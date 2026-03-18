How much does the NFL Combine matter for running backs? John McKechnie dives into the numbers with RotoWire's new combine database tool to unearth some takeaways.

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NFL Draft: Running Back NFL Combine Testing Analysis

Free agency took center stage recently, but I wanted to circle back to NFL combine metrics and how predictive they are when it comes to future success for running backs.

I did this earlier this offseason with a look at NFL Combine results vs production for wide receivers, and the big takeaway was that the workout warriors were usually just that: workout warriors. The best composite athletes among receivers going back to 2019 rarely amounted to much as legitimate NFL producers.

That goes to show that there's a level of skill and positional chops that are required to be a successful NFL wide receiver, regardless of how fast a player is or how high he can jump.

Let's see what we can learn from running back workout data from the combine.

RB Composite Athleticism Score NFL Draft Analytics · Running Backs Composite Athleticism Score Size-adjusted · Draft classes 2019–2026 · Drill coverage penalty applied (1=45%, 2=65%, 3=90%, 4=96%, 5+=100%)

Weights: 40 Yd (28%) · Vertical (18%) · Broad Jump (16%) · Shuttle (13%) · 3-Cone (18%) · Bench Press (7%) · Density bonus: rewards compact/powerful builds (±5 pts max) · Big-back speed bonus: +3 pts for ≤4.40 at 225+ lbs · Pro day penalty: −4 pts for non-combine data · Weight floor: scores capped at 75 if below 205 lbs at 5-10 (scaled by height) CLASS: 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 ALL SORT: Overall 40 Yd Vertical Broad Shuttle 3-Cone Bench 🥇 Isaac Guerendo 95.0 ELITE 40yd 96 Vert 99 Broad 93 Shut 81 Cone 81 🥈 Mike Washington 83.9 ABOVE AVG 40yd 96 Vert 88 Broad 90 🥉 Tyrone Tracy 82.9 ABOVE AVG 40yd 61 Vert 94 Broad 71 Shut 94 Cone 99 178 results # Player Team Year Ht Wt Score Tier 40 Yd % Vert % Broad % Shuttle % Cone % Bench % Drills 🥇 Isaac Guerendo SF 2024 6-0 221 95.0 ELITE 96.1 98.9 93.2 81.2 80.9 — 5/6 🥈 Mike Washington FA 2026 6-1 223 83.9 ABOVE AVG 96.1 88.2 90.3 — — — 3/6 🥉 Tyrone Tracy NYG 2024 5-11 210 82.9 ABOVE AVG 61.2 94.1 70.5 93.8 98.5 — 5/6 4 Bhayshul Tuten JAX 2025 5-9 209 82.9 ABOVE AVG 97.8 97.3 93.8 21.2 — — 4/6 5 Elijah Mitchell NE 2021 5-10 215 82.5 ABOVE AVG 96.1 76.9 90.3 75.0 80.9 26.0 6/6 6 Breece Hall NYJ 2022 5-11 217 81.7 ABOVE AVG 87.6 94.1 84.1 — — — 3/6 7 Jaylen Wright MIA 2024 5-11 210 80.6 ABOVE AVG 89.9 80.1 99.4 — — — 3/6 8 Chase Brown CIN 2023 5-10 211 78.2 ABOVE AVG 78.1 94.1 86.9 — — — 3/6 9 RJ Harvey DEN 2025 5-8 205 76.7 ABOVE AVG 86.0 80.1 86.9 40.0 — — 4/6 10 Chris Evans FA 2021 5-11 215 76.2 ABOVE AVG 51.1 97.3 86.9 87.5 89.7 49.0 6/6 11 Jonathan Taylor IND 2020 5-10 226 76.1 ABOVE AVG 87.6 62.4 64.2 72.5 60.3 26.0 6/6 12 Justice Hill BAL 2019 5-10 198 75.0 ABOVE AVG 86.0 94.1 93.8 — — 57.0 4/6 13 Keaton Mitchell BAL 2023 5-8 190 75.0 ABOVE AVG 92.7 80.1 84.1 — — — 3/6 14 Kene Nwangwu NYJ 2021 6-1 210 75.0 ABOVE AVG 98.9 80.1 77.8 67.5 94.1 66.0 6/6 15 Blake Corum LAR 2024 5-8 205 74.7 ABOVE AVG 44.9 56.5 — 88.8 97.1 95.0 5/6 16 DJ Giddens IND 2025 6-0 212 74.5 ABOVE AVG 78.1 90.9 93.8 43.8 — — 4/6 17 TreVeyon Henderson NE 2025 5-10 202 73.9 SOLID 78.1 84.4 90.3 — — — 3/6 18 Alex Barnes FA 2019 6-0 226 73.4 SOLID 24.7 84.4 84.1 90.0 76.5 99.0 6/6 19 Quinshon Judkins CLE 2025 5-11 221 73.0 SOLID 61.2 84.4 98.9 — — — 3/6 20 Darrynton Evans FA 2020 5-10 203 72.2 SOLID 84.8 70.4 77.8 — — 49.0 4/6 Show more (158 remaining) ELITE 92+ GREAT 84-91 ABOVE AVG 74-83 SOLID 64-73 AVERAGE 52-63 BELOW AVG <52 Methodology: Weighted average of combine percentile ranks, prorated for missing drills. Density bonus (RB-specific): ideal weight = 205 + (height inches − 70) × 5 lbs. Compact/powerful builds earn up to +5 pts; undersized players penalized up to −5 pts. Bench press percentile based on reps at 225 lbs vs. RB population. Source data: NFL Combine records.

Methodology

While good receivers come in all shapes and sizes, there's more of an ideal we're chasing when it comes to running back prospects and their ability to become NFL workhorses, which are the most valuable things in fantasy football.

The best running backs tend to be dense and compact, checking in between 5-9 and 5-11 with 205-220 pounds on their frame. They should also be fast for their size, and that's a sliding scale.

Looking at this year, for instance, Demond Claiborne's 4.37 speed is great and all, but when it's on a 188-pound frame, there's an inherent limit to how many carries we can realistically project for him. Someone like De'Von Achane (who was faster than Claiborne) is an outlier and not an archetype.

It's interesting to look at the contrast between combine performance for wide receivers vs their on-field production. The top wide receiver producers last year were not exactly burning up the track or jumping out of the gym at their combines and pro days. Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown all graded as average athletes at best.

Running back is a little bit of a different story. It seems like the combine is at least a little more predictive for running backs. There are several standout fantasy running backs who graded out as great all-around athletes. Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, Chase Brown and Quinshon Judkins all ranked in the top 20 in this sample.

Guys like Kyren Williams are outliers on the other end of the spectrum who found a way into a big role and capitalized.

2026 Rookie Running Backs

It really wasn't a standout group of running backs at the combine. We had a weakened crop with so many opt-outs, and even the guys who did participate often chose to skip some drills.

Mike Washington is the big test case for metrics vs production in this class. His production profile would have landed him in the discard pile. A fifth-year senior who topped out at 625 yards at Buffalo and took until his fifth season to crack 1,000 yards or 20 receptions?

Year School G Rush Yds Avg. TD Rec Yds Tgt TD YPT 2021* Buffalo 3 15 78 5.2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2022 Buffalo 12 140 625 4.5 7 23 135 34 1 4.0 2023 Buffalo 12 108 416 3.9 3 13 35 23 0 1.5 2024 New Mexico State 12 157 725 4.6 8 9 74 18 1 4.1 2025 Arkansas 12 167 1070 6.4 8 28 226 1 42 5.4 Career 3 Schools 51 588 2902 4.9 26 73 470 117 3 4

If his standout athleticism didn't translate at the college level, how can we expect it to magically click on Sundays? The market seems to be buying in, and it's fair in the sense that his combine performance will get him drafted as high as the third round and likely no later than the fifth.

Draft capital often leads to opportunity, so that's a mark in Washington's favor. But there's not much to suggest that he will capitalize on said opportunity. And there's even a chance he ends up like Isaac Guerendo, who got himself drafted thanks to his outstanding combine but has still yet to do much on Sundays.

At this point, I wonder a little more about Washington's dynasty stock being overinflated more than his best ball stock. The best ball market has had a fairly measured response to Washington's crazy combine workout; I expected that to catapult him close to the 9th or 10th round. Instead, it has pushed him from fringe draftable to ~12th round status. That's a big jump, but not an egregious spot to settle, all things considered. There are guys I'd prefer to draft (Emmett Johnson, Chris Rodriguez, Keaton Mitchell) who all go behind Washington, but again, it's not a completely ludicrous ADP for Washington.

Quick Hitters

Jeremiyah Love : Don't get too fixated on Love's grade in this model. He was penalized for only participating in one out of five drills. In 100% of his completed drills (well, one drill), Love excelled. His 4.36 40 is the best among players in our records who are at least 6'0" and between 210 and 215 pounds. That long speed on that frame is rare, and it backs up Love's label as a home run hitter. He will be an early first-round pick in the NFL Draft and a second-round pick in best ball drafts.

Don't get too fixated on Love's grade in this model. He was penalized for only participating in one out of five drills. In 100% of his completed drills (well, one drill), Love excelled. His 4.36 40 is the best among players in our records who are at least 6'0" and between 210 and 215 pounds. That long speed on that frame is rare, and it backs up Love's label as a home run hitter. He will be an early first-round pick in the NFL Draft and a second-round pick in best ball drafts. Emmett Johnson: I'm not jumping ship on Johnson even with the lackluster testing results. I respect that he still competed, whereas so many of his peers opted out. Johnson didn't have a good combine, obviously, but it wasn't a disaster, either. His frame (5-10, 202) and production still suggest he can make it. Johnson was one of three players to take at least 200 carries and catch 40 passes in college this past season. That ability to take on volume and get an efficient output (5.78 yards per carry, 76% catch rate on 60 targets) is compelling. Maybe Johnson isn't a standout athlete but Tony Pollard and Chuba Hubbard graded out similarly before becoming fantasy standouts.

Overall, this isn't a great incoming class of running backs. Outside of Jeremiyah Love, there isn't a guaranteed top 50 type of prospect. It seems like NFL teams were convinced of that as well, considering the robust RB market in free agency. I still believe in Emmett Johnson and Jadarian Price despite less-than-ideal combine results.

Jeremiyah Love's second round ADP is pricey but understandable. If there's an endgame steal to be had from this class, I'd side with Nicholas Singleton out of Penn State or Seth McGowan out of Kentucky. Otherwise, I won't be heavily investing in this rookie class in best ball.



