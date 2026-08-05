NFL Training Camp Live Feed August 5, 2026: Diggs Signs With Commanders, Browns QB Battle, and Training Camp Injury Updates

Stefon Diggs joins Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. Here's the latest training camp injury news and updates for August 5, 2026.
Updated on August 5, 2026 5:01PM EST
NFL Training Camp Live Feed August 5, 2026: Diggs Signs With Commanders, Browns QB Battle, and Training Camp Injury Updates
Updated on August 5, 2026 5:01PM EST
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