NFL Best Ball Strategy: Personnel Groupings & Fantasy Impact

Take a deep dive into the NFL's movement towards using more tight ends and what it means for the fantasy landscape this season. Read on for data, analysis and more.

Make it Personnel: NFL 12 and 13 Personnel Usage

Every so often, personnel groupings get brought back to the forefront of fantasy football discourse. I remember years ago when people were falling over themselves because of Sean McVay's 11-personnel usage early on in his Rams coaching tenure. Now the discussion has shifted to teams using more and more multi-tight end looks, and McVay is at the epicenter of that discourse as well.

Last year, McVay's Rams beefed it up. They went from never running 13 (three tight end) looks to leading the league in that grouping by a wide margin. And they were awesome at it. McVay has done it again, and now everyone is looking to follow in his footsteps.

season posteam plays pct usage_rank epa_per_play epa_rank 2023 LA 1 0.1 30 -1.281 30 2024 LA 7 0.6 29 -0.043 19 2025 LA 388 30.8 1 0.214 3

This article is going to be all about different personnel groupings, usage and efficiency, and how we can use that to our advantage in fantasy this year. Simply put, I want to identify which teams are going to use more two- and three-tight-end looks and determine who that helps or hurts for fantasy purposes.

We'll start right there with a look at 13 personnel before moving on to 12.

13 Personnel: Rams Blazing A New Trail

season team plays epa_per_play total_plays pct usage_rank epa_rank 2025 LAR 388 0.214 1260 30.8 1 3 2025 PIT 135 0.08 1032 13.1 2 6 2025 ARI 115 0.108 1074 10.7 3 5 2025 CHI 123 -0.055 1255 9.8 4 12 2025 IND 90 -0.063 1011 8.9 5 14 2025 CAR 88 -0.114 1059 8.3 6 17 2025 ATL 74 -0.124 1036 7.1 7 21 2025 KC 71 -0.122 1048 6.8 8 20 2025 PHI 69 -0.082 1067 6.5 9 15 2025 BAL 60 0.069 956 6.3 10 8

nflverse play-by-play data. Retrieved from nflverse.github.io

I alluded to it in the intro, but seeing the league-wide context behind the Rams' 13 usage last year is pretty astounding. They went from running it seven times in 2024 to 388 times (30.8%) in 2025. That was nearly triple the rate of the Steelers, who ranked second at 13.1 percent. What stands out to me about that is how pragmatic of a choice that was.

Think about the Rams' depth chart for a second. Of course, there was Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at receiver. But after them it was awfully thin with a mix of Xavier Smith, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield. The tight end group was objectively better, and therefore it made sense to go heavier on multi-tight-end looks rather than waste a third rep on a marginal receiver.

This is both good and bad for us in fantasy. We can feel confident that both Nacua and Adams will have top-shelf target shares and won't come off the field much at all. And we can feel good about the run game as well because more tight ends = more useful blockers = easier runs. The Rams ranked 5th in Run EPA/Play when using multi-tight-sets last year. But when it comes to getting the tight end right for fantasy...buddy...

The market currently has Terrance Ferguson on the rise from this group and is now inside the top 200 according to the latest best ball ADP. Veteran Colby Parkinson goes in the last round on Underdog and so does rookie Max Klare. Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen are still on the roster as we get towards training camp.

I see it as three tight ends (Parkinson, Ferguson and Klare) all mixing in pretty routinely as the primary tight ends in an offense that leans into that. The Rams' receiving corps is just as thin in 2026 so it stands to reason that the tight ends will be featured yet again.

I think the market is right to be most excited about Ferguson. It was a small sample last year, and the catch rate was abysmal, but seven of his 11 catches going for 20+ yards is pretty interesting. As are the three touchdowns. He's the guy who profiles as the Spike Week target late in drafts. You can't just wait until the last round to get him anymore.

Klare is the other player I'd keep an eye on, especially for rounding out any team with Matthew Stafford. He was a great pass-catching tight end in college, especially at Purdue in 2024. He was a little overshadowed by the insane receiving talent at Ohio State last year but was still productive. His blocking might be a roadblock to him seeing snaps early on, but it wouldn't be surprising if he starts drawing targets as the season wears on.

I'm not the originator of this sentiment, but the Rams' third target this year is likely to be a tight end. And the beauty is you don't have to pay a hefty price to see who it is. Mixing in Ferguson, Parkinson or Klare is easily done in either the 17th or 18th round.

season team plays epa_per_play total_plays pct usage_rank epa_rank 2024 ARI 175 0.221 1031 17 1 9 2024 PIT 175 -0.23 1110 15.8 2 24 2024 NO 107 0.171 1026 10.4 3 11 2024 KC 113 -0.006 1228 9.2 4 18 2024 LV 65 0.007 1054 6.2 5 17 2024 WAS 71 0.274 1308 5.4 6 6 2024 JAX 48 0.249 991 4.8 7 7 2024 CHI 49 -0.278 1059 4.6 8 27 2024 TEN 47 0.051 1030 4.6 8 15 2024 DET 45 0.324 1164 3.9 10 2

season team plays epa_per_play total_plays pct usage_rank epa_rank 2023 ARI 118 -0.025 1071 11 1 14 2023 SEA 93 0.137 984 9.5 2 5 2023 KC 123 -0.036 1322 9.3 3 16 2023 ATL 96 0.004 1083 8.9 4 12 2023 JAX 81 -0.388 1102 7.4 5 24 2023 NE 65 0.005 1016 6.4 6 11 2023 PIT 67 0.395 1070 6.3 7 1 2023 NYJ 62 -0.131 1049 5.9 8 17 2023 CLE 73 -0.145 1251 5.8 9 19 2023 DAL 64 -0.171 1195 5.4 10 20

nflverse play-by-play data. Retrieved from nflverse.github.io

Now, three tight ends is not something that most teams can just flip a switch and implement effectively. Even if teams want to copy the Rams, they were such an outlier last year that it's extremely unlikely any team is able to pull off a half-decent impression. Or at least, I'm skeptical.

I think looking at 2-9 in 13-personnel usage is probably a little more useful. The Steelers might not have as much 13 usage this year with the Smiths (Arthur and Jonnu) gone, but they have every reason to go with plenty of two tight ends looks featuring Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

The Cardinals definitely qualify as a team who could run plenty of 13 again. McBride is a staple, Tip Reiman is a great blocker, and Elijah Higgins is sort of a WR/TE tweener with some pass-catching chops. Not to draw a direct comparison to the Rams, but the Cardinals have a somewhat similar setup at receiver in that the top two are set, and it's a pretty bleak depth chart after that. Arizona was the league leader in 13 personnel in 2023 and 2024. The new coaching staff would be wise to keep that ethos from the previous regime. It's one of the better looks this offense can muster. And it'll help the run game get back on track.

season team plays epa_per_play total_plays pct usage_rank epa_rank 2025 PIT 135 0.08 1032 13.1 2 6 2025 ARI 115 0.108 1074 10.7 3 5 2025 CHI 123 -0.055 1255 9.8 4 12 2025 IND 90 -0.063 1011 8.9 5 14 2025 CAR 88 -0.114 1059 8.3 6 17 2025 ATL 74 -0.124 1036 7.1 7 21 2025 KC 71 -0.122 1048 6.8 8 20 2025 PHI 69 -0.082 1067 6.5 9 15 2025 BAL 60 0.069 956 6.3 10 8

12 Personnel: 2 TEs

season team plays epa_per_play total_plays pct usage_rank epa_rank 2025 CLE 485 -0.193 1028 47.2 1 30 2025 BAL 423 -0.034 956 44.2 2 21 2025 SEA 466 0.123 1185 39.3 3 3 2025 ATL 395 0.115 1036 38.1 4 4 2025 ARI 395 -0.078 1074 36.8 5 23 2025 LV 336 -0.238 942 35.7 6 32 2025 CHI 442 0.106 1255 35.2 7 6 2025 PIT 348 -0.117 1032 33.7 8 27 2025 NYG 359 0.054 1079 33.3 9 11 2025 GB 340 0.111 1063 32 10 5

nflverse play-by-play data. Retrieved from nflverse.github.io

There's an interesting nugget from this 2025 leaderboard. The top 5 in 12 personnel usage last year are all teams that will have new offensive coordinators, head coaches, or both.

Crucially, quantity is not quality. Of that top 5, three of them ranked outside the top 20 in EPA/Play on 12-personnel plays.

Most ≠ Best. Here's the top 5 in EPA/Play out of 12 last year 🔵Indianapolis

🟠Dolphins

🟢Seahawks

🔴Falcons

🟡Packers pic.twitter.com/xN5qYcMhdj — John McKechnie (@johns_tailgate) July 1, 2026

Let's take a closer look at last year's top 5 in 12 usage and see how things look going into 2026.

Cleveland Browns

New Coach: Todd Monken

Previous Role: Ravens OC (2023-2025)

The Browns led the league in 12-personnel last year with David Njoku established and Harold Fannin establishing himself as one of the breakout stars of the year. In comes Todd Monken to run the show, and he had established a pattern of featuring multiple tight ends not only in Baltimore but at Georgia as well.

There's a tension here, though. The coaching move to bring in a coach like Monken who uses a lot of 12 vs an offseason that saw the Browns not only draft two receivers in the first 40 picks, but also let Njoku walk.

It would make sense for the Browns to lean into the new personnel and not rely as much on two-tight-end looks. They have 4-5 solid receivers and the depth behind Fannin at tight end features household names like Jack Stoll and rookie Joe Royer.

I think we'll see Cleveland move to more three-wide sets this year while Fannin plays plenty as the lone tight end.

Baltimore Ravens

New OC: Declan Doyle

Previous Role: Bears OC (2025) Broncos TE Coach (2023-24)

If you're familiar with me at all, you know I'm a huge Ravens fan. And even I don't really know what to make of how this offense will function this year. The team brings in a relative unknown as the offensive coordinator, and though Doyle has gotten rave reviews from Lamar Jackson and co., we just can't really know what this offense will be.

Doyle's Bears ranked 7th in 12 personnel usage last year and 6th in EPA/play. Doyle does have background in coaching TEs, but the general sense is that the Bears' offense was Ben Johnson's brainchild more than anything last year.

The Ravens also had an interesting offseason in terms of personnel. Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar both left in free agency. The team spent a pair of Day 3 draft picks to replace them with Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas. Interesting though they may be, I'm skeptical that they both carve out big roles or truly dictate Doyle's personnel choices.

Maybe more important is that the Ravens drafted receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt in the third and fourth rounds. The Ravens have way more incentive this year to go with three-wide looks than they have in recent years. Now, is the receiver depth good behind Zay Flowers? No. Or at least, we don't know yet. But on paper, it's better than what's behind Mark Andrews.

Seattle Seahawks

New OC: Brian Fleury

Previous Role: 49ers TE Coach (2022-25)

Klint Kubiak's stint in Seattle was as brilliant as it was short. In one year, he turned the Seahawks from a bottom-third offense to a top 10 offense and helped Seattle capture the Lombardi trophy.

In comes Fleury. Similar to Doyle in Baltimore, it's hard to know how much of the 49ers' success to attribute to Fleury when he was working under Kyle Shanahan. The Seahawks do seem like a team that should keep pressing on with an emphasis on using multiple tight ends. AJ Barner is establishing himself as a legitimate starting tight end and Elijah Arroyo was a buzzy prospect in the 2025 draft who now has a year of experience under his belt.

The Seahawks also don't have a ton of receiver depth. Behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba there's 33-year-old Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed, who is fun but not a target earner.

JSN obviously eats up a huge slice of the target pie in Seattle, but there should be enough tight end snaps available for Barner to return value on his ADP and Arroyo to keep on your watch lists for managed leagues.

Atlanta Falcons

New coach: Kevin Stefanski

Previous Role: Browns Head Coach (2020-25)

Stefanski went with a lot of 12 in Cleveland last year as we discussed. The problem was... the Browns weren't really good at it, ranking 30th in EPA/play. Atlanta might be set up really well for that type of philosophy to thrive this year, though.

Stefanski is already plenty experienced with this type of offense. And the Falcons not only ranked fourth in 12 personnel play count, but also EPA/play. They leaned into what was working. I look for more of the same this year.

The Falcons offense runs through Bijan Robinson and Drake London, and now Kyle Pitts is finally starting to look like the player he was supposed to be as a top 5 pick in 2021. The team brought in Austin Hooper, who played two solid seasons for Stefanski in Cleveland, and retains dogged blocker Charlie Woerner as its TE group.

You could also argue that the Falcons have the worst receiver depth in the league. Or, at worst, bottom three. After Drake London, we have Zachariah Branch going around ~180, constituting a 160-pick gap. Then there's whatever's left of Jahan Dotson or Olamide Zacchaeus.

The Falcons would be wise to stick with a lot of heavy sets that keep Pitts on the field while also deploying a capable blocker via Hooper or Woerner. The team knows how to do it and so does Stefanski. It's a good marriage, on paper.

season team plays epa_per_play total_plays pct usage_rank epa_rank 2024 BAL 566 0.288 1167 48.5 1 1 2024 NO 404 -0.049 1026 39.4 2 24 2024 LV 412 -0.176 1054 39.1 3 30 2024 KC 457 0.104 1228 37.2 4 7 2024 DET 427 0.136 1164 36.7 5 4 2024 CIN 391 0.063 1069 36.6 6 12 2024 NE 360 -0.077 1021 35.3 7 26 2024 PHI 449 0.079 1341 33.5 8 9 2024 HOU 368 0.003 1178 31.2 9 17 2024 ARI 318 0.069 1031 30.8 10 10

season team plays epa_per_play total_plays pct usage_rank epa_rank 2023 ATL 563 -0.062 1083 52 1 19 2023 NE 404 -0.189 1016 39.8 2 29 2023 GB 382 0.058 1156 33 3 12 2023 TEN 279 0.123 984 28.4 4 4 2023 DEN 269 -0.068 1002 26.8 5 20 2023 CHI 290 -0.04 1089 26.6 6 17 2023 KC 351 0.048 1322 26.6 6 13 2023 JAX 284 -0.092 1102 25.8 8 22 2023 TB 294 -0.076 1158 25.4 9 21 2023 LAC 267 -0.129 1096 24.4 10 24

Teams to Watch

The Raiders, Giants and Steelers all catch my eye as teams who can and should lean into 12-personnel this year.

In Vegas, you have TE1 Brock Bowers and an overqualified second tight end in Michael Mayer. There's also a shaky-looking receiving corps on paper. We discussed Kubiak's effectiveness with 12P in Seattle earlier. Tight end is an objectively stronger position group than receiver in Vegas.

The Giants are a bit of a mystery. Nobody is all that excited by the prospect of Matt Nagy running the offense. But you look at this group of pass-catchers and you see Malik Nabers coming off a serious knee injury and not much else at receiver. Tight end is a slightly different story, though. The team gave Isaiah Likely a nice contract this offseason to reunite him with John Harbaugh. I also think Theo Johnson can be some version of solid. If the Giants want to lean into a smashmouth identity, they have the pieces to do it.

The Steelers call might get some pushback. They have expensive receivers between DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman. They just drafted Germie Bernard. Mike McCarthy's Cowboys ranked 23rd and 30th in 12 personnel usage in 2023 and 2024. Yada yada yada. The Steelers are also paying ~$20m to their top two tight ends in Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth.

They ranked 8th in 12 usage last year, though it was admittedly pretty futile (27th in EPA/play). It takes a bit of a leap considering McCarthy's background and Pittsburgh's ineffectiveness in 12 last year, but as someone who believes in both Freiermuth and Washington, 12 should be a staple in this offense this year. It gives them more heft for the run game, and on pass plays, it gives two additional short-area targets. That meshes well with Aaron Rodgers' hot potato style of playing quarterback these days.