Scott Fish Bowl 16: Draft Strategy, Rankings and ADP

The Scott Fish Bowl returns with another wildly creative scoring system, making traditional fantasy football rankings and draft strategies nearly obsolete. Who should you target in SFB16?
July 4, 2026
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Draft Strategy, Rankings and ADP
July 4, 2026
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy

The Scott Fish Bowl is one of fantasy football's most anticipated events each year. Tens of thousands of fantasy football enthusiasts and pretty much every fantasy analyst you can name will enter, but only about 5,000 will receive the coveted "#SFB16 OFFICIAL INVITE" email.

Millions (maybe billions?) of dollars will pass through fantasy football league commissioners' hands this season, but this isn't that type of tournament. The Scott Fish Bowl is all about fun, community, charity and the ultimate bragging rights. Want to compete against your favorite experts? RotoWire's Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen, Jim Coventry, Theo Gremminger, Ian Hartitz, Jagger May, and Joe Bartel are among those who got the invite. Simply register at https://scottfishbowl.com/ for your chance to be selected - time is running out.

For this tournament, you're not going to find a cheat sheet in a magazine that will lead you to a title because each year our friend Scott Fish insists on making us adapt to a unique scoring system that you likely never experienced before and will never experience again.

For SFB16, Scott has reinvented the format with a video game-inspired scoring system that rewards explosive performances. Six-point passing touchdowns, first-down bonuses, tight end premium scoring and massive "power-up" bonuses for milestone games and big plays create a format where traditional rankings won't get you very far. Add in a completely position-flexible starting lineup featuring eight flex spots and two superflex spots, and conventional draft strategies quickly go out the window.

Scott Fish Bowl Draft Strategy

First, we have to establish which players are going to benefit the most from the scoring settings.

RotoWire's custom rankings tool allows you to build your own personalized cheat sheet for pretty much any unique set of scoring rules. These particular big play bonuses will require a little extra manual work, but the tool saves us a lot of time by setting strong baseline projections.

Mobile quarterbacks will benefit from 0.5 point per rushing first down, while higher volume passing quarterbacks will cash in on six point passing touchdowns and big game bonuses. Meanwhile, the superflex component boosts all passers.

QUICK LINKS
Sync a League
Your path to victory starts here
Rankings
See the top players in your league
NFL Lineups
See the weekly starting lineups

Wide receivers benefit most from the big play bonuses, as they only need to hit a 20-yard gain for a 10-point bonus, compared to QBs and RBs, who need to hit 40-yard plays. It's only half point per reception, so your high volume but low depth of target guys lose some value.

Tight ends get a big boost from TE Premium settings in addition to the big play bonuses.

Meanwhile, running backs have the least to gain from this scoring format with big play bonuses that even the most electric backs may only hit a couple times all season.

So what will be the winning draft strategy this year? Depends on who you ask. In addition to RotoWire's rankings tool and expert projections, we have access to 62 live SFB16 drafts' worth of data that we can leverage to build our rankings, as live drafts across the country have already begun, leading up to the online slow draft that the majority of entrants will start on July 6th. 

I think it's fair to say that this is the only tournament where you'll see AJ Brown's draft position range from sixth to 43rd or Caleb Williams picked at third overall in one draft and 65th in another. I've seen some live drafters go all-in on wide receivers, selecting them in every round in hopes of cashing on big play bonuses. I've seen others who went tight end-heavy, while most others seem to have gone with a "best available," balanced approach featuring every position.

Don't tell the NBA Jam Division, but my goal is to grab multiple top tight ends, three solid quarterbacks to ensure some stability in my lineup each week, and a bunch of wide receivers with big play potential.

Scott Fish Bowl Rankings and ADP

RankPlayerPositionTeamByeADPHighest Draft PositionLowest Draft Position
1Puka NacuaWRLAR113.31111
2Ja'Marr ChaseWRCIN63.6618
3Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA116.63110
4Bijan RobinsonRBATL113.6111
5Jahmyr GibbsRBDET63.517
6Brock BowersTELV135.76115
7Trey McBrideTEARI149.73417
8Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET611.19520
9Justin JeffersonWRMIN612.35123
10Christian McCaffreyRBSF810.6418
11Jonathan TaylorRBIND1314.47624
12A.J. BrownWRNE1123.58643
13CeeDee LambWRDAL1413.31824
14Josh AllenQBBUF74.31120
15Nico CollinsWRHOU823.451341
16Drake LondonWRATL1119.871237
17James CookRBBUF718.761135
18De'Von AchaneRBMIA619734
19Ashton JeantyRBLV1321.611033
20Colston LovelandTECHI1021.731037
21George PickensWRDAL1428.661545
22Drake MayeQBNE1116.27436
23Joe BurrowQBCIN615.89135
24Saquon BarkleyRBPHI1027.951741
25Omarion HamptonRBLAC728.371445
26Chase BrownRBCIN634.321656
27Rashee RiceWRKC541.12066
28Zay FlowersWRBAL1343.922160
29Garrett WilsonWRNYJ1345.651965
30Tyler WarrenTEIND1328.941546
31Dak PrescottQBDAL1435.311063
32Lamar JacksonQBBAL1316.52432
33Jayden DanielsQBWAS725.941056
34Caleb WilliamsQBCHI1033.73365
35Justin HerbertQBLAC735.581669
36Derrick HenryRBBAL1337.851856
37Emeka EgbukaWRTB1049.822567
38Tetairoa McMillanWRCAR543.42358
39Chris OlaveWRNO839.161963
40DeVonta SmithWRPHI1039.132557
41Jameson WilliamsWRDET650.472580
42Kenneth WalkerRBKC530.311857
43Tucker KraftTEGB1147.032582
44Harold FanninTECLE1150.772377
45Tee HigginsWRCIN646.34876
46Ladd McConkeyWRLAC747.181866
47Breece HallRBNYJ1348.482772
48Trevor LawrenceQBJAX752.482189
49Kyle PittsTEATL1153.662676
50Terry McLaurinWRWAS761.183080
51Malik NabersWRNYG835.872267
52Kyren WilliamsRBLAR1155.562888
53Josh JacobsRBGB1159.583186
54Jaylen WaddleWRDEN1056.763781
55Luther BurdenWRCHI1053.773770
56Jalen HurtsQBPHI1035.321063
57Matthew StaffordQBLAR1160.1619103
58Jared GoffQBDET666.163791
59Patrick MahomesQBKC559.2328100
60Brock PurdyQBSF863.262491
61Jeremiyah LoveRBARI1438.771760
62Davante AdamsWRLAR1166.264694
63Rome OdunzeWRCHI1070.844494
64Mike EvansWRSF868.15487
65DJ MooreWRBUF766.344490
66Travis EtienneRBNO862.734491
67Javonte WilliamsRBDAL1465.663892
68Carnell TateWRTEN968.873094
69Bo NixQBDEN1069.4838120
70Jaxson DartQBNYG862.261696
71Bucky IrvingRBTB1072.2330106
72TreVeyon HendersonRBNE1168.743494
73Quinshon JudkinsRBCLE1178.7951107
74Cam SkatteboRBNYG874.554699
75Alec PierceWRIND1380.9437105
76D'Andre SwiftRBCHI1084.1646113
77David MontgomeryRBHOU888.4567117
78Baker MayfieldQBTB1087.8239117
79Jordan LoveQBGB1183.5647116
80Sam LaPortaTEDET659.812387
81Travis KelceTEKC577.6648115
82George KittleTESF874.129102
83DK MetcalfWRPIT988.6161114
84Brian ThomasWRJAX778.944299
85Parker WashingtonWRJAX792.2963117
86Michael WilsonWRARI14102.1163130
87Marvin HarrisonWRARI1485.8449114
88Christian WatsonWRGB1169.264593
89Courtland SuttonWRDEN1092.6551115
90Dalton KincaidTEBUF785.7752115
91Jake FergusonTEDAL1490.552121
92Jordyn TysonWRNO887.1963114
93Quentin JohnstonWRLAC7106.6973131
94Jaylen WarrenRBPIT9109.6384137
95Xavier WorthyWRKC5120.2789144
96Tyler ShoughQBNO895.4463141
97Sam DarnoldQBSEA11105.5263143
98Kyler MurrayQBMIN696.6653134
99Chuba HubbardRBCAR5113.7384142
100Bhayshul TutenRBJAX783.2156112
101Chris GodwinWRTB10103.4280134
102Jadarian PriceRBSEA1199.0250125
103Makai LemonWRPHI10100.8546143
104Rhamondre StevensonRBNE1112089153
105Mark AndrewsTEBAL1395.8463129
106Isaiah LikelyTENYG894.164126
107Dallas GoedertTEPHI1097.3570126
108Jordan AddisonWRMIN6105.9774130
109Ricky PearsallWRSF8111.6682133
110Jakobi MeyersWRJAX7108.1959134
111C.J. StroudQBHOU8110.4556156
112Brenton StrangeTEJAX7113.2783135
113Jayden ReedWRGB11114.1370137
114RJ HarveyRBDEN10108.9765153
115Tony PollardRBTEN9118.3976158
116Blake CorumRBLAR11136.5287165
117Rico DowdleRBPIT9121.689150
118KC ConcepcionWRCLE11133.68109166
119J.K. DobbinsRBDEN10126.2458165
120Aaron JonesRBMIN6140.6897174
121Daniel JonesQBIND13125.6674159
122Malik WillisQBMIA6120.977161
123Cam WardQBTEN9121.0273164
124Oronde GadsdenTELAC7103.2926133
125Juwan JohnsonTENO8121.7662149
126Hunter HenryTENE11116.7777139
127Kenneth GainwellRBTB10127.44104147
128Kyle MonangaiRBCHI10131.5292175
129Bryce YoungQBCAR5130.9290175
130Fernando MendozaQBLV13143.0883209
131Jacory Croskey-MerrittRBWAS7148.16102186
132Rachaad WhiteRBWAS7148.45103169
133Michael PittmanWRPIT9111.980136
134Josh DownsWRIND13113.3475139
135Wan'Dale RobinsonWRTEN9116.6176145
136Chig OkonkwoTEWAS7127.2486151
137T.J. HockensonTEMIN6134.5234165
138Jalen CokerWRCAR5134.6651163
139Stefon DiggsWRFAN/A140.7798176
140Khalil ShakirWRBUF7130.1892167
141Romeo DoubsWRNE11133.95102153
142Jordan MasonRBMIN6157.12129188
143AJ BarnerTESEA11140.77111166
144Kenyon SadiqTENYJ13124.4581155
145Tyrone TracyRBNYG8163.03133191
146Dalton SchultzTEHOU8129.6692158
147Jonathon BrooksRBCAR5141.696180
148Jacoby BrissettQBARI14157.07115217
149Aaron RodgersQBPIT9164.83129213
150Jayden HigginsWRHOU8134.66101154
151Matthew GoldenWRGB11130.1697165
152Denzel BostonWRCLE11157.5129199
153Omar CooperWRNYJ13159131188
154Gunnar HelmTETEN9155.72106184
155Zach CharbonnetRBSEA11161.19124201
156Jalen NailorWRLV13162.1125193
157Jerry JeudyWRCLE11178.91140216
158Antonio WilliamsWRWAS7166.24118194
159Geno SmithQBNYJ13166.18136238
160Chris RodriguezRBJAX7182.87155220
161Woody MarksRBHOU8171.52135220
162Tyler AllgeierRBARI14171.55133221
163Alvin KamaraRBNO8178.96126227
164Brian RobinsonRBATL11167.97117221
165Keaton MitchellRBLAC7183.66130238
166Tre TuckerWRLV13173.89110213
167Tyjae SpearsRBTEN9175.69143203
168Jonah ColemanRBDEN10179.36138224
169Cade OttonTETB10154.08119180
170Greg DulcichTEMIA6159.54128199
171Pat FreiermuthTEPIT9171.8136215
172Colby ParkinsonTELAR11173.59120228
173Rashid ShaheedWRSEA11143.02105176
174Jauan JenningsWRMIN6162.34116234
175Adonai MitchellWRNYJ13183.16155224
176Jalen McMillanWRTB10162.4106190
177Tyreek HillWRFAN/A186.63111238
178Isaac TeSlaaWRDET6182.19117226
179Brandon AiyukWRSF8183.2145230
180Ryan FlournoyWRDAL14183.32130214
181Tua TagovailoaQBATL11163.93130220
182Malik WashingtonWRMIA6188.24145231
183Tre' HarrisWRLAC7189.12120232
184Dylan SampsonRBCLE11190.58145230
185James ConnerRBARI14195.05148234
186Mike GesickiTECIN6189.47152240
187Eli StowersTEPHI10171.81109215
188Zachariah BranchWRATL11189.65149232
189De'Zhaun StriblingWRSF8190.42154230
190Deebo SamuelWRFAN/A184.81145225
191Kayshon BoutteWRNE11193.74109240
192Deshaun WatsonQBCLE11203.11160238
193David NjokuTELAC7167.8373212
194Evan EngramTEDEN10197.1535235
195Travis HunterWRJAX7164.73127201
196Isiah PachecoRBDET6186.12136215
197Tank DellWRHOU8193.9134236
198Jake TongesTESF8194.52145233
199Demond ClaiborneRBMIN6205.44169240
200Jalen TolbertWRMIA6224.43205239
201Calvin RidleyWRTEN9199.44151238
202Terrance FergusonTELAR11170.98115230
203Tory HortonWRSEA11211.11169238
204Malachi FieldsWRNYG8207.69151238
205Ted HurstWRTB10213.73155240

*ADP provided by @unnecroughness on X (as of 7/3/2026)

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Steve has served several roles with RotoWire, starting as an intern working on breaking news and analysis and moving to beat writer. Now a multi-sport contributor, he specializes in college fantasy football, guillotine league strategy and sports betting. He's also the undisputed best bowler at RotoWire and will be thrilled when fantasy bowling becomes a thing someday.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NFL fans.

Top News

Tools

NFL Draft Kit Logo

NFL Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 NFL Fantasy Football rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
Get expert Yahoo DFS picks & strategies for Super Bowl Sunday. Dominate GPPs, 50/50s & single-game contests with proven lineup tips!
February 7th
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Get expert DFS analysis for Super Bowl LX. Discover top DraftKings & FanDuel picks, lineup strategies and player insights for Seahawks vs. Patriots.
February 5th