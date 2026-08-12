The Raiders left Oakland after the 2019 season, and neither Oakland nor the Raiders were ever the same.

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Franchise Moments: Raiders' Most Defining Moment of Last Decade

The Raiders move from Oakland to Las Vegas ranks as the Most Franchise-Defining Moment of the Modern Era for the franchise in the past decade by The RotoWire Expert Panel. To get here, one must look back.

The autumn wind howled like a Raider throughout the Oakland Coliseum, the Los Angeles Coliseum, and Oakland again. The Silver and Black tore through their opponents like a pirate, swaggering boisterously, as John Facenda famously noted. They also growled as they stormed through the NFL and embraced being the league's resident villain.

Those were the good old days – for some.

The Raiders played by their own set of rules. No matter where they called home, they were merely tenants, playing second-string to other teams in the city.

The NFL would not even allow the words "Las Vegas" to be uttered during game telecasts. On CBS, Jimmy The Greek and Brent Musburger referred to "their friends in the desert" when previewing games. Elsewhere, Al Michaels mused about how games are "never over with three minutes to go."

Then, the NFL embraced sports betting, Las Vegas, and, in a sense, the Raiders. The team's move from Oakland to Allegiant Stadium, a $1.9 billion dome just off The Strip across I-15, received emphatic 31-1 owner approval. The Raiders and their new stadium then played host to Super Bowl 58.

Raiders Go Corporate With Move To Vegas

The move came about for a multitude of reasons.

The Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas was ultimately driven by a stadium problem that had lingered for years.

The Oakland Coliseum, opened in 1966, had become a dump. It lacked the revenue generating amenities of venues build in the late 20th and early 21st century. Never mind its dystopian vibe. Mark Davis failed to reach agreement with Oakland officials on a financing plan for a replacement.

Las Vegas offered what Oakland could not: a path to a new, modern stadium backed by substantial public financing.

Nevada lawmakers approved $750 million in public funding for the project, financed through an increase in the hotel-room tax. The NFL approved the Raiders' relocation in March 2017 by a 31-1 vote. The franchise remained in Oakland through the 2019 season before officially becoming the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

For the Raiders, the relocation transformed the economics of the franchise. Instead of playing in an aging stadium with an uncertain future, the team landed in a rapidly growing market built around tourism, entertainment and major events, with a new stadium capable of generating revenue well beyond the Raiders' eight or nine regular-season home games each year.

In other words, they went corporate.

Most Franchise Defining Moment – The Rest Of The List

2. Welcome, Allegiant Stadium

The debut of Allegiant Stadium ranks No. 2 as the Most Franchise Defining Moment of the Modern Era for the Raiders in the past decade.

Following the team's exit from California after 60 seasons, the opening of Allegiant Stadium comes in at No. 2 on our list. It arrived with zero fanfare, given that it fell during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns in the Summer of 2020.

The Raiders probably felt like they never left Oakland. They opened regular season play at Allegiant Stadium on September 21 with no fans in attendance. The Raiders beat the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday Night Football.

3. Antonio, We Hardly Knew Ye

Ahead of their final season in Oakland, the Raiders traded for mercurial wide receiver Antonio Brown. His exit ranks No. 3 as the Most Franchise Defining Moment of the Modern Era for the Raiders in the past decade. In part because Brown never took a snap with the Silver and Black. Brown – as only he could – suffered frostbite on his feet during a cryotherapy treatment in the offseason. He engaged GM Mike Mayock in intense verbal fisticuffs ahead of the season over team fines – which resulted in a larger fine. And two days later, the team cut him after he shared a private phone call with Jon Gruden on social media.

4. Next Time, Coach, Hit 'Delete'

The Raiders didn't leave all their scandals behind in Oakland. Coach Gruden resigned after a series of disparaging emails found their way into the New York Times in 2021. That ranks No. 4 as the Most Franchise Defining Moment of the Modern Era for the Raiders in the past decade. In the emails, sent over a period of seven years starting in 2011, Gruden used anti-gay and racist slurs, and slammed Commissioner Roger Goodell. The emails were sent to then Washington NFL president Bruce Allen, and others, when Gruden worked for ESPN. Gruden subsequently sued the NFL and Goodell. The case remains pending.

5. Carr Crash Derails Playoff Run

A devastating injury to QB Derek Carr on Christmas Eve 2016 comes in at No. 5 on the list. Carr suffered the injury during a sack in the 4th quarter as the Raiders led the Colts 33-14. The playoff-bound Raiders beat Indianapolis to raise their record to 12-3. But Carr's season was over. And Raiders would not win another game, getting knocked out in the Wild Card Round.

More About The Campaign

This piece is part of RotoWire's NFL Franchise Defining Moments series, breaking down the single moment from the last decade that most shaped where each of the league's 32 franchises stands today. See the full campaign hub for the rest of the series, including the Cincinnati Bengals' and Detroit Lions' entries.