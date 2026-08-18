See the 2026 NFL fan trash talk rankings: all 32 fanbases ranked by Reddit posts, from loud Lions fans to the quiet Seahawks.

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If you want to find the NFL's loudest fans, don't look at the Super Bowl champions.

According to a new RotoWire study that combed through 9,570 posts across all 32 team subreddits from August 2021 through August 2026, the Seattle Seahawks -- fresh off a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium -- field the quietest fanbase in the league when it comes to trash talk, scoring a league-low 2.3 shots at other teams per 1,000 posts.

Data Study NFL Fan Trash Talk Rankings 2026 All 32 fanbases ranked by how often their fans take shots at other teams, players, coaches or fanbases — based on 9,570 subreddit posts sampled across the last five seasons. 32 Fanbases 9,570 Posts Sampled 50.0 Top Score (Lions) 2.3 Low Score (Seahawks) Full Rankings By Tier Methodology 1 Lions 50.0 2 49ers 46.7 3 Buccaneers 45.6 4 Eagles 44.2 5 Panthers 43.9 6 Saints 42.5 7 Rams 36.7 T-8 Bengals 34.5 T-8 Vikings 34.5 10 Raiders 31.4 11 Ravens 30.6 12 Cowboys 28.1 13 Patriots 26.7 14 Bears 25.4 15 Commanders 25.1 16 Dolphins 24.6 17 Texans 23.7 18 Titans 23.3 19 Chiefs 22.8 20 Falcons 20.0 21 Bills 16.7 22 Browns 15.6 23 Jaguars 14.5 24 Jets 14.2 25 Packers 13.8 26 Steelers 13.6 T-27 Chargers 13.3 T-27 Giants 13.3 29 Broncos 10.5 30 Cardinals 6.7 31 Colts 3.3 32 Seahawks 2.3 TIER 1 Elite Trash Talkers 1 Lions 50.0 2 49ers 46.7 3 Buccaneers 45.6 4 Eagles 44.2 5 Panthers 43.9 6 Saints 42.5 7 Rams 36.7 T-8 Bengals 34.5 T-8 Vikings 34.5 10 Raiders 31.4 11 Ravens 30.6 TIER 2 Middle of the Pack 12 Cowboys 28.1 13 Patriots 26.7 14 Bears 25.4 15 Commanders 25.1 16 Dolphins 24.6 17 Texans 23.7 18 Titans 23.3 19 Chiefs 22.8 20 Falcons 20.0 21 Bills 16.7 22 Browns 15.6 TIER 3 Quiet Fanbases 23 Jaguars 14.5 24 Jets 14.2 25 Packers 13.8 26 Steelers 13.6 T-27 Chargers 13.3 T-27 Giants 13.3 29 Broncos 10.5 30 Cardinals 6.7 31 Colts 3.3 32 Seahawks 2.3 How We Scored It We sampled 9,570 posts from all 32 NFL team subreddits between August 2021 and August 2026, drawn from 20 dates spread evenly across the five years. Every post was read and scored on one question: is this fan taking a shot at another team, player, coach or fanbase? Criticism of a fan's own team did not count toward the score. Teams are ranked by trash-talk posts per 1,000 posts sampled, so larger fanbases with more overall Reddit activity get no built-in advantage over smaller ones. Tier Breakdown Elite Trash Talkers — ranks 1–11, the fanbases most willing to clown on the rest of the league. Middle of the Pack — ranks 12–22, fans who'll chime in but aren't leading the charge. Quiet Fanbases — ranks 23–32, the most reserved fanbases in the sample.

NFL Fan Trash Talk Rankings 2026 for All 32 Fanbases

Meanwhile, the fanbase doing the most talking hasn't gotten their hands on the Lombardi Trophy in our study's timespan. Detroit Lions fans topped the rankings at 50.0 -- more than 20 times the Seahawks' rate -- despite watching their 2025 season unravel down the stretch and get eliminated from playoff contention after a late loss to the Vikings.

Every post in the study was hand-scored for whether a fan was taking a shot at another team, player, coach, or fanbase; criticizing your own team didn't count. So the ranking measures pure outward aggression, not fair-weather grumbling.

The 49ers (46.7), Buccaneers (45.6), Eagles (44.2), and Panthers (43.9) round out the top five, meaning two of the five most combative fanbases in football last season (Lions and Bucs) watched the playoffs from home. It's a pattern that holds throughout the sample: teams with a chip on their shoulder -- the Lions, Eagles, Saints, Rams -- talk more, whether or not they're winning. (Sean Payton has been gone from New Orleans for some time. But his legacy lives on with some NOLA trash talk).

The Rams (No. 7) make plenty of sense, as Sean McVay has delivered a Super Bowl and consistently has the team threatening to claim another title. The dig that the Rams don't have a strong contingent in L.A. also apparently makes their fans a little defensive.

Before the NFL regular season kickoff, make time for RotoWire's NFL Franchise Defining Moments series.

Quietest NFL Fanbases and the Seahawks Super Bowl Contrast

Contrast that with the two teams that actually met on Super Bowl Sunday. New England's fanbase, despite a stunning run under Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye that carried the Patriots all the way to Super Bowl LX, checked in at a middling 26.7 -- 13th overall. (The 2021-2024 season didn't leave Pats fans much to brag about).

And Seattle, which needed a 31-27 thriller over the Rams in the NFC Championship and then leaned on Sam Darnold's redemption arc -- and a banged-up oblique -- to close it out in Santa Clara, has almost nothing to say about anyone else.

The Seahawks' fanbase places dead last among all 32 teams, trailing even the Colts (3.3) and Cardinals (6.7), the only other franchises to crack single digits. A good example of when you win, say little. When you lose, say less?

That gap is the real story here: winning and trash-talking aren't the same behavior, and this data suggests they might even run in opposite directions. The fanbases with the most to prove -- the ones stuck watching January football from their couches -- are the ones filling their team's subreddit with jabs at everyone else. Champions, it turns out, don't need to talk.

It also sets up an irresistible subplot for 2026: with the Patriots and Seahawks running it back in a Week 1 rematch, the league's 13th-most-combative fanbase gets a real shot at revenge against the quietest team in football.

Whether that flips New England higher up next year's list -- or finally gives Seahawks fans something to talk about -- is exactly the kind of question this ranking was built to answer.