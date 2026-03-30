2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value

Discover which NFL teams overpaid in the 2026 free agency — RotoWire’s Overpay Index reveals every signing’s true value vs cost.

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The 2026 NFL free agency period produced nearly 400 signings and over $2.1 billion in total spending across all 32 teams. But raw spending totals only tell half the story. The real question is which front offices maximized value and which overpaid for their roster upgrades.

At RotoWire, as part of our NFL betting insight, we graded every 2026 NFL free agency signing. We used Pro Football Focus grades, pass rush win rate, EPA per play, yards per route run and other position-specific advanced metrics to estimate each player's fair market value. Then we measured every team's average overpay per signing to build the 2026 NFL Free Agency Overpay Index — a data-driven ranking of all 32 NFL teams from biggest overpayers to best value shoppers.

2026 NFL Free Agency Overpay Index Every 2026 signing graded against estimated market value 64 Signings Graded $1.04B Total AAV 33 Overpays (≥+$3M) By Team Biggest Overpays Best Steals All Signings Teams ranked by average overpay per signing. Tap any team to expand. 1 MIA +$14.5M 1 signing • $22.5M total +$14.5M net ▶ Malik Willis QB $22.5M +$14.5M 2 IND +$7.3M 3 signings • $93.0M total +$22.0M net ▶ Daniel Jones QB $44.0M +$14.0M Charvarius Ward CB $20.0M +$5.0M Alec Pierce WR $29.0M +$3.0M 3 CAR +$5.5M 2 signings • $45.0M total +$11.0M net ▶ Jaelan Phillips EDGE $30.0M +$8.0M Devin Lloyd LB $15.0M +$3.0M 4 CLE +$5.0M 2 signings • $40.5M total +$10.0M net ▶ Elgton Jenkins OG $24.0M +$9.0M Zion Johnson OG $16.5M +$1.0M 5 JAX +$5.0M 1 signing • $17.0M total +$5.0M net ▶ Cole Van Lanen OT $17.0M +$5.0M 6 HOU +$4.6M 3 signings • $65.2M total +$13.7M net ▶ Danielle Hunter EDGE $40.1M +$5.1M Ed Ingram OG $12.5M +$4.5M Dalton Schultz TE $12.6M +$4.1M 7 WSH +$4.4M 3 signings • $66.1M total +$13.1M net ▶ K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE $11.0M +$5.0M Odafe Oweh EDGE $25.0M +$5.0M Laremy Tunsil OT $30.1M +$3.1M 8 PIT +$4.0M 1 signing • $18.0M total +$4.0M net ▶ Cameron Heyward DT $18.0M +$4.0M 9 TEN +$3.7M 4 signings • $72.8M total +$14.8M net ▶ John Franklin-Myers EDGE $21.0M +$6.0M Cordale Flott CB $15.0M +$4.0M Wan'Dale Robinson WR $17.5M +$3.5M Alontae Taylor CB $19.3M +$1.3M 10 SEA +$3.5M 2 signings • $43.1M total +$7.1M net ▶ Rashid Shaheed WR $17.0M +$5.0M Charles Cross OT $26.1M +$2.1M 11 BUF +$3.5M 2 signings • $24.5M total +$7.0M net ▶ Bradley Chubb EDGE $14.5M +$4.5M Dawson Knox TE $10.0M +$2.5M 12 NYJ +$3.4M 4 signings • $43.0M total +$13.5M net ▶ Demario Davis LB $11.0M +$5.0M David Onyemata DT $10.5M +$3.0M Kingsley Enagbare EDGE $10.0M +$3.0M Joseph Ossai EDGE $11.5M +$2.5M 13 NE +$3.0M 2 signings • $31.0M total +$6.0M net ▶ Alijah Vera-Tucker OG $14.0M +$4.0M Romeo Doubs WR $17.0M +$2.0M 14 CHI +$3.0M 1 signing • $10.0M total +$3.0M net ▶ Devin Bush LB $10.0M +$3.0M 15 NO +$3.0M 1 signing • $12.0M total +$3.0M net ▶ Travis Etienne RB $12.0M +$3.0M 16 GB +$3.0M 2 signings • $30.9M total +$5.9M net ▶ Trevon Diggs CB $19.4M +$3.4M Javon Hargrave DT $11.5M +$2.5M 17 LV +$2.5M 6 signings • $91.2M total +$15.2M net ▶ Jalen Nailor WR $11.7M +$3.7M Nakobe Dean LB $12.0M +$3.0M Kwity Paye EDGE $16.0M +$3.0M Malcolm Koonce EDGE $11.0M +$3.0M Quay Walker LB $13.5M +$2.5M Tyler Linderbaum C $27.0M +$0.0M 18 ARI +$2.5M 1 signing • $10.5M total +$2.5M net ▶ Isaac Seumalo OG $10.5M +$2.5M 19 KC +$2.4M 3 signings • $33.4M total +$7.3M net ▶ Khyiris Tonga DT $7.0M +$3.0M Kenneth Walker III RB $14.3M +$2.3M Travis Kelce TE $12.0M +$2.0M 20 PHI +$2.0M 2 signings • $38.0M total +$4.0M net ▶ Jordan Davis DT $26.0M +$4.0M Tariq Woolen CB $12.0M +$0.0M 21 LAC +$2.0M 1 signing • $18.0M total +$2.0M net ▶ Khalil Mack EDGE $18.0M +$2.0M 22 NYG +$1.9M 2 signings • $25.3M total +$3.8M net ▶ Isaiah Likely TE $13.3M +$2.3M Tremaine Edmunds LB $12.0M +$1.5M 23 LAR +$1.5M 2 signings • $29.0M total +$3.0M net ▶ Jaylen Watson CB $17.0M +$2.0M Kamren Curl S $12.0M +$1.0M 24 DAL +$1.0M 2 signings • $33.1M total +$2.1M net ▶ George Pickens WR $27.3M +$2.3M Brandon Aubrey K $5.8M -$0.2M 25 TB +$1.0M 1 signing • $10.0M total +$1.0M net ▶ Cade Otton TE $10.0M +$1.0M 26 BAL +$0.3M 2 signings • $33.5M total +$0.5M net ▶ Tyler Huntley QB $5.5M +$2.5M Trey Hendrickson EDGE $28.0M -$2.0M 27 ATL +$0.2M 2 signings • $16.3M total +$0.3M net ▶ Kyle Pitts TE $15.0M +$2.0M Tua Tagovailoa QB $1.3M -$1.7M 28 SF +$0.1M 1 signing • $14.1M total +$0.1M net ▶ Mike Evans WR $14.1M +$0.1M 29 CIN -$1.0M 2 signings • $36.0M total -$2.0M net ▶ Orlando Brown Jr. OT $16.0M +$0.0M Boye Mafe EDGE $20.0M -$2.0M 30 DET -$1.1M 2 signings • $17.8M total -$2.2M net ▶ D.J. Reed CB $16.0M +$2.0M Isiah Pacheco RB $1.8M -$4.2M 31 MIN -$1.7M 1 signing • $1.3M total -$1.7M net ▶ Kyler Murray QB $1.3M -$1.7M Players whose actual AAV significantly exceeded estimated value. Sorted by largest overpay. Malik Willis QB • Age 27 • GB → MIA OVERPAY +$14.5M $8.0M Est. Value vs $22.5M Actual AAV $45.0M gtd PFF 55 passing grade in limited action. No meaningful EPA sample. Pure projection — 8 career starts. Daniel Jones QB • Age 29 • IND → IND OVERPAY +$14.0M $30.0M Est. Value vs $44.0M Actual AAV $50.0M gtd PFF ~72 passing grade. EPA/play slightly above avg. 8-1 record inflated value. Achilles risk. Elgton Jenkins OG • Age 31 • GB → CLE OVERPAY +$9.0M $15.0M Est. Value vs $24.0M Actual AAV $20.0M gtd PFF 74. Versatile but 51% snaps. $24M is massive overpay for a declining guard. Jaelan Phillips EDGE • Age 27 • PHI → CAR OVERPAY +$8.0M $22.0M Est. Value vs $30.0M Actual AAV PFF 84 pass-rushing. Top-12 quick pressure rate. But 22 missed games in 5 seasons. John Franklin-Myers EDGE • Age 30 • DEN → TEN OVERPAY +$6.0M $15.0M Est. Value vs $21.0M Actual AAV PFF 75 overall. Versatile hybrid. Interior/edge flexibility. Danielle Hunter EDGE • Age 32 • HOU → HOU OVERPAY +$5.1M $35.0M Est. Value vs $40.1M Actual AAV $39.6M gtd PFF 91 pass-rushing. Top-5 PRWR (22%). 5x Pro Bowler. Slight premium at 32. Charvarius Ward CB • Age 30 • SF → IND OVERPAY +$5.0M $15.0M Est. Value vs $20.0M Actual AAV $38.0M gtd PFF 85 coverage when healthy. Personal tragedy limited 2025. Former All-Pro. Demario Davis LB • Age 37 • NO → NYJ OVERPAY +$5.0M $6.0M Est. Value vs $11.0M Actual AAV $15.0M gtd PFF 80 overall at 37. Elite tackling grade (90). Age is only discount. Rashid Shaheed WR • Age 28 • SEA → SEA OVERPAY +$5.0M $12.0M Est. Value vs $17.0M Actual AAV $23.0M gtd PFF 70. Elite speed but limited route tree. Y/RR of 1.6 inflated by big plays. Cole Van Lanen OT • Age 28 • JAX → JAX OVERPAY +$5.0M $12.0M Est. Value vs $17.0M Actual AAV $25.0M gtd PFF 70 overall. Developing. Extension is a bet on upside. K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE • Age 27 • NE → WSH OVERPAY +$5.0M $6.0M Est. Value vs $11.0M Actual AAV $10.3M gtd PFF 62. Low PRWR (9%). Former 3rd overall pick. Reclamation. Odafe Oweh EDGE • Age 28 • LAC → WSH OVERPAY +$5.0M $20.0M Est. Value vs $25.0M Actual AAV PFF 78 pass-rushing. Elite athleticism. PRWR inconsistent (14%-19% swings). Ed Ingram OG • Age 27 • HOU → HOU SLIGHT OVERPAY +$4.5M $8.0M Est. Value vs $12.5M Actual AAV $20.0M gtd PFF 62 pass-blocking, 71 run-blocking. Below-avg pass protector. Bradley Chubb EDGE • Age 30 • MIA → BUF SLIGHT OVERPAY +$4.5M $10.0M Est. Value vs $14.5M Actual AAV $29.0M gtd PFF 65 pass-rushing. PRWR at 7.6% (14th pctile). Two ACLs destroyed burst. Dalton Schultz TE • Age 29 • HOU → HOU SLIGHT OVERPAY +$4.1M $8.5M Est. Value vs $12.6M Actual AAV $12.6M gtd PFF 72. Solid but unspectacular. Y/RR of 1.3. Mid-tier starter. Cordale Flott CB • Age 25 • NYG → TEN SLIGHT OVERPAY +$4.0M $11.0M Est. Value vs $15.0M Actual AAV $32.0M gtd PFF 72 coverage. Young (25) with upside. Alijah Vera-Tucker OG • Age 27 • NYJ → NE SLIGHT OVERPAY +$4.0M $10.0M Est. Value vs $14.0M Actual AAV $21.0M gtd PFF 82 pre-injury. 0% snaps in 2025. Bet on return to form. Cameron Heyward DT • Age 37 • PIT → PIT SLIGHT OVERPAY +$4.0M $14.0M Est. Value vs $18.0M Actual AAV $16.3M gtd PFF 84 overall at 37. Still top-15 interior PRWR. Legend premium earned. Jordan Davis DT • Age 26 • PHI → PHI SLIGHT OVERPAY +$4.0M $22.0M Est. Value vs $26.0M Actual AAV $38.9M gtd PFF 76. Dominant run defender. 61% snaps. Slight overpay for upside. Jalen Nailor WR • Age 27 • MIN → LV SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.7M $8.0M Est. Value vs $11.7M Actual AAV $18.0M gtd PFF 71. Emerging deep threat. Y/RR of 1.5 in limited role. Wan'Dale Robinson WR • Age 25 • NYG → TEN SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.5M $14.0M Est. Value vs $17.5M Actual AAV $38.0M gtd PFF 75 receiving. High volume (135 targets) but low Y/RR (1.3). Slot-dependent. Trevon Diggs CB • Age 28 • GB → GB SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.4M $16.0M Est. Value vs $19.4M Actual AAV $33.3M gtd PFF 72 coverage. Athletic but inconsistent. 42% snaps. Laremy Tunsil OT • Age 32 • WSH → WSH SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.1M $27.0M Est. Value vs $30.1M Actual AAV $52.7M gtd PFF 82 pass-blocking. Elite LT. Extension at 32 is slight premium. David Onyemata DT • Age 34 • ATL → NYJ SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $7.5M Est. Value vs $10.5M Actual AAV $9.7M gtd PFF 68 at 34. Aging. Devin Lloyd LB • Age 28 • JAX → CAR SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $12.0M Est. Value vs $15.0M Actual AAV PFF 78 overall. Coverage grade 75. 5 INTs. High ceiling. Khyiris Tonga DT • Age 30 • NE → KC SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $4.0M Est. Value vs $7.0M Actual AAV $14.0M gtd PFF 64. Nose tackle. Devin Bush LB • Age 28 • CLE → CHI SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $7.0M Est. Value vs $10.0M Actual AAV PFF 65. Poor coverage grade (58). Reclamation. Nakobe Dean LB • Age 26 • PHI → LV SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $9.0M Est. Value vs $12.0M Actual AAV $20.0M gtd PFF 74. Coverage grade 72. Undersized but instinctive. Travis Etienne RB • Age 27 • JAX → NO SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $9.0M Est. Value vs $12.0M Actual AAV PFF 76 rushing. Good YAC but scheme-dependent. Alec Pierce WR • Age 26 • IND → IND SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $26.0M Est. Value vs $29.0M Actual AAV $60.0M gtd PFF 84. Strong Y/RR (2.1). High contested catch rate. WR1 at 26. Kingsley Enagbare EDGE • Age 26 • GB → NYJ SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $7.0M Est. Value vs $10.0M Actual AAV $8.5M gtd PFF 68 pass-rushing. 42% snaps. Rotational. Kwity Paye EDGE • Age 28 • IND → LV SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $13.0M Est. Value vs $16.0M Actual AAV $25.7M gtd PFF 74 pass-rushing. Decent PRWR (14%). Productive not elite. Malcolm Koonce EDGE • Age 28 • LV → LV SLIGHT OVERPAY +$3.0M $8.0M Est. Value vs $11.0M Actual AAV $10.5M gtd PFF 70. 45% snaps. Prove-it tier. Isaac Seumalo OG • Age 33 • PIT → ARI SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.5M $8.0M Est. Value vs $10.5M Actual AAV PFF 74 at 33. Veteran starter. Quay Walker LB • Age 26 • GB → LV SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.5M $11.0M Est. Value vs $13.5M Actual AAV PFF 76 overall. Good coverage grade (73) for LB at 26. Dawson Knox TE • Age 30 • BUF → BUF SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.5M $7.5M Est. Value vs $10.0M Actual AAV $10.0M gtd PFF 72. 58% snaps. Solid but not elite. Slight overpay. Javon Hargrave DT • Age 33 • MIN → GB SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.5M $9.0M Est. Value vs $11.5M Actual AAV $10.5M gtd PFF 73 at 33. Declining but still productive interior rusher. Joseph Ossai EDGE • Age 26 • CIN → NYJ SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.5M $9.0M Est. Value vs $11.5M Actual AAV $22.5M gtd PFF 72 pass-rushing. Flashes but 57% snaps. Availability concerns. Tyler Huntley QB • Age 28 • BAL → BAL SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.5M $3.0M Est. Value vs $5.5M Actual AAV $3.5M gtd PFF 62. Mobile backup. 2yr/$11M is overpay for a QB2. Isaiah Likely TE • Age 26 • BAL → NYG SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.3M $11.0M Est. Value vs $13.3M Actual AAV PFF 80 receiving. Elite Y/RR (2.0). Ascending at 26. Kenneth Walker III RB • Age 26 • SEA → KC SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.3M $12.0M Est. Value vs $14.3M Actual AAV $28.7M gtd PFF 85 rushing. Elite YAC/att (3.8). SB MVP. George Pickens WR • Age 25 • DAL → DAL SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.3M $25.0M Est. Value vs $27.3M Actual AAV PFF 87. Elite Y/RR (2.4). Contested catch king. Charles Cross OT • Age 26 • SEA → SEA SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.1M $24.0M Est. Value vs $26.1M Actual AAV $43.1M gtd PFF 80 pass-blocking. Low pressure rate (3.2%). Franchise LT at 26. Travis Kelce TE • Age 37 • KC → KC SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.0M $10.0M Est. Value vs $12.0M Actual AAV PFF 88 overall at 37. Legend premium. Kyle Pitts TE • Age 26 • ATL → ATL SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.0M $13.0M Est. Value vs $15.0M Actual AAV PFF 83 receiving. Elite Y/RR (1.9). Finally healthy. D.J. Reed CB • Age 28 • NYJ → DET SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.0M $14.0M Est. Value vs $16.0M Actual AAV $30.0M gtd PFF 76 coverage. Reliable CB2. Jaylen Watson CB • Age 28 • KC → LAR SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.0M $15.0M Est. Value vs $17.0M Actual AAV $26.5M gtd PFF 78 coverage. Good forced incompletion rate. Khalil Mack EDGE • Age 35 • LAC → LAC SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.0M $16.0M Est. Value vs $18.0M Actual AAV $18.0M gtd PFF 79 pass-rushing at 35. Technique-based. Romeo Doubs WR • Age 26 • GB → NE SLIGHT OVERPAY +$2.0M $15.0M Est. Value vs $17.0M Actual AAV PFF 78. Good Y/RR (1.8). Young ascending profile. Players who signed below estimated market value. Sorted by largest underpay. Isiah Pacheco RB • Age 27 • KC → DET STEAL -$4.2M $6.0M Est. Value vs $1.8M Actual AAV $1.8M gtd PFF 77 rushing. Elite contact balance. Massive prove-it steal. Trey Hendrickson EDGE • Age 32 • CIN → BAL GOOD VALUE -$2.0M $30.0M Est. Value vs $28.0M Actual AAV $60.0M gtd PFF 92 pass-rushing. Elite PRWR (24%). Back-to-back 17.5 sacks. Boye Mafe EDGE • Age 28 • SEA → CIN GOOD VALUE -$2.0M $22.0M Est. Value vs $20.0M Actual AAV $19.0M gtd PFF 82 pass-rushing. Ascending at 28. Steal. Tua Tagovailoa QB • Age 28 • MIA → ATL GOOD VALUE -$1.7M $3.0M Est. Value vs $1.3M Actual AAV $1.3M gtd PFF 82 when healthy. Market cratered by concussions. Prove-it floor. Kyler Murray QB • Age 28 • ARI → MIN GOOD VALUE -$1.7M $3.0M Est. Value vs $1.3M Actual AAV $1.3M gtd Former #1 pick. 2x Pro Bowler. Prove-it steal. ALL QB RB WR TE OT OG C EDGE DT LB CB S K # Player Pos From To Est. AAV Delta 1 Malik Willis QB GB MIA $8.0M $22.5M +$14.5M 2 Daniel Jones QB IND IND $30.0M $44.0M +$14.0M 3 Elgton Jenkins OG GB CLE $15.0M $24.0M +$9.0M 4 Jaelan Phillips EDGE PHI CAR $22.0M $30.0M +$8.0M 5 John Franklin-Myers EDGE DEN TEN $15.0M $21.0M +$6.0M 6 Danielle Hunter EDGE HOU HOU $35.0M $40.1M +$5.1M 7 Charvarius Ward CB SF IND $15.0M $20.0M +$5.0M 8 Demario Davis LB NO NYJ $6.0M $11.0M +$5.0M 9 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA SEA $12.0M $17.0M +$5.0M 10 Cole Van Lanen OT JAX JAX $12.0M $17.0M +$5.0M 11 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE NE WSH $6.0M $11.0M +$5.0M 12 Odafe Oweh EDGE LAC WSH $20.0M $25.0M +$5.0M 13 Ed Ingram OG HOU HOU $8.0M $12.5M +$4.5M 14 Bradley Chubb EDGE MIA BUF $10.0M $14.5M +$4.5M 15 Dalton Schultz TE HOU HOU $8.5M $12.6M +$4.1M 16 Cordale Flott CB NYG TEN $11.0M $15.0M +$4.0M 17 Alijah Vera-Tucker OG NYJ NE $10.0M $14.0M +$4.0M 18 Cameron Heyward DT PIT PIT $14.0M $18.0M +$4.0M 19 Jordan Davis DT PHI PHI $22.0M $26.0M +$4.0M 20 Jalen Nailor WR MIN LV $8.0M $11.7M +$3.7M 21 Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG TEN $14.0M $17.5M +$3.5M 22 Trevon Diggs CB GB GB $16.0M $19.4M +$3.4M 23 Laremy Tunsil OT WSH WSH $27.0M $30.1M +$3.1M 24 David Onyemata DT ATL NYJ $7.5M $10.5M +$3.0M 25 Devin Lloyd LB JAX CAR $12.0M $15.0M +$3.0M 26 Khyiris Tonga DT NE KC $4.0M $7.0M +$3.0M 27 Devin Bush LB CLE CHI $7.0M $10.0M +$3.0M 28 Nakobe Dean LB PHI LV $9.0M $12.0M +$3.0M 29 Travis Etienne RB JAX NO $9.0M $12.0M +$3.0M 30 Alec Pierce WR IND IND $26.0M $29.0M +$3.0M 31 Kingsley Enagbare EDGE GB NYJ $7.0M $10.0M +$3.0M 32 Kwity Paye EDGE IND LV $13.0M $16.0M +$3.0M 33 Malcolm Koonce EDGE LV LV $8.0M $11.0M +$3.0M 34 Isaac Seumalo OG PIT ARI $8.0M $10.5M +$2.5M 35 Quay Walker LB GB LV $11.0M $13.5M +$2.5M 36 Dawson Knox TE BUF BUF $7.5M $10.0M +$2.5M 37 Javon Hargrave DT MIN GB $9.0M $11.5M +$2.5M 38 Joseph Ossai EDGE CIN NYJ $9.0M $11.5M +$2.5M 39 Tyler Huntley QB BAL BAL $3.0M $5.5M +$2.5M 40 Isaiah Likely TE BAL NYG $11.0M $13.3M +$2.3M 41 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA KC $12.0M $14.3M +$2.3M 42 George Pickens WR DAL DAL $25.0M $27.3M +$2.3M 43 Charles Cross OT SEA SEA $24.0M $26.1M +$2.1M 44 Travis Kelce TE KC KC $10.0M $12.0M +$2.0M 45 Kyle Pitts TE ATL ATL $13.0M $15.0M +$2.0M 46 D.J. Reed CB NYJ DET $14.0M $16.0M +$2.0M 47 Jaylen Watson CB KC LAR $15.0M $17.0M +$2.0M 48 Khalil Mack EDGE LAC LAC $16.0M $18.0M +$2.0M 49 Romeo Doubs WR GB NE $15.0M $17.0M +$2.0M 50 Tremaine Edmunds LB CHI NYG $10.5M $12.0M +$1.5M 51 Alontae Taylor CB NO TEN $18.0M $19.3M +$1.3M 52 Zion Johnson OG LAC CLE $15.5M $16.5M +$1.0M 53 Cade Otton TE TB TB $9.0M $10.0M +$1.0M 54 Kamren Curl S LAR LAR $11.0M $12.0M +$1.0M 55 Mike Evans WR TB SF $14.0M $14.1M +$0.1M 56 Tyler Linderbaum C BAL LV $27.0M $27.0M +$0.0M 57 Tariq Woolen CB SEA PHI $12.0M $12.0M +$0.0M 58 Orlando Brown Jr. OT CIN CIN $16.0M $16.0M +$0.0M 59 Brandon Aubrey K DAL DAL $6.0M $5.8M -$0.2M 60 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA ATL $3.0M $1.3M -$1.7M 61 Kyler Murray QB ARI MIN $3.0M $1.3M -$1.7M 62 Trey Hendrickson EDGE CIN BAL $30.0M $28.0M -$2.0M 63 Boye Mafe EDGE SEA CIN $22.0M $20.0M -$2.0M 64 Isiah Pacheco RB KC DET $6.0M $1.8M -$4.2M

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The Biggest Overpayers in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Indianapolis Colts: +$3.5M average overpay per signing. The Daniel Jones retention — a two-year, $88 million deal — anchors the Colts atop our overpay rankings. Jones posted a 3.9% turnover-worthy play rate in 2025 per PFF, with a big-time throw rate that ranked just 31st among NFL quarterbacks. The Colts' 8-1 start last season earned him the transition tag, but our model pegs his fair value closer to $30 million AAV. That's based on his EPA profile and injury risk. At $44 million per year for a quarterback recovering from a torn Achilles, Indianapolis is carrying the largest single-player overpay of the entire 2026 free agent class. At Caesars Sportsbook, Indy has +375 odds to win the AFC South in the 2026-27 season.

Washington Commanders: +$1.4M average overpay. The Commanders invested heavily to build around Jayden Daniels. The Laremy Tunsil extension at $30.1 million AAV protects Daniels' blind side with one of the league's best pass-blocking tackles, and the team added an athletic receiving tight end from Tennessee, Chigoziem Okonkwo ($9 million AAV). But the K'Lavon Chaisson deal at $11 million, for a former third overall pick who has never posted a pass rush win rate above 10%, is steep. So is Tim Settle's $8 million signing, and both deals pushed Washington's overall average higher than it needed to be.

Las Vegas Raiders: +$1.4M average overpay. The Raiders went all-in during the 2026 NFL offseason, signing Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye and Jalen Nailor among others. Linderbaum's market-resetting $27 million AAV grades as fair value for the best center in football – he had a 92 PFF overall grade and the league's lowest pressure rate allowed among centers. But $16 million for Paye and his a 14% pass rush win rate, and the sheer volume of mid-tier deals, inflated the Raiders' per-signing average despite a genuinely roster-transforming offseason.

Miami's three-year, $45 million guaranteed deal for Malik Willis also warrants mention. Willis has logged just eight career starts and posted a PFF passing grade of 55 in limited action. At $22.5 million AAV, the Dolphins are paying starter money — $14.5 million above our estimated fair value — for a quarterback whose production profile says backup. At Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook, the Dolphins win total sits at 4.5, the lowest line in the NFL along with the Cardinals.

The Best Value Teams in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals: +$0.1M average overpay. The most efficient free agency usage in the league. Cincinnati landed Bryan Cook — PFF's fourth-highest-graded safety in 2025 with grades above 80 in both run defense and coverage — at $13.4 million AAV, right at fair value. The Boye Mafe signing at $20 million grades as a $2 million steal for a player with a consistent 18% pressure rate who is still ascending at 28. The Orlando Brown Jr. extension at $16 million AAV locked in a 100% snap tackle at a fair price. Every major deal Cincinnati made this March was at or below market.

Detroit Lions: +$0.1M average overpay. The Lions built depth without a single bad contract. The headliner is Isiah Pacheco at $1.81 million — the biggest steal of the entire 2026 NFL free agency class. A physical, championship-tested running back with a PFF rushing grade of 77, Pacheco is worth roughly $6 million on the open market but signed a prove-it deal after leaving Kansas City. The Cade Mays signing at center and the Rock Ya-Sin cornerback retention rounded out a disciplined, low-risk approach.

Baltimore Ravens: +$0.3M average overpay. Baltimore pulled off the signature move of the 2026 NFL offseason. After the Maxx Crosby trade collapsed over a failed physical, the Ravens pivoted to Trey Hendrickson at $28 million AAV – about $2 million below our estimated fair value. Hendrickson owns a top-five pass rush win rate league-wide and posted back-to-back 17.5-sack campaigns. His technique-based rush profile projects to age well. S Jaylinn Hawkins ($5 million) and TE Durham Smythe ($3 million) added quality depth without overpaying. The folks at BetRivers Sportsbook list the Ravens as solid favorites to win the AFC North, at -141 odds.

Minnesota Vikings: +$0.3M average overpay. The Vikings capitalized on two prove-it quarterback deals that reshaped their roster at almost no cost. Kyler Murray's $1.3 million contract – with Arizona eating $36.8 million of his guaranteed salary – gives Minnesota a former first overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler for a fraction of market price (Carson Wentz also signed a one-year deal to return). Aaron Jones' restructured $5.6 million deal retains a reliable veteran back, Eric Wilson's three-year extension rewards a breakout 2025 season at fair value, and James Pierre adds experienced cornerback depth. Across 13 deals, Minnesota averaged just +$0.3 million per signing.

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What the 2026 NFL Free Agency Overpay Index Reveals

Across all 32 NFL teams and 399 graded signings, approximately 59% of deals landed within $1 million of estimated fair value. The NFL's free agent marketplace is more efficient than the annual discourse suggests. But at the margins, where franchise quarterbacks command $44 million and unproven backup QBs get $22.5 million, the gaps between contract price and on-field production remain significant enough to separate contenders from pretenders.

The total cost of overpaying across the league: Roughly $172 million out of $2.14 billion committed, or about 8% of total free agency spending. That's the annual tax on urgency, positional scarcity and the pressure to win the press conference before winning on the field.

The teams that won 2026 NFL free agency are not necessarily the ones that spent the most. Cincinnati, Detroit, Baltimore, and Minnesota prove that the best offseasons are built on discipline, patience and knowing exactly what a player is worth before the bidding war begins.

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