NFL Rookie Rankings: Post-Draft Rookie Top 85

This article contains post-NFL draft fantasy football rankings for the rookie class of the 2026 NFL Draft.

These top-85 players are grouped into 11 tiers, and players within a single tier are more or less meant to be seen as equal, or at least arguably equal.

Tier 1 (1)

Jeremiyah Love, RB, ARI (6-0, 212)

Splitting the backfield with Tyler Allgeier is (A) a short-term arrangement and (B) not a big deal in general, because giving Love 20-plus carries per game probably isn't a sustainable plan, anyway. Expect big plays to drive Love's production more than volume.

Tier 2 (2)

Carnell Tate, WR, TEN (6-2, 193)

Jordyn Tyson, WR, NO (6-2, 203)

As much as it's arguable that Carnell Tate offers more upside than Jordyn Tyson, that might not be true in general and especially might not be true for PPR scoring. Tyson's one concern was his durability, and that Tyson proved a consensus top-10 prospect shows the NFL ultimately got over Tyson's injury history. Tyson probably projects for the higher target and reception total between the two -- Tate would likely need to take the lead in fantasy points by producing more yardage or/and touchdowns per target.

Tier 3 (4)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, LV (6-5, 232)

KC Concepcion, WR, CLE (6-0, 196)

Makai Lemon, WR, PHI (5-11, 193)

Jadarian Price, RB, SEA (5-10, 203)

Fernando Mendoza is still a When, Not If type of prospect, so it's not worth panicking about how Kirk Cousins might make that When slightly later than previously figured.

KC Concepcion probably won't ever be a truly complete receiver, but he's just big enough to earn two-wide snaps and thus project as an NFL starter, putting him in reach of a three-down role despite concerns about his hands and downfield route running. Makai Lemon is probably more slot dependent than Concepcion and is even less likely to make plays downfield. I'm concerned about Lemon fitting with Jalen Hurts, and it doesn't help either that Lemon and Eli Stowers are caught in a little bit of a zero-sum game.

The otherwise momentous first-round capital for Jadarian Price is undermined by the presence of Zach Charbonnet and the apparent Seattle policy of employing two starter-caliber backs at all times.

Tier 4 (4)

Eli Stowers, TE, PHI (6-4, 239)

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, NYJ (6-3, 241)

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, SF (6-2, 207)

Ted Hurst, WR, TB (6-4, 206)

Eli Stowers is the more developed receiver between himself and Kenyon Sadiq, though both players face challenging paths to fantasy relevance if only for the clutter around them. Stowers needs to compete with first-round wideout Makai Lemon for slot reps, while Sadiq both could use further development and faces a usage jam between himself, Omar Cooper and Mason Taylor.

De'Zhaun Stribling could prove a good pick even if it was surprising at the time. The tools and production are both there. The tools and production are even more so there for Ted Hurst, who probably needs some time to work his way up the Tampa Bay depth chart but offers loud upside if he can get there.

Tier 5 (11)

Elijah Sarratt, WR, BAL (6-3, 207)

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, BAL (6-4, 200)

Denzel Boston, WR, CLE (6-4, 212)

Germie Bernard, WR, PIT (6-1, 206)

Omar Cooper, WR, NYJ (6-0, 199)

Chris Bell, WR, MIA (6-2, 222)

Skyler Bell, WR, BUF (6-0, 190)

Antonio Williams, WR, WAS (6-0, 187)

Jonah Coleman, RB, DEN (5-8, 220)

Kaelon Black, RB, SF (5-9, 211)

Nicholas Singleton, RB, TEN (6-0, 219)

Elijah Sarratt easily outproduced Omar Cooper when they were both at Indiana, so I'm not receptive to the idea that their respective draft placements made any sense. Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane both have considerable upside for their own parts and especially for the fact that they are eligible for Lamar Jackson touchdown targets. Denzel Boston should be a solid starter for Cleveland, I'm just not getting my hopes up for big production, especially when Boston backed up Germie Bernard when they were both at Washington. Chris Bell (ACL) arguably has the most upside of this group, though his 2026 availability remains unclear. Skyler Bell brings downfield explosiveness the Bills haven't had since John Brown -- hopefully they make use of it. Antonio Williams can definitely draw and convert targets as an underneath receiver, but it's unclear whether he'll earn enough two-wide snaps to secure the snap volume necessary to accumulate a useful target total.

Jonah Coleman never projected as a clear starter, but he would definitely suffice as an eventual two-part backfield with RJ Harvey. As much as the Kaelon Black selection was shocking and as badly as most of Kyle Shanahan's hand-picked running backs turned out, it's hard to dislike Black, and if he can put heat on Jordan James for the RB2 role then Black really could prove productive in the NFL. I'd still assume James holds him off, though. Nicholas Singleton was an easy prospect that people made complicated. He probably runs a low 4.4, and he's probably the second-best receiver in the rookie running back class behind Love. That'll work, even if Singleton isn't Saquon Barkley.

Tier 6 (9)

Emmett Johnson, RB, KC (5-10, 202)

Mike Washington, RB, LV (6-1, 223)

Zachariah Branch, WR, ATL (5-9, 177)

Malachi Fields, WR, NYG (6-5, 218)

Caleb Douglas, WR, MIA (6-4, 206)

Colbie Young, WR, CIN (6-5, 218)

Chris Brazzell II, WR, CAR (6-4, 198)

Bryce Lance, WR, NO (6-3, 204)

Ty Simpson, QB, LAR (6-1, 211)

Emmett Johnson is an upgrade over Isiah Pacheco and Kansas City will be glad they drafted him if Kenneth Walker needs a sub. Mike Washington is like if Nicholas Singleton couldn't catch and fumbled more often.

Zachariah Branch can definitely hurt defenses underneath, and if he can demonstrate a downfield game he might be the rare 5-foot-9 wideout capable of claiming a starting role. Malachi Fields is probably something like a more modest Michael Pittman. Caleb Douglas was a weird pick and bad omen for the Jon-Eric Sullivan era, but Douglas would have been a good pick by fifth-round standards, at least. Don't ignore Colbie Young -- he got hurt constantly in college but his production was quietly automatic when he did play. There's no way Young is worse than Andrei Iosivas, in my opinion. Chris Brazzell and Bryce Lance are both at risk of proving better real-life receivers than fantasy ones -- defenses have to respect their deep speed, but everyone else running a route on a given play is closer to the quarterback.

Ty Simpson would be a lot more interesting if the pick was Sean McVay's idea. Unfortunately, it seems like the pick was made because Les Snead wanted to do a solid for his homie Jason Simpson.

Tier 7 (12)

Max Klare, TE, LAR (6-4, 246)

Tanner Koziol, TE, JAX (6-7, 247)

Matthew Hibner, TE, BAL (6-4, 251)

Eli Raridon, TE, NE (6-6, 245)

Oscar Delp, TE, NO (6-5, 245)

Kaytron Allen, RB, WAS (5-11, 216)

Seth McGowan, RB, IND (6-0, 223)

Carson Beck, QB, ARI (6-5, 233)

Josh Cameron, WR, JAX (6-2, 220)

Cyrus Allen, WR, KC (5-11, 183)

Kevin Coleman, WR, MIA (5-10, 179)

Brenen Thompson, WR, LAC (5-9, 164)

Max Klare will eventually get his snaps and should produce at that point, though who knows whether that's on his first contract. Tanner Koziol is not assured snaps, but it's a near certainty he would draw and convert targets at a notable rate if given snaps. Matthew Hibner is a fine candidate to be the next starting Baltimore tight end after Mark Andrews. Eli Raridon suffered two ACL tears but could prove a strong bounce-back investment for the Patriots. Oscar Delp and his 4.49 40 will be interesting if he can claim a starting role in New Orleans down the road, but that's a ways away.

Kaytron Allen and Seth McGowan should both prove good backups in the NFL.

Carson Beck probably isn't great, but it's not like he cost Arizona the 13th overall pick.

Josh Cameron has some of the best hands and after-the-catch ability you'll ever see, so hopefully he can brush up his route running enough to get on the field. Cyrus Allen has a real shot at sticking with the Chiefs and might be able to do a Diontae Johnson sort of thing at some point. Kevin Coleman seems to have some slot ability but is unlikely to earn boundary snaps. Brenen Thompson is extremely fast yet struggled to produce in college anyway -- there's very little chance he ever ends up playing 500 snaps in a season for the Chargers.

Tier 8 (13)

Taylen Green, QB, CLE (6-6, 227)

Roman Hemby, RB, LV (6-0, 207)

Dean Connors, RB, LAR (5-11, 206)

Le'Veon Moss, RB, MIA (5-11, 211)

Eli Heidenreich, RB, PIT (6-0, 198)

Demond Claiborne, RB, MIN (5-10, 188)

Adam Randall, RB/TE, BAL (6-3, 230)

Seydou Traore, TE, MIA (6-4, 244)

Josh Cuevas, TE, BAL (6-3, 245)

Reggie Virgil, WR, ARI (6-3, 187)

Kendrick Law, WR, DET (5-11, 203)

Malik Benson, WR, LV (6-0, 189)

Emmanuel Henderson, WR, SEA (6-1, 185)

Taylen Green would be interesting if Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders both find the bench. Green probably is among the worst passing quarterbacks in the NFL, though.

I literally believe Roman Hemby is better than Mike Washington, and no one should be surprised if Hemby plays ahead of Washington at some point. I also believe Dean Connors is better than Washington, though Connors faces tougher competition for playing time. Le'Veon Moss is headed to the practice squad if the other Dolphins runners stay healthy. Eli Heidenreich is too skinny to play running back but evidently isn't developed as a receiver in the meantime, either. Demond Claiborne is a Raymond Calais type and Adam Randall only got picked because Eric DeCosta is afraid to speak honestly to his boss. Randall could be a good tight end project, though.

Seydou Traore and Josh Cuevas both appear capable of drawing targets with enough snaps, so they're worth monitoring in case they push for snaps.

Reggie Virgil has some wide receiver ability but poor tools. Kendrick Law is extremely toolsy but doesn't have wide receiver skill. Malik Benson is a decoy. Emmanuel Henderson has a shot at receiver but is more likely to be a special teams terror.

Tier 9 (13)

Robert Henry, RB, WAS (5-9, 196)

Jam Miller, RB, NE (5-10, 209)

Anthony Smith, WR, DAL (6-2, 195)

Barion Brown, WR, NO (5-11, 177)

Zavion Thomas, WR, CHI (5-10, 193)

Deion Burks, WR, IND (5-10, 180)

Justin Joly, TE, DEN (6-4, 245)

Bauer Sharp, TE, TB (6-5, 249)

Will Kacmarek, TE, MIA (6-6, 261)

Sam Roush, TE, CHI (6-6, 267)

Cole Payton, QB, PHI (6-5, 232)

Cade Klubnik, QB, NYJ (6-2, 207)

Poor Robert Henry -- he's great at running away from people but isn't very fast. Poor Jam Miller -- he's fast but can't seem to run away from anyone.

Anthony Smith had extremely late production and is likely a practice squad type despite NFL-caliber athleticism. Barion Brown should be a really good kick returner. You could call Zavion Thomas the Bears' new Velus Jones, but Jones was more productive in college. Deion Burks could have done anything for Bears that Thomas would, and at a much cheaper price.

Justin Joly is probably another Brevin Jordan or something. Bauer Sharp is a good athlete with a history of producing from scrimmage. Will Kacmarek is who the Jaguars should have taken instead of Boerkircher. Like Kacmarek, Sam Roush is mostly a blocker.

How funny would it be if Cole Payton started getting red-zone carries for Philadelphia? Though Cade Klubnik isn't viewed as a long-term starting option, he might start a few games for the Jets this year if Geno Smith falls apart.

Tier 10 (14)

Drew Allar, QB, PIT (6-5, 228)

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, KC (6-2, 203)

J'Mari Taylor, RB, JAX (5-10, 199)

J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, GB (6-3, 207)

Tyren Montgomery, WR, TEN (6-0, 204)

Lewis Bond, WR, HOU (5-11, 190)

CJ Daniels, WR, LAR (6-2, 202)

Michael Trigg, TE, DAL (6-4, 240)

John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, KC (6-6, 249)

RJ Maryland, TE, GB (6-4, 236)

Jack Endries, TE, CIN (6-5, 245)

Dallen Bentley, TE, DEN (6-4, 253)

Carsen Ryan, TE, CLE (6-3, 255)

Joe Royer, TE, CLE (6-5, 247)

Drew Allar has all the athletic tools for quarterback play yet consistently struggled in downright weird ways at Penn State. Bad pick by the Steelers. Garrett Nussmeier isn't exciting either but he at least is capable of fluking his way into a good spot start or two down the road.

J'Mari Taylor is a solid undrafted pickup due to his pass-catching ability, but his athletic traits are bottom-grade.

J. Michael Sturdivant is an excellent athlete but his hands hold him back and he got worse every year in college. Tyren Montgomery, Lewis Bond and CJ Daniels are slow.

Michael Trigg and John Michael Gyllenborg are still interesting to monitor, especially in 2TE or/and TE-Premium leagues. RJ Maryland has ball skills and speed to work with but isn't a real tight end. Jack Endries and Dallen Bentley both possess low-4.6 speed. The Browns took Joe Royer ahead of Carsen Ryan but I think Ryan is better.

Tier 11 (3)

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, TB (6-3, 216)

Haynes King, QB, CAR (6-2, 212)

Luke Altmyer, QB, DET (6-2, 210)

If guys like this get picked up in 2QB leagues then have at it, I guess.