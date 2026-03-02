NFL Draft: Post-Combine Rookie Top-70 Rankings

This article contains post-Combine fantasy football rankings for the rookie class in the 2026 NFL Draft.

These top-70 players are grouped into seven tiers, and players within a single tier are more or less meant to be seen as equal, or at least arguably equal. This might be a weak rookie class, but it's still important to make the right rookie selections in your drafts, no matter whether you're drafting in a dynasty, best ball or redraft format. These rankings are meant to pertain to each of those formats close to equally.

Tier 1 (1)

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (6-0, 212)

I'm removing Jordyn Tyson from Tier 1 because he did not test at the Combine while rehabbing a hamstring injury from the season. I'm not crossing out Tyson, but there is missing data on his athleticism that I can't continue to grant the benefit of the doubt, at least not enough for a Tier 1 spot.

Love is among those who clarified his athletic testing, which was great as expected. I am not raising Love to his own Tier 1, though – I moved Tyson down. I still think Love faces fairly significant volume limitation concerns, even though his per-play ability is completely beyond question otherwise. The case to declare Love a better NFL or fantasy prospect than running backs like Breece Hall or Travis Etienne isn't obvious to me.

Tier 2 (6)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (6-2, 203)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC (5-11, 192)

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (6-2, 192)

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (6-3, 241)

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (6-4, 239)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (6-5, 236)

This Tier 2 group is defined by fallers more than risers, though the tight end duo of Kenyon Sadiq and Eli Stowers definitely boosted their stock with their superb respective Combine showings.

The wideout trio of Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon and Carnell Tate all probably lost some traction with the Combine. Tyson did not test athletically because of a hamstring injury, Lemon did not test athletically for no known reason and otherwise behaved oddly, while Tate registered a disappointing 40 time (4.53) at a light weight (192). Each of the three wideouts remains valuable and a justifiable rookie pick as high as the 1.02 spot, but their respective cases are not as strong as they were a week ago. Tyson and Lemon can still affect their narratives with pro day workouts, but if Tate runs a faster 40 on the Ohio State pro day track it's meaningless (Ohio State 40 times are always ridiculously fast).

Fernando Mendoza remains the 1.01 in superflex and 2QB formats, while he's otherwise a justifiable first-round dynasty pick for a team that simply could use the help of a potential above-average fantasy quarterback.

Tier 3 (8)

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana (6-3, 210)

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC (6-4, 200)

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M (6-0, 196)

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State (6-4, 206)

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska (5-10, 202)

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State (6-0, 219)

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington (5-8, 220)

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame (5-11, 203)

Elijah Sarratt remains an obvious NFL starter to me despite not testing at the Combine, because he doesn't win with speed-based methods. If anyone wants to say Omar Cooper is better than Sarratt then I think they should volunteer to explain how Sarratt was so much more productive on the same team. Ja'Kobi Lane did great to log a 4.47 40, 40-inch vertical and 129-inch broad jump, and to me he's a justifiable top-40 pick at this point given his otherwise very good production at USC. Lane is an obvious T.J. Houshmandzadeh starter kit – couldn't be clearer. KC Concepcion didn't do any testing at the Combine but he handled his Gauntlet drill well and weighed in significantly bigger than expected. Whereas pre-Combine I lumped in Concepcion and Zachariah Branch as mostly the same player, by now it's clear that Concepcion conventionally projects for some flanker work that Branch cannot at a significantly smaller build (5-9, 177). Other than Lane the biggest Combine winner at wideout might be Ted Hurst, whose 4.42 40 and 135-inch broad jump at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds verified he does have the wheels to get deep against NFL defenses from the boundary.

Emmett Johnson unfortunately did not do well at the Combine with his 4.56-second 40 at 202 pounds, but it would have been a bonus if he had tested better. Bucky Irving had basically the same measurables and while volume will always be a potential issue for ~200-pound backs, Johnson withstood more volume than Irving in college. Nicholas Singleton did not test at the Combine and will need torch at the Penn State pro day as a result – the Penn State track is very fast and it would be a hit to Singleton'as draft stock if he can't log a sub-4.4 40 on that track. Jonah Coleman also did not do testing. Jadarian Price ran a 4.49-second 40 at 203 pounds which I found disappointing – whereas Johnson doesn't need homerun speed for his game to translate, I worry that in Price's case the lack of standout NFL speed could hurt, if only because he won so much with open-field situations at Notre Dame.

Tier 4 (10)

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson (6-0, 187)

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama (6-1, 206)

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia (5-9, 177)

Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee (6-4, 199)

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame (6-5, 218)

Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut (6-0, 192)

Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor (6-2, 220)

Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana (6-0, 199)

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (6-4, 212)

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama (6-1, 211)

All of the wide receivers listed here project as likely top-three wideouts or/and starters on their eventual teams, though in each case there is also some lacking detail that would otherwise make them trend toward WR2 distinction rather than the WR2.5ish sort of category they find themselves in. Antonio Williams and Zachariah Branch appear somewhat slot prone, especially Branch at his disappointing 5-foot-9, 177-pound weigh-in. Germie Bernard is well-rounded but without any loud traits to distinguish him. Chris Brazzell should be better than Dont'e Thornton but is likely the same genre of wideout – one whose target rate is subjected to downward pressure by how far downfield his routes trend. Malachi Fields probably won't draw a target rate any higher than a WR3-type standard but he can stay on the field for three downs if some team gives him the chance. Skyler Bell logged a 4.40-second 40 at the Combine and with that gives reinforcement to the hope that Bell is more like the Connecticut version of himself rather than the Wisconsin one pre-transfer. Josh Cameron did not test due to injury. Omar Cooper did very well for himself with a 4.42-second 40, but I still likely won't buy him much because the hype is moving him ahead of Sarratt and to me that just isn't soundly reasoned. Cooper didn't produce like an NFL player until his fourth year at Indiana, and in his third year he played behind several non-entities in the wideout rotation. Also, 24.4 percent of Cooper's career receiving production occurred specifically against Indiana State and Western Illinois (439 yards in three games), whereas he was completely shut out in two career games against Ohio State. Denzel Boston remains a trendy first-round pick, though his 35-inch vertical didn't help.

Nothing new with Ty Simpson – he'll probably be a first-round pick and the QB2 even though no one can really seem to say why.

Tier 5 (14)

Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky (6-0, 223)

Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas (6-1, 223)

Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State (5-11, 216)

Dean Connors, RB, Houston (5-11, 208)

Eli Heidenreich, WR/RB, Navy (6-0, 198)

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville (6-2, 222)

Eric McAlister, WR, TCU (6-4, 194)

De'Zhuan Stribling, WR, Oklahoma State (6-2, 207)

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State (6-3, 204)

Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston (6-7, 247)

Max Klare, TE, Ohio State (6-4, 246)

RJ Maryland, TE, SMU (6-4, 236)

John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming (6-6, 249)

Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor (6-4, 240)

Seth McGowan had an excellent workout (4.49-second 40, 42.5-inch vertical jump, 131-inch broad jump) and was the better player when he and Mike Washington both played for New Mexico State in 2024. Washington's 4.33-second 40 time was a rare figure and a big accomplishment for Washington, but he averaged 4.26 yards per carry in his three seasons at Buffalo and in the last two seasons he fumbled 11 times (!!!) versus just 363 touches from scrimmage. Washington is no doubt toolsy and to a rare extent, but even if so his production is littered with red flags. Kaytron Allen didn't do any testing and will probably get too much credit for whatever times he logs on the extremely fast Penn State pro day track. Dean Connors was not invited to the Combine but the NFL is awful at evaluating running backs so I still don't care, though it's doubtlessly a bad sign for Connors' draft stock.

Eli Heidenreich looks more wideout than running back, and his 4.44-second 40 was an excellent time. He's getting drafted. Chris Bell (ACL) is still hanging around as a viable Day 2 pick, though one who likely won't play much in 2026. Eric McAlister checked in taller and skinnier than expected, putting that much more pressure on his eventual pro day workout. If McAlister isn't fast on that skinny frame then he might have trouble translating to the next level despite dominating in college. De'Zhaun Stribling was just productive enough in college for his 4.36-second 40 to matter – this is a potential Day 2 pick and NFL starter despite his present lack of hype. Bryce Lance didn't produce at North Dakota State until he was quite old, meaning he's probably not much more than a decoy at the NFL level, but a 4.34 40, 41.5-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump will definitely get you a look.

Tanner Koziol remains unlikely to be a true starting tight end but could earn a starting-like role as a slot receiver. Koziol's athletic metric (4.7 40, 36.5-inch vertical, 122-inch broad jump) say he can continue drawing and converting targets at a rapid rate in the NFL if he can just find some way onto the field despite offering little or nothing as a blocker. Max Klare probably will end up a starter in the NFL, and could end up a productive pass catcher even if he can't match Koziol's per-snap target production (very few tight ends ever could). RJ Maryland made some noise with his Combine workout, and he was productive enough at SMU that his 4.51-second 40 really does look good in his broader profile. Like Koziol, Maryland will never block much, but also like Koziol there's enough athleticism and pass-catching ability that they could compel their way onto the field anyway. John Michael Gyllenborg remains an injury concern but verified he has NFL-caliber playmaking athleticism with a 4.6 40 and 128-inch broad jump. Michael Trigg did not test at the Combine and will need to test well at the Baylor pro day.

Tier 6 (18)

Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame (6-6, 245)

Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State (6-4, 241)

Jack Endries, TE, Texas (6-5, 245)

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford (6-6, 267)

Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU (6-4, 251)

Adam Randall, RB, Clemson (6-3, 232)

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest (5-11, 188)

Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana (6-0, 206)

Rahsul Faison, RB, South Carolina (5-11, 208)

Emmanuel Henderson, WR, Kansas (6-1, 185)

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma (5-10, 180)

Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (6-4, 206)

Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati (5-11, 180)

Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech (5-10, 176)

Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State (5-9, 164)

Barion Brown, WR, LSU (5-11, 177)

Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL) (6-5, 233)

Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois (6-2, 210)

For Tier 6 this is actually an excellent group of tight ends. Eli Raridon tested well enough at the Combine to give him a real chance at starting eventually in the NFL, perhaps going as soon as Day 2. Justin Joly did not test at the Combine, which puts a lot of pressure on his pro day workout, especially as one of the smaller tight ends in this draft. Jack Endries proved he's a very good athlete but I still hate his collegiate production – he's a TE2 to me, but perhaps the NFL sees it differently. Sam Roush is big and athletic, which should make him a 400-snap tight end for most of the upcoming years, but his poor production at Stanford indicates Roush probably should not be a TE1. Matthew Hibner is a former Michigan recruit who tested very well (4.57-second 40) and showed he can probably catch passes in the NFL despite mostly blocking for SMU.

The main reason to draft Adam Randall in dynasty is with the hope that he gets moved to tight end. Randall would be a very interesting project at tight end, whereas at running back he stands basically no chance in my opinion. Demond Claiborne is very fast but who cares, a lot of running backs can get their 40 time under 4.4 if they were willing to slim down to 188. Claiborne is fast but he's also a fumbler who never offered NFL-caliber production from scrimmage despite his blazing speed. Roman Hemby didn't test at the Combine but who could blame him – he doubtlessly would rather defer to film, because he looks better on a football field than a track. Rahsul Faison checked in lighter than expected, raising the scrutiny on his eventual pro day numbers.

Emmanuel Henderson is a fringe prospect after producing only one year in college, yet his one year at Kansas was just productive enough for Henderson's 4.44 40 to make him interesting. Deion Burks couldn't produce at Purdue or Oklahoma but as one of the Combine's best testers he might get some hype going. Caleb Douglas tested very well and was fairly productive at Texas Tech, just not enough to project him as more than a Round 5 type. Cyrus Allen was not invited to the Combine despite easily outproducing his Cincinnati teammate Jeff Caldwell, who was invited to the Combine and posted great athletic testing numbers. Caldwell is not a serious prospect given his memorably poor production, however. Eric Rivers showed enough speed (4.35 40) to keep burning as downfield specialist, but his target volume projection will never be very high and he'll be at risk of decoy functions even if he plays a lot of snaps in the NFL. Brenen Thompson and his 4.26-second 40 still don't amount to much, because his collegiate production was poor and because 164 pounds just isn't a serious NFL receiver weight. Barion Brown disappointed with his 4.4-second 40 -- perhaps he added some quick weight before the Combine -- though either way Brown's almost entire NFL projection banked on his elite kick-returning ability.

Carson Beck might crash Day 2 at quarterback after throwing a lot of touchdowns and interceptions both at the collegiate level. Luke Altmyer is getting zero traction with draft media but if he's not a top-four quarterback in this class then I guess I don't think more than three quarterbacks should get drafted. The Brock Purdy kind of trajectory is still potentially there, though hopefully Altmyer goes a little earlier than that.

Tier 7 (13)

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas (6-6, 227)

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (6-2, 210)

Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan (6-6, 248)

Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah (6-4, 253)

Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati (6-5, 247)

Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Mississippi (6-4, 246)

Chase Roberts, WR, BYU (6-3, 209)

Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech (6-3, 187)

Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU (5-8, 191)

Robert Henry, RB, UTSA (5-9, 196)

Desmond Reid, RB, Pittsburgh (5-6, 174)

J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia (5-10, 199)

Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana (5-9, 208)

Taylen Green and Haynes King are very fast, but as passers they plainly are not NFL-caliber.

Marlin Klein might be like a German version of Luke Schoonmaker – quite athletic and probably able to help with blocking, but probably not a worthwhile NFL pass-catching target. Dallen Bentley showed something with his 4.62-second 40, though it remains odd how he didn't catch any passes for Utah before 2025. Joe Royer should stick as a TE2 or TE3 type but his pass-catching stats say he cannot get open. Dae'Quan Wright showed he can get open at the college level, though it's harder to say regarding the pro level given that he did no athletic testing.

Chase Roberts was quite productive at BYU and should have a chance to stick as a Big Slot in the NFL despite a 4.64-second 40. Roberts will likely turn 25 in the next year, though, so he doesn't have much time to get cracking. Reggie Virgil remains a potential Day 3 pick yet his 4.57-second 40 didn't help, especially after getting outproduced by Caleb Douglas at Texas Tech. Aaron Anderson was quite productive at LSU on a per-snap basis but as a 5-foot-8 receiver with a 30-inch vertical and 113-inch broad jump is probably not an NFL player.

Robert Henry might have been the next Keaton Mitchell if he had ran faster, but a 4.52-second 40 doesn't cut it. Desmond Reid checking in at 5-foot-6, 172 pounds makes you wonder why he was even invited to the Combine. J'Mari Taylor isn't fast enough to be checking in under 200 pounds. Known as The Other Indiana Running Back, Kaelon Black was not invited to the Combine and will need his production to carry his profile due to presumably poor athleticism.