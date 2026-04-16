With just over a week to go until the NFL Draft kicks off from downtown Pittsburgh, RotoWire.com used Claude to run 100 simulations through the AI tool to see projections for who will be drafted between rounds 1 through 3.

While you're here, check out our 2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft Simulator.

2026 NFL Draft AI Projections for Rounds 1 to 3

AI Projections 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1–3 — 96 picks projected across all 32 NFL teams 96 Total Picks EDGE Top Position 3 QBs Projected Ohio St. Top School EDGE WR CB OT LB DT S RB G QB TE Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 All Picks By Team By Position Round 1 Picks 1–32 | 32 selections # Team Player Pos 1 LV LV Raiders Fernando Mendoza Indiana QB 2 NYJ NYJ Jets Arvell Reese Ohio State EDGE 3 ARI ARI Cardinals Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame RB 4 TEN TEN Titans Caleb Downs Ohio State S 5 NYG NYG Giants David Bailey Texas Tech EDGE 6 CLE CLE Browns Sonny Styles Ohio State LB 7 WAS WAS Commanders Rueben Bain Jr. Miami EDGE 8 NO NO Saints Francis Mauigoa Miami OT 9 KC KC Chiefs Carnell Tate Ohio State WR 10 CIN CIN Bengals Mansoor Delane LSU CB 11 MIA MIA Dolphins Spencer Fano Utah OT 12 DAL DAL Cowboys Makai Lemon USC WR 13 LAR LAR Rams Jordyn Tyson Arizona State WR 14 BAL BAL Ravens Monroe Freeling Georgia OT 15 TB TB Buccaneers Vega Ioane Penn State G 16 NYJ NYJ Jets Dillon Thieneman Oregon S 17 DET DET Lions Kadyn Proctor Alabama OT 18 MIN MIN Vikings Jermod McCoy Tennessee CB 19 CAR CAR Panthers Kenyon Sadiq Oregon TE 20 DAL DAL Cowboys Keldric Faulk Auburn EDGE 21 PIT PIT Steelers Akheem Mesidor Miami EDGE 22 LAC LAC Chargers Blake Miller Clemson OT 23 PHI PHI Eagles Avieon Terrell Clemson CB 24 CLE CLE Browns Caleb Lomu Utah OT 25 CHI CHI Bears Ty Simpson Alabama QB 26 BUF BUF Bills CJ Allen Georgia LB 27 SF SF 49ers Denzel Boston Washington WR 28 HOU HOU Texans Kayden McDonald Ohio State DT 29 KC KC Chiefs Peter Woods Clemson DT 30 MIA MIA Dolphins Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Toledo S 31 NE NE Patriots T.J. Parker Clemson EDGE 32 SEA SEA Seahawks Max Iheanachor Arizona State OT Round 2 Picks 33–64 | 32 selections # Team Player Pos 33 NYJ NYJ Jets Zachariah Branch Georgia WR 34 ARI ARI Cardinals Caleb Banks Florida DT 35 TEN TEN Titans Colton Hood Tennessee CB 36 LV LV Raiders Cashius Howell Texas A&M EDGE 37 NYG NYG Giants Anthony Hill Jr. Texas LB 38 HOU HOU Texans Jadarian Price Notre Dame RB 39 CLE CLE Browns Gabe Jacas Illinois EDGE 40 KC KC Chiefs Emmanuel Pregnon Oregon G 41 CIN CIN Bengals Chris Johnson San Diego State CB 42 NO NO Saints Lee Hunter Texas Tech DT 43 MIA MIA Dolphins Chris Brazzell II Tennessee WR 44 NYJ NYJ Jets D'Angelo Ponds Indiana CB 45 BAL BAL Ravens Eli Stowers Vanderbilt TE 46 TB TB Buccaneers Jacob Rodriguez Texas Tech LB 47 IND IND Colts R Mason Thomas Oklahoma EDGE 48 ATL ATL Falcons Germie Bernard Alabama WR 49 MIN MIN Vikings Malachi Lawrence UCF EDGE 50 DET DET Lions Zion Young Missouri EDGE 51 CAR CAR Panthers A.J. Haulcy LSU S 52 GB GB Packers Brandon Cisse South Carolina CB 53 PIT PIT Steelers Omar Cooper Jr. Indiana WR 54 PHI PHI Eagles Christen Miller Georgia DT 55 LAC LAC Chargers Kyle Louis Pittsburgh LB 56 JAX JAX Jaguars Chase Bisontis Texas A&M G 57 CHI CHI Bears Derrick Moore Michigan EDGE 58 SF SF 49ers Antonio Williams Clemson WR 59 HOU HOU Texans Keionte Scott Miami CB 60 CHI CHI Bears Jonah Coleman Washington RB 61 LAR LAR Rams Bud Clark TCU S 62 DEN DEN Broncos Josiah Trotter Missouri LB 63 NE NE Patriots Caleb Tiernan Northwestern OT 64 SEA SEA Seahawks Jake Golday Cincinnati LB Round 3 Picks 65–96 | 32 selections # Team Player Pos 65 ARI ARI Cardinals Treydan Stukes Arizona CB 66 TEN TEN Titans Romello Height Texas Tech EDGE 67 LV LV Raiders Keith Abney II Arizona State CB 68 PHI PHI Eagles Mike Washington Jr. Arkansas RB 69 HOU HOU Texans Keylan Rutledge Georgia Tech G 70 CLE CLE Browns KC Concepcion Texas A&M WR 71 WAS WAS Commanders Elijah Sarratt Indiana WR 72 CIN CIN Bengals Gennings Dunker Iowa OT 73 NO NO Saints Malachi Fields Notre Dame WR 74 KC KC Chiefs Joshua Josephs Tennessee EDGE 75 MIA MIA Dolphins Max Klare Ohio State TE 76 PIT PIT Steelers Domonique Orange Iowa State DT 77 TB TB Buccaneers Kamari Ramsey USC S 78 IND IND Colts Ted Hurst Georgia State WR 79 ATL ATL Falcons Davison Igbinosun Ohio State CB 80 BAL BAL Ravens Jake Slaughter Florida G 81 JAX JAX Jaguars Genesis Smith Arizona S 82 MIN MIN Vikings Malik Muhammad Texas CB 83 CAR CAR Panthers Sam Hecht Kansas State G 84 GB GB Packers Gracen Halton Oklahoma DT 85 PIT PIT Steelers Skyler Bell UConn WR 86 LAC LAC Chargers Darrell Jackson Jr. Florida State DT 87 MIA MIA Dolphins Deion Burks Oklahoma WR 88 JAX JAX Jaguars Daylen Everette Georgia CB 89 CHI CHI Bears Zakee Wheatley Penn State S 90 MIA MIA Dolphins Bryce Lance North Dakota State WR 91 BUF BUF Bills Dani Dennis-Sutton Penn State EDGE 92 DAL DAL Cowboys LT Overton Alabama EDGE 93 LAR LAR Rams Jalon Kilgore South Carolina S 94 MIA MIA Dolphins Emmett Johnson Nebraska RB 95 NE NE Patriots Garrett Nussmeier LSU QB 96 SEA SEA Seahawks Deontae Lawson Alabama LB Round 1 Picks 1–32 | 32 selections # Team Player Pos 1 LV LV Raiders Fernando Mendoza Indiana QB 2 NYJ NYJ Jets Arvell Reese Ohio State EDGE 3 ARI ARI Cardinals Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame RB 4 TEN TEN Titans Caleb Downs Ohio State S 5 NYG NYG Giants David Bailey Texas Tech EDGE 6 CLE CLE Browns Sonny Styles Ohio State LB 7 WAS WAS Commanders Rueben Bain Jr. Miami EDGE 8 NO NO Saints Francis Mauigoa Miami OT 9 KC KC Chiefs Carnell Tate Ohio State WR 10 CIN CIN Bengals Mansoor Delane LSU CB 11 MIA MIA Dolphins Spencer Fano Utah OT 12 DAL DAL Cowboys Makai Lemon USC WR 13 LAR LAR Rams Jordyn Tyson Arizona State WR 14 BAL BAL Ravens Monroe Freeling Georgia OT 15 TB TB Buccaneers Vega Ioane Penn State G 16 NYJ NYJ Jets Dillon Thieneman Oregon S 17 DET DET Lions Kadyn Proctor Alabama OT 18 MIN MIN Vikings Jermod McCoy Tennessee CB 19 CAR CAR Panthers Kenyon Sadiq Oregon TE 20 DAL DAL Cowboys Keldric Faulk Auburn EDGE 21 PIT PIT Steelers Akheem Mesidor Miami EDGE 22 LAC LAC Chargers Blake Miller Clemson OT 23 PHI PHI Eagles Avieon Terrell Clemson CB 24 CLE CLE Browns Caleb Lomu Utah OT 25 CHI CHI Bears Ty Simpson Alabama QB 26 BUF BUF Bills CJ Allen Georgia LB 27 SF SF 49ers Denzel Boston Washington WR 28 HOU HOU Texans Kayden McDonald Ohio State DT 29 KC KC Chiefs Peter Woods Clemson DT 30 MIA MIA Dolphins Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Toledo S 31 NE NE Patriots T.J. Parker Clemson EDGE 32 SEA SEA Seahawks Max Iheanachor Arizona State OT Round 2 Picks 33–64 | 32 selections # Team Player Pos 33 NYJ NYJ Jets Zachariah Branch Georgia WR 34 ARI ARI Cardinals Caleb Banks Florida DT 35 TEN TEN Titans Colton Hood Tennessee CB 36 LV LV Raiders Cashius Howell Texas A&M EDGE 37 NYG NYG Giants Anthony Hill Jr. Texas LB 38 HOU HOU Texans Jadarian Price Notre Dame RB 39 CLE CLE Browns Gabe Jacas Illinois EDGE 40 KC KC Chiefs Emmanuel Pregnon Oregon G 41 CIN CIN Bengals Chris Johnson San Diego State CB 42 NO NO Saints Lee Hunter Texas Tech DT 43 MIA MIA Dolphins Chris Brazzell II Tennessee WR 44 NYJ NYJ Jets D'Angelo Ponds Indiana CB 45 BAL BAL Ravens Eli Stowers Vanderbilt TE 46 TB TB Buccaneers Jacob Rodriguez Texas Tech LB 47 IND IND Colts R Mason Thomas Oklahoma EDGE 48 ATL ATL Falcons Germie Bernard Alabama WR 49 MIN MIN Vikings Malachi Lawrence UCF EDGE 50 DET DET Lions Zion Young Missouri EDGE 51 CAR CAR Panthers A.J. Haulcy LSU S 52 GB GB Packers Brandon Cisse South Carolina CB 53 PIT PIT Steelers Omar Cooper Jr. Indiana WR 54 PHI PHI Eagles Christen Miller Georgia DT 55 LAC LAC Chargers Kyle Louis Pittsburgh LB 56 JAX JAX Jaguars Chase Bisontis Texas A&M G 57 CHI CHI Bears Derrick Moore Michigan EDGE 58 SF SF 49ers Antonio Williams Clemson WR 59 HOU HOU Texans Keionte Scott Miami CB 60 CHI CHI Bears Jonah Coleman Washington RB 61 LAR LAR Rams Bud Clark TCU S 62 DEN DEN Broncos Josiah Trotter Missouri LB 63 NE NE Patriots Caleb Tiernan Northwestern OT 64 SEA SEA Seahawks Jake Golday Cincinnati LB Round 3 Picks 65–96 | 32 selections # Team Player Pos 65 ARI ARI Cardinals Treydan Stukes Arizona CB 66 TEN TEN Titans Romello Height Texas Tech EDGE 67 LV LV Raiders Keith Abney II Arizona State CB 68 PHI PHI Eagles Mike Washington Jr. Arkansas RB 69 HOU HOU Texans Keylan Rutledge Georgia Tech G 70 CLE CLE Browns KC Concepcion Texas A&M WR 71 WAS WAS Commanders Elijah Sarratt Indiana WR 72 CIN CIN Bengals Gennings Dunker Iowa OT 73 NO NO Saints Malachi Fields Notre Dame WR 74 KC KC Chiefs Joshua Josephs Tennessee EDGE 75 MIA MIA Dolphins Max Klare Ohio State TE 76 PIT PIT Steelers Domonique Orange Iowa State DT 77 TB TB Buccaneers Kamari Ramsey USC S 78 IND IND Colts Ted Hurst Georgia State WR 79 ATL ATL Falcons Davison Igbinosun Ohio State CB 80 BAL BAL Ravens Jake Slaughter Florida G 81 JAX JAX Jaguars Genesis Smith Arizona S 82 MIN MIN Vikings Malik Muhammad Texas CB 83 CAR CAR Panthers Sam Hecht Kansas State G 84 GB GB Packers Gracen Halton Oklahoma DT 85 PIT PIT Steelers Skyler Bell UConn WR 86 LAC LAC Chargers Darrell Jackson Jr. Florida State DT 87 MIA MIA Dolphins Deion Burks Oklahoma WR 88 JAX JAX Jaguars Daylen Everette Georgia CB 89 CHI CHI Bears Zakee Wheatley Penn State S 90 MIA MIA Dolphins Bryce Lance North Dakota State WR 91 BUF BUF Bills Dani Dennis-Sutton Penn State EDGE 92 DAL DAL Cowboys LT Overton Alabama EDGE 93 LAR LAR Rams Jalon Kilgore South Carolina S 94 MIA MIA Dolphins Emmett Johnson Nebraska RB 95 NE NE Patriots Garrett Nussmeier LSU QB 96 SEA SEA Seahawks Deontae Lawson Alabama LB ARI ARI 3 Jeremiyah Love RB 34 Caleb Banks DT 65 Treydan Stukes CB ATL ATL 48 Germie Bernard WR 79 Davison Igbinosun CB BAL BAL 14 Monroe Freeling OT 45 Eli Stowers TE 80 Jake Slaughter G BUF BUF 26 CJ Allen LB 91 Dani Dennis-Sutton EDGE CAR CAR 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE 51 A.J. Haulcy S 83 Sam Hecht G CHI CHI 25 Ty Simpson QB 57 Derrick Moore EDGE 60 Jonah Coleman RB 89 Zakee Wheatley S CIN CIN 10 Mansoor Delane CB 41 Chris Johnson CB 72 Gennings Dunker OT CLE CLE 6 Sonny Styles LB 24 Caleb Lomu OT 39 Gabe Jacas EDGE 70 KC Concepcion WR DAL DAL 12 Makai Lemon WR 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE 92 LT Overton EDGE DEN DEN 62 Josiah Trotter LB DET DET 17 Kadyn Proctor OT 50 Zion Young EDGE GB GB 52 Brandon Cisse CB 84 Gracen Halton DT HOU HOU 28 Kayden McDonald DT 38 Jadarian Price RB 59 Keionte Scott CB 69 Keylan Rutledge G IND IND 47 R Mason Thomas EDGE 78 Ted Hurst WR JAX JAX 56 Chase Bisontis G 81 Genesis Smith S 88 Daylen Everette CB KC KC 9 Carnell Tate WR 29 Peter Woods DT 40 Emmanuel Pregnon G 74 Joshua Josephs EDGE LAC LAC 22 Blake Miller OT 55 Kyle Louis LB 86 Darrell Jackson Jr. DT LAR LAR 13 Jordyn Tyson WR 61 Bud Clark S 93 Jalon Kilgore S LV LV 1 Fernando Mendoza QB 36 Cashius Howell EDGE 67 Keith Abney II CB MIA MIA 11 Spencer Fano OT 30 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S 43 Chris Brazzell II WR 75 Max Klare TE 87 Deion Burks WR 90 Bryce Lance WR 94 Emmett Johnson RB MIN MIN 18 Jermod McCoy CB 49 Malachi Lawrence EDGE 82 Malik Muhammad CB NE NE 31 T.J. Parker EDGE 63 Caleb Tiernan OT 95 Garrett Nussmeier QB NO NO 8 Francis Mauigoa OT 42 Lee Hunter DT 73 Malachi Fields WR NYG NYG 5 David Bailey EDGE 37 Anthony Hill Jr. LB NYJ NYJ 2 Arvell Reese EDGE 16 Dillon Thieneman S 33 Zachariah Branch WR 44 D'Angelo Ponds CB PHI PHI 23 Avieon Terrell CB 54 Christen Miller DT 68 Mike Washington Jr. RB PIT PIT 21 Akheem Mesidor EDGE 53 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 76 Domonique Orange DT 85 Skyler Bell WR SEA SEA 32 Max Iheanachor OT 64 Jake Golday LB 96 Deontae Lawson LB SF SF 27 Denzel Boston WR 58 Antonio Williams WR TB TB 15 Vega Ioane G 46 Jacob Rodriguez LB 77 Kamari Ramsey S TEN TEN 4 Caleb Downs S 35 Colton Hood CB 66 Romello Height EDGE WAS WAS 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE 71 Elijah Sarratt WR EDGE 16 16 WR 16 16 CB 13 13 OT 9 9 LB 8 8 DT 8 8 S 9 9 RB 5 5 G 6 6 QB 3 3 TE 3 3 Round Breakdown Pos Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total EDGE 6 6 4 16 WR 4 5 7 16 CB 3 5 5 13 OT 7 1 1 9 LB 2 5 1 8 DT 2 3 3 8 S 3 2 4 9 RB 1 2 2 5 G 1 2 3 6 QB 2 — 1 3 TE 1 1 1 3

Round 1: Which Teams Could Surprise in 2026?

Claude's first-round picks, at least when compared with other publication's NFL Draft projections, stray far after going chalk at No. 1 (Fernando Mendoza) and 2 (Arvell Reese).

That's because one major differentials between our in-house projections and those from the AI company start near the top of the draft and roll on from there, with the Arizona Cardinals picking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

That switch meant that Claude's pick at No. 4 (Caleb Downs of Ohio State) was different than most US betting apps' expectations, with Sonny Styles of Ohio State being the consensus top pick, for the Titans.

From there, Claude projects David Bailey out of Texas Tech going No. 5 according to the AI board, versus offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa in most other mocks.

Defensive Talent At Premium in 2026 NFL Draft

According to Claude, defense will be the name of the game in the top 10, draft wise, this year, with linebacker Sonny Styles going sixth, while former Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and cornerbacks Cornell Tate and Mansoor Delane are projected to go at spots seven, nine and 10, with Mauigoa being the lone offensive player taken in that stretch, with the former Hurricanes offensive lineman going to the New Orleans Saints.

The big man love continues in Claude's first round breakdown, with former Utah tackle Spencer Fano going 11th to the Miami Dolphins, while USC wideout Makai Lemon goes to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 in their projection.

Throw in another elite college receiver, in Jordyn Tyson out of ASU at 13 to the Los Angeles Rams and another tackle (Monroe Freeling) to the Ravens at 14 and you have a sense of how offense-heavy the middle part of this year's draft could be, at least if Claude's projections prove prescient.

Penn State lineman Olaivavega Ione (15th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman (16th to the New York Jets) and another NCAA tackle (Kayden Proctor of Alabama) are next up, while cornerback Jermod McCoy, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and edge rusher Keldric Faulk are slotted in between spots 17 and 20.

Ty Simpson To The Bears?

Interestingly, the only QB that Claude has going in the first round after Mendoza at pick 1 is Ty Simpson out of Alabama, who's projected to go to the Chicago Bears, even though the NFC North club made the postseason with former top pick Caleb Williams under center in 2025. Williams will be a legitimate MVP contender at the best NFL betting sites, which makes this a truly baffling simulation from Claude.

Round 1 NFL Draft Predictions

Aside from Simpson to Chicago, the rest of the first round played out rather uneventfully on Claude's board, with Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21, while the Los Angeles Chargers are projected to take Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller at 22.

From there, the rest of Claude's first round projections follow a similar arc, with two offensive tackles (Caleb Lomu and Max Iheanachor) coming off the board, along with two defensive linemen (Peter Woods and Kayden McDonald), an edge (T.J. Parker), linebacker (C.J. Allen), safety (Emmanuel McNeil-Warren) and a wideout (Denzel Boston).

The Claude odds board continues apace with Georgia wideout Zachariah Branch going to the New York Jets with the first pick of the second round and Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes kicking off the third by going to the Arizona Cardinals.

For now, we'll keep our eyes peeled to see which college prospects get called first in the Steel City come the evening of April 23, as the NFL's made-for-TV spectacle kicks off along the banks of the Alleghany River.

Stick with RotoWire for more draft coverage and the top NFL betting promos ahead of the season.