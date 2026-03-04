The NFL Combine is in the books, and John McKechnie takes a look at wide receiver workout metrics over the years to see how much they translate into production.

NFL Draft: NFL Combine Results vs Fantasy Production for Wide Receivers

Don't get me wrong. I love the combine. I love seeing my priors confirmed in real time. Who doesn't? Now, is the combine indicative of future NFL success?

It's easy to get enamored with the workout warriors who run the fastest and jump the highest.

We keep track of all the NFL combine workout metrics here at RotoWire and have a robust database that goes back 20 years. From all those thousands of data points, we can start drawing some conclusions.

I created an interactive table below with 100 wide receiver prospects from 2019 to 2026. It gives an overall size-adjusted athletic score for each of those players. Not every receiver prospect participated in each drill so this score rewards guys who tested well in more drills. If there are any omissions, let me know in the comments, and I'll add them into the table.

WR Composite Athleticism Score NFL Draft Analytics · Wide Receivers Composite Athleticism Score Size-adjusted · Draft classes 2019–2026 · Drill coverage penalty applied (1 drill = 65%, 2 = 80%, 3 = 90%, 4 = 96%, 5 = 100%)

Weights: 40 Yd (30%) · Vertical (22%) · Broad Jump (18%) · Shuttle (15%) · 3-Cone (10%) · Size bonus: +2/10 lbs above 185 · +0.6/inch above 6ft CLASS: 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 ALL SORT: Overall 40 Yd Vertical Broad Shuttle 3-Cone 🥇 Jeff Caldwell 95.6 ELITE 40yd 97 Vert 97 Broad 97 🥈 Parris Campbell 95.3 ELITE 40yd 97 Vert 90 Broad 98 Shut 93 🥉 Ja Marr Chase 93.6 ELITE 40yd 94 Vert 95 Broad 93 Shut 97 Cone 50 100 results # Player Team Year Ht Wt Score Tier 40 Yd % Vert % Broad % Shuttle % Cone % Drills 🥇 Jeff Caldwell FA 2026 6-5 216 95.6 ELITE 97.1 97.4 96.6 — — 3/5 🥈 Parris Campbell DAL 2019 6-0 208 95.3 ELITE 97.1 90.3 97.6 92.5 — 4/5 🥉 Ja Marr Chase CIN 2021 6-0 205 93.6 ELITE 93.5 94.5 92.7 96.8 50.3 5/5 4 Bryce Ford-Wheaton NYG 2023 6-4 221 92.2 ELITE 87.8 94.5 86.3 73.0 48.3 5/5 5 Ricky Pearsall SF 2024 6-3 189 91.1 GREAT 79.4 97.4 86.3 91.9 94.8 5/5 6 Bryce Lance FA 2026 6-3 204 91.1 GREAT 93.5 96.2 94.5 73.0 40.7 5/5 7 Jaylin Lane WAS 2025 5-10 196 90.6 GREAT 93.5 90.3 92.7 81.2 83.8 5/5 8 Jaylin Noel HOU 2025 5-11 201 89.1 GREAT 85.0 96.4 96.6 71.0 74.4 5/5 9 Jacob Harris FA 2021 6-5 211 89.1 GREAT 82.1 92.4 94.7 33.1 98.9 5/5 10 Isaac TeSlaa DET 2025 6-4 214 89.1 GREAT 71.2 86.7 86.3 91.9 70.9 5/5 11 Adonai Mitchell NYJ 2024 6-2 205 88.1 GREAT 93.5 86.7 98.5 — — 3/5 12 Emanuel Hall FA 2019 6-3 195 87.4 GREAT 85.0 99.2 100.0 — — 3/5 13 Rondale Moore FA 2021 5-7 181 86.9 GREAT 97.1 98.5 75.3 85.3 89.9 5/5 14 Christian Watson GB 2022 6-4 208 86.9 GREAT 90.9 80.4 98.5 — — 3/5 15 Devontez Walker BAL 2024 6-1 198 86.4 GREAT 90.9 92.4 96.6 — — 3/5 16 Darius Slayton NYG 2019 6-1 198 85.7 GREAT 85.0 92.4 97.6 73.0 40.7 5/5 17 Xavier Legette CAR 2024 6-3 227 84.9 GREAT 85.0 90.3 75.3 — — 3/5 18 Deion Burks FA 2026 5-10 180 84.8 GREAT 98.1 98.5 91.1 — — 3/5 19 Andrei Iosivas CIN 2023 6-3 210 84.8 GREAT 71.2 83.7 83.5 81.2 70.9 5/5 20 Chase Claypool FA 2020 6-4 238 84.3 GREAT 75.3 92.4 75.3 — — 3/5 Show more (80 remaining) ELITE 92+ GREAT 84-91 ABOVE AVG 74-83 SOLID 64-73 AVERAGE 52-63 BELOW AVG <52 Methodology: Weighted average of combine/pro day percentile ranks, prorated for missing drills. Size bonus: +2.0 pts per 10 lbs above 185 lbs; +0.6 pts per inch above 6ft. Draft classes 2019-2026.

NFL Combine Data Analysis

What do you notice about the Top 10? The big thing, for me, is that there's only one bona fide star from that group (Ja'Marr Chase (Pro Day)). The rest of the athletic standouts either have too short of a sample to make a definitive call on whether they're good or bad, and others are busts.

We don't want to take it too far in the other direction and start arguing that poor athletic testing is #good actually. But it's important to realize that the combine is only a piece of the overall prospect profile puzzle. We're getting more and more combine opt-outs that give us incomplete pictures of who these players are as athletes.

We also have current stars in the league who did not test as standout athletes at the combine or even at their pro days, like Puka Nacua or Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Heck, you look at the best ball ADP right now and analyze the top receivers, they're not exactly popping in this chart.

Player ADP Athletic Score Puka Nacua 3.2 30.1 Ja'Marr Chase 3.7 93.6 (Pro Day) Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5.2 37.8 (Pro Day) CeeDee Lamb 8.4 45.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.8 55.8 (Pro Day) Justin Jefferson 13.2 67.5 Malik Nabers 17.6 N/A Drake London 18.1 N/A George Pickens 23.0 45.4 Nico Collins 23.2 73.2

TL;DR: A good 40 time doesn't guarantee that you're going to be a good NFL receiver.

2026 Rookie Wide Receivers

Let's dig into this year's combine results and zoom out to see what this class is bringing to the table from an athleticism perspective.