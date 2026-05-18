2026 NFL Schedule Rankings: Loss Index Grades All 32 Teams

2026 NFL schedule rankings for all 32 teams: see the hardest and easiest slates with RotoWire’s Loss Index grades and key schedule factors.
May 18, 2026
2026 NFL Schedule Rankings: Loss Index Grades All 32 Teams
May 18, 2026

The 2026 NFL schedule was released on May 14, 2026, and the winners-and-losers takes are everywhere. RotoWire built a more complete view. The Schedule Loss Index grades every NFL team on seven factors: short weeks, strength of schedule, travel miles, consecutive road games, cold-weather games, bye-week placement and opponent rest disadvantage. The Kansas City Chiefs (64.8), Buffalo Bills (62.8) and New England Patriots (61.7) drew the most punishing 2026 schedules. The Tennessee Titans (13.6) drew the easiest.

Below is the complete 2026 NFL Schedule Loss Index, ranked from most-screwed to most-blessed. Grades are curved: F (top 4 worst), D, C, B, A-, A (bottom 4 easiest).

Schedule Analysis
2026 NFL Loss Index
All 32 teams graded on schedule difficulty. Weighted blend of short weeks, strength of schedule, travel miles, consecutive road games, cold-weather games, bye placement, and opponent rest disadvantage.
KC
Most Punishing Schedule (64.8)
TEN
Easiest Schedule (13.6)
51.2
Gap Between #1 & #32
5
AFC Teams in Top 6
FBrutal
DTough
CAverage
BFavorable
A−Easy
ACake
Higher score = tougher schedule. F grades go to the four most punished teams; A grades to the four most blessed.
1
KC
Chiefs
Kansas City
64.8
F
2
BUF
Bills
Buffalo
62.8
F
3
NE
Patriots
New England
61.7
F
4
PHI
Eagles
Philadelphia
58.8
F
5
LAC
Chargers
Los Angeles
57.0
D
6
HOU
Texans
Houston
56.1
D
7
CHI
Bears
Chicago
54.2
D
8
GB
Packers
Green Bay
52.3
D
9
DEN
Broncos
Denver
50.9
D
10
PIT
Steelers
Pittsburgh
50.9
D
11
BAL
Ravens
Baltimore
49.8
C
12
SEA
Seahawks
Seattle
48.0
C
13
LV
Raiders
Las Vegas
47.9
C
14
SF
49ers
San Francisco
47.8
C
15
MIN
Vikings
Minnesota
45.3
C
16
JAC
Jaguars
Jacksonville
44.4
C
17
MIA
Dolphins
Miami
44.4
B
18
LAR
Rams
Los Angeles
43.6
B
19
DAL
Cowboys
Dallas
43.5
B
20
WAS
Commanders
Washington
41.7
B
21
IND
Colts
Indianapolis
40.0
B
22
NYG
Giants
New York
39.2
B
23
CIN
Bengals
Cincinnati
38.5
A-
24
NYJ
Jets
New York
37.8
A-
25
CAR
Panthers
Carolina
36.8
A-
26
DET
Lions
Detroit
36.3
A-
27
ARI
Cardinals
Arizona
34.5
A-
28
CLE
Browns
Cleveland
32.9
A-
29
ATL
Falcons
Atlanta
28.9
A
30
TB
Buccaneers
Tampa Bay
27.2
A
31
NO
Saints
New Orleans
14.8
A
32
TEN
Titans
Tennessee
13.6
A
All 16 AFC teams ranked by Loss Index. Five of the six most punishing schedules belong to AFC clubs.
1
KC
Chiefs
Kansas City
64.8
F
2
BUF
Bills
Buffalo
62.8
F
3
NE
Patriots
New England
61.7
F
5
LAC
Chargers
Los Angeles
57.0
D
6
HOU
Texans
Houston
56.1
D
9
DEN
Broncos
Denver
50.9
D
10
PIT
Steelers
Pittsburgh
50.9
D
11
BAL
Ravens
Baltimore
49.8
C
13
LV
Raiders
Las Vegas
47.9
C
16
JAC
Jaguars
Jacksonville
44.4
C
17
MIA
Dolphins
Miami
44.4
B
21
IND
Colts
Indianapolis
40.0
B
23
CIN
Bengals
Cincinnati
38.5
A-
24
NYJ
Jets
New York
37.8
A-
28
CLE
Browns
Cleveland
32.9
A-
32
TEN
Titans
Tennessee
13.6
A
All 16 NFC teams ranked by Loss Index. Three of the four easiest schedules belong to NFC South teams.
4
PHI
Eagles
Philadelphia
58.8
F
7
CHI
Bears
Chicago
54.2
D
8
GB
Packers
Green Bay
52.3
D
12
SEA
Seahawks
Seattle
48.0
C
14
SF
49ers
San Francisco
47.8
C
15
MIN
Vikings
Minnesota
45.3
C
18
LAR
Rams
Los Angeles
43.6
B
19
DAL
Cowboys
Dallas
43.5
B
20
WAS
Commanders
Washington
41.7
B
22
NYG
Giants
New York
39.2
B
25
CAR
Panthers
Carolina
36.8
A-
26
DET
Lions
Detroit
36.3
A-
27
ARI
Cardinals
Arizona
34.5
A-
29
ATL
Falcons
Atlanta
28.9
A
30
TB
Buccaneers
Tampa Bay
27.2
A
31
NO
Saints
New Orleans
14.8
A
Each team scored across seven weighted factors, normalized league-wide into a 0–100 Loss Index.
1
Short Weeks
Games on three or four days' rest (Thursday Night Football, post-Monday turnarounds).
2
Strength of Schedule
ESPN's 2026 schedule strength rating based on opponents' 2025 win totals.
3
Travel Miles
Total round-trip miles flown for all road games, including international trips.
4
Consecutive Road Games
Stretches of back-to-back road games without a home game in between.
5
Cold-Weather Games
Late-season road games at outdoor northern stadiums.
6
Bye-Week Placement
Early (wks 5–7) and late (wks 13+) byes penalized vs. optimal mid-season placement.
7
Opponent Rest Disadvantage
Games where the opponent comes off extra rest while the team plays a normal week.
Σ
Letter Grade Curve
F: ranks 1–4 • D: 5–10 • C: 11–16 • B: 17–22 • A−: 23–28 • A: 29–32.
Source: RotoWire NFL Schedule Analysis — 2026 Season — Updated May 2026

Who Has the Hardest 2026 NFL Schedule?

Kansas City got the toughest 2026 NFL schedule at 64.8. The Chiefs play three straight road games in Weeks 12 through 14, take their bye in Week 5 (way too early to be useful) and face the fifth-hardest opponent slate based on 2025 records. Six outdoor cold-weather games sit on the docket. The defending standard-bearer gets the bill.

Buffalo is right behind at 62.8 on the strength of six short weeks, the most in the NFL. The Bills open with a Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround in Week 2, get a Thanksgiving home game against Kansas City in Week 12, and close with a Saturday-to-Friday turn at Denver on Christmas Day.

New England rounds out the top three at 61.7. The Patriots log 27,568 round-trip travel miles, among the most in football, and face the sixth-hardest strength of schedule. Their one break: a Week 11 bye right after their Munich game against Detroit. Most teams playing international games this year did not get that gift.

Who Has the Easiest 2026 NFL Schedule?

Tennessee came out of the 2026 NFL schedule release with the easiest slate in football at 13.6. The Titans have zero short weeks, the fewest travel miles of any team and a Week 9 bye that lands almost perfectly mid-season. Cam Ward gets a real runway in Year 2.

New Orleans (14.8) and Tampa Bay (27.2) round out the most blessed schedules. The Saints got a post-international bye gift after their Paris trip. The Buccaneers drew no international game, no early bye and a middle-of-the-pack opponent slate.

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Biggest 2026 NFL Schedule Storylines

Chicago Bears: Hardest Opponent Slate in the NFL

The Bears (No. 7, 54.2) face the hardest strength of schedule in the NFL at 0.550. They also have six short weeks of their own, including a Thursday night home game in Week 7 and a Saturday-to-Friday Christmas turn at Buffalo into a home game against the Packers. The schedule logistics alone would have ranked Chicago around the middle of the pack. The opponent list is what pushes them into the top 10.

Philadelphia Eagles: London Trip Without a Recovery Bye

The Eagles (No. 4, 58.8) drew the worst international-game setup in the league. Philly plays in London in Week 5 and then does not get a bye until Week 10. Five short weeks plus the most opponents coming off extra rest in the NFL. The only reason Philly is fourth and not first: the opponent quality is mid (10th-easiest SoS).

San Francisco 49ers: Most Travel Miles in the NFL

The 49ers (No. 14, 47.8) open the 2026 season in Melbourne, Australia against the Rams. That one trip alone is more than 16,000 miles round-trip. By season's end San Francisco will log more travel miles than any other team. The reason they're not higher: a mid-season bye and a soft opponent slate.

How the 2026 NFL Schedule Loss Index Is Calculated

Each team is scored on seven factors derived from the official NFL schedule, then normalized 0-to-100 across the league. Higher scores mean tougher schedules

Short Weeks (22%): Days of rest below seven. Heaviest penalty for four-day Sunday-to-Thursday turnarounds.

Strength of Schedule (20%): Opponents' combined 2025 win percentage, sourced from ESPN.

Travel Miles (17%): Round-trip miles for all road games, with extra weight for international and cross-country trips.

Consecutive Road Games (14%): Length of the longest road stretch.

Cold-Weather Games (11%): Outdoor games at cold-climate venues from Nov. 15 onward.

Bye-Week Placement (9%): Best windows are Weeks 7 through 11. Big bonus for byes that come the week after an international game.

Opponent Rest Disadvantage (7%): Number of times the opponent comes in off a bye while this team doesn't.

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2026 NFL Schedule FAQs

Which NFL team has the hardest 2026 schedule?

The Kansas City Chiefs have the hardest 2026 NFL schedule according to the RotoWire Schedule Loss Index, scoring 64.8 out of 100. Kansas City's schedule combines a three-game road stretch in Weeks 12 through 14, a Week 5 bye, the fifth-hardest strength of schedule and six cold-weather games.

Which NFL team has the easiest 2026 schedule?

The Tennessee Titans have the easiest 2026 NFL schedule, scoring 13.6 on the Loss Index. The Titans have zero short weeks, the fewest travel miles in the league, no international game and a Week 9 bye.

Who has the hardest strength of schedule in 2026?

The Chicago Bears have the hardest 2026 NFL strength of schedule at 0.550 (combined opponents' 2025 win percentage). The Miami Dolphins (0.542), Green Bay Packers (0.538) and Arizona Cardinals (0.538) follow.

Who has the easiest strength of schedule in 2026?

The Cleveland Browns have the easiest 2026 NFL strength of schedule at 0.429. New Orleans (0.434), Cincinnati (0.450), Atlanta (0.465) and Indianapolis (0.465) round out the five-easiest opponent slates.

Which NFL teams have the most short weeks in 2026?

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears tie for the most short weeks in 2026 with six apiece. The Philadelphia Eagles have five. The Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos each have four.

Which team has the most travel miles in 2026?

The San Francisco 49ers have the most travel miles in the 2026 NFL season because their schedule opens with a Week 1 trip to Melbourne, Australia. The 49ers will log more than 34,000 round-trip miles. The New England Patriots (27,568) and Houston Texans (27,402) are next on the travel list.

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