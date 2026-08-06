Training Camp Buzz August 6, 2026
Jonathan Taylor Lands Two-Year Extension With Colts
Taylor agreed to terms Thursday with the Colts on a two-year, $44 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
ANALYSIS
Schefter relays that the deal is worth up to $47 million and includes $39 million guaranteed. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Taylor's new deal is the largest-ever third contract for an NFL running back, setting the stage for the 27-year-old to continue working as the undisputed lead option in a Colts' backfield that also includes DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan, Ulysses Bentley, Anderson Castle and Roydell Williams. With both Taylor and Bijan Robinson now having landed extensions, attention turns to Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, another top-tier running back looking for a lucrative new pact ahead of Week 1.
Emeka Egbuka & Jahmyr Gibbs Back At Practice Thursday
- Egbuka was held out of the Buccaneers' most recent session Tuesday night due to lower body soreness, but the second-year wideout is apparently feeling healthier after a couple days of rest and recovery. After posting a 63-938-6 receiving line as a rookie while playing all 17 games for Tampa Bay, Egbuka could see a boosted profile in the passing attack in 2026 with longtime No. 1 wideout Mike Evans now playing in San Francisco.
- Gibbs, who coach Dan Campbell previously noted was dealing with a "little bit of a back" issue that cropped up during conditioning tests, has been looking for a new deal with the Lions, so his presence at practice, in any capacity, is notable. However, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, after the team's walk-through and stretch, Gibbs went to a side field to work with a trainer, so it appears as though the running back may not participate in the rest of Thursday's session after all.