Scott Fish Bowl 16: Draft Strategy, Rankings and ADP

The Scott Fish Bowl returns with another wildly creative scoring system, making traditional fantasy football rankings and draft strategies nearly obsolete. Who should you target in SFB16?

The Scott Fish Bowl is one of fantasy football's most anticipated events each year. Tens of thousands of fantasy football enthusiasts and pretty much every fantasy analyst you can name will enter, but only about 5,000 will receive the coveted "#SFB16 OFFICIAL INVITE" email.

Millions (maybe billions?) of dollars will pass through fantasy football league commissioners' hands this season, but this isn't that type of tournament. The Scott Fish Bowl is all about fun, community, charity and the ultimate bragging rights. Want to compete against your favorite experts? RotoWire's Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen, Jim Coventry, Theo Gremminger, Ian Hartitz, Jagger May, and Joe Bartel are among those who got the invite. Simply register at https://scottfishbowl.com/ for your chance to be selected - time is running out.

For this tournament, you're not going to find a cheat sheet in a magazine that will lead you to a title because each year our friend Scott Fish insists on making us adapt to a unique scoring system that you likely never experienced before and will never experience again.

For SFB16, Scott has reinvented the format with a video game-inspired scoring system that rewards explosive performances. Six-point passing touchdowns, first-down bonuses, tight end premium scoring and massive "power-up" bonuses for milestone games and big plays create a format where traditional rankings won't get you very far. Add in a completely position-flexible starting lineup featuring eight flex spots and two superflex spots, and conventional draft strategies quickly go out the window.

Scott Fish Bowl Draft Strategy

First, we have to establish which players are going to benefit the most from the scoring settings.

RotoWire's custom rankings tool allows you to build your own personalized cheat sheet for pretty much any unique set of scoring rules. These particular big play bonuses will require a little extra manual work, but the tool saves us a lot of time by setting strong baseline projections.

Mobile quarterbacks will benefit from 0.5 point per rushing first down, while higher volume passing quarterbacks will cash in on six point passing touchdowns and big game bonuses. Meanwhile, the superflex component boosts all passers.

Wide receivers benefit most from the big play bonuses, as they only need to hit a 20-yard gain for a 10-point bonus, compared to QBs and RBs, who need to hit 40-yard plays. It's only half point per reception, so your high volume but low depth of target guys lose some value.

Tight ends get a big boost from TE Premium settings in addition to the big play bonuses.

Meanwhile, running backs have the least to gain from this scoring format with big play bonuses that even the most electric backs may only hit a couple times all season.

So what will be the winning draft strategy this year? Depends on who you ask. In addition to RotoWire's rankings tool and expert projections, we have access to 62 live SFB16 drafts' worth of data that we can leverage to build our rankings, as live drafts across the country have already begun, leading up to the online slow draft that the majority of entrants will start on July 6th.

I think it's fair to say that this is the only tournament where you'll see AJ Brown's draft position range from sixth to 43rd or Caleb Williams picked at third overall in one draft and 65th in another. I've seen some live drafters go all-in on wide receivers, selecting them in every round in hopes of cashing on big play bonuses. I've seen others who went tight end-heavy, while most others seem to have gone with a "best available," balanced approach featuring every position.

Don't tell the NBA Jam Division, but my goal is to grab multiple top tight ends, three solid quarterbacks to ensure some stability in my lineup each week, and a bunch of wide receivers with big play potential.

Scott Fish Bowl Rankings and ADP

Rank Player Position Team Bye ADP Highest Draft Position Lowest Draft Position 1 Puka Nacua WR LAR 11 3.31 1 11 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN 6 3.66 1 8 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 11 6.63 1 10 4 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 11 3.6 1 11 5 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 6 3.5 1 7 6 Brock Bowers TE LV 13 5.76 1 15 7 Trey McBride TE ARI 14 9.73 4 17 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 6 11.19 5 20 9 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 6 12.35 1 23 10 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 8 10.6 4 18 11 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 13 14.47 6 24 12 A.J. Brown WR NE 11 23.58 6 43 13 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 14 13.31 8 24 14 Josh Allen QB BUF 7 4.31 1 20 15 Nico Collins WR HOU 8 23.45 13 41 16 Drake London WR ATL 11 19.87 12 37 17 James Cook RB BUF 7 18.76 11 35 18 De'Von Achane RB MIA 6 19 7 34 19 Ashton Jeanty RB LV 13 21.61 10 33 20 Colston Loveland TE CHI 10 21.73 10 37 21 George Pickens WR DAL 14 28.66 15 45 22 Drake Maye QB NE 11 16.27 4 36 23 Joe Burrow QB CIN 6 15.89 1 35 24 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 10 27.95 17 41 25 Omarion Hampton RB LAC 7 28.37 14 45 26 Chase Brown RB CIN 6 34.32 16 56 27 Rashee Rice WR KC 5 41.1 20 66 28 Zay Flowers WR BAL 13 43.92 21 60 29 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 13 45.65 19 65 30 Tyler Warren TE IND 13 28.94 15 46 31 Dak Prescott QB DAL 14 35.31 10 63 32 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 13 16.52 4 32 33 Jayden Daniels QB WAS 7 25.94 10 56 34 Caleb Williams QB CHI 10 33.73 3 65 35 Justin Herbert QB LAC 7 35.58 16 69 36 Derrick Henry RB BAL 13 37.85 18 56 37 Emeka Egbuka WR TB 10 49.82 25 67 38 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR 5 43.4 23 58 39 Chris Olave WR NO 8 39.16 19 63 40 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 10 39.13 25 57 41 Jameson Williams WR DET 6 50.47 25 80 42 Kenneth Walker RB KC 5 30.31 18 57 43 Tucker Kraft TE GB 11 47.03 25 82 44 Harold Fannin TE CLE 11 50.77 23 77 45 Tee Higgins WR CIN 6 46.34 8 76 46 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 7 47.18 18 66 47 Breece Hall RB NYJ 13 48.48 27 72 48 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 7 52.48 21 89 49 Kyle Pitts TE ATL 11 53.66 26 76 50 Terry McLaurin WR WAS 7 61.18 30 80 51 Malik Nabers WR NYG 8 35.87 22 67 52 Kyren Williams RB LAR 11 55.56 28 88 53 Josh Jacobs RB GB 11 59.58 31 86 54 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN 10 56.76 37 81 55 Luther Burden WR CHI 10 53.77 37 70 56 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 10 35.32 10 63 57 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 11 60.16 19 103 58 Jared Goff QB DET 6 66.16 37 91 59 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 5 59.23 28 100 60 Brock Purdy QB SF 8 63.26 24 91 61 Jeremiyah Love RB ARI 14 38.77 17 60 62 Davante Adams WR LAR 11 66.26 46 94 63 Rome Odunze WR CHI 10 70.84 44 94 64 Mike Evans WR SF 8 68.1 54 87 65 DJ Moore WR BUF 7 66.34 44 90 66 Travis Etienne RB NO 8 62.73 44 91 67 Javonte Williams RB DAL 14 65.66 38 92 68 Carnell Tate WR TEN 9 68.87 30 94 69 Bo Nix QB DEN 10 69.48 38 120 70 Jaxson Dart QB NYG 8 62.26 16 96 71 Bucky Irving RB TB 10 72.23 30 106 72 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE 11 68.74 34 94 73 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE 11 78.79 51 107 74 Cam Skattebo RB NYG 8 74.55 46 99 75 Alec Pierce WR IND 13 80.94 37 105 76 D'Andre Swift RB CHI 10 84.16 46 113 77 David Montgomery RB HOU 8 88.45 67 117 78 Baker Mayfield QB TB 10 87.82 39 117 79 Jordan Love QB GB 11 83.56 47 116 80 Sam LaPorta TE DET 6 59.81 23 87 81 Travis Kelce TE KC 5 77.66 48 115 82 George Kittle TE SF 8 74.1 29 102 83 DK Metcalf WR PIT 9 88.61 61 114 84 Brian Thomas WR JAX 7 78.94 42 99 85 Parker Washington WR JAX 7 92.29 63 117 86 Michael Wilson WR ARI 14 102.11 63 130 87 Marvin Harrison WR ARI 14 85.84 49 114 88 Christian Watson WR GB 11 69.26 45 93 89 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 10 92.65 51 115 90 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF 7 85.77 52 115 91 Jake Ferguson TE DAL 14 90.5 52 121 92 Jordyn Tyson WR NO 8 87.19 63 114 93 Quentin Johnston WR LAC 7 106.69 73 131 94 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 9 109.63 84 137 95 Xavier Worthy WR KC 5 120.27 89 144 96 Tyler Shough QB NO 8 95.44 63 141 97 Sam Darnold QB SEA 11 105.52 63 143 98 Kyler Murray QB MIN 6 96.66 53 134 99 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 5 113.73 84 142 100 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX 7 83.21 56 112 101 Chris Godwin WR TB 10 103.42 80 134 102 Jadarian Price RB SEA 11 99.02 50 125 103 Makai Lemon WR PHI 10 100.85 46 143 104 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 11 120 89 153 105 Mark Andrews TE BAL 13 95.84 63 129 106 Isaiah Likely TE NYG 8 94.1 64 126 107 Dallas Goedert TE PHI 10 97.35 70 126 108 Jordan Addison WR MIN 6 105.97 74 130 109 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 8 111.66 82 133 110 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX 7 108.19 59 134 111 C.J. Stroud QB HOU 8 110.45 56 156 112 Brenton Strange TE JAX 7 113.27 83 135 113 Jayden Reed WR GB 11 114.13 70 137 114 RJ Harvey RB DEN 10 108.97 65 153 115 Tony Pollard RB TEN 9 118.39 76 158 116 Blake Corum RB LAR 11 136.52 87 165 117 Rico Dowdle RB PIT 9 121.6 89 150 118 KC Concepcion WR CLE 11 133.68 109 166 119 J.K. Dobbins RB DEN 10 126.24 58 165 120 Aaron Jones RB MIN 6 140.68 97 174 121 Daniel Jones QB IND 13 125.66 74 159 122 Malik Willis QB MIA 6 120.9 77 161 123 Cam Ward QB TEN 9 121.02 73 164 124 Oronde Gadsden TE LAC 7 103.29 26 133 125 Juwan Johnson TE NO 8 121.76 62 149 126 Hunter Henry TE NE 11 116.77 77 139 127 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB 10 127.44 104 147 128 Kyle Monangai RB CHI 10 131.52 92 175 129 Bryce Young QB CAR 5 130.92 90 175 130 Fernando Mendoza QB LV 13 143.08 83 209 131 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS 7 148.16 102 186 132 Rachaad White RB WAS 7 148.45 103 169 133 Michael Pittman WR PIT 9 111.9 80 136 134 Josh Downs WR IND 13 113.34 75 139 135 Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN 9 116.61 76 145 136 Chig Okonkwo TE WAS 7 127.24 86 151 137 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN 6 134.52 34 165 138 Jalen Coker WR CAR 5 134.66 51 163 139 Stefon Diggs WR FA N/A 140.77 98 176 140 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 7 130.18 92 167 141 Romeo Doubs WR NE 11 133.95 102 153 142 Jordan Mason RB MIN 6 157.12 129 188 143 AJ Barner TE SEA 11 140.77 111 166 144 Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ 13 124.45 81 155 145 Tyrone Tracy RB NYG 8 163.03 133 191 146 Dalton Schultz TE HOU 8 129.66 92 158 147 Jonathon Brooks RB CAR 5 141.6 96 180 148 Jacoby Brissett QB ARI 14 157.07 115 217 149 Aaron Rodgers QB PIT 9 164.83 129 213 150 Jayden Higgins WR HOU 8 134.66 101 154 151 Matthew Golden WR GB 11 130.16 97 165 152 Denzel Boston WR CLE 11 157.5 129 199 153 Omar Cooper WR NYJ 13 159 131 188 154 Gunnar Helm TE TEN 9 155.72 106 184 155 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 11 161.19 124 201 156 Jalen Nailor WR LV 13 162.1 125 193 157 Jerry Jeudy WR CLE 11 178.91 140 216 158 Antonio Williams WR WAS 7 166.24 118 194 159 Geno Smith QB NYJ 13 166.18 136 238 160 Chris Rodriguez RB JAX 7 182.87 155 220 161 Woody Marks RB HOU 8 171.52 135 220 162 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI 14 171.55 133 221 163 Alvin Kamara RB NO 8 178.96 126 227 164 Brian Robinson RB ATL 11 167.97 117 221 165 Keaton Mitchell RB LAC 7 183.66 130 238 166 Tre Tucker WR LV 13 173.89 110 213 167 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 9 175.69 143 203 168 Jonah Coleman RB DEN 10 179.36 138 224 169 Cade Otton TE TB 10 154.08 119 180 170 Greg Dulcich TE MIA 6 159.54 128 199 171 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT 9 171.8 136 215 172 Colby Parkinson TE LAR 11 173.59 120 228 173 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA 11 143.02 105 176 174 Jauan Jennings WR MIN 6 162.34 116 234 175 Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ 13 183.16 155 224 176 Jalen McMillan WR TB 10 162.4 106 190 177 Tyreek Hill WR FA N/A 186.63 111 238 178 Isaac TeSlaa WR DET 6 182.19 117 226 179 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF 8 183.2 145 230 180 Ryan Flournoy WR DAL 14 183.32 130 214 181 Tua Tagovailoa QB ATL 11 163.93 130 220 182 Malik Washington WR MIA 6 188.24 145 231 183 Tre' Harris WR LAC 7 189.12 120 232 184 Dylan Sampson RB CLE 11 190.58 145 230 185 James Conner RB ARI 14 195.05 148 234 186 Mike Gesicki TE CIN 6 189.47 152 240 187 Eli Stowers TE PHI 10 171.81 109 215 188 Zachariah Branch WR ATL 11 189.65 149 232 189 De'Zhaun Stribling WR SF 8 190.42 154 230 190 Deebo Samuel WR FA N/A 184.81 145 225 191 Kayshon Boutte WR NE 11 193.74 109 240 192 Deshaun Watson QB CLE 11 203.11 160 238 193 David Njoku TE LAC 7 167.83 73 212 194 Evan Engram TE DEN 10 197.15 35 235 195 Travis Hunter WR JAX 7 164.73 127 201 196 Isiah Pacheco RB DET 6 186.12 136 215 197 Tank Dell WR HOU 8 193.9 134 236 198 Jake Tonges TE SF 8 194.52 145 233 199 Demond Claiborne RB MIN 6 205.44 169 240 200 Jalen Tolbert WR MIA 6 224.43 205 239 201 Calvin Ridley WR TEN 9 199.44 151 238 202 Terrance Ferguson TE LAR 11 170.98 115 230 203 Tory Horton WR SEA 11 211.11 169 238 204 Malachi Fields WR NYG 8 207.69 151 238 205 Ted Hurst WR TB 10 213.73 155 240

*ADP provided by @unnecroughness on X (as of 7/3/2026)