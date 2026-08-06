NFL Training Camp Live Feed August 6, 2026: Jonathan Taylor Contract Extension, Training Camp Injury Updates

Here's the latest training camp injury news and updates for August 6, 2026.
Updated on August 6, 2026 10:19AM EST
NFL Training Camp Live Feed August 6, 2026: Jonathan Taylor Contract Extension, Training Camp Injury Updates
Updated on August 6, 2026 10:19AM EST
NFL News
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.
RotoWire

Training Camp News

Loading Training Camp Updates Today...
LoadingSource · RotoWire

 

Training Camp Buzz August 6, 2026

Jonathan Taylor Lands Two-Year Extension With Colts

Taylor agreed to terms Thursday with the Colts on a two-year, $44 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

ANALYSIS
Schefter relays that the deal is worth up to $47 million and includes $39 million guaranteed. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Taylor's new deal is the largest-ever third contract for an NFL running back, setting the stage for the 27-year-old to continue working as the undisputed lead option in a Colts' backfield that also includes DJ GiddensSeth McGowanUlysses BentleyAnderson Castle and Roydell Williams. With both Taylor and Bijan Robinson now having landed extensions, attention turns to Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, another top-tier running back looking for a lucrative new pact ahead of Week 1.

Emeka Egbuka & Jahmyr Gibbs Back At Practice Thursday

  • Egbuka was held out of the Buccaneers' most recent session Tuesday night due to lower body soreness, but the second-year wideout is apparently feeling healthier after a couple days of rest and recovery. After posting a 63-938-6 receiving line as a rookie while playing all 17 games for Tampa Bay, Egbuka could see a boosted profile in the passing attack in 2026 with longtime No. 1 wideout Mike Evans now playing in San Francisco.
  • Gibbs, who coach Dan Campbell previously noted was dealing with a "little bit of a back" issue that cropped up during conditioning tests, has been looking for a new deal with the Lions, so his presence at practice, in any capacity, is notable. However, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, after the team's walk-through and stretch, Gibbs went to a side field to work with a trainer, so it appears as though the running back may not participate in the rest of Thursday's session after all.

More NFL News

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
RotoWire Staff writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NFL fans.

Top News

Tools

NFL Draft Kit Logo

NFL Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 NFL Fantasy Football rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

NFL Hall of Fame Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals DFS Strategy
NFL Hall of Fame Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals DFS Strategy
Sasha Yodashkin analyzes the Hall of Fame Game DFS slate, including starting lineups for the Panthers and Cardinals, the optimal DFS strategy and more.
August 6th
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
Get expert Yahoo DFS picks & strategies for Super Bowl Sunday. Dominate GPPs, 50/50s & single-game contests with proven lineup tips!
February 7th