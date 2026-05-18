NFL Rookie Analysis: Kaelon Black 2026 Fantasy Outlook

This article series will look at the top fantasy football rookies of 2026 and break down their fantasy football upside.

By examining the full scope of their talent level and their projected opportunity, the player's merit is weighed against their draft ADP to determine their cost-adjusted value to fantasy drafters.

This entry will look at San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black, who was drafted in the third round (90th overall) out of Indiana (prev. James Madison) in the 2026 NFL Draft. As of Monday, May 18 the fantasy football ADP for Black is 206.7 on Underdog best ball drafts.

To read the entry on Raiders fourth-round pick running back Mike Washington, click here.

SKILL SET

Some running backs have the innate ability to slice through traffic, and Black is one of them. Black seems at his fastest when he's in dense traffic between the tackles, where other players slow down but he presses forward aggressively. Some backs struggle to cut loose their raw speed while trying to decipher the traffic ahead of them, and luckily Black is not one of those.

Black's quick trigger and natural ability to weave through traffic allow his speed to 'play up' when between the tackles, and at 5-foot-9, 211 pounds he has good natural anchor keeping him grounded through traffic. Basically, Black is comfortable running through cramped spaces and can bounce off a good number of tackles doing it.

Black probably loses some of his edge outside of the tackles. He's not slow – his 4.46-second pro day 40 sooner indicates above-average speed – but Black's choppy strides leave him with a one-speed sort of gait rather than the corner-turning sort of speed that baits defenders into underpursuit.

Black is probably at his best between the tackles, which has some upsides and downsides. Among the good news is that this should make Black a fine candidate for short-yardage and rushing touchdown opportunities, and with the Shanahan zone schemes at his disposal Black could be a good fit specifically for the 'one-cut' style of back that worked so well for Kyle's father Mike.

One downside of working primarily between the tackles is that it comes with the most and hardest collisions, and on play designs that tend to invite short-yardage outcomes. It's a lot easier to average 5.0 yards per carry working on draws, counters, in-space designs, etc., than it is working with halfback dives. The yards are scarcer and exact a higher physical toll.

A conditional downside that could apply in Black's case pertains to the punishment concern. If a running back needs to invite repeated heavy contact to get his stats, then he needs to be able to withstand the hits he invites. There's no evidence Black can withstand those hits at volume. In an off-the-bench role this would be a minimal concern, but off-the-bench roles rarely get us the fantasy jackpot.

The most valuable fantasy assets can capitalize on volume opportunities, and Black has no history of withstanding volume. Black's single-game career high for carries is 19, and for a season his career high is just 186.

If a running back can't withstand volume then their next best means of accumulating fantasy points is probably as a pass catcher. Black is unproven in this regard. The Indiana offense was ground-heavy and fellow running back Roman Hemby claimed most of the passing-down opportunities in 2025, but it's still a bad sign that Black only drew six targets last year. It's a figure low enough, especially for a sixth-year player, that it undercuts the brief glimpse of pass-catching production that Black showed at James Madison between 2022 and 2023 (44 receptions for 431 yards and six touchdowns on 52 targets). One would think that if that pass-catching version of Black were possible at Indiana then the Hoosiers would have arranged something similar, yet they hid Black on passing downs instead.

As much as the reason for his low target count isn't perfectly clear, and as much as outliers like De'Von Achane exist as contrary examples, it can't help that Black has small hands (8 and 7/8 inches) and short arms (29.5 inches). In other words, even if Black has good hands (and there isn't specific evidence of this, either), he might not be able to make extensive practical use of it in part because he's such a small target.

In summary, Black shows sufficient if not ample skill as a runner, especially between the tackles, but his ability to withstand volume or produce as a receiver are at best unproven.

ATHLETICISM

Though unremarkable, Black's raw athleticism is probably at least average. At 5-foot-9, 211 pounds he's just built enough for his 4.46-second pro day 40 to register as clearly satisfactory, even if it would have been more like a 4.55-second 40 at the Combine. Unfortunately, we'll never know what Black might have ran at the Combine because he was not invited to it. To be clear, that was silly on the part of the people running the event. Black was obviously better than at least a few other running backs who were invited.

As mentioned in the Skill Set section, Black's speed tends to play up between the tackles, where the rate of pursuit slows but Black's own pace does not. That's not to say he's slow outside of the tackles, but when the defense is freer to pursue it's easy to correctly mark a pursuit angle on Black, whose one-speed gait is easier to calibrate than a runner capable of building speed around the corner. If Black makes a big play on the ground it's probably because he rushed the safeties and split them, as opposed to outrunning angles toward the boundary with raw speed.

Sometimes players with short strides can hurt the defense with standout stop-start and change of direction, two traits that probably come more easily to those with shorter legs. Perhaps it's selling him short to say so, but Black doesn't really look like one of those guys at a glance, and his 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle corroborates concerns on that front, even if the drill isn't fully conclusive.

As perhaps the most extreme example ever, you can see in Tyreek Hill a particularly freakish ability to stop, change direction and hit top speed again in seemingly less than a blink of the eye. You get the sense watching Black that if he had to change directions too much it might tip him over or at least slow his pace of advancement. The stop-start variable seems good – it's part of how Black dices up between the tackles, pausing to let his blockers set a gap before he blasts through it – but it really looks more like the one-cut variety of stop-start rather than a multi-part stop-start sequence that you might see from one of the league's quickest players.

COMPARISON AND 2026 PROJECTION

Black is a weird prospect for myriad reasons – he's over-aged (25 in October), his production at the college level was sporadic if not sparse, and he has not proven many of the conventional benchmarks of a coveted NFL running back prospect. He is reasonably proven as a pure runner, especially between the tackles, but his ability to withstand volume or catch passes is mostly unproven, if not given cause for doubt.

Black was also the backup to at least three players who went undrafted – Hemby, Ty'Son Lawton and Justice Ellison, all from Black's fifth collegiate season onward. I can't run the query on this, but there's a chance that Black is the first running back ever selected in the third round after playing as a third-stringer in his fifth collegiate season, especially if you add the condition of never starting later from that point.

Good for Black, then, that he was picked by a playcaller whose scheme and especially whose father's scheme was specifically known for taking non-prospects and turning them into standout NFL runners. Black is not Clinton Portis – Portis was a proper blue-chip talent – but long shot as he might be, it's hard to count out Black if he were to benefit from the same structural details of Olandis Gary and Mike Anderson.

If the younger Shanahan is as good at spotting that archetype as his father, then Black really could be another outlier case like Gary or Anderson. The cause for skepticism on this point is that so far Kyle has been bizarrely unable to identify running back prospects. Joe Williams, Trey Sermon, etc. etc. – Kyle has already picked multiple running back prospects who his father apparently either would have made more productive or wouldn't have targeted in the first place. It really seemed like the elder Shanahan could turn anyone into a league-leading rusher, whereas Kyle has regularly struggled to find proper backfield talent.

Whatever other specifics, the short-term obstacle for Black is to displace 2025 fifth-round pick Jordan James as the RB2 behind Christian McCaffrey. Despite the superior draft capital in Black's case, there is ample reason to believe that anything Black can do James can do too, if not better. James (5-10, 205) is largely the same type of back as Black, a rugged guy who's comfortable between the tackles, just with much better collegiate production.

James just turned 22 in March, so perhaps he's early enough in his development window that the imminently 25-year-old Black will have some advantage or another in the short term. Generally, though, there's reason to believe James is better in both the future and present. Similarly, any of the Shanahan Blessings that are likely to benefit Black also would specifically empower a player like James.





Comparison: With Black it's difficult to give the appropriate amount of acknowledgment. His production profile in college is basically a red flag, but his best points were encouraging and his third-round draft capital is a substantial asset to his prospect profile, even if the younger Shanahan can't scout.

I recently compared fellow 2026 rookie back Mike Washington to Arizona Chris Henry on the basis that Henry was a player whose undue draft capital (second round) proved meaningless in the face of his absent collegiate production. Black's third-round draft capital might be somewhat undue in his own right, but I'm not worried about the Henry scenario. Henry could do literally nothing and his production in college said so unambiguously. Black can at least do something, especially as a runner, and particularly in the event that Black proves competent as a pass catcher he should be a conventionally useful NFL running back, perhaps even as a starter.

In the meantime, though, the best comparison I can come up with might be Devin Singletary. Singletary had much better collegiate production at Florida Atlantic and would arguably out-grade Black as a prospect on that basis. Their athletic metrics also diverge at least a little – Singletary (5-8, 203) is smaller and slower (4.66-second 40) – but their applications on offense seem similar to me.

Singletary has never been a preferred passing-down back, dropping a few too many passes and not creating enough useful plays to conclusively offset the issue, yet as a pure runner he has been able to provide starter-level production, even if for only brief periods. Singletary has seen most of his success as a runner between the tackles, where his fast trigger allows his (lack of) speed to play up.

If we imagine a hypothetical where Singletary was drafted in the third round by Shanahan instead of the Bills, it's possible that in that timeline Singletary's career would have turned out differently. The pass-catching would have remained an issue, sure, but Singletary's bursts of rushing production might have played up enough in the Shanahan system to make him difficult to bench Instead, Singletary has been a player who is at once fairly conventionally useful yet also easily replaced.

Black is a fresh enough draft pick that the 49ers will keep him around for a while even through any periods of struggles, but if Black can't distinguish himself from James then there is also no obvious reason why Black would see playing time anytime soon, even if Christian McCaffrey were to miss a rep. Black's superior speed and raw power should allow him to make more big plays than Singletary, and Black should be at least a useful off-the-bench player at his peak, but if he has volume or/and pass-catching limitations it could make it difficult to harvest fantasy points from Black even if he's succeeding in his role as an off-the-bench pure runner.

2026 Projection and ADP:

As of Monday Black's ADP on Underdog is 206.7, which would be around the early 17th round.

At a price this low Black can only hurt you so much, even if his upside is also limited. Even if Black loses to Jordan James for the RB2 spot, Black should be able to displace Isaac Guerendo as the RB3. If James is the RB2 it would not be to call him a direct starting replacement in the event of a McCaffrey absence -- at only around 205 pounds and with a running style that invites contact, James might burn a little too hot to hold up as a three-down starter in a run-heavy offense.

In other words, even if Black is the RB3 in San Francisco he might in practice be more like a co-RB2. Neither James nor Black would offer much at all while McCaffrey is on the field, but if McCaffrey missed time we might expect James and Black to split the workload from that point.

The main criticism of Black at ADP would probably just be the fact that James is cheaper. The case for taking some Black shares at ADP is not entirely vaporous, it just isn't as good as the argument for taking James in the 18th round (214.9 ADP).

In the 18th round of best ball drafts I would consider both James and Black to be among the most justifiable selections, though you'd want to keep exposure to both contained given their complete absence of assurances, particularly in the event of another healthy McCaffrey season. In this range at the running back position I'd personally only be looking at the likes of James, Black, Ray Davis (202.8), Ollie Gordon (215.6) and maybe some Isaiah Davis (216.0).

To summarize, Black is likely a capable NFL runner between the tackles but his fantasy upside will cap depending on his receiving ability and volume capacity, both of which are unproven. Black is a similar genre of player to his teammate James, a smallish between-the-tackles specialist, raising another potential volume limitation for Black. It is probably safe to figure that James can mostly do anything Black might. In the event of a McCaffrey absence we have reason to expect a potentially even split between James and Black, as opposed to one of them running away with the starting opportunity.