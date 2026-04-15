Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1

See which states lead in 2026 NFL Draft first-round prospects. We also reveal mock picks, hometown trends and top NFL Draft betting odds.
Updated on April 15, 2026 10:47AM EST
Most Represented States and Hometowns in 2026 NFL Draft Round 1
Updated on April 15, 2026 10:47AM EST

The NFL Draft on the horizon and the team at RotoWire.com has prepared for the seven-round event by creating a list of the most likely picks to be selected in the first round. We tracked hometowns for the most likely Round 1 picks and created a list and map showcasing which states produced the most prospects.

Draft Data
Most Represented States in the 2026 NFL Draft
Projected Round 1 picks ranked by hometown state — 46 prospects
46
Prospects
Georgia
#1 State
7
GA Athletes
22
States Represented
1Georgia7 athletes
Avieon TerrellCJ AllenCaleb DownsChristen MillerColton HoodKayden McDonaldZion Young
2Texas5 athletes
Chris Brazzell IIJacob RodriguezJadarian PriceJermod McCoyJordyn Tyson
3Florida4 athletes
Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenFernando MendozaR Mason ThomasRueben Bain Jr.
T4Ohio3 athletes
Arvell ReeseBlake MillerSonny Styles
T4California3 athletes
David BaileyMakai LemonMax Iheanachor
T4Alabama3 athletes
Keldric FaulkLee HunterPeter Woods
T7South Carolina2 athletes
Brandon CisseMonroe Freeling
T7Missouri2 athletes
Cashius HowellJeremiyah Love
T7Washington2 athletes
Denzel BostonOlaivavega Ioane
T7Indiana2 athletes
Dillon ThienemanOmar Cooper Jr.
PlayerHometownState
Akheem MesidorOttawa, OntarioCanada
Arvell ReeseCleveland, OHOhio
Avieon TerrellAtlanta, GAGeorgia
Blake MillerStrongsville, OHOhio
Brandon CisseSumter, SCSouth Carolina
CJ AllenBarnesville, GAGeorgia
Caleb BanksSouthfield, MIMichigan
Caleb DownsHoschton, GAGeorgia
Caleb LomuGilbert, AZArizona
Carnell TateChicago, ILIllinois
Cashius HowellKansas City, MOMissouri
Chris Brazzell IIMidland, TXTexas
Christen MillerEllenwood, GAGeorgia
Colton HoodMcDonough, GAGeorgia
David BaileyIrvine, CACalifornia
Denzel BostonSouth Hill, WAWashington
Dillon ThienemanWestfield, INIndiana
Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenTampa, FLFlorida
Emmanuel PregnonDenver, COColorado
Fernando MendozaMiami, FLFlorida
Francis MauigoaIli'ili, American SamoaAmerican Samoa
Jacob RodriguezWichita Falls, TXTexas
Jadarian PriceDenison, TXTexas
Jeremiyah LoveSt. Louis, MOMissouri
Jermod McCoyWhitehouse, TXTexas
Jordyn TysonAllen, TXTexas
KC ConcepcionCharlotte, NCNorth Carolina
Kadyn ProctorDes Moines, IAIowa
Kayden McDonaldSuwanee, GAGeorgia
Keldric FaulkHighland Home, ALAlabama
Kenyon SadiqIdaho Falls, IDIdaho
Lee HunterPrichard, ALAlabama
Makai LemonLos Alamitos, CACalifornia
Malachi LawrenceLouisville, KYKentucky
Mansoor DelaneSilver Spring, MDMaryland
Max IheanachorLos Angeles, CACalifornia
Monroe FreelingCharleston, SCSouth Carolina
Olaivavega IoaneGraham, WAWashington
Omar Cooper Jr.Indianapolis, INIndiana
Peter WoodsAlabaster, ALAlabama
R Mason ThomasFort Lauderdale, FLFlorida
Rueben Bain Jr.Miami, FLFlorida
Sonny StylesPickerington, OHOhio
Spencer FanoSpanish Fork, UTUtah
Ty SimpsonMartin, TNTennessee
Zion YoungAtlanta, GAGeorgia
RotoWire NFL Draft Research — Projected Round 1 picks — April 2026

Our NFL betting coverage will keep ramping up as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

Which State Will Be Represented Most In 2026 NFL Draft?

Among the litany of states (and Canadian provinces) most likely to have prodigal sons selected high in the 2026 NFL Draft, none can brag more than the Peach State. Georgia's seven potential first-round prospects puts the state ahead of Texas (five) and Florida (four) nationally.

The top legal sportsbook apps will have plenty of prop bets for the 2026 NFL Draft, which takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

Georgia-born players that might hear their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell include Caleb Downs of Ohio State. ESPN's Peter Schrager has the former Buckeyes star safety and native of Hoschton, Georgia, going 12th overall to the Dallas Cowboys. Other Peach State natives that the Worldwide Leader analyst pegs as first-round picks include OSU defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (projected 26th to Buffalo) and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood (29th to Kansas City).

Other States Producing Plenty Of Prospects

Lone Star State products such as Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (projected to go ninth overall to Kansas City) of Allen, Texas, and Whitehouse native Jermod McCoy (15th to Tampa Bay) are also expected to be selected in the opening 32 picks.

Florida can lay claim to producing potential top pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. The national championship-winning quarterback out of Indiana will most likely go to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1 overall. At FanDuel Sportsbook and other operators, Mendoza, born in Miami, is a prohibitive favorite to go No. 1 overall, at -20000 odds.

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Three states – Ohio, California and Alabama – have three potential first round picks apiece. Four states (South Carolina, Missouri, Washington and Indiana) have two each.

Among the Californians that draft experts are touting, Irvine native (and former Texas Tech linebacker) David Bailey is projected to go to the New York Jets at No. 2 overall. Ohio's top potential pick right now, based on Schrager's latest mock draft, is Ohio State edge rusher/linebacker and Cleveland native Arvell Reese, third overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

What Oddsmakers Are Saying About NFL Draft Prospects

Oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook see the No. 1 pick being a near consensus selection, with Mendoza listed at -20000.

But the same can't be said of the rest of the first round, with Bailey (-175) being the Boston-based operator's odds-on favorite to go second overall to the Jets. Reese (+105) is the operator's top odds pick for the third selection, which Arizona holds.

At No. 4, FanDuel has Love as the odds-on favorite, at +145, while bet365 Sportsbook has Sonny Styles as the favorite to be drafted fifth overall by the Giants, at +200 odds. That pick would fly in the face of ESPN's mock draft, which has the G-Men taking Samoa-born Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa, who's second for that draft slot at +375 odds.

When the 32 first-round picks are revealed at the 2026 NFL Draft, certain states likely will lay claim to a greater number of first-round selections than the rest. Football hotbeds Georgia, Texas and Florida are the most likely locales to do that.

Stick with RotoWire.com for more draft coverage and the best sports betting promotions around.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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