2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value

The 2026 NFL free agency period produced nearly 400 signings and over $2.1 billion in total spending across all 32 teams. But raw spending totals only tell half the story. The real question is which front offices maximized value and which overpaid for their roster upgrades.
At RotoWire, as part of our NFL betting insight, we graded every 2026 NFL free agency signing. We used Pro Football Focus grades, pass rush win rate, EPA per play, yards per route run and other position-specific advanced metrics to estimate each player's fair market value. Then we measured every team's average overpay per signing to build the 2026 NFL Free Agency Overpay Index — a data-driven ranking of all 32 NFL teams from biggest overpayers to best value shoppers.
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The Biggest Overpayers in 2026 NFL Free Agency
Indianapolis Colts: +$3.5M average overpay per signing. The Daniel Jones retention — a two-year, $88 million deal — anchors the Colts atop our overpay rankings. Jones posted a 3.9% turnover-worthy play rate in 2025 per PFF, with a big-time throw rate that ranked just 31st among NFL quarterbacks. The Colts' 8-1 start last season earned him the transition tag, but our model pegs his fair value closer to $30 million AAV. That's based on his EPA profile and injury risk. At $44 million per year for a quarterback recovering from a torn Achilles, Indianapolis is carrying the largest single-player overpay of the entire 2026 free agent class. At Caesars Sportsbook, Indy has +375 odds to win the AFC South in the 2026-27 season.
Washington Commanders: +$1.4M average overpay. The Commanders invested heavily to build around Jayden Daniels. The Laremy Tunsil extension at $30.1 million AAV protects Daniels' blind side with one of the league's best pass-blocking tackles, and the team added an athletic receiving tight end from Tennessee, Chigoziem Okonkwo ($9 million AAV). But the K'Lavon Chaisson deal at $11 million, for a former third overall pick who has never posted a pass rush win rate above 10%, is steep. So is Tim Settle's $8 million signing, and both deals pushed Washington's overall average higher than it needed to be.
Las Vegas Raiders: +$1.4M average overpay. The Raiders went all-in during the 2026 NFL offseason, signing Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye and Jalen Nailor among others. Linderbaum's market-resetting $27 million AAV grades as fair value for the best center in football – he had a 92 PFF overall grade and the league's lowest pressure rate allowed among centers. But $16 million for Paye and his a 14% pass rush win rate, and the sheer volume of mid-tier deals, inflated the Raiders' per-signing average despite a genuinely roster-transforming offseason.
Miami's three-year, $45 million guaranteed deal for Malik Willis also warrants mention. Willis has logged just eight career starts and posted a PFF passing grade of 55 in limited action. At $22.5 million AAV, the Dolphins are paying starter money — $14.5 million above our estimated fair value — for a quarterback whose production profile says backup. At Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook, the Dolphins win total sits at 4.5, the lowest line in the NFL along with the Cardinals.
The Best Value Teams in 2026 NFL Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals: +$0.1M average overpay. The most efficient free agency usage in the league. Cincinnati landed Bryan Cook — PFF's fourth-highest-graded safety in 2025 with grades above 80 in both run defense and coverage — at $13.4 million AAV, right at fair value. The Boye Mafe signing at $20 million grades as a $2 million steal for a player with a consistent 18% pressure rate who is still ascending at 28. The Orlando Brown Jr. extension at $16 million AAV locked in a 100% snap tackle at a fair price. Every major deal Cincinnati made this March was at or below market.
Detroit Lions: +$0.1M average overpay. The Lions built depth without a single bad contract. The headliner is Isiah Pacheco at $1.81 million — the biggest steal of the entire 2026 NFL free agency class. A physical, championship-tested running back with a PFF rushing grade of 77, Pacheco is worth roughly $6 million on the open market but signed a prove-it deal after leaving Kansas City. The Cade Mays signing at center and the Rock Ya-Sin cornerback retention rounded out a disciplined, low-risk approach.
Baltimore Ravens: +$0.3M average overpay. Baltimore pulled off the signature move of the 2026 NFL offseason. After the Maxx Crosby trade collapsed over a failed physical, the Ravens pivoted to Trey Hendrickson at $28 million AAV – about $2 million below our estimated fair value. Hendrickson owns a top-five pass rush win rate league-wide and posted back-to-back 17.5-sack campaigns. His technique-based rush profile projects to age well. S Jaylinn Hawkins ($5 million) and TE Durham Smythe ($3 million) added quality depth without overpaying. The folks at BetRivers Sportsbook list the Ravens as solid favorites to win the AFC North, at -141 odds.
Minnesota Vikings: +$0.3M average overpay. The Vikings capitalized on two prove-it quarterback deals that reshaped their roster at almost no cost. Kyler Murray's $1.3 million contract – with Arizona eating $36.8 million of his guaranteed salary – gives Minnesota a former first overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler for a fraction of market price (Carson Wentz also signed a one-year deal to return). Aaron Jones' restructured $5.6 million deal retains a reliable veteran back, Eric Wilson's three-year extension rewards a breakout 2025 season at fair value, and James Pierre adds experienced cornerback depth. Across 13 deals, Minnesota averaged just +$0.3 million per signing.
There are already plenty of NFL futures wagers available for next season with all major sports betting operators.
What the 2026 NFL Free Agency Overpay Index Reveals
Across all 32 NFL teams and 399 graded signings, approximately 59% of deals landed within $1 million of estimated fair value. The NFL's free agent marketplace is more efficient than the annual discourse suggests. But at the margins, where franchise quarterbacks command $44 million and unproven backup QBs get $22.5 million, the gaps between contract price and on-field production remain significant enough to separate contenders from pretenders.
The total cost of overpaying across the league: Roughly $172 million out of $2.14 billion committed, or about 8% of total free agency spending. That's the annual tax on urgency, positional scarcity and the pressure to win the press conference before winning on the field.
The teams that won 2026 NFL free agency are not necessarily the ones that spent the most. Cincinnati, Detroit, Baltimore, and Minnesota prove that the best offseasons are built on discipline, patience and knowing exactly what a player is worth before the bidding war begins.
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