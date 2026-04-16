The No. 1 QB Curse: 26 Years of First Overall Picks

NFL No. 1 overall QB history: Hit rates, bust odds, data analysis and future outlooks for the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 2026 NFL Draft fast approaching, RotoWire examined the full career performance of every quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft since 1999. That 26-year window covers 20 QBs, from Tim Couch to Cam Ward.

Our NFL betting data analysis found historic trends for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. If you seek a specific starting NFL quarterback, here they are in an interactive graphic:

Data Study · 2026 NFL Draft The #1 QB Curse:

26 Years of First Overall Picks Career performance of every QB taken #1 overall in the NFL Draft, 1999–2025 20 QBs Taken #1 56% Hit Rate (Solid+ Tier) 25% Outright Busts 86.2 Avg Career Passer Rtg Franchise Cornerstone Franchise Cornerstone Solid Starter Solid Starter Underwhelming Underwhelming Bust Bust Too Early to Evaluate Too Early to Evaluate Year Tier Player Draft Team Starts Passer Rtg Car. TDs Pro Bowls Playoff W SB Wins 1999 Bust Tim Couch Cleveland 59 73.2 64 0 1 0 2001 Solid Michael Vick Atlanta 118 80.4 133 4 3 0 2002 Bust David Carr Houston 88 82.6 65 0 0 0 2003 Solid Carson Palmer Cincinnati 182 87.9 294 3 3 0 2004 Cornerstone Eli Manning * NY Giants * 236 84.1 366 4 9 2 2005 Under Alex Smith San Francisco 147 85.2 199 1 3 0 2007 Bust JaMarcus Russell Oakland 25 65.2 18 0 0 0 2009 Cornerstone Matthew Stafford Detroit 224 91.3 380 1 8 1 2010 Bust Sam Bradford St. Louis 88 84.0 126 1 0 0 2011 Solid Cam Newton Carolina 143 84.3 182 3 5 0 2012 Cornerstone Andrew Luck Indianapolis 86 89.5 171 4 5 0 2015 Under Jameis Winston Tampa Bay 121 86.1 262 0 1 0 2016 Solid Jared Goff LA Rams 151 96.5 256 5 9 0 2018 Under Baker Mayfield Cleveland 123 89.5 197 1 3 0 2019 Under Kyler Murray Arizona 87 90.0 121 3 1 0 2020 Cornerstone Joe Burrow Cincinnati 77 100.4 157 3 5 0 2021 Too Early Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville 77 89.3 98 0 2 0 2023 Too Early Bryce Young Carolina 46 84.7 49 0 0 0 2024 Too Early Caleb Williams Chicago 34 86.0 47 0 0 0 2025 Too Early Cam Ward Tennessee 17 80.2 15 0 0 0 What Does the Average #1 Overall QB Actually Look Like? All Gradeable Cornerstone Solid Underwhelming Bust Avg Passer Rating 86.2 91.3 87.8 87.7 76.3 Avg Career Starts 122 160 143 94 65 Avg Pro Bowls 1.9 3.3 3.0 1.3 0.3 Avg Playoff Wins 3.4 6.8 4.4 2.0 0.3 Cam Ward (2025 Rookie Season) vs. Historical Avg 17 Starts avg: 122 80.2 Passer Rtg avg: 86.2 15 TDs avg: 186 career 2.14:1 TD:INT Ratio avg: 1.58:1 56% Historical Hit Rate Solid Starter or better

The NFL Draft first overall pick quarterback study above tracks career passer rating, starts, touchdowns, Pro Bowl selections, playoff wins and Super Bowl wins for each player. We assign them all a tiered performance grade, and calculated composite averages by tier to answer one simple but loaded question:

What does the average No. 1 overall QB actually become?

The answer is sobering. Only 56% of gradeable #1 overall QBs reached "Solid Starter" or better. One in four was an outright bust.

Odds for the 2026 NFL Draft are available at various sports betting apps for next week's big event, April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

Average Career Outcomes for No 1 Overall NFL Draft Quarterbacks

We graded 16 No. 1 overall pick QBs, excluding four – Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young, Caleb Williams and Cam Ward – because they are still early in their careers. Overall, it seems like being a QB drafted No. 1 overall is more of a curse than a blessing.

That's because those 16 quarterbacks averaged 122 career starts between them, with 186 touchdowns, 3.4 playoff wins, 1.9 Pro Bowls and 0.19 Super Bowl wins on average. Only three of the 16 – Eli Manning, David Carr and Matthew Stafford – won a Super Bowl ring. Carr was Manning's backup on the 2011 Giants and never took a snap in the playoffs.

Conversely, there are far more JaMarcus Russell-level quarterbacks in the No. 1 pick club in the 21st century than Eli Manning types. Most in the No. 1 club at least made the playoffs, even if it was not the organization that drafted them. Some earned Pro Bowl honors as well.

But most of those taken atop the draft will never hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Only two (Manning and Stafford) did so as the QB1 on the championship team. Stafford won his first NFL MVP last season and at Caesars Sportsbook his Rams are favored to win Super Bowl 61 at +775 odds.

NFL Draft Quarterback Tier Rankings From Franchise Cornerstone to Bust

Of the 16 gradeable QBs, nine reached Solid Starter status or better, a 56% hit rate. The other 44% either disappointed significantly or outright busted during their respective pro careers.

Jared Goff has made the most Pro Bowls, reaching five with the Rams and Detroit Lions. His Rams lost Super Bowl 53 to the Patriots in his lone appearance. Four-time Pro Bowl selections on our list include Manning, Andrew Luck and Michael Vick.

Players such as Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, veterans who are still young enough to improve their standing, have not had much playoff success. But they have done well enough not to get lumped into the "bust" category with Russell, Tim Couch and a few others.

Sam Bradford is also in that group as an interesting case. Bradford was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year honor in 2010 and posted decent stats in his 83-game career. But he just sneaks into our "bust" category here.

On the other end of the spectrum, franchise cornerstone quarterbacks had an average passer rating of 91.3 and averaged 160 starts, equivalent to about 10 full seasons (the NFL expanded to 17 regular-season games in 2021). Those cornerstone types averaged 6.8 playoff wins and 3.3 Pro Bowls.

Compare that with the bottom tier, which saw four players defined as "busts" average 65 starts and 0.3 Pro Bowls. Couch owns the lone playoff victory in that group.

Interestingly, the passer rating gap between Solid Starter and Underwhelming is surprisingly narrow (87.8 vs 87.7). The real separation is in playoff wins (4.4 vs 2.0) and longevity. The true cliff is between Underwhelming and Bust, where raw production falls off sharply.

Tier Definitions

Franchise Cornerstone: Multi-season primary starter; sustained elite production; meaningful playoff success and/or Super Bowl win; legacy-defining at the position.

Multi-season primary starter; sustained elite production; meaningful playoff success and/or Super Bowl win; legacy-defining at the position. Solid Starter: Legitimate long-term NFL starter with some playoff success and clear franchise value. Fell short of elite tier but a defensible #1 overall pick.

Legitimate long-term NFL starter with some playoff success and clear franchise value. Fell short of elite tier but a defensible #1 overall pick. Underwhelming: Multi-year starter who never lived up to the #1 overall expectation. Individual flashes but no sustained winning or title.

Multi-year starter who never lived up to the #1 overall expectation. Individual flashes but no sustained winning or title. Bust: Failed to establish as a reliable primary starter. Released, traded, or benched within 3-4 years. Cost their franchise competitive football.

Failed to establish as a reliable primary starter. Released, traded, or benched within 3-4 years. Cost their franchise competitive football. Too Early: Not enough seasons for a fair comparison. Tier is provisional – Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young, Caleb Williams and Cam Ward all qualify here.

Cam Ward Outlook Based on No 1 Overall Quarterback Draft History

Cam Ward's 2025 rookie season was complicated. He compiled 3,169 passing yards, 15 TDs and 7 INTs across 17 starts. Ward also rushed for 159 yards and two scores; however, he lost 11 fumbles, tied for the league lead with Tampa Bay's Mayfield and Seattle's Super Bowl-winning QB, Sam Darnold.

Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan after Week 6 and the Titans allowed a league-high 55 sacks. Ward's TD:INT ratio of 2.14:1 from last season is above the 1.58:1 historical average for gradeable No. 1 picks. He finished the final eight weeks with a 10:1 TD:INT ratio. History gives him a 56% shot at becoming a Solid Starter or better and a 25% chance at Franchise Cornerstone status.

At bet365 Sportsbook, the Titans have +900 odds to win the AFC South as of April 16.

The Titans can attempt to aid their young quarterback by drafting some offensive line talent in next week's NFL Draft. Tennessee holds the fourth pick in the first round and the 35th overall choice in the second round. See our AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3 for some possible scenarios.

Ward needs adequate blocking protection to read opposing secondaries and he also needs top-tier talent to throw the ball to. ESPN projects the AFC South team to target a wideout in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tennessee already added to its receiving room through free agency, signing Wan'Dale Robinson to complement Calvin Ridley, Eric Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.

But BetMGM Sportsbook has Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love as the favorite to be the No. 4 overall pick, at +105 odds. For good measure the operator lists the Titans as the favorites to select Love at +110 odds.

Methodology & Data Notes

Stats are regular season only, through the 2025 NFL season. "Seasons as Primary Starter" defined as seasons with 10+ starts. "Gradeable" population is 16 QBs. The four "Too Early" picks are excluded from all averages. Tier assignments are holistic — career arc, positional expectations, and legacy relative to the No. 1 pick slot, not raw stats alone.