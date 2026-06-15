When embarking on a dynasty rebuild, we want to load up on draft picks and rookies while sending out as many veterans as possible. Unfortunately, filling out an entire roster with rookies isn't a realistic dynasty league strategy.

The other type of players we want, ideally, are young blue-chippers like Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden and Tetairoa McMillan. The problem is that everyone else wants them, because their 2026/redraft value is projected as nearly equal to their dynasty value.

If we can't roster only rookies and blue-chippers, we need to figure out exactly what other types of players fit best with dynasty fantasy football strategy for teams that are trying to tank/rebuild rather than compete for a championship this year. We can start by looking at archetypes, keeping in mind that we're often trying to speculate on value in anticipation of trading the player for something else (often picks) in the future.

1. The Might-As-Well-Be-Rookies

These players aren't rookies, but they're younger than a lot of prospects from the 2026 NFL Draft, hinting at upside for significant development on the skills and production we've seen from them so far in the pros.

RB Dylan Sampson (turns 22 in September)

Sampson, for me, is still kind of a mystery, and not just because he's one of the youngest players in his draft class and likely an unfinished product. In college, playing within Tennessee's distinct system, Sampson had 422 carries but just 40 receptions in three seasons. He ran wild his final season to the tune of 1,491 rushing yards (5.8 YPC) and 22 TDs, later adding a 4.43 40 (pro day) at 5-foot-8, 200 pounds to round out a solid prospect profile.

To the naked eye, Sampson looks like a passing-down back rather than a workhorse, and that's mostly how the Browns used him in Year 1: 65 carries for 175 yards (2.7 YPC) while catching 33 of 40 targets for 271 yards (6.8 YPT) and two TDs. He again has a good chance to poach passing-down snaps from starter Quinshon Judkins, and there's also a shot at genuine handcuff value whereby Sampson could get 15-20 touches per game in the event of a Judkins injury (these dual possibilities make Sampson an appealing pick for Zero RB teams in best ball, BTW) .

Sampson's final collegiate season and relatively stout build suggest at least some degree of potential to handle large rushing workloads, if needed. It also helps that the Browns invested next to nothing in their backfield this offseason, apparently content to let a slew of undrafted young players battle for the final roster spots and practice-squad jobs. Judkins and Sampson are the only roster locks, and the upcoming season should give us a better feel for Sampson's skills (or lack thereof) even if his lead-back opportunity never comes (i.e., he probably won't be a long-term roster clogger).

WR Xavier Worthy (turned 23 in April)

Worthy's thin build makes PPR stardom a hard sell even in ceiling scenarios, but I am willing to give him a semi-mulligan on the disappointing start to his career, remaining open to the possibility of better days ahead as a WR2 or WR3 for fantasy.

For one thing, Worthy's rookie year wasn't actually disappointing in real-life terms; he scored nine TDs in the regular season before putting up 287 yards and three TDs in three playoff games. A lack of downfield impact prior to the playoffs wasn't ideal, but Worthy still became a big contributor for the AFC champions as a 21-year-old -- no small feat.

Last year was the real disappointment, and it would've played out at least somewhat differently if he hadn't dislocated his shoulder on his third snap of the season. Worthy came back Week 4 and had a strong game, but he never matched it the rest of the year and never looked like a priority for Kansas City's offense.

He's now looking at a make-or-break year in fantasy terms, returning to full strength this offseason for an offense that doesn't have much else besides Rashee Rice at wide receiver. Worthy's 2026 success will depend on his own performance, not Rice's availability, as there are already more than enough targets to go around now that TE Travis Kelce is far from dominant.

Other Young Non-Rookies

Apart from Fannin and Brooks, these guys are available on waivers in some dynasty leagues. My personal favorite is James, but I also have Coleman and Blue on a team (one that's aggressively tanking).

2. The Handcuffs

The idea here is to roster players who could experience value spikes in-season, potentially setting up trades for a decent prospect or a future second-round pick.

In single-QB formats, it's really only backup RBs that merit serious fantasy attention, and maybe the occasional No. 2 TE or No. 3 WR. In superflex leagues, on the other hand, it's often backup QBs who would draw the most trade interest in the event of injury-contingent value coming to fruition.

QB Justin Fields (turned 27 in March)

I don't think Fields will be one of these mid-career revival stories like Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold, but I do know Fields will be useful in superflex leagues whenever he gets a chance to start, if only because his running ability and consistently elevated scramble rate play well under the majority of scoring systems.

In Kansas City, he might even be useful for single-QB leagues if he makes starts. Patrick Mahomes (knee) will probably be ready for Week 1, or soon thereafter, but there's always a risk of complications or a new injury. If so, Fields would be working with the best coaching staff and offensive line of his career, which should make up for any shortcomings in the pass-catching corps. He'll have trade value in superflex and two-QB leagues if he makes starts.

RB Jordan James (turned 22 in March)

James still needs to compete for the backup job in San Francisco, but he'll check numerous boxes as an ideal bench stash for dynasty if he stays ahead of third-round reach Kaelon Black this summer. James, a second-year pro, is actually two and a half years younger than Black, who was barely on the NFL radar before his big 2025 campaign at Indiana.

James and Sampson are two guys I keep coming back to as targets for both dynasty and best ball, for reasons that don't have to do with a strong belief in the talent.

Other Handcuffs/Backups to Consider

3. The Late-Breakout Candidates

WR Jordan Addison (turned 24 in January)

I'm not sure Kyler Murray is the right QB to unlock it, stylistically, but I do know that Addison is an excellent downfield route-runner and playmaker. He doesn't have the size or YAC skills to be a fantasy WR1, but I still think he's good enough to be a WR2 or high-end WR3 in the right situation. He's also just 24 years old, following a common theme from this article in that he was one of the younger players from his draft class (2023).

At Addison's current price, we'd arguably be happy with even a bounce-back rather than a breakout; he put up 70-911-10 as a rookie in 2023 and 63-875-9 across 15 games in 2024. That's already WR3-level production, but the combination of a down 2025 season and off-field issues seems to have dynasty managers underrating Addison's talent.

Other Late-Breakout Candidates

4. The Trade Candidates

These players currently appear buried on a depth chart, or are otherwise at odds with their team, but they have shown some ability to record the type of per-snap production that translates to fantasy value when maintained across a starter's workload. We can also consider hunting for familiar names that have been devalued, hoping for favorable news at some point in the future to revive fantasy interest and kick-start trade talks.

WR Brandon Aiyuk (28)

This one isn't my cup of tea, in part because I thought Aiyuk was overrated even at his peak. Still, it feels like burying the lede to not mention him when many dynasty managers are still holding tight in hopes he'll eventually land with Washington or Kansas City. My concern is that he won't be prepared physically and/or mentally for the rigor of an NFL season, even if he pulls things together and can pass a physical and all that. He'll probably be released by the 49ers, not traded, but he is still technically on their roster.

RB James Conner (31)

Conner was still a capable starting RB the last time we saw him healthy, in September before he suffered a season-ending foot/ankle injury. He's been limited at spring practices, and he turned 31 in May, but I can't help thinking that a healthy Conner would be the perfect fit in Green Bay, where Josh Jacobs' legal issues create major question marks in the backfield. Keep in mind that we don't actually need Conner (or Aiyuk) to produce usable fantasy stats; we just need that one moment where a real-life trade (or release-and-signing) creates interest in a fantasy trade.

Other Trade Candidates