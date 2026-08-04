Discover why hiring Kyle Shanahan in 2017 was the San Francisco 49ers’ defining moment of the last decade — and how it impacted NFL offenses.

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Franchise Moments: The 49ers' Top Moment of the Past Decade

The San Francisco 49ers have experienced vastly different identities over the last four decades. The first was an NFL dynasty that captured five Super Bowls behind Joe Montana, Steve Young and Jerry Rice. The second was 20 years defined more by rebuilding than championships, with the peak as the infamous "Har-bowl", where John Harbaugh's Ravens hoisted the Lombardi over Jim Harbaugh's 49ers.

Looking strictly at the past decade, however, the conversation shifts. The drafting of Brock Purdy with the last overall pick, trading for Christian McCaffrey or any of the deep playoff runs the team has gone on could be chosen. All of these moments are relevant to the 49ers' current legacy, but what is the catalyst for them all?

49ers' Top Moment of the Last Ten Years

The Winner: 2017 hiring of Kyle Shanahan

Why Hiring Kyle Shanahan Was the 49ers' Defining Moment

The RotoWire staff - as part of our NFL Franchise-Defining Moments campaign - had many big moments to choose from, so why a simple coaching change? Sustained success through adversity.

Before Shanahan's regime, the 49ers had won one NFC Championship Game in the 21st century, and the team/players had acquired one Coach of the Year award (Jim Harbaugh 2011) for improving the standard of play.

Since Shanahan's tenure began, the coach has finished as Coach of the Year runner-up twice (2019, 2022), Nick Bosa won the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey won the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year and the team has won two NFC Championships (2019, 2023) while participating in two more NFC Championship Games (2021, 2022). The head coach has fundamentally changed the culture and consistency of the modern 49ers organization. And yes, they've been mostly a juggernaut on NFL betting apps.

How Kyle Shanahan Built Consistency Through Injuries and Adversity

While the 49ers have not yet lifted the Lombardi in the Shanahan era, the coach has made them a persistent contender. The team has dealt with grueling injuries year in and year out, while also playing in arguably the toughest division in football. The NFC West houses two of the last five Super Bowl champions (2025 Seattle Seahawks, 2021 Los Angeles Rams), and every year is a constant battle for divisional dominance at operators like BetMGM.

Championships are capstones for careers, but longevity defines eras. Shanahan has delivered that consistency in his first nine years. The roster attrition he has dealt with over that span has been so prominent that memes and social media accounts genuinely refer to an electrical substation close to the facility as a reason you shouldn't be drafting players.

Despite losing All-Pro players in multiple seasons, Shanahan repeatedly guided backup quarterbacks, reserve offensive linemen and replacement running backs deep into the postseason. Few coaches have consistently overcome horrific injury luck at that level. The team has also finished with 12 or more wins in five of the last seven seasons, winning the NFC West in three such years.

What the 49ers' Future Holds

Unfortunately for the 49ers, it doesn't appear that the road to Super Bowl 61 will be any easier to tread than in the past. The team is listed as low as +1900 to win the Super Bowl (check out RotoWire's betting tools here ) and listed at +325 to win the NFC West behind the Rams and Seahawks. Despite this, the team is still favored to make the playoffs, a testament to the faith NFL analysts have in Shanahan's ability to draw consistent winning production out of his players. (Worth noting: Shanahan is limited for now in training camp after a serious car accident.)

Whether Shanahan ultimately delivers the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy remains to be seen. What has undeniably already been delivered is organizational impact.

Since 2017, the 49ers have become one of the NFL's most consistent contenders, producing meaningful football nearly every season. More than any single draft pick, trade or iconic victory/defeat of the past decade, the decision to hire Kyle Shanahan has defined the current era of 49ers football.

More About The Campaign

The RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. The results will power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league.