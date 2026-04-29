Playoff Risers: The QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs Whose Stats Spike in the Postseason

Discover the NFL’s biggest playoff risers with interactive stats on QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs who elevate their game in the postseason.

Some NFL players are known by their regular-season highlights: The 4,500-yard passer, the 1,800-yard rusher, the receiver who leads the league in touchdowns. But the more interesting question, and the one that wins NFL fantasy leagues and Super Bowls, is which players consistently raise their game when the schedule shrinks to one win-or-go-home contest at a time.

Our interactive graphic below shows you the players who are at their best in the postseason, with a description and methodology below:

RotoWire Data NFL Playoff Risers The skill-position players who consistently elevate their game when the lights get brightest. Composite z-score blends 4 efficiency metrics across regular season vs. playoffs — postseason data tracked from 2010 onward. QB #1 Baker Mayfield +1.55 RB #1 Damien Williams +2.92 WR #1 DK Metcalf +1.97 TE #1 Travis Kelce +1.24 Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End # QB Rating TD % INT % Yds/G Composite 1 Baker Mayfield 91.2 → 105.9 +14.7 5.0% → 7.2% +2.2% 2.6% → 1.8% -0.8% 231.9 → 267.6 +35.7 +1.46 ▶ Reg. Season 123 GP Postseason 5 GP RTG Diff +14.7 Composite Z +1.46 His 5 PO games span the 2020 Browns wild-card win over PIT (Cleveland's first playoff win in 26 years), the 2023 Bucs run (3-TD WC vs PHI, then a divisional loss in Detroit), and the 2024 Bucs wild-card loss to WAS. PO YPG of 267.6 sits 35.7 yards above his RS career mark — the kind of volume bump that defines a riser. 2 Nick Foles 86.2 → 98.8 +12.6 3.9% → 5.2% +1.3% 2.3% → 2.4% +0.1% 200.4 → 272.2 +71.8 +1.21 ▶ Reg. Season 71 GP Postseason 6 GP RTG Diff +12.6 Composite Z +1.21 The Philly Special. Took over for an injured Wentz in 2017, won SB LII MVP, then won a 2018 wild-card game on the road. Career PO YPG of 272.2 vs 200.4 RS — a +71.8 yard jump per game. 3 Josh Allen 94.4 → 101.4 +7.0 5.4% → 5.4% ±0% 2.3% → 1.1% -1.2% 235.2 → 261.0 +25.8 +0.89 ▶ Reg. Season 128 GP Postseason 15 GP RTG Diff +7.0 Composite Z +0.89 15 PO games (and counting). His PO rating of 92.4 sits above his career RS rating, and his rushing TD volume in playoffs (8 in 15 games) is historic. 4 Patrick Mahomes 100.8 → 105.4 +4.6 5.7% → 6.1% +0.4% 1.8% → 1.3% -0.5% 285.2 → 276.9 -8.4 +0.56 ▶ Reg. Season 126 GP Postseason 21 GP RTG Diff +4.6 Composite Z +0.56 21 PO games, three SB rings. His PO TD% is barely below his elite RS mark and PO rating climbs in January despite a slight dip in passing volume. 5 Cam Newton 85.2 → 87.7 +2.5 4.3% → 4.5% +0.1% 2.7% → 3.1% +0.4% 218.8 → 260.1 +41.3 +0.48 ▶ Reg. Season 148 GP Postseason 7 GP RTG Diff +2.5 Composite Z +0.48 His 2015 NFC Championship run took the Panthers to SB 50. PO TD% of 6.0 well above his 4.6 RS career rate, with a +41.3 YPG bump across 7 PO games. 6 Jalen Hurts 94.4 → 93.5 -0.9 4.6% → 3.8% -0.8% 1.9% → 1.0% -0.8% 192.4 → 198.1 +5.7 +0.32 ▶ Reg. Season 93 GP Postseason 10 GP RTG Diff -0.9 Composite Z +0.32 Two SB appearances, one ring (LIX MVP). His 10 PO games show a PO TD% above his RS mark while running for 5+ rushing TDs and minimal turnovers. 7 Colin Kaepernick 88.9 → 87.3 -1.6 4.3% → 4.3% +0.1% 1.8% → 3.1% +1.3% 177.8 → 229.0 +51.2 +0.19 ▶ Reg. Season 69 GP Postseason 6 GP RTG Diff -1.6 Composite Z +0.19 The 2012 49ers SB run — 444 total yards vs GB in the divisional including a QB-rushing record 181, then a near-comeback in SB XLVII vs BAL. PO YPG of 229.0 vs 177.8 RS. 8 Russell Wilson 99.3 → 96.8 -2.5 5.8% → 5.6% -0.1% 1.9% → 2.5% +0.6% 229.1 → 238.6 +9.5 +0.09 ▶ Reg. Season 205 GP Postseason 17 GP RTG Diff -2.5 Composite Z +0.09 17 PO games, 1 SB ring. His 2014 SEA run produced 4 TDs and a 122 rating in the NFC title game over GB before the famous Malcolm Butler INT in SB XLIX. Added a 270-yard, 2-TD, no-INT line for Pittsburgh in the 2024 wild-card loss to BAL. 9 Dak Prescott 98.3 → 91.8 -6.5 5.1% → 5.1% ±0% 1.9% → 2.5% +0.6% 258.9 → 280.3 +21.4 +0.04 ▶ Reg. Season 139 GP Postseason 7 GP RTG Diff -6.5 Composite Z +0.04 7 PO games. His PO YPG of 280.3 sits 21.4 yards above his strong 258.9 RS baseline, and his PO TD% climbs above RS too — even if Cowboys postseason results haven't matched. 10 Kirk Cousins 96.8 → 93.7 -3.1 5.1% → 3.2% -1.8% 2.2% → 0.6% -1.6% 256.9 → 209.4 -47.5 +0.01 ▶ Reg. Season 174 GP Postseason 5 GP RTG Diff -3.1 Composite Z +0.01 5 PO games. Career postseason rating still climbs slightly above his RS career mark, even if the volume dips. The 2019 Vikings wild-card OT win over NO highlighted his playoff capability. # RB YPC Rush YPG Scrim YPG TD/G Composite 1 Damien Williams 4.2 → 4.4 +0.2 14.3 → 61.5 +47.2 26.3 → 93.0 +66.7 0.25 → 1.83 +1.59 +2.92 ▶ Reg. Season 101 GP Postseason 6 GP Scrim YPG Diff +66.7 Composite Z +2.92 'Playoff Damien' — 11 TDs in 6 PO games, capped by SB LIV's clinching 38-yard TD. His PO scrim YPG of 93.0 vs his 26.7 RS baseline is the steepest jump of any modern RB. (One MIA PO appearance in 2016 wild-card loss; the 2018-19 KC runs are where everything broke open.) 2 Saquon Barkley 4.6 → 5.3 +0.7 78.8 → 102.7 +23.9 103.8 → 128.0 +24.2 0.67 → 1.0 +0.33 +1.17 ▶ Reg. Season 106 GP Postseason 7 GP Scrim YPG Diff +24.2 Composite Z +1.17 His 2024 Eagles SB run was historic — 442 rush yds, 5.5 YPC, 5 TDs in 4 games. 7 career PO games at 102.7 ypg, well above his 84.5 RS career mark. 3 Le'Veon Bell 4.1 → 5.2 +1.1 68.3 → 86.0 +17.7 102.5 → 104.2 +1.7 0.53 → 0.8 +0.27 +0.85 ▶ Reg. Season 96 GP Postseason 5 GP Scrim YPG Diff +1.7 Composite Z +0.85 Bell's 4 PIT PO games averaged 86 rush ypg — well above his 73 RS mark — at 5.2 YPC. His 167-yard, 2-TD effort vs MIA in 2016 wild card and 170-yard line vs KC the following week are two of the finest single-game RB performances of the era. Added a small role in the 2020 Chiefs wild-card win. 4 Derrick Henry 4.9 → 5.1 +0.2 85.1 → 111.3 +26.2 96.9 → 121.1 +24.3 0.83 → 0.78 -0.05 +0.75 ▶ Reg. Season 153 GP Postseason 9 GP Scrim YPG Diff +24.3 Composite Z +0.75 Three career 150+ rush PO games — only Riggins, T. Davis and Edgerrin James have multiple. 111 PO ypg ranks 4th all-time. His 2019 PO run featured back-to-back games of 30+ carries vs NE and BAL. 5 Leonard Fournette 3.9 → 4.0 +0.1 55.8 → 67.1 +11.3 83.2 → 95.3 +12.2 0.51 → 1.11 +0.6 +0.75 ▶ Reg. Season 81 GP Postseason 9 GP Scrim YPG Diff +12.2 Composite Z +0.75 'Playoff Lenny' — 2017 Jaguars AFC Championship run as a rookie (242 rush yds, 4 TDs in 3 games), then the iconic 2020 Bucs SB LV run with 3 rushing TDs and a TD catch in 4 PO games as the lead back. 9 career PO games, all in starring roles. 6 Cam Akers 4.0 → 3.7 -0.3 36.5 → 61.7 +25.2 43.4 → 79.9 +36.4 0.3 → 0.29 -0.02 +0.75 ▶ Reg. Season 56 GP Postseason 7 GP Scrim YPG Diff +36.4 Composite Z +0.75 As a rookie ran for 221 yds and 2 TDs in two 2020 LAR PO games, then famously returned from a torn Achilles in 5 months to lead the NFL in 2021 playoff carries (67) and win SB LVI. Added a 2024 MIN wild-card appearance vs LAR. (His SEA SB LX ring came in 2025 with no carries.) 7 Bernard Pierce 3.7 → 5.1 +1.4 25.9 → 34.8 +9.0 29.2 → 36.2 +7.0 0.1 → 0.17 +0.07 +0.73 ▶ Reg. Season 52 GP Postseason 6 GP Scrim YPG Diff +7.0 Composite Z +0.73 Rookie-year hammer behind Ray Rice during the Ravens' 2012 SB XLVII run — averaged 6.3 YPC across the first three PO games (including 103 yds on 13 carries vs IND in the wild card), and added a 2014 wild-card TD vs PIT. Career 5.1 PO YPC vs 3.7 RS. 8 Tevin Coleman 4.2 → 4.5 +0.3 35.3 → 48.5 +13.2 49.3 → 62.0 +12.7 0.4 → 0.62 +0.22 +0.59 ▶ Reg. Season 94 GP Postseason 8 GP Scrim YPG Diff +12.7 Composite Z +0.59 Played a lead role in two SB-losing teams (Falcons 2016, 49ers 2019) — his PO YPC was up 0.3 over RS, and he scored 4 PO TDs in 8 games. 9 Aaron Jones 4.9 → 4.8 -0.1 60.5 → 69.9 +9.4 81.8 → 96.6 +14.8 0.58 → 1.0 +0.42 +0.55 ▶ Reg. Season 126 GP Postseason 8 GP Scrim YPG Diff +14.8 Composite Z +0.55 His 2019 Packers PO run featured a 4-TD game vs SEA in the divisional. 8 PO games at 87 rush ypg — above his 75 RS career mark — and a higher YPC postseason. 10 LeGarrette Blount 4.2 → 4.3 +0.1 47.8 → 54.5 +6.8 51.2 → 55.3 +4.1 0.44 → 1.0 +0.56 +0.53 ▶ Reg. Season 132 GP Postseason 11 GP Scrim YPG Diff +4.1 Composite Z +0.53 Three SB rings (NE x2, PHI x1). His 2013 NE divisional-round detonation against IND — 166 yards and 4 TDs — set a Patriots PO franchise record. The 2017 Eagles run added 130 yds and 3 TDs across 3 games en route to SB LII. 11 career PO games. # WR Rec YPG YPR Rec/G TD/G Composite 1 DK Metcalf 64.1 → 98.6 +34.5 14.4 → 17.6 +3.2 4.44 → 5.6 +1.16 0.482 → 1.0 +0.518 +1.97 ▶ Reg. Season 112 GP Postseason 5 GP YPG Diff +34.5 Composite Z +1.97 5 PO games (4 with SEA, 1 with PIT). Averaged near 100 receiving yards per game and outproduced his RS YPR substantially. His 160-yard game vs PHI in the 2019 wild card announced him on the postseason stage; added a 42-yard, 2-rec showing for Pittsburgh in the 2025 wild card. 2 Chris Hogan 27.0 → 60.2 +33.2 12.9 → 15.9 +3.0 2.1 → 3.78 +1.68 0.181 → 0.444 +0.263 +1.76 ▶ Reg. Season 105 GP Postseason 9 GP YPG Diff +33.2 Composite Z +1.76 Patriots' postseason specialist. Set franchise PO record with 9 catches, 180 yds and 2 TDs vs PIT in the 2016 AFC Championship; another 6-128-1 line in SB LII. PO YPG of 60.2 more than doubled his 27.0 RS baseline across 9 games. 3 Gabriel Davis 38.7 → 61.0 +22.3 15.9 → 20.3 +4.4 2.44 → 3.0 +0.56 0.375 → 0.75 +0.375 +1.53 ▶ Reg. Season 80 GP Postseason 8 GP YPG Diff +22.3 Composite Z +1.53 His 4-TD game vs KC in the 2021 divisional round is the single-game playoff record for receiving TDs by any player. Career PO ypg of 73.1 vs 35.2 RS — more than double. 4 Christian Kirk 51.1 → 69.0 +17.9 12.5 → 11.1 -1.4 4.08 → 6.2 +2.12 0.283 → 0.8 +0.517 +1.43 ▶ Reg. Season 106 GP Postseason 5 GP YPG Diff +17.9 Composite Z +1.43 Big-game role player. 1 game with 2021 ARI, 2 with 2022 JAX (the wild-card comeback vs LAC), then a 2025 HOU run that produced his career playoff peak: an 8-144-1 demolition of PIT in the wild card and a TD vs NE in the divisional round. 5 Jermaine Kearse 33.2 → 49.3 +16.1 12.9 → 15.9 +3.0 2.58 → 3.1 +0.52 0.172 → 0.6 +0.428 +1.32 ▶ Reg. Season 99 GP Postseason 10 GP YPG Diff +16.1 Composite Z +1.32 The Russell Wilson go-to in big spots — 'tipped catch' in SB XLIX, four PO TDs across two Seahawks SB runs. 10 PO games with PO YPG of 64 vs 28 RS. 6 Tyler Lockett 49.9 → 72.9 +22.9 12.8 → 17.6 +4.8 3.89 → 4.14 +0.25 0.348 → 0.286 -0.063 +0.97 ▶ Reg. Season 178 GP Postseason 7 GP YPG Diff +22.9 Composite Z +0.97 7 PO games, all with Seattle. His career PO YPR (15.9) sits above his 13.4 RS baseline thanks to deep balls from Wilson — and his 2019 wild-card 5-120-1 line vs PHI was a defining game. 7 Khalil Shakir 37.3 → 55.2 +17.9 11.7 → 9.6 -2.1 3.18 → 5.78 +2.6 0.177 → 0.222 +0.045 +0.92 ▶ Reg. Season 62 GP Postseason 9 GP YPG Diff +17.9 Composite Z +0.92 Allen's PO security blanket. 9 PO games already, with PO YPG (60.4) significantly above his RS mark and a 70%+ catch rate. The 2024 Bills PO run featured an 8-67-1 line vs HOU. 8 Michael Gallup 43.5 → 57.2 +13.7 14.1 → 15.1 +1.0 3.09 → 3.8 +0.71 0.244 → 0.4 +0.156 +0.77 ▶ Reg. Season 86 GP Postseason 5 GP YPG Diff +13.7 Composite Z +0.77 Cowboys' deep threat in the postseason. 5 PO games with PO YPR of 14.4 above his 14.1 RS, including a 119-yard game vs SF in the 2022 divisional round. 9 Josh Reynolds 26.7 → 39.8 +13.1 13.2 → 16.7 +3.5 2.02 → 2.38 +0.36 0.165 → 0.125 -0.04 +0.7 ▶ Reg. Season 121 GP Postseason 8 GP YPG Diff +13.1 Composite Z +0.7 Quietly effective in PO runs across LAR (2018), DET (2023, 2024) and now DEN. 8 PO games at 50 ypg vs 33 RS baseline, with a 64-1-yard line vs SF in the 2023 NFC title game. 10 Alshon Jeffery 62.3 → 72.8 +10.5 14.3 → 15.8 +1.5 4.36 → 4.6 +0.24 0.422 → 0.6 +0.178 +0.67 ▶ Reg. Season 109 GP Postseason 5 GP YPG Diff +10.5 Composite Z +0.67 Eagles' SB LII deep threat alongside Foles — caught a 34-yard TD in the SB. 5 PO games at 78 ypg vs 60 RS career. # TE Rec YPG YPR Rec/G TD/G Composite 1 Travis Kelce 68.1 → 83.1 +15.0 12.0 → 11.7 -0.3 5.65 → 7.12 +1.47 0.429 → 0.8 +0.371 +1.24 ▶ Reg. Season 191 GP Postseason 25 GP YPG Diff +15.0 Composite Z +1.24 All-time PO leader in receptions (178), 25 PO games — and his per-game stats *still* rise above his elite RS baseline. Three Super Bowl rings. His 2023 PO run featured a 3-TD game vs BUF in the divisional. 2 Hayden Hurst 22.4 → 38.8 +16.4 9.7 → 11.4 +1.7 2.31 → 3.4 +1.09 0.17 → 0.4 +0.23 +1.24 ▶ Reg. Season 88 GP Postseason 5 GP YPG Diff +16.4 Composite Z +1.24 Bengals' 2022 PO surprise — 13 catches for 141 yds and 2 TDs across 3 games during the AFC Championship run. Added 2 earlier Ravens PO games (2018 wild card loss to LAC, 2019 divisional loss to TEN). 5 career PO games at 38.8 ypg vs 22.4 RS. 3 Colby Parkinson 15.3 → 31.3 +16.0 10.2 → 12.5 +2.3 1.51 → 2.5 +0.99 0.151 → 0.333 +0.182 +1.21 ▶ Reg. Season 86 GP Postseason 6 GP YPG Diff +16.0 Composite Z +1.21 Quietly elite postseason role player across SEA (2022) and LAR (2024-25). 6 PO games. Postseason YPR jumped to 14.8 vs 11.4 RS — and kept producing in the Rams' 2024-25 PO runs. 4 Jesse James 14.9 → 28.5 +13.6 9.7 → 13.2 +3.5 1.54 → 2.17 +0.63 0.118 → 0.0 -0.118 +0.79 ▶ Reg. Season 102 GP Postseason 6 GP YPG Diff +13.6 Composite Z +0.79 Steelers' #2 TE during the Big Ben late-era PO runs. 6 PO games at 28.5 ypg vs 14.9 RS, with PO YPR of 13.2 well above his 9.7 RS career mark. 5 Dalton Schultz 32.8 → 41.5 +8.7 10.0 → 12.3 +2.3 3.27 → 3.36 +0.1 0.218 → 0.364 +0.146 +0.69 ▶ Reg. Season 124 GP Postseason 11 GP YPG Diff +8.7 Composite Z +0.69 Cowboys/Texans red-zone target. 11 PO games with PO TDs/G of 0.36 vs 0.28 RS, and PO YPG (51) above his 41 RS baseline. Career resurgence with Stroud in HOU. 6 Darren Fells 14.0 → 22.0 +8.0 12.0 → 9.2 -2.8 1.17 → 2.4 +1.23 0.193 → 0.6 +0.407 +0.69 ▶ Reg. Season 109 GP Postseason 5 GP YPG Diff +8.0 Composite Z +0.69 Late-bloomer red-zone target. 5 PO games, 3 TDs (a 60% TD-per-game rate in the postseason vs his career RS rate of 21%). 7 Cameron Brate 22.7 → 31.6 +8.9 10.5 → 11.6 +1.1 2.17 → 2.71 +0.55 0.262 → 0.286 +0.024 +0.51 ▶ Reg. Season 126 GP Postseason 7 GP YPG Diff +8.9 Composite Z +0.51 Buccaneers' SB LV-winning TE complement to Gronkowski. 7 PO games with strong red-zone usage (3 TDs). 8 Richard Rodgers 15.8 → 19.7 +3.9 10.4 → 10.6 +0.2 1.53 → 1.86 +0.33 0.155 → 0.286 +0.131 +0.33 ▶ Reg. Season 97 GP Postseason 7 GP YPG Diff +3.9 Composite Z +0.33 Best known for catching the 'Miracle in Motown' Hail Mary from Aaron Rodgers in 2015 (regular season). His 5 PO games all came with Green Bay across 2014 and 2016, including a 1-34 TD line in the 2016 NFC Championship loss at ATL. 9 Dalton Kincaid 41.3 → 40.9 -0.4 10.8 → 12.4 +1.6 3.8 → 3.29 -0.52 0.22 → 0.429 +0.209 +0.25 ▶ Reg. Season 41 GP Postseason 7 GP YPG Diff -0.4 Composite Z +0.25 Allen's young athletic seam target. 7 PO games already across the 2023, 2024, and 2025 Bills runs, with PO YPG above his RS baseline — including a 9-111-2 line in the 2025 wild-card win over JAX. 10 Aaron Hernandez 51.5 → 60.0 +8.5 11.2 → 10.3 -0.9 4.61 → 5.83 +1.23 0.474 → 0.333 -0.14 +0.21 ▶ Reg. Season 38 GP Postseason 6 GP YPG Diff +8.5 Composite Z +0.21 6 PO games as Brady's #2 TE behind Gronk. PO YPR (13.6) above his 11.4 RS, including a 7-67 line in SB XLVI.

This piece looks at every quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end with a meaningful playoff sample over the past 16 years. Then we ranked them by how much better their per-game efficiency was in the postseason compared to the regular season. The methodology is the same for every position: Take four stats that capture a player's per-game impact, calculate the difference between regular-season and postseason production, normalize each into a z-score and combine into a single composite.

The result isn't a list of the best players in NFL history. It's a list of the biggest playoff risers of the modern era: The guys whose tape gets better, not just bigger, in January and February.

Playoff Risers Methodology

For every player, we compared career regular-season per-game stats to their postseason stats. The composite uses four metrics per position, each standardized to its candidate pool's distribution:

· QB: Passer rating, TD%, INT% (inverted), passing yards per game

· RB: Yards per carry, rush YPG, scrimmage YPG, total TDs per game

· WR/TE: Receiving YPG, yards per reception, receptions per game, TDs per game

Filters: Postseason data tracked from 2010 onward, minimum 5 playoff games and minimum sample sizes by position to avoid one-game flukes. All player data is current through the 2025 NFL regular season and 2026 playoff games.

These insights should come in handy for playoff prop wagering at NFL betting sites.

Quarterbacks: Mayfield, Foles and the Modern Risers

1. Baker Mayfield (CLE/CAR/LAR/TB, 2018-25): His 5 PO games include the 2020 wild-card win over PIT (Browns' first playoff win in 26 years) and the 2024 Buccaneers wild-card run. PO YPG of 267.6 sits 35.7 yards above his RS career mark for the kind of volume bump that defines a riser. His passer rating climbed from 91.2 in the regular season to 105.9 in 5 playoff games (+14.7), and his passing volume grew from 231.9 to 267.6 YPG (+35.7). Composite: +1.46.

2. Nick Foles (PHI/STL/KC/JAX/CHI/IND, 2012-22): The Philly Special. Took over for an injured Carson Wentz in 2017, won SB LII MVP, then won a 2018 wild-card game on the road. Career PO YPG of 272.2 vs 200.4 regular season, a +71.8 yard jump per game. His passer rating climbed from 86.2 in the regular season to 98.8 in 6 playoff games (+12.6). Composite: +1.21.

3. Josh Allen (BUF, 2018-25): 15 PO games (and counting). His PO rating of 92.4 sits above his career RS rating, and his rushing TD volume in playoffs (8 in 15 games) is historic. His passer rating climbs from 94.4 in the regular season to 101.4 in 15 postseason games (+7.0), and his passing volume grew from 235.2 to 261.0 YPG (+25.8). Composite: +0.89.

4. Patrick Mahomes (KC, 2017-25): 21 PO games, three SB rings. His PO TD% is barely below his elite RS mark and PO rating climbs in January despite a slight dip in passing volume. His passer rating climbed from 100.8 in the regular season to 105.4 in 21 playoff games (+4.6), and his passing volume barely dipped, from 285.2 to 276.9 YPG (-8.4), against elite defenses. Composite: +0.56.

5. Cam Newton (CAR/NE, 2011-21): His 2015 NFC Championship run took the Panthers to SB 50. PO TD% of 4.5 is above his 4.3 RS career rate, with a +41.3 YPG bump across 7 PO games. His passer rating climbed from 85.2 in the regular season to 87.7 in 7 playoff games (+2.5), and his passing volume grew from 218.8 to 260.1 YPG (+41.3). Composite: +0.48.

Baker Mayfield topping this list is one of the most surprising findings, but it's earned. The Browns' first playoff appearance in 18 years (in 2020) led to a wild-card win in Pittsburgh. After he joined Tampa Bay, the Bucs' 2024 wild-card run cemented the pattern. His PO passer rating is +14.7 above his regular-season mark.

Nick Foles cementing himself at No. 2 needs no introduction. His "Philly Special" Super Bowl run with the Eagles is one of the great backup-QB stories in NFL history. And Foles led Philadelphia to a 2018 wild-card win over the Bears (also while subbing for a hobbled Carson Wentz) means the playoff bump wasn't a one-game fluke. His +71.8 YPG postseason jump is the steepest volume swing in the entire QB pool.

John Allen (No. 3) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 4) top the volume leaders. But note, even at sample sizes of 15 and 21 PO games respectively, both maintain or improve on their elite regular-season baselines. That's the inverse of small-sample variance, proving that these are sustained big-game producers.

Running Backs: Playoff Damien and the Volume Bumps

1. Damien Williams (MIA/KC/CHI/ATL/ARI, 2014-23): "Playoff Damien" had 11 TDs in 6 PO games (6 rushing, 5 receiving) and 558 scrimmage yards, capped by SB LIV's clinching 38-yard TD. His PO scrimmage YPG of 93.0 vs his 26.3 RS baseline is the steepest jump of any modern RB. His TD/G climbed from 0.25 to 1.83. Composite: +2.92.

2. Saquon Barkley (NYG/PHI, 2018-25): His 2024 Eagles SB run was historic: 499 rush yds, 5.5 YPC, 5 TDs in 4 games. He has 7 career PO games at 102.7 rushing ypg, well above his 78.8 RS career mark. His scrimmage YPG jumped from 103.8 to 128.0 (+24.2) and his TD/G climbed from 0.67 to 1.0. Composite: +1.17.

3. Le'Veon Bell (PIT/NYJ/KC/BAL/TB, 2013-21): In Bell's 5 PO games (4 with the Steelers), he averaged 86 rush ypg (well above his 68.3 RS mark) at 5.2 YPC. His 167-yard, 2-TD effort vs MIA in 2016 wild card is one of the finer single-game RB lines of the era and he followed it with 170 rush yards the next game against Kansas City. His scrimmage YPG jumped from 102.5 to 104.2 (+1.7) and his TD/G climbed from 0.53 to 0.8. Composite: +0.85.

4. Derrick Henry (TEN/BAL, 2016-25): Four career 150+ rush PO games. Only he, John Riggins, Terrell Davis and Edgerrin James have multiple. Henry's 111 PO ypg ranks 4th all-time. His PO run in the 2019 season featured back-to-back games of 30+ carries vs NE and BAL. His scrimmage YPG jumped from 96.9 to 121.1 (+24.3) and his TD/G fell from 0.83 to 0.78. Composite: +0.75.

5. Leonard Fournette (JAX/TB/BUF, 2017-23): "Playoff Lenny" had 242 rush yds in two games during the 2017 Jags AFC Championship Game run. Then in the 2020 Bucs SB LV run, Fournette had 3 rushing TDs in 4 PO games. His scrimmage YPG jumped from 83.2 to 95.3 (+12.2) and his TD/G climbed from 0.51 to 1.11. Composite: +0.75.

The "Playoff Damien" nickname Williams earned with the Chiefs is the perfect representative of this list. He was a journeyman role player whose career averages look pedestrian. But not when you isolate the 2018-19 Andy Reid playoff runs and his Super Bowl LIV MVP-caliber game (104 rush yards, 1 rushing TD, 1 receiving TD, including the clinching 38-yard score). Across six career postseason games, he scored 11 touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley's No. 2 ranking captures the historic 2024 Eagles SB run, where he averaged 5.5 YPC across four games and rushed for 442 yards. Bernard Pierce slotting at No. 7 is one of the most obscure entries here. As a rookie he was Ray Rice's backup during Baltimore's 2012 SB XLVII run, averaging 6.3 YPC across the first three playoff games before Rice took over the workload in the title game. Cam Akers at No. 6 is another deep cut. He has two Super Bowl rings on three different rosters. Akers returned from a torn Achilles after five months in 2021 to lead the NFL in postseason carries.

Wide Receivers: Metcalf, Hogan, and the Postseason Specialists

1. DK Metcalf (SEA/PIT, 2019-25): He has had 5 PO games, four with Seattle. Averaged almost 100 receiving yards and outproduced his RS YPR substantially. His 160-yard game vs PHI in the 2019 wild card, his playoff debut, announced him on the postseason stage. His receiving YPG climbed from 64.1 to 98.6 (+34.5) and his YPR jumped +3.2. Composite: +1.97.

2. Chris Hogan (BUF/NE/CAR/NYJ/NO, 2013-21): He was the Patriots' postseason specialist. Set franchise PO record with 9 catches, 180 yds and 2 TDs vs PIT in the 2016 AFC Championship Game. The following season he had a 6-128-1 line in SB LII. His PO YPG of 60.2 more than doubled his 27.0 RS baseline across 9 postseason games. His YPR jumped +3.0. Composite: +1.76.

3. Gabe Davis (BUF/JAX, 2020-25): His 4-TD game vs KC in the 2021 divisional round is the single-game playoff record for receiving TDs by any player. His receiving YPG climbed from 38.7 to 61.0 (+22.3) and his YPR jumped +4.4. Composite: +1.53.

4. Christian Kirk (ARI/JAX/HOU, 2018-25): Big-game role player. The 2022 Jags run included a key TD vs LAC; the 2025 Texans run featured 8 catches for 144 yds vs PIT in the wild-card game. His receiving YPG climbed from 51.1 RS to 69.0 (+17.9), though his YPR dipped by 1.4. Composite: +1.43.

5. Jermaine Kearse (SEA/NYJ, 2012-18): Russell Wilson's go-to in big spots for Seattle. His "tipped catch" in SB XLIX was a highlight. Kearse had four PO TDs across two back-to-back Seahawks SB runs in 2014 and '15 seasons. His receiving YPG climbed from 33.2 in RS to 41.1 (+7.9) and his YPR jumped +3.0. Composite: +1.32.

DK Metcalf topping the WR list reflects his Seattle tenure, featuring multiple 100-yard performances and a YPR jump that outpaced his already-elite RS baseline. The 2019 wild-card 7-160 line vs PHI announced him as a postseason force. He's now with the Steelers.

Chris Hogan jumping into the WR top 3 is one of the most interesting findings. His career postseason YPG of 60.2 more than doubled his 27.0 RS figure, a remarkable signal-to-noise ratio for a player whose RS profile was that of a No. 4 receiver.

Gabe Davis at No. 3 deserves special mention. His 4-TD game at Kansas City in the 2021 division round is the single-game playoff record for receiving touchdowns by any player. Among the more recent additions, Khalil Shakir (No. 7) is operating as Allen's PO security blanket with 9 PO games already on his ledger.

Tight Ends: Kelce, Hurst, and the Modern Specialists

1. Travis Kelce (KC, 2013-25): All-time PO leader in receptions (178) after 25 postseason games. His per-game playoff stats rise above his elite RS baseline. Three Super Bowl rings. His 2023 PO run featured a 2-TD game vs BUF in the divisional round. His receiving YPG climbs from 67.7 to 83.1 (+15.4) and his YPR is almost level (0.3 lower in PO). Composite: +1.24.

2. Hayden Hurst (BAL/ATL/CIN/CAR/LAC, 2018-24): Bengals' 2022 PO surprise. He had 13 catches for 141 yds and 2 TDs in 3 PO games during Cincinnati's AFC Championship run. In 5 PO games (two for the Ravens, three for the Bengals) he averaged 38.8 ypg vs 22.4 RS (+16.4) and his YPR was +1.7 higher. Composite: +1.24.

3. Colby Parkinson (SEA/LAR, 2020-25): Quietly solid postseason role player for SEA (2022) and LAR (2024-25) in 6 PO games. Postseason YPR jumps from 10.2 RS to 12.5 (+2.3), including a 14.5 average in the Rams' 2024-25 PO runs. His receiving YPG climbed from 15.3 to 31.3 (+16.0). Composite: +1.21.

4. Jesse James (PIT/DET/CHI/CLE, 2015-22): Steelers' No. 2 TE during the Big Ben late-era PO runs. He had 6 PO games at 28.5 ypg vs 14.9 RS (13.6), with PO YPR of 13.2 well above his 9.7 RS career mark. Composite: +0.79.

5. Dalton Schultz (DAL/HOU, 2018-25): Cowboys and Texans red-zone target. He has had 11 PO games with TDs/G ratio of 0.36 vs 0.22 RS. Schultz has had a resurgence with CJ Stroud in HOU. His receiving YPG climbed from 32.8 RS to 41.5 PO (+8.7) and his YPR is +2.3 higher. Composite: +0.69.

Travis Kelce at No. 1 is impressive for a different reason than the others on this list. His sample size is enormous with 25 career postseason games, the most in this study across all positions. But his per-game stats still climbed from his elite regular-season baseline. He's the all-time NFL leader in playoff receptions (178) by a wide margin. The fact that his composite z-score is positive at that volume is a testament to consistency.

Hayden Hurst's emergence at No. 2 reflects the Bengals' 2022 PO run more than anything else. He had 13 catches, 141 yards, 2 TDs across 3 games as Joe Burrow's go-to seam-stretcher in the middle of the field. Combined with his earlier Ravens divisional round appearance, that's 5 PO games at 38.8 ypg vs. his 22.4 RS baseline.

Colby Parkinson at No. 3 is the deepest cut on the TE list as he has put together solid numbers for SEA (2022) and LAR (2024-25).

What the Composite Doesn't Tell You

A few notes on the limits of this exercise:

· Sample size matters. A 5-game playoff sample (Metcalf, Hurst, Pierce, Kirk) is more volatile than a 21-game sample (Mahomes) or 25-game sample (Kelce). Players ranked highly with smaller samples should be viewed with a touch more skepticism.

· Volume vs. efficiency. Some players (Cam Akers, Aaron Jones) climb the list because they get more touches in the playoffs as the offensive workhorse, even if their per-touch efficiency holds steady or dips slightly. The composite credits per-game volume bumps as a real form of "rising."

· Quality of opposition. Playoff defenses are, on average, better than regular-season defenses. A player whose composite is just a hair positive might be a stronger relative performer than the raw number suggests.

· Era-adjusted scoring. This study compares each player to their own regular-season baseline, which controls for era to some extent. But the 2010s and 2020s both feature passing-friendly rule sets, so cross-era comparisons within this pool are reasonable.

Players Who Underperform in Playoffs

It's worth noting for context that some players in this same dataset notably regressed in their postseason production. That list includes George Kittle (-29 receiving YPG diff), Mark Andrews (0 PO TDs in 8 games), and Mike Evans across 8 PO games. Those numbers do not diminish their star power, it just means the postseason wasn't always kind to them. Among QBs, Ryan Tannehill (-74.2 YPG) and Jimmy Garoppolo (-25.9 YPG) saw the biggest passing volume drops in the postseason.

The players at all four positions, with regular-season vs. postseason splits across all four metrics, are available in the interactive widget above. Click any player row to expand their narrative and see their full stat differential.