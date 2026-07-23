Jerry Donabedian gives a pre-camp update on relevant fantasy players who are dealing with an injury or coming back from surgery. Who will be ready for camp, and who might not?

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Training camp is here, finally, and with it we'll soon see a deluge of reports on everything from injuries to NFL depth chart projections.

There are always a few new injuries in the opening days of camp, but much of what we need to track is the progress of players who were injured last year (or during the offseason program). Below we'll look at each of the main fantasy positions (QB/RB/WR/TE) and give a quick pre-camp update on any relevant players who are dealing with an injury or coming back from surgery.

These are the guys we need to keep an extra eye on this summer, even if positive reports abound in the early days of camp.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Quarterback

Cleared for Camp

Baker Mayfield played through a number of injuries last season, but he seemed to avoid surgery and enjoy a mostly normal offseason. He's ready for the start of training camp and likely back at full strength.

Looks OK, More Info Coming Soon

Bo Nix (ankle) was limited to 7-on-7s at OTAs, but there's been nothing to indicate concern for Week 1.

Major Surgery / Uncertain for Week 1

Patrick Mahomes (ACL) has made it clear he intends to play Week 1, but that doesn't mean he'll be cleared early in training camp. Coach Andy Reid said in June that Mahomes should "be able to do some things in camp,"... not exactly helpful.

Daniel Jones (Achilles) did 7-on-7s at OTAs and is expected to participate in 11-on-11s at the start of training camp (according to coach Shane Steichen in mid-June). Jones also gave a positive update around the same time, telling reporters that he had medical clearance and just needed to regain strength and confidence. Relative to Penix and Mahomes, it sounds like Jones is in less danger of missing Week 1.

Michael Penix (ACL) was limited to 7-on-7s during OTAs but hopes to be cleared for full-team drills at training camp. The Falcons still expect him to compete for the starting job, but it's not clear when he'll truly be ready to do so.

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Running Back

Cleared for Camp

Quinshon Judkins (leg/ankle) was a full participant throughout OTAs and June minicamp. Judkins suffered a nasty-looking injury late last season, but he reportedly avoided ligament damage around the ankle and seems to have avoided hiccups during the rehab process.

RJ Harvey (shoulder) was a full-go for June minicamp after offseason labrum surgery. There's been no hint of concern about Week 1 availability.

Looks OK, More Info Coming Soon

De'Von Achane (shoulder) was limited at the offseason program after undergoing surgery this winter; he should be fine for training camp and Week 1.

Bucky Irving (shoulder) was limited at minicamp but said in July he'll be ready for training camp. Coach Todd Bowles made conflicting/confusing comments this spring, sending Irving's ADP into a spiral while he was rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery.

#Bucs running back Bucky Irving hosted his annual youth football camp over at Blake High School this morning. He tells me he will be good to go for training camp! You'll hear from him later today on FOX 13. pic.twitter.com/cmtdkc5I4U â€” Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) July 19, 2026

Chris Rodriguez had foot surgery in May and missed the rest of OTAs and minicamp. Reports at the time didn't provide much detail, but Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union suggested Rodriguez was expected back for training camp.

Major Surgery / Uncertain for Week 1

Cam Skattebo (ankle) didn't do much at spring practices, but he was optimistic about his availability for training camp and recently told The Fantasy Footballers podcast that he's "ready to go" for camp. He was also recorded doing a backflip recently (not one of his better efforts).

Skattebo's injury seemingly was worse than Judkins' and does still carry some risk of sapping explosiveness long after he has medical clearance. Things look good so far, however, and Skattebo's combination of size/power and soft hands hints at potential to account for a disproportionate share of the high-value touches (targets, goal line) even if Tyrone Tracy gets some carries.

Zach Charbonnet (knee) is said to be making good progress, but he had ACL surgery in late February and probably won't be cleared for contact for at least a few more weeks.

James Conner (foot) was limited at OTAs. He's still of some interest for fantasy in case he gets traded this summer. The timing of his injury early last season suggests he'll have enough time to be ready for Week 1 this year.

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Wide Receiver

Cleared for Camp

Chris Olave (blood clot) was limited at OTAs, needing to finish his course of medication before he could take contact. He reportedly finished this summer and is expected to be ready for training camp. Olave's concussion history is probably more of a concern than the blood clot that kept him out in Week 18 last year.

Looks OK, More Info Coming Soon

Drake London missed June minicamp with an undisclosed injury.

Rashee Rice (knee) got out of jail in mid-June after a 30-day stint. He reportedly was able to rehab from arthroscopic surgery inside, and it sounds like the Chiefs expect him to be fine for Week 1, if not the opening days of training camp.

Ladd McConkey (hamstring) was limited at June minicamp with a hamstring strain.

Tetairoa McMillan (ankle) was limited at OTAs but should be fine for camp. It sounds like a new injury suffered at the offseason program, not offseason surgery, but there hasn't been much information.

Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed) was limited at the offseason program, possibly due to past injuries or maintenance more so than any current issue. Whatever the case, QB Tyler Shough suggested that Tyson will be active at training camp.

WR Makai Lemon (hamstring) was limited at June minicamp.

Xavier Worthy was limited at OTAs/minicamp after offseason shoulder surgery, with Andy Reid telling reporters that Worthy looked good.Â

Travis Hunter (knee) didn't practice this offseason but is expected back for training camp.

Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) was limited at June minicamp.

Major Surgery / Uncertain for Week 1

Malik Nabers (ACL) missed the offseason program and isn't looking good for training camp. Nabers suffered a meniscus tear in addition to an ACL tear, and he then needed a follow-up procedure this spring to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness. There's high risk of an absence to start the season, with PUP already being speculated on.

Alec Pierce is recovering from ankle surgery and uncertain for the start of training camp. Pierce revealed this summer that his ankle bothered him for much of the last two years. He hoped it would get better without surgery this offseason, but the plan didn't work and he ended up having surgery this spring, a few weeks after signing a huge contract. The Colts obviously knew there was some risk of this and were willing to sign Pierce anyway, so they expect a good outcome. That doesn't mean Pierce is a lock for Week 1, however.

Tory Horton (shin) was held out of offseason practices, but Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said in mid-June that he expected Horton to practice at training camp.

Tight End

Cleared for Camp

Sam LaPorta (back) probably has some added risk of future back problems after undergoing disc surgery, but he's cleared for the start of training camp and should be busy come Week 1.

Looks OK, More Info Coming Soon

Harold Fannin (undisclosed) didn't participate in spring practices. There's been speculation that he's still bothered by the groin injury he dealt with late last year (or underwent surgery). But neither team nor player provided any information this spring. Watch closely the next couple weeks to make sure Fannin gets back on the practice field.

Kenyon Sadiq (sports hernia) had surgery this spring and is expected back for training camp.

AJ Barner (undisclosed) missed spring practices but is expected to be ready for the start of camp. There was no report of surgery this offseason.

Eli Stowers (leg) was limited at June minicamp. There's been no hint of a serious injury or surgery.

Major Surgery / Uncertain for Week 1

Tucker Kraft (ACL) may not be cleared at the start of training camp, but he expects to play Week 1. While all reports have been optimistic, we should keep in mind that Green Bay's training staff has a well-earned reputation for caution.

George Kittle (Achilles) will probably be absent or limited early in training camp, but he's made it clear he wants to play Week 1 (in Australia). The 49ers may prefer caution.

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