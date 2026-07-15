John McKechnie analyzes players with big-play potential who could pay off in this year's Scott Fish Bowl League. Target players with video game potential like Jameson Williams.

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It's that time of the year, folks. Scott Fish Bowl 16 is in full swing across the country and the globe. I was fortunate to take part in the Atlanta live draft over the weekend, marking my fifth SFB live draft.

We'll take a deep dive into the format and my pod's results so far in hopes of giving any SFB participants out there some good strategy tips for their slow or live drafts. There are 17 more live drafts firing off over the next month.

If you're unfamiliar with the Scott Fish Bowl, it's a large field fantasy contest comprised of hundreds of leagues and thousands of teams. Each year there are new scoring wrinkles added to the game to make it unlike any league you're likely to play in otherwise.

RotoWire colleague Steve Bulanda recently wrote an SFB16 draft strategy article, complete with a cheat sheet customized for SBF16 scoring.

First, we'll look at the basics for this year's Fish Bowl leagues and then will consider players with Video Game potential to target.

Stay on top of these values as draft season heats up with updated fantasy news and RotoWire's NFL depth charts.

Scott Fish Bowl 16 League Rules

5,004 Teams

417 leagues (divisions) of 12 teams

Start 10 players

Bench: 10 players

No Trading Allowed

Waivers: $100 Blind Bidding

Scott Fish Bowl 16 Scoring

2025 Results x 2026 Scoring

A pal of mine at the live event in Atlanta had an interesting approach to his draft that I felt was worth passing along. His idea was to take last year's results and put them through this year's scoring to see how things would have shaken out. Here's what that leaderboard would look like:

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Scoring Bonus Winners

I want to highlight some notable players who most benefited from the big play and first down bonuses in this format.

A big takeaway for me is that no running backs cracked this list. Looking at the overall leaderboard, it's clear that elite running backs are still must-haves in this format. But bonuses are much harder for them to get, particularly the Video Game bonuses. A 40-yard rush is far more rare than a 20-yard reception. Good running backs can help their bottom line with first downs but those 10-point splashes from chunk plays are going to be more volatile. The leader in 40-plus yard rushes last year was Jahmyr Gibbs ... with six.

There were 78 rushes of 40-plus yards last season. There were 1,525 20-plus yard receptions.

With how much more available those bonus points are to the pass-catchers, it's reasonable to take a tact in your drafts that centers on 1-2 elite pass catchers in the early going before taking care of QB/RB/TE, and then circling back and taking shots on big-play receivers.

Here are some players worth targeting in SFB16 because of their Video Game potential.

Players to Target in SFB16

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

This feels like the format to target the ever-polarizing Williams. For years, fans and faders have argued over where it's optimal to draft someone like him. "Oh, you can only draft him in best ball. But also not best ball if it's PPR." Well, if this isn't the best format to roster Williams, I don't know what is.

He would have had the fourth-most bonus points of any receiver, trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua and George Pickens. There's reason to believe not only that Williams can sustain that production but also that he could bank his best season to date.

Williams' role has only grown since being drafted in the first round in 2022. Yes, it helped that Sam LaPorta missed a chunk of the season, but it's not like the Lions spammed Williams with targets that artificially boosted his production.

23 of Williams' career-high 65 catches went for at least 20 yards. Five of them went for 40-plus. He had four 100-yard games. All on 100 targets. That's just a nine-target jump from 2024. Williams may not be the type of player who draws even 120 targets in a full season, but he doesn't have to be. The Lions have figured out the best way to maximize his skills. And those skills play extremely well in this format.

Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Maybe I'm just seeing the wrong things on my Twitter timeline, but the Washington haters seem to think he's a short-area slot guy with an uninteresting skill set who will be overtaken by Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.

The metrics from last year paint a different picture. Washington ran 55 percent of his routes from the boundary and had an aDOT of 12.4 yards. He had a pair of 100-yard games, 17 of his 58 catches went for 20-plus yards, and 37 of his catches went for first downs. He packs a lot of punch in this scoring format.

He went in the 10th round in my league, and I'm jealous of that value. For what it's worth, I did draft Brian Thomas with the hope that he can recapture that rookie form that flashed a ceiling higher than Washington's. Wouldn't have minded having Washington too in hindsight.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seattle Seahawks

I was looking at some deep passing stats and was fairly stunned to find that, by the numbers, Sam Darnold has been the best deep passer in football the last two years. Does it help that he's had Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Well, does the Pope wear a funny hat? But still.

name attempts completions comp_pct yards tds ints TD:INT cpoe ypa S.Darnold 121 56 46.3 2055 15 3 5 10.54 16.98 B.Purdy 123 56 45.5 1989 12 5 2.4 9.64 16.17 D.Prescott 154 67 43.5 2291 13 5 2.6 8.99 14.88 D.Maye 117 45 38.5 1463 15 6 2.5 4.63 12.5 G.Smith 137 56 40.9 1850 11 8 1.375 4.53 13.5 J.Love 206 78 37.9 2786 12 12 1 4.37 13.52

You can assume Darnold can't possibly run that hot again, especially with no KOC or Kubiak helping set him up in a good spot, but new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's entire MO should be just keeping things like they were last year for the most part. Darnold can still be above-average as a downfield passer even with some regression.

One change that would make sense is getting Shaheed more involved. Shaheed had a muted sample in the Seattle passing game last year after arriving at the trade deadline. A full offseason should help him unlock more.

Shaheed had 12 catches of 20-plus yards back in 2023 with Derek Carr for crying out loud. He can be a deep weapon for Seattle. Smith-Njigba's presence will eat up so much of the defensive attention that there will be weeks where Shaheed cashes in.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Obviously, Addison is fighting for target share after whatever Justin Jefferson doesn't absorb. The Jauan Jennings addition means another viable target will be getting routes in this offense. Even still, Jennings and Addison have wildly different functions.

Addison is where the big plays (non-Jefferson edition) come from in this offense. His aDOT of 14.0 sets him up for success in this format. Even in a down year last year, 11 of his 42 catches went for 20-plus yards and he still churned out a pair of 100-yard games.

The market is expecting a significant leap forward for this offense as it upgrades from J.J. McCarthy (and Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer) to Kyler Murray. While Murray might not be a top-10 quarterback, he's significantly better than what Minnesota trotted out there last year.

There's a hole you can poke in my argument when it comes to Murray and his fit with Addison specifically. Murray has been the anti-Darnold lately, completing just 28 of 91 deep (20-plus AY) attempts since 2023 and mustering a 5:9 TD:INT in that sample.

The counter is that ... well, did Arizona really set him up for success? While Darnold had two of the best receivers in the league the last two years, Murray has not had much help as far as deep threats go.

This is a bet on Addison's track record and an improved offensive environment. Addison's skill set is such that he could be one of the better bang-for-your-buck picks in this format.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Tight ends get a little more juice in this format in the form of 1.5 points per catch and 1.5 points per first down. Even if we have a lower catch projection for Ferguson, he can catch up to some volume-reliant receivers with that scoring detail.

The big thing about Ferguson is his athleticism and big-play ability. Despite being a tight end, the Rams sent him 17.7 yards downfield for his targets on average last year. Seven of his 11 catches went at least 20 yards.

I know, I know, small samples and all. But his role is backed up by his downfield chops so on a per-catch basis, he's going to do a lot of damage. The Rams are expected to be one of the highest scoring offenses in the league, and Ferguson presents a way of getting exposure to it.

If nothing else, he's my bet for being the most productive Rams TE in fantasy, especially in a format like this.

My Draft Board

Here's the Pitfall Division draft board. I'm team 12 on the end. Needless to say, I wish I'd studied a little bit more before draft time. Do as I say, not as I do.

Hopefully this article will help give you a nudge in the right direction when it comes to leveraging this format and finding the big-play receivers who will cash in on the bonuses.

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