NFL Fan Trash Talk Rankings 2026 | All 32 Fanbases Ranked

See the 2026 NFL fan trash talk rankings: all 32 fanbases ranked by Reddit posts, from loud Lions fans to the quiet Seahawks.
August 18, 2026
NFL Fan Trash Talk Rankings 2026 | All 32 Fanbases Ranked
August 18, 2026
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If you want to find the NFL's loudest fans, don't look at the Super Bowl champions. 

According to a new RotoWire study that combed through 9,570 posts across all 32 team subreddits from August 2021 through August 2026, the Seattle Seahawks -- fresh off a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium -- field the quietest fanbase in the league when it comes to trash talk, scoring a league-low 2.3 shots at other teams per 1,000 posts.

RotoWire
Data Study
NFL Fan Trash Talk Rankings 2026
All 32 fanbases ranked by how often their fans take shots at other teams, players, coaches or fanbases — based on 9,570 subreddit posts sampled across the last five seasons.
32
Fanbases
9,570
Posts Sampled
50.0
Top Score (Lions)
2.3
Low Score (Seahawks)
1
Lions
50.0
2
49ers
46.7
3
Buccaneers
45.6
4
Eagles
44.2
5
Panthers
43.9
6
Saints
42.5
7
Rams
36.7
T-8
Bengals
34.5
T-8
Vikings
34.5
10
Raiders
31.4
11
Ravens
30.6
12
Cowboys
28.1
13
Patriots
26.7
14
Bears
25.4
15
Commanders
25.1
16
Dolphins
24.6
17
Texans
23.7
18
Titans
23.3
19
Chiefs
22.8
20
Falcons
20.0
21
Bills
16.7
22
Browns
15.6
23
Jaguars
14.5
24
Jets
14.2
25
Packers
13.8
26
Steelers
13.6
T-27
Chargers
13.3
T-27
Giants
13.3
29
Broncos
10.5
30
Cardinals
6.7
31
Colts
3.3
32
Seahawks
2.3
TIER 1Elite Trash Talkers
1
Lions
50.0
2
49ers
46.7
3
Buccaneers
45.6
4
Eagles
44.2
5
Panthers
43.9
6
Saints
42.5
7
Rams
36.7
T-8
Bengals
34.5
T-8
Vikings
34.5
10
Raiders
31.4
11
Ravens
30.6
TIER 2Middle of the Pack
12
Cowboys
28.1
13
Patriots
26.7
14
Bears
25.4
15
Commanders
25.1
16
Dolphins
24.6
17
Texans
23.7
18
Titans
23.3
19
Chiefs
22.8
20
Falcons
20.0
21
Bills
16.7
22
Browns
15.6
TIER 3Quiet Fanbases
23
Jaguars
14.5
24
Jets
14.2
25
Packers
13.8
26
Steelers
13.6
T-27
Chargers
13.3
T-27
Giants
13.3
29
Broncos
10.5
30
Cardinals
6.7
31
Colts
3.3
32
Seahawks
2.3
How We Scored It

We sampled 9,570 posts from all 32 NFL team subreddits between August 2021 and August 2026, drawn from 20 dates spread evenly across the five years.

Every post was read and scored on one question: is this fan taking a shot at another team, player, coach or fanbase? Criticism of a fan's own team did not count toward the score.

Teams are ranked by trash-talk posts per 1,000 posts sampled, so larger fanbases with more overall Reddit activity get no built-in advantage over smaller ones.

Tier Breakdown

Elite Trash Talkers — ranks 1–11, the fanbases most willing to clown on the rest of the league.

Middle of the Pack — ranks 12–22, fans who'll chime in but aren't leading the charge.

Quiet Fanbases — ranks 23–32, the most reserved fanbases in the sample.

Data: 9,570 Reddit posts, Aug. 2021–Aug. 2026. Methodology: trash-talk posts per 1,000 sampled. Updated: August 2026.

NFL Fan Trash Talk Rankings 2026 for All 32 Fanbases

Meanwhile, the fanbase doing the most talking hasn't gotten their hands on the Lombardi Trophy in our study's timespan. Detroit Lions fans topped the rankings at 50.0 -- more than 20 times the Seahawks' rate -- despite watching their 2025 season unravel down the stretch and get eliminated from playoff contention after a late loss to the Vikings

Every post in the study was hand-scored for whether a fan was taking a shot at another team, player, coach, or fanbase; criticizing your own team didn't count. So the ranking measures pure outward aggression, not fair-weather grumbling.

The 49ers (46.7), Buccaneers (45.6), Eagles (44.2), and Panthers (43.9) round out the top five, meaning two of the five most combative fanbases in football last season (Lions and Bucs) watched the playoffs from home. It's a pattern that holds throughout the sample: teams with a chip on their shoulder -- the Lions, Eagles, Saints, Rams -- talk more, whether or not they're winning. (Sean Payton has been gone from New Orleans for some time. But his legacy lives on with some NOLA trash talk). 

The Rams (No. 7) make plenty of sense, as Sean McVay has delivered a Super Bowl and consistently has the team threatening to claim another title. The dig that the Rams don't have a strong contingent in L.A. also apparently makes their fans a little defensive. 

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Quietest NFL Fanbases and the Seahawks Super Bowl Contrast

Contrast that with the two teams that actually met on Super Bowl Sunday. New England's fanbase, despite a stunning run under Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye that carried the Patriots all the way to Super Bowl LX, checked in at a middling 26.7 -- 13th overall. (The 2021-2024 season didn't leave Pats fans much to brag about). 

And Seattle, which needed a 31-27 thriller over the Rams in the NFC Championship and then leaned on Sam Darnold's redemption arc -- and a banged-up oblique -- to close it out in Santa Clara, has almost nothing to say about anyone else. 

The Seahawks' fanbase places dead last among all 32 teams, trailing even the Colts (3.3) and Cardinals (6.7), the only other franchises to crack single digits. A good example of when you win, say little. When you lose, say less?

That gap is the real story here: winning and trash-talking aren't the same behavior, and this data suggests they might even run in opposite directions. The fanbases with the most to prove -- the ones stuck watching January football from their couches -- are the ones filling their team's subreddit with jabs at everyone else. Champions, it turns out, don't need to talk.

It also sets up an irresistible subplot for 2026: with the Patriots and Seahawks running it back in a Week 1 rematch, the league's 13th-most-combative fanbase gets a real shot at revenge against the quietest team in football. 

Whether that flips New England higher up next year's list -- or finally gives Seahawks fans something to talk about -- is exactly the kind of question this ranking was built to answer.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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