games, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting younger players or fringe roster prospects who are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it. The 49ers and Chargers are expected to dress most or all of their starters, but these players are unlikely to play more than a series or two, so there will probably be better fantasy options further down the depth charts.

Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets, in addition to the players highlighted below.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Quarterback

Fernando Mendoza, LV at HOU: Head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters that Mendoza will get a lot of reps Thursday, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden, so Mendoza offers a nice mix of talent and opportunity. The rookie first overall pick threw for 97 yards and a TD in his first taste of NFL action last Thursday, and the Raiders won't be afraid to give Mendoza plenty of action since Kirk Cousins remains the favorite to be the team's Week 1 starting QB. Houston has an elite starting defense, but Mendoza will mostly face backups, making the matchup far less daunting.

Honorable Mentions: Trey Lance, LAC vs. SF; Davis Mills, HOU vs. LV

Check out our Fantasy Football ADP Report for a comprehensive tool with live-updated ADP data for multiple league formats and sites.

Running Back

Noah Whittington, HOU vs. LV: Whittington got 14 touches in Houston's preseason opener, and he should be in store for another busy outing after Josh Pitsenberger (ankle) was placed on IR following nine carries last week. David Montgomery and Woody Marks are both likely to be rested, while Jawhar Jordan (hip) and British Brooks (hand) are both banged up, leaving Whittington and Owen Wright as the only options to see sizable workloads in this game at RB for the Texans.

Mike Washington, LV at HOU: Washington showcased his big-play capabilities with a 53-yard run on one of his six carries in his NFL debut last week. He's the favorite to win the backup job behind Ashton Jeanty, but Washington could help his case with another strong outing here. Like Mendoza, Washington could see significant playing time Thursday as part of the Raiders' second-team offense.

Honorable Mentions: Sincere McCormick, SF at LAC; Amar Johnson, LAC vs. SF

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Wide Receiver

De'Zhaun Stribling, SF at LAC: Stribling has rocketed up fantasy draft boards after catching seven of eight targets for 63 yards in his NFL debut last week. With the 49ers banged up at wide receiver, there is some risk that Stribling's workload is reduced to ensure he doesn't join the team's lengthy injury list, but it's more likely that the coaching staff still wants to see more game action from him after he impressed with strong play in training camp in addition to standing out in Week 1 of preseason.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, LAC vs. SF: Lambert-Smith wasn't involved much as a rookie, but the 2025 fifth-round pick is battling fellow youngsters Tre' Harris and Brenen Thompson for slotting on the Chargers' depth chart behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston (lower body). Lambert-Smith and Thompson tied for the team lead with six targets apiece in Week 1 of preseason, and the former caught four of those targets for 58 yards.

Malik Benson, LV at HOU: Benson finished second on the team in both targets (four) and receiving yards (26) in the preseason opener, trailing Phillip Dorsett's six targets and E.J. Williams' 41 yards through the air. The rookie sixth-round pick out of Oregon has been getting first-team reps in practice as Benson tries to earn a prominent role in Vegas' underwhelming WR room, but performing well in game situations during the preseason would go a long way in helping Benson climb the WR depth chart.

Honorable Mentions: Jared Wayne, HOU vs. LV; Brenen Thompson, LAC vs. SF; Jordan Watkins, SF at LAC

Tight End

Marlin Klein, HOU vs. LV: Klein was targeted only once in his first taste of NFL action last week, but the rookie second-round pick turned that lone opportunity into a 31-yard catch, which was enough to lead Houston in receiving yards in a 27-7 loss to the Chargers. He had just 248 yards and one touchdown at Michigan in 2025 and was drafted 59th overall due primarily to his blocking ability, but it's possible Houston's brass saw some untapped receiving ability in Klein, and the preseason is the perfect venue to try to unlock that skill set.

Honorable Mentions: Oronde Gadsden, LAC vs. SF; Michael Mayer, LV at HOU

Defense/Special Teams

Los Angeles Chargers vs. SF: Whether it's the training staff, the nearby substation, or just bad luck, the 49ers have been ravaged by injuries in recent years, and that trend has continued into training camp. Three of San Francisco's top four RBs, two of the top three WRs and the top TE are all hurt at the moment, so the 49ers couldn't field a lineup of starting skill-position players even if they wanted. San Francisco's offensive output will likely remain limited due to a lack of available talent, while the Chargers' defense got off to a good start under new DC Chris O'Leary last week, holding the Texans to seven points.

Honorable Mentions: Las Vegas Raiders at HOU, San Francisco 49ers at LAC

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.