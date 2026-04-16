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With just over a week to go until the NFL Draft kicks off from downtown Pittsburgh, RotoWire.com used Claude to run 100 simulations through the AI tool to see projections for who will be drafted between rounds 1 through 3.
Rounds 1–3 — 96 picks projected across all 32 NFL teams
96
Total Picks
EDGE
Top Position
3
QBs Projected
Ohio St.
Top School
EDGEWRCBOTLBDTSRBGQBTE
Round 1Picks 1–32 | 32 selections
#
Team
Player
Pos
1
LV
LV
Raiders
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana
QB
2
NYJ
NYJ
Jets
Arvell Reese
Ohio State
EDGE
3
ARI
ARI
Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame
RB
4
TEN
TEN
Titans
Caleb Downs
Ohio State
S
5
NYG
NYG
Giants
David Bailey
Texas Tech
EDGE
6
CLE
CLE
Browns
Sonny Styles
Ohio State
LB
7
WAS
WAS
Commanders
Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami
EDGE
8
NO
NO
Saints
Francis Mauigoa
Miami
OT
9
KC
KC
Chiefs
Carnell Tate
Ohio State
WR
10
CIN
CIN
Bengals
Mansoor Delane
LSU
CB
11
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Spencer Fano
Utah
OT
12
DAL
DAL
Cowboys
Makai Lemon
USC
WR
13
LAR
LAR
Rams
Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State
WR
14
BAL
BAL
Ravens
Monroe Freeling
Georgia
OT
15
TB
TB
Buccaneers
Vega Ioane
Penn State
G
16
NYJ
NYJ
Jets
Dillon Thieneman
Oregon
S
17
DET
DET
Lions
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama
OT
18
MIN
MIN
Vikings
Jermod McCoy
Tennessee
CB
19
CAR
CAR
Panthers
Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon
TE
20
DAL
DAL
Cowboys
Keldric Faulk
Auburn
EDGE
21
PIT
PIT
Steelers
Akheem Mesidor
Miami
EDGE
22
LAC
LAC
Chargers
Blake Miller
Clemson
OT
23
PHI
PHI
Eagles
Avieon Terrell
Clemson
CB
24
CLE
CLE
Browns
Caleb Lomu
Utah
OT
25
CHI
CHI
Bears
Ty Simpson
Alabama
QB
26
BUF
BUF
Bills
CJ Allen
Georgia
LB
27
SF
SF
49ers
Denzel Boston
Washington
WR
28
HOU
HOU
Texans
Kayden McDonald
Ohio State
DT
29
KC
KC
Chiefs
Peter Woods
Clemson
DT
30
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Toledo
S
31
NE
NE
Patriots
T.J. Parker
Clemson
EDGE
32
SEA
SEA
Seahawks
Max Iheanachor
Arizona State
OT
Round 2Picks 33–64 | 32 selections
#
Team
Player
Pos
33
NYJ
NYJ
Jets
Zachariah Branch
Georgia
WR
34
ARI
ARI
Cardinals
Caleb Banks
Florida
DT
35
TEN
TEN
Titans
Colton Hood
Tennessee
CB
36
LV
LV
Raiders
Cashius Howell
Texas A&M
EDGE
37
NYG
NYG
Giants
Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas
LB
38
HOU
HOU
Texans
Jadarian Price
Notre Dame
RB
39
CLE
CLE
Browns
Gabe Jacas
Illinois
EDGE
40
KC
KC
Chiefs
Emmanuel Pregnon
Oregon
G
41
CIN
CIN
Bengals
Chris Johnson
San Diego State
CB
42
NO
NO
Saints
Lee Hunter
Texas Tech
DT
43
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Chris Brazzell II
Tennessee
WR
44
NYJ
NYJ
Jets
D'Angelo Ponds
Indiana
CB
45
BAL
BAL
Ravens
Eli Stowers
Vanderbilt
TE
46
TB
TB
Buccaneers
Jacob Rodriguez
Texas Tech
LB
47
IND
IND
Colts
R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma
EDGE
48
ATL
ATL
Falcons
Germie Bernard
Alabama
WR
49
MIN
MIN
Vikings
Malachi Lawrence
UCF
EDGE
50
DET
DET
Lions
Zion Young
Missouri
EDGE
51
CAR
CAR
Panthers
A.J. Haulcy
LSU
S
52
GB
GB
Packers
Brandon Cisse
South Carolina
CB
53
PIT
PIT
Steelers
Omar Cooper Jr.
Indiana
WR
54
PHI
PHI
Eagles
Christen Miller
Georgia
DT
55
LAC
LAC
Chargers
Kyle Louis
Pittsburgh
LB
56
JAX
JAX
Jaguars
Chase Bisontis
Texas A&M
G
57
CHI
CHI
Bears
Derrick Moore
Michigan
EDGE
58
SF
SF
49ers
Antonio Williams
Clemson
WR
59
HOU
HOU
Texans
Keionte Scott
Miami
CB
60
CHI
CHI
Bears
Jonah Coleman
Washington
RB
61
LAR
LAR
Rams
Bud Clark
TCU
S
62
DEN
DEN
Broncos
Josiah Trotter
Missouri
LB
63
NE
NE
Patriots
Caleb Tiernan
Northwestern
OT
64
SEA
SEA
Seahawks
Jake Golday
Cincinnati
LB
Round 3Picks 65–96 | 32 selections
#
Team
Player
Pos
65
ARI
ARI
Cardinals
Treydan Stukes
Arizona
CB
66
TEN
TEN
Titans
Romello Height
Texas Tech
EDGE
67
LV
LV
Raiders
Keith Abney II
Arizona State
CB
68
PHI
PHI
Eagles
Mike Washington Jr.
Arkansas
RB
69
HOU
HOU
Texans
Keylan Rutledge
Georgia Tech
G
70
CLE
CLE
Browns
KC Concepcion
Texas A&M
WR
71
WAS
WAS
Commanders
Elijah Sarratt
Indiana
WR
72
CIN
CIN
Bengals
Gennings Dunker
Iowa
OT
73
NO
NO
Saints
Malachi Fields
Notre Dame
WR
74
KC
KC
Chiefs
Joshua Josephs
Tennessee
EDGE
75
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Max Klare
Ohio State
TE
76
PIT
PIT
Steelers
Domonique Orange
Iowa State
DT
77
TB
TB
Buccaneers
Kamari Ramsey
USC
S
78
IND
IND
Colts
Ted Hurst
Georgia State
WR
79
ATL
ATL
Falcons
Davison Igbinosun
Ohio State
CB
80
BAL
BAL
Ravens
Jake Slaughter
Florida
G
81
JAX
JAX
Jaguars
Genesis Smith
Arizona
S
82
MIN
MIN
Vikings
Malik Muhammad
Texas
CB
83
CAR
CAR
Panthers
Sam Hecht
Kansas State
G
84
GB
GB
Packers
Gracen Halton
Oklahoma
DT
85
PIT
PIT
Steelers
Skyler Bell
UConn
WR
86
LAC
LAC
Chargers
Darrell Jackson Jr.
Florida State
DT
87
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Deion Burks
Oklahoma
WR
88
JAX
JAX
Jaguars
Daylen Everette
Georgia
CB
89
CHI
CHI
Bears
Zakee Wheatley
Penn State
S
90
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Bryce Lance
North Dakota State
WR
91
BUF
BUF
Bills
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Penn State
EDGE
92
DAL
DAL
Cowboys
LT Overton
Alabama
EDGE
93
LAR
LAR
Rams
Jalon Kilgore
South Carolina
S
94
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Emmett Johnson
Nebraska
RB
95
NE
NE
Patriots
Garrett Nussmeier
LSU
QB
96
SEA
SEA
Seahawks
Deontae Lawson
Alabama
LB
Round 1Picks 1–32 | 32 selections
#
Team
Player
Pos
1
LV
LV
Raiders
Fernando Mendoza
Indiana
QB
2
NYJ
NYJ
Jets
Arvell Reese
Ohio State
EDGE
3
ARI
ARI
Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love
Notre Dame
RB
4
TEN
TEN
Titans
Caleb Downs
Ohio State
S
5
NYG
NYG
Giants
David Bailey
Texas Tech
EDGE
6
CLE
CLE
Browns
Sonny Styles
Ohio State
LB
7
WAS
WAS
Commanders
Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami
EDGE
8
NO
NO
Saints
Francis Mauigoa
Miami
OT
9
KC
KC
Chiefs
Carnell Tate
Ohio State
WR
10
CIN
CIN
Bengals
Mansoor Delane
LSU
CB
11
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Spencer Fano
Utah
OT
12
DAL
DAL
Cowboys
Makai Lemon
USC
WR
13
LAR
LAR
Rams
Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State
WR
14
BAL
BAL
Ravens
Monroe Freeling
Georgia
OT
15
TB
TB
Buccaneers
Vega Ioane
Penn State
G
16
NYJ
NYJ
Jets
Dillon Thieneman
Oregon
S
17
DET
DET
Lions
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama
OT
18
MIN
MIN
Vikings
Jermod McCoy
Tennessee
CB
19
CAR
CAR
Panthers
Kenyon Sadiq
Oregon
TE
20
DAL
DAL
Cowboys
Keldric Faulk
Auburn
EDGE
21
PIT
PIT
Steelers
Akheem Mesidor
Miami
EDGE
22
LAC
LAC
Chargers
Blake Miller
Clemson
OT
23
PHI
PHI
Eagles
Avieon Terrell
Clemson
CB
24
CLE
CLE
Browns
Caleb Lomu
Utah
OT
25
CHI
CHI
Bears
Ty Simpson
Alabama
QB
26
BUF
BUF
Bills
CJ Allen
Georgia
LB
27
SF
SF
49ers
Denzel Boston
Washington
WR
28
HOU
HOU
Texans
Kayden McDonald
Ohio State
DT
29
KC
KC
Chiefs
Peter Woods
Clemson
DT
30
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Toledo
S
31
NE
NE
Patriots
T.J. Parker
Clemson
EDGE
32
SEA
SEA
Seahawks
Max Iheanachor
Arizona State
OT
Round 2Picks 33–64 | 32 selections
#
Team
Player
Pos
33
NYJ
NYJ
Jets
Zachariah Branch
Georgia
WR
34
ARI
ARI
Cardinals
Caleb Banks
Florida
DT
35
TEN
TEN
Titans
Colton Hood
Tennessee
CB
36
LV
LV
Raiders
Cashius Howell
Texas A&M
EDGE
37
NYG
NYG
Giants
Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas
LB
38
HOU
HOU
Texans
Jadarian Price
Notre Dame
RB
39
CLE
CLE
Browns
Gabe Jacas
Illinois
EDGE
40
KC
KC
Chiefs
Emmanuel Pregnon
Oregon
G
41
CIN
CIN
Bengals
Chris Johnson
San Diego State
CB
42
NO
NO
Saints
Lee Hunter
Texas Tech
DT
43
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Chris Brazzell II
Tennessee
WR
44
NYJ
NYJ
Jets
D'Angelo Ponds
Indiana
CB
45
BAL
BAL
Ravens
Eli Stowers
Vanderbilt
TE
46
TB
TB
Buccaneers
Jacob Rodriguez
Texas Tech
LB
47
IND
IND
Colts
R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma
EDGE
48
ATL
ATL
Falcons
Germie Bernard
Alabama
WR
49
MIN
MIN
Vikings
Malachi Lawrence
UCF
EDGE
50
DET
DET
Lions
Zion Young
Missouri
EDGE
51
CAR
CAR
Panthers
A.J. Haulcy
LSU
S
52
GB
GB
Packers
Brandon Cisse
South Carolina
CB
53
PIT
PIT
Steelers
Omar Cooper Jr.
Indiana
WR
54
PHI
PHI
Eagles
Christen Miller
Georgia
DT
55
LAC
LAC
Chargers
Kyle Louis
Pittsburgh
LB
56
JAX
JAX
Jaguars
Chase Bisontis
Texas A&M
G
57
CHI
CHI
Bears
Derrick Moore
Michigan
EDGE
58
SF
SF
49ers
Antonio Williams
Clemson
WR
59
HOU
HOU
Texans
Keionte Scott
Miami
CB
60
CHI
CHI
Bears
Jonah Coleman
Washington
RB
61
LAR
LAR
Rams
Bud Clark
TCU
S
62
DEN
DEN
Broncos
Josiah Trotter
Missouri
LB
63
NE
NE
Patriots
Caleb Tiernan
Northwestern
OT
64
SEA
SEA
Seahawks
Jake Golday
Cincinnati
LB
Round 3Picks 65–96 | 32 selections
#
Team
Player
Pos
65
ARI
ARI
Cardinals
Treydan Stukes
Arizona
CB
66
TEN
TEN
Titans
Romello Height
Texas Tech
EDGE
67
LV
LV
Raiders
Keith Abney II
Arizona State
CB
68
PHI
PHI
Eagles
Mike Washington Jr.
Arkansas
RB
69
HOU
HOU
Texans
Keylan Rutledge
Georgia Tech
G
70
CLE
CLE
Browns
KC Concepcion
Texas A&M
WR
71
WAS
WAS
Commanders
Elijah Sarratt
Indiana
WR
72
CIN
CIN
Bengals
Gennings Dunker
Iowa
OT
73
NO
NO
Saints
Malachi Fields
Notre Dame
WR
74
KC
KC
Chiefs
Joshua Josephs
Tennessee
EDGE
75
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Max Klare
Ohio State
TE
76
PIT
PIT
Steelers
Domonique Orange
Iowa State
DT
77
TB
TB
Buccaneers
Kamari Ramsey
USC
S
78
IND
IND
Colts
Ted Hurst
Georgia State
WR
79
ATL
ATL
Falcons
Davison Igbinosun
Ohio State
CB
80
BAL
BAL
Ravens
Jake Slaughter
Florida
G
81
JAX
JAX
Jaguars
Genesis Smith
Arizona
S
82
MIN
MIN
Vikings
Malik Muhammad
Texas
CB
83
CAR
CAR
Panthers
Sam Hecht
Kansas State
G
84
GB
GB
Packers
Gracen Halton
Oklahoma
DT
85
PIT
PIT
Steelers
Skyler Bell
UConn
WR
86
LAC
LAC
Chargers
Darrell Jackson Jr.
Florida State
DT
87
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Deion Burks
Oklahoma
WR
88
JAX
JAX
Jaguars
Daylen Everette
Georgia
CB
89
CHI
CHI
Bears
Zakee Wheatley
Penn State
S
90
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Bryce Lance
North Dakota State
WR
91
BUF
BUF
Bills
Dani Dennis-Sutton
Penn State
EDGE
92
DAL
DAL
Cowboys
LT Overton
Alabama
EDGE
93
LAR
LAR
Rams
Jalon Kilgore
South Carolina
S
94
MIA
MIA
Dolphins
Emmett Johnson
Nebraska
RB
95
NE
NE
Patriots
Garrett Nussmeier
LSU
QB
96
SEA
SEA
Seahawks
Deontae Lawson
Alabama
LB
ARI
ARI
3Jeremiyah LoveRB
34Caleb BanksDT
65Treydan StukesCB
ATL
ATL
48Germie BernardWR
79Davison IgbinosunCB
BAL
BAL
14Monroe FreelingOT
45Eli StowersTE
80Jake SlaughterG
BUF
BUF
26CJ AllenLB
91Dani Dennis-SuttonEDGE
CAR
CAR
19Kenyon SadiqTE
51A.J. HaulcyS
83Sam HechtG
CHI
CHI
25Ty SimpsonQB
57Derrick MooreEDGE
60Jonah ColemanRB
89Zakee WheatleyS
CIN
CIN
10Mansoor DelaneCB
41Chris JohnsonCB
72Gennings DunkerOT
CLE
CLE
6Sonny StylesLB
24Caleb LomuOT
39Gabe JacasEDGE
70KC ConcepcionWR
DAL
DAL
12Makai LemonWR
20Keldric FaulkEDGE
92LT OvertonEDGE
DEN
DEN
62Josiah TrotterLB
DET
DET
17Kadyn ProctorOT
50Zion YoungEDGE
GB
GB
52Brandon CisseCB
84Gracen HaltonDT
HOU
HOU
28Kayden McDonaldDT
38Jadarian PriceRB
59Keionte ScottCB
69Keylan RutledgeG
IND
IND
47R Mason ThomasEDGE
78Ted HurstWR
JAX
JAX
56Chase BisontisG
81Genesis SmithS
88Daylen EveretteCB
KC
KC
9Carnell TateWR
29Peter WoodsDT
40Emmanuel PregnonG
74Joshua JosephsEDGE
LAC
LAC
22Blake MillerOT
55Kyle LouisLB
86Darrell Jackson Jr.DT
LAR
LAR
13Jordyn TysonWR
61Bud ClarkS
93Jalon KilgoreS
LV
LV
1Fernando MendozaQB
36Cashius HowellEDGE
67Keith Abney IICB
MIA
MIA
11Spencer FanoOT
30Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenS
43Chris Brazzell IIWR
75Max KlareTE
87Deion BurksWR
90Bryce LanceWR
94Emmett JohnsonRB
MIN
MIN
18Jermod McCoyCB
49Malachi LawrenceEDGE
82Malik MuhammadCB
NE
NE
31T.J. ParkerEDGE
63Caleb TiernanOT
95Garrett NussmeierQB
NO
NO
8Francis MauigoaOT
42Lee HunterDT
73Malachi FieldsWR
NYG
NYG
5David BaileyEDGE
37Anthony Hill Jr.LB
NYJ
NYJ
2Arvell ReeseEDGE
16Dillon ThienemanS
33Zachariah BranchWR
44D'Angelo PondsCB
PHI
PHI
23Avieon TerrellCB
54Christen MillerDT
68Mike Washington Jr.RB
PIT
PIT
21Akheem MesidorEDGE
53Omar Cooper Jr.WR
76Domonique OrangeDT
85Skyler BellWR
SEA
SEA
32Max IheanachorOT
64Jake GoldayLB
96Deontae LawsonLB
SF
SF
27Denzel BostonWR
58Antonio WilliamsWR
TB
TB
15Vega IoaneG
46Jacob RodriguezLB
77Kamari RamseyS
TEN
TEN
4Caleb DownsS
35Colton HoodCB
66Romello HeightEDGE
WAS
WAS
7Rueben Bain Jr.EDGE
71Elijah SarrattWR
EDGE
16
16
WR
16
16
CB
13
13
OT
9
9
LB
8
8
DT
8
8
S
9
9
RB
5
5
G
6
6
QB
3
3
TE
3
3
Round Breakdown
Pos
Rd 1
Rd 2
Rd 3
Total
EDGE
6
6
4
16
WR
4
5
7
16
CB
3
5
5
13
OT
7
1
1
9
LB
2
5
1
8
DT
2
3
3
8
S
3
2
4
9
RB
1
2
2
5
G
1
2
3
6
QB
2
—
1
3
TE
1
1
1
3
RotoWire AI Projections — 2026 NFL Draft — Rounds 1–3
Round 1: Which Teams Could Surprise in 2026?
Claude's first-round picks, at least when compared with other publication's NFL Draft projections, stray far after going chalk at No. 1 (Fernando Mendoza) and 2 (Arvell Reese).
That's because one major differentials between our in-house projections and those from the AI company start near the top of the draft and roll on from there, with the Arizona Cardinals picking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.
That switch meant that Claude's pick at No. 4 (Caleb Downs of Ohio State) was different than most US betting apps' expectations, with Sonny Styles of Ohio State being the consensus top pick, for the Titans.
From there, Claude projects David Bailey out of Texas Tech going No. 5 according to the AI board, versus offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa in most other mocks.
Defensive Talent At Premium in 2026 NFL Draft
According to Claude, defense will be the name of the game in the top 10, draft wise, this year, with linebacker Sonny Styles going sixth, while former Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and cornerbacks Cornell Tate and Mansoor Delane are projected to go at spots seven, nine and 10, with Mauigoa being the lone offensive player taken in that stretch, with the former Hurricanes offensive lineman going to the New Orleans Saints.
The big man love continues in Claude's first round breakdown, with former Utah tackle Spencer Fano going 11th to the Miami Dolphins, while USC wideout Makai Lemon goes to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 in their projection.
Throw in another elite college receiver, in Jordyn Tyson out of ASU at 13 to the Los Angeles Rams and another tackle (Monroe Freeling) to the Ravens at 14 and you have a sense of how offense-heavy the middle part of this year's draft could be, at least if Claude's projections prove prescient.
Penn State lineman Olaivavega Ione (15th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman (16th to the New York Jets) and another NCAA tackle (Kayden Proctor of Alabama) are next up, while cornerback Jermod McCoy, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and edge rusher Keldric Faulk are slotted in between spots 17 and 20.
Ty Simpson To The Bears?
Interestingly, the only QB that Claude has going in the first round after Mendoza at pick 1 is Ty Simpson out of Alabama, who's projected to go to the Chicago Bears, even though the NFC North club made the postseason with former top pick Caleb Williams under center in 2025. Williams will be a legitimate MVP contender at the best NFL betting sites, which makes this a truly baffling simulation from Claude.
Round 1 NFL Draft Predictions
Aside from Simpson to Chicago, the rest of the first round played out rather uneventfully on Claude's board, with Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21, while the Los Angeles Chargers are projected to take Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller at 22.
From there, the rest of Claude's first round projections follow a similar arc, with two offensive tackles (Caleb Lomu and Max Iheanachor) coming off the board, along with two defensive linemen (Peter Woods and Kayden McDonald), an edge (T.J. Parker), linebacker (C.J. Allen), safety (Emmanuel McNeil-Warren) and a wideout (Denzel Boston).
The Claude odds board continues apace with Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch going to the New York Jets with the first pick of the second round and Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes kicking off the third by going to the Arizona Cardinals.
For now, we'll keep our eyes peeled to see which college prospects get called first in the Steel City come the evening of April 23, as the NFL's made-for-TV spectacle kicks off along the banks of the Alleghany River.
Stick with RotoWire for more draft coverage and the top NFL betting promos ahead of the season.
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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