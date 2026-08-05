NFL Training Camp Live Feed August 5, 2026: Diggs Signs With Commanders, Browns QB Battle, and Training Camp Injury Updates Stefon Diggs joins Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Here's the latest training camp injury news and updates for August 5, 2026. Updated on August 5, 2026 5:01PM EST Share Share to X Share to Reddit Share to Facebook Share To BlueSky By: RotoWire StaffUpdated on August 5, 2026 5:01PM ESTNFL News Sign up for free to get the best advice and offers to dominate this season. From the latest news to creating the best starting lineup, we've got you covered. Sign-up today Subscribe Log In Mock Draft Simulator Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades. Start a Draft RotoWireTraining Camp News Loading Training Camp Updates Today... LoadingSource · RotoWire More NFL News