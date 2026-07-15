It's that time of the year, folks. Scott Fish Bowl 16 is in full swing across the country and the globe. I was fortunate to take part in the Atlanta live draft over the weekend, marking my fifth SFB live draft.
We'll take a deep dive into the format and my pod's results so far in hopes of giving any SFB participants out there some good strategy tips for their slow or live drafts. There are 17 more live drafts firing off over the next month.
If you're unfamiliar with the Scott Fish Bowl, it's a large field fantasy contest comprised of hundreds of leagues and thousands of teams. Each year there are new scoring wrinkles added to the game to make it unlike any league you're likely to play in otherwise.
RotoWire colleague Steve Bulanda recently wrote an SFB16 draft strategy article, complete with a cheat sheet customized for SBF16 scoring.
First, we'll look at the basics for this year's Fish Bowl leagues and then will consider players with Video Game potential to target.
Stay on top of these values as draft season heats up with updated fantasy news and RotoWire's NFL depth charts.
Scott Fish Bowl 16 League Rules
- 5,004 Teams
- 417 leagues (divisions) of 12 teams
- Start 10 players
- Bench: 10 players
- No Trading Allowed
- Waivers: $100 Blind Bidding
Scott Fish Bowl 16 Scoring
2025 Results x 2026 Scoring
A pal of mine at the live event in Atlanta had an interesting approach to his draft that I felt was worth passing along. His idea was to take last year's results and put them through this year's scoring to see how things would have shaken out. Here's what that leaderboard would look like:
SFB16 Big Board
2025 season stats reconstructed under SFB16 scoring settings — full TD/yardage/PPR/first-down scoring plus explosive-play, 100+/200+ game, and 300+/400+ passing bonuses. QB / RB / WR / TE only, sorted by total points.
|#
|Player
|G
|Total
|PPG
|Base
|Bonus
|Explosive
|Big Game
|Pass Yds
|1
|WRPuka Nacua LAR
|16
|705.0
|44.1
|355.0
|+350.0
|+280.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|2
|WRJaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
|17
|702.9
|41.4
|342.9
|+360.0
|+270.0
|+90.0
|+0.0
|3
|TETrey McBride ARI
|17
|623.4
|36.7
|473.4
|+150.0
|+120.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|4
|RBBijan Robinson ATL
|17
|573.8
|33.8
|383.8
|+190.0
|+120.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|5
|WRGeorge Pickens DAL
|17
|549.9
|32.4
|279.9
|+270.0
|+220.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|6
|RBJahmyr Gibbs DET
|17
|549.4
|32.3
|369.4
|+180.0
|+130.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|7
|RBChristian McCaffrey SF
|17
|545.1
|32.1
|425.1
|+120.0
|+80.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|8
|WRAmon-Ra St. Brown DET
|17
|540.5
|31.8
|300.5
|+240.0
|+190.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|9
|RBJonathan Taylor IND
|17
|518.8
|30.5
|388.8
|+130.0
|+70.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|10
|QBMatthew Stafford LAR
|17
|514.4
|30.3
|464.4
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+50.0
|11
|QBJosh Allen BUF
|16
|511.6
|32.0
|461.6
|+50.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+30.0
|12
|RBJames Cook BUF
|17
|511.2
|30.1
|331.2
|+180.0
|+80.0
|+100.0
|+0.0
|13
|WRJa'Marr Chase CIN
|16
|509.6
|31.9
|289.6
|+220.0
|+150.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|14
|WRJameson Williams DET
|16
|480.9
|30.1
|210.9
|+270.0
|+230.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|15
|TEKyle Pitts ATL
|17
|461.3
|27.1
|331.3
|+130.0
|+120.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|16
|QBDrake Maye NE
|17
|460.5
|27.1
|450.5
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|17
|QBDak Prescott DAL
|17
|459.3
|27.0
|399.3
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+60.0
|18
|RBDerrick Henry BAL
|17
|457.5
|26.9
|317.5
|+140.0
|+50.0
|+90.0
|+0.0
|19
|QBTrevor Lawrence JAX
|17
|454.2
|26.7
|444.2
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|20
|QBJared Goff DET
|17
|453.6
|26.7
|393.6
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+60.0
|21
|WRZay Flowers BAL
|17
|451.8
|26.6
|231.8
|+220.0
|+190.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|22
|RBDe'Von Achane MIA
|16
|448.8
|28.1
|328.8
|+120.0
|+80.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|23
|QBJustin Herbert LAC
|16
|443.9
|27.7
|383.9
|+60.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+50.0
|24
|QBBo Nix DEN
|17
|425.3
|25.0
|385.3
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+40.0
|25
|WRNico Collins HOU
|15
|424.7
|28.3
|214.7
|+210.0
|+180.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|26
|QBCaleb Williams CHI
|17
|419.7
|24.7
|399.7
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|27
|WRStefon Diggs NE
|17
|413.3
|24.3
|193.3
|+220.0
|+170.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|28
|WREmeka Egbuka TB
|17
|409.2
|24.1
|179.2
|+230.0
|+200.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|29
|WRCeeDee Lamb DAL
|13
|404.9
|31.1
|184.9
|+220.0
|+160.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|30
|QBJalen Hurts PHI
|16
|397.6
|24.9
|387.6
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|31
|WRCourtland Sutton DEN
|17
|396.7
|23.3
|206.7
|+190.0
|+170.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|32
|WRTetairoa McMillan CAR
|17
|395.9
|23.3
|205.9
|+190.0
|+170.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|33
|WRA.J. Brown PHI
|15
|394.3
|26.3
|204.3
|+190.0
|+140.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|34
|TETyler Warren IND
|17
|394.0
|23.2
|294.0
|+100.0
|+100.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|35
|TEJuwan Johnson NO
|17
|393.9
|23.2
|283.9
|+110.0
|+110.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|36
|TEHunter Henry NE
|17
|391.8
|23.1
|271.8
|+120.0
|+110.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|37
|TETravis Kelce KC
|17
|388.2
|22.8
|298.2
|+90.0
|+90.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|38
|WRChris Olave NO
|16
|386.5
|24.2
|246.5
|+140.0
|+110.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|39
|QBBaker Mayfield TB
|17
|381.4
|22.4
|361.4
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|40
|QBPatrick Mahomes KC
|14
|380.7
|27.2
|360.7
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|41
|WRMichael Wilson ARI
|17
|377.1
|22.2
|207.1
|+170.0
|+140.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|42
|WRDrake London ATL
|12
|370.9
|30.9
|190.9
|+180.0
|+130.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|43
|WRAlec Pierce IND
|15
|370.3
|24.7
|180.3
|+190.0
|+170.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|44
|WRDavante Adams LAR
|14
|368.4
|26.3
|218.4
|+150.0
|+140.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|45
|TEHarold Fannin CLE
|16
|365.4
|22.8
|275.4
|+90.0
|+80.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|46
|WRWan'Dale Robinson NYG
|16
|361.4
|22.6
|191.4
|+170.0
|+140.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|47
|TEBrock Bowers LV
|12
|360.2
|30.0
|260.2
|+100.0
|+80.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|48
|TEColston Loveland CHI
|16
|358.1
|22.4
|248.1
|+110.0
|+100.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|49
|QBJacoby Brissett ARI
|13
|353.4
|27.2
|303.4
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+50.0
|50
|WRParker Washington JAX
|15
|352.2
|23.5
|162.2
|+190.0
|+170.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|51
|WRTee Higgins CIN
|15
|350.6
|23.4
|200.6
|+150.0
|+140.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|52
|TEGeorge Kittle SF
|11
|347.0
|31.6
|247.0
|+100.0
|+90.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|53
|QBSam Darnold SEA
|17
|346.4
|20.4
|326.4
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|54
|WRDK Metcalf PIT
|15
|346.2
|23.1
|176.2
|+170.0
|+150.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|55
|WRDeVonta Smith PHI
|17
|345.3
|20.3
|185.3
|+160.0
|+140.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|56
|TEDallas Goedert PHI
|15
|344.6
|23.0
|264.6
|+80.0
|+70.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|57
|RBTravis Etienne JAX
|17
|336.9
|19.8
|266.9
|+70.0
|+50.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|58
|WRJaylen Waddle MIA
|16
|336.1
|21.0
|186.1
|+150.0
|+140.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|59
|TEDalton Kincaid BUF
|12
|336.1
|28.0
|186.1
|+150.0
|+130.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|60
|WRJustin Jefferson MIN
|17
|333.0
|19.6
|183.0
|+150.0
|+120.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|61
|RBChase Brown CIN
|17
|331.1
|19.5
|281.1
|+50.0
|+20.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|62
|QBBryce Young CAR
|16
|330.0
|20.6
|300.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+30.0
|63
|TEDalton Schultz HOU
|17
|327.2
|19.2
|277.2
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|64
|RBSaquon Barkley PHI
|16
|322.3
|20.1
|242.3
|+80.0
|+50.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|65
|RBKyren Williams LAR
|17
|322.3
|19.0
|292.3
|+30.0
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|66
|RBRico Dowdle CAR
|17
|321.3
|18.9
|231.3
|+90.0
|+50.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|67
|RBBreece Hall NYJ
|16
|320.7
|20.0
|230.7
|+90.0
|+50.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|68
|QBJordan Love GB
|15
|320.1
|21.3
|300.1
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|69
|TEOronde Gadsden LAC
|15
|319.9
|21.3
|199.9
|+120.0
|+110.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|70
|RBAshton Jeanty LV
|17
|318.1
|18.7
|248.1
|+70.0
|+50.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|71
|QBDaniel Jones IND
|13
|313.9
|24.1
|293.9
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|72
|RBD'Andre Swift CHI
|16
|312.1
|19.5
|252.1
|+60.0
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|73
|QBJaxson Dart NYG
|14
|302.6
|21.6
|302.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|74
|WRQuentin Johnston LAC
|13
|301.2
|23.2
|161.2
|+140.0
|+130.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|75
|RBJosh Jacobs GB
|15
|300.6
|20.0
|250.6
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|76
|TEJake Ferguson DAL
|17
|296.1
|17.4
|276.1
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|77
|RBJavonte Williams DAL
|16
|292.8
|18.3
|262.8
|+30.0
|+10.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|78
|WRRome Odunze CHI
|12
|292.6
|24.4
|142.6
|+150.0
|+130.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|79
|QBAaron Rodgers PIT
|16
|290.6
|18.2
|290.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|80
|RBJaylen Warren PIT
|16
|289.6
|18.1
|229.6
|+60.0
|+40.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|81
|WRDJ Moore CHI
|17
|287.7
|16.9
|167.7
|+120.0
|+120.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|82
|QBLamar Jackson BAL
|13
|286.9
|22.1
|286.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|83
|RBKenneth Walker SEA
|17
|285.4
|16.8
|205.4
|+80.0
|+60.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|84
|QBC.J. Stroud HOU
|14
|281.5
|20.1
|271.5
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|85
|WRRomeo Doubs GB
|16
|276.4
|17.3
|156.4
|+120.0
|+120.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|86
|RBTreVeyon Henderson NE
|17
|273.2
|16.1
|213.2
|+60.0
|+40.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|87
|TEBrenton Strange JAX
|12
|273.0
|22.8
|183.0
|+90.0
|+90.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|88
|WRDeebo Samuel WAS
|16
|270.2
|16.9
|170.2
|+100.0
|+100.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|89
|WRJordan Addison MIN
|14
|268.1
|19.1
|128.1
|+140.0
|+120.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|90
|TETheo Johnson NYG
|15
|267.8
|17.9
|187.8
|+80.0
|+80.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|91
|QBBrock Purdy SF
|9
|267.4
|29.7
|247.4
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|92
|WRLadd McConkey LAC
|16
|265.4
|16.6
|165.4
|+100.0
|+80.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|93
|QBGeno Smith LV
|15
|262.4
|17.5
|252.4
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|94
|TECade Otton TB
|15
|259.2
|17.3
|189.2
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|95
|TEAJ Barner SEA
|16
|255.8
|16.0
|225.8
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|96
|RBKenneth Gainwell PIT
|17
|255.3
|15.0
|215.3
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|97
|RBRhamondre Stevenson NE
|14
|254.8
|18.2
|184.8
|+70.0
|+60.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|98
|RBTony Pollard TEN
|17
|254.8
|15.0
|204.8
|+50.0
|+20.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|99
|WRJauan Jennings SF
|15
|253.8
|16.9
|163.8
|+90.0
|+90.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|100
|QBCam Ward TEN
|17
|252.2
|14.8
|252.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|101
|WRLuther Burden CHI
|15
|249.4
|16.6
|119.4
|+130.0
|+110.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|102
|WRTre Tucker LV
|17
|249.2
|14.7
|149.2
|+100.0
|+90.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|103
|WRChristian Watson GB
|10
|248.9
|24.9
|128.9
|+120.0
|+110.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|104
|RBRJ Harvey DEN
|17
|248.1
|14.6
|208.1
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|105
|TEChig Okonkwo TEN
|17
|248.0
|14.6
|188.0
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|106
|WRTroy Franklin DEN
|17
|247.6
|14.6
|157.6
|+90.0
|+90.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|107
|TEZach Ertz WAS
|13
|246.9
|19.0
|186.9
|+60.0
|+50.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|108
|TETucker Kraft GB
|8
|246.2
|30.8
|166.2
|+80.0
|+60.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|109
|WRMichael Pittman IND
|17
|243.9
|14.3
|183.9
|+60.0
|+50.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|110
|WRBrian Thomas JAX
|14
|242.3
|17.3
|132.3
|+110.0
|+110.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|111
|QBTua Tagovailoa MIA
|14
|240.7
|17.2
|230.7
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|112
|WRKeenan Allen LAC
|17
|236.7
|13.9
|166.7
|+70.0
|+60.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|113
|WRRashee Rice KC
|8
|236.6
|29.6
|136.6
|+100.0
|+90.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|114
|WRKhalil Shakir BUF
|16
|236.4
|14.8
|146.4
|+90.0
|+80.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|115
|TEPat Freiermuth PIT
|15
|235.6
|15.7
|165.6
|+70.0
|+60.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|116
|WRKayshon Boutte NE
|14
|231.1
|16.5
|121.1
|+110.0
|+100.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|117
|TEColby Parkinson LAR
|14
|229.3
|16.4
|189.3
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|118
|TEMark Andrews BAL
|17
|221.5
|13.0
|201.5
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|119
|TESam LaPorta DET
|9
|221.4
|24.6
|161.4
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|120
|RBTyrone Tracy NYG
|15
|221.3
|14.8
|171.3
|+50.0
|+40.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|121
|QBTyler Shough NO
|11
|217.5
|19.8
|197.5
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|122
|RBZach Charbonnet SEA
|16
|213.4
|13.3
|193.4
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|123
|RBDavid Montgomery DET
|17
|212.9
|12.5
|182.9
|+30.0
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|124
|WRMarvin Harrison ARI
|12
|210.3
|17.5
|120.3
|+90.0
|+90.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|125
|RBJacory Croskey-Merritt WAS
|17
|210.3
|12.4
|160.3
|+50.0
|+30.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|126
|RBQuinshon Judkins CLE
|14
|209.8
|15.0
|179.8
|+30.0
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|127
|QBMac Jones SF
|11
|205.5
|18.7
|175.5
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+30.0
|128
|RBBucky Irving TB
|10
|204.5
|20.4
|144.5
|+60.0
|+50.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|129
|TEDawson Knox BUF
|16
|204.2
|12.8
|154.2
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|130
|TET.J. Hockenson MIN
|15
|201.3
|13.4
|171.3
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|131
|QBJoe Burrow CIN
|8
|201.0
|25.1
|181.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|132
|WRHollywood Brown KC
|16
|197.7
|12.4
|127.7
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|133
|TEEvan Engram DEN
|16
|196.3
|12.3
|156.3
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|134
|WRJalen Nailor MIN
|17
|195.7
|11.5
|95.7
|+100.0
|+90.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|135
|WRRicky Pearsall SF
|9
|194.6
|21.6
|84.6
|+110.0
|+90.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|136
|WRMack Hollins NE
|14
|194.4
|13.9
|104.4
|+90.0
|+80.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|137
|RBKyle Monangai CHI
|16
|193.7
|12.1
|153.7
|+40.0
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|138
|WRXavier Worthy KC
|14
|191.9
|13.7
|101.9
|+90.0
|+90.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|139
|WRElic Ayomanor TEN
|16
|191.0
|11.9
|111.0
|+80.0
|+80.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|140
|WRTyquan Thornton KC
|11
|188.8
|17.2
|78.8
|+110.0
|+110.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|141
|WRCooper Kupp SEA
|16
|187.8
|11.7
|107.8
|+80.0
|+80.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|142
|RBKareem Hunt KC
|17
|185.9
|10.9
|165.9
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|143
|RBWoody Marks HOU
|16
|182.6
|11.4
|152.6
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|144
|WRTerry McLaurin WAS
|10
|181.7
|18.2
|111.7
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|145
|QBMarcus Mariota WAS
|10
|179.5
|17.9
|169.5
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|146
|WRRyan Flournoy DAL
|13
|179.5
|13.8
|109.5
|+70.0
|+50.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|147
|QBJ.J. McCarthy MIN
|10
|179.4
|17.9
|179.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|148
|TEDarren Waller MIA
|8
|179.2
|22.4
|129.2
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|149
|QBJustin Fields NYJ
|9
|177.7
|19.7
|167.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|150
|RBKimani Vidal LAC
|12
|175.9
|14.7
|125.9
|+50.0
|+20.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|151
|WRJerry Jeudy CLE
|17
|173.2
|10.2
|113.2
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|152
|WRJayden Higgins HOU
|17
|173.0
|10.2
|123.0
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|153
|WRDeMario Douglas NE
|15
|169.8
|11.3
|89.8
|+80.0
|+70.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|154
|TETyler Higbee LAR
|9
|169.1
|18.8
|109.1
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|155
|TEGreg Dulcich MIA
|9
|168.8
|18.8
|98.8
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|156
|WRJosh Downs IND
|16
|167.4
|10.5
|127.4
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|157
|TECole Kmet CHI
|16
|167.2
|10.4
|117.2
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|158
|RBOmarion Hampton LAC
|9
|165.2
|18.4
|135.2
|+30.0
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|159
|RBChuba Hubbard CAR
|15
|163.9
|10.9
|133.9
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|160
|TEMason Taylor NYJ
|13
|163.4
|12.6
|143.4
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|161
|WRChimere Dike TEN
|16
|162.1
|10.1
|102.1
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|162
|TEJake Tonges SF
|9
|161.8
|18.0
|141.8
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|163
|WRXavier Hutchinson HOU
|15
|161.0
|10.7
|91.0
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|164
|RBBlake Corum LAR
|17
|160.2
|9.4
|140.2
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|165
|WRDarius Slayton NYG
|14
|159.8
|11.4
|89.8
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|166
|TEGunnar Helm TEN
|16
|159.2
|9.9
|139.2
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|167
|RBJ.K. Dobbins DEN
|10
|158.9
|15.9
|128.9
|+30.0
|+10.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|168
|QBMichael Penix ATL
|9
|158.8
|17.6
|148.8
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|169
|WRKendrick Bourne SF
|14
|157.1
|11.2
|87.1
|+70.0
|+50.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|170
|WRKeon Coleman BUF
|12
|156.4
|13.0
|96.4
|+60.0
|+50.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|171
|RBJordan Mason MIN
|16
|156.4
|9.8
|146.4
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|172
|WRAndrei Iosivas CIN
|15
|155.4
|10.4
|85.4
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|173
|RBTyler Allgeier ATL
|17
|154.0
|9.1
|134.0
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|174
|WRXavier Legette CAR
|15
|150.8
|10.1
|80.8
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|175
|TEAustin Hooper NE
|13
|149.3
|11.5
|89.3
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|176
|TEMichael Mayer LV
|12
|148.3
|12.4
|118.3
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|177
|QBKirk Cousins ATL
|10
|147.5
|14.8
|137.5
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|178
|TENoah Fant CIN
|13
|147.3
|11.3
|117.3
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|179
|RBRachaad White TB
|17
|146.5
|8.6
|146.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|180
|QBJayden Daniels WAS
|7
|145.3
|20.8
|145.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|181
|WRJalen Coker CAR
|11
|144.9
|13.2
|84.9
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|182
|RBCam Skattebo NYG
|8
|144.7
|18.1
|134.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|183
|TEDarnell Washington PIT
|13
|142.9
|11.0
|112.9
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|184
|RBTyjae Spears TEN
|13
|142.2
|10.9
|102.2
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|185
|WRMike Evans TB
|8
|141.3
|17.7
|81.3
|+60.0
|+50.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|186
|TEDavid Njoku CLE
|11
|139.3
|12.7
|119.3
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|187
|WRMarvin Mims DEN
|14
|139.0
|9.9
|79.0
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|188
|TEElijah Higgins ARI
|15
|137.6
|9.2
|97.6
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|189
|QBSpencer Rattler NO
|9
|137.1
|15.2
|137.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|190
|WRMatthew Golden GB
|14
|135.0
|9.6
|65.0
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|191
|WRChris Godwin TB
|9
|135.0
|15.0
|75.0
|+60.0
|+50.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|192
|QBShedeur Sanders CLE
|8
|134.4
|16.8
|124.4
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|193
|TEIsaiah Likely BAL
|11
|133.7
|12.2
|93.7
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|194
|TEJonnu Smith PIT
|17
|133.7
|7.9
|123.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|195
|TEMike Gesicki CIN
|12
|133.2
|11.1
|113.2
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|196
|WRKaVontae Turpin DAL
|15
|133.0
|8.9
|83.0
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|197
|RBDevin Singletary NYG
|17
|131.3
|7.7
|111.3
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|198
|RBAaron Jones MIN
|12
|130.7
|10.9
|120.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|199
|WRGarrett Wilson NYJ
|7
|130.5
|18.6
|90.5
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|200
|RBTy Johnson BUF
|17
|130.3
|7.7
|100.3
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|201
|TEDaniel Bellinger NYG
|12
|130.1
|10.8
|90.1
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|202
|WRDarnell Mooney ATL
|15
|128.8
|8.6
|78.8
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|203
|RBSean Tucker TB
|14
|128.4
|9.2
|98.4
|+30.0
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|204
|WRCalvin Austin PIT
|14
|128.2
|9.2
|78.2
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|205
|TELuke Musgrave GB
|13
|127.7
|9.8
|77.7
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|206
|TETerrance Ferguson LAR
|10
|127.6
|12.8
|57.6
|+70.0
|+70.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|207
|WRCalvin Ridley TEN
|7
|125.3
|17.9
|45.3
|+80.0
|+70.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|208
|WRJakobi Meyers JAX
|7
|124.5
|17.8
|74.5
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|209
|WRVan Jefferson TEN
|14
|124.0
|8.9
|64.0
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|210
|WRSterling Shepard TB
|13
|123.5
|9.5
|73.5
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|211
|WRJaylin Noel HOU
|13
|121.9
|9.4
|61.9
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|212
|RBEmanuel Wilson GB
|16
|121.0
|7.6
|101.0
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|213
|WRMalik Washington MIA
|17
|120.2
|7.1
|100.2
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|214
|RBAlvin Kamara NO
|11
|118.7
|10.8
|98.7
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|215
|WRTez Johnson TB
|15
|116.6
|7.8
|86.6
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|216
|RBChris Rodriguez WAS
|12
|116.5
|9.7
|106.5
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|217
|WRCedric Tillman CLE
|12
|116.0
|9.7
|56.0
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|218
|WRTravis Hunter JAX
|7
|115.8
|16.5
|55.8
|+60.0
|+50.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|219
|WRMalik Nabers NYG
|4
|113.6
|28.4
|53.6
|+60.0
|+50.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|220
|WRDeAndre Hopkins BAL
|17
|113.5
|6.7
|63.5
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|221
|TEDavis Allen LAR
|15
|112.8
|7.5
|92.8
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|222
|QBCarson Wentz MIN
|5
|111.8
|22.4
|91.8
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|223
|WRPat Bryant DEN
|12
|110.3
|9.2
|70.3
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|224
|RBBam Knight ARI
|10
|109.4
|10.9
|99.4
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|225
|RBBhayshul Tuten JAX
|15
|107.1
|7.1
|97.1
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|226
|WRIsaac TeSlaa DET
|14
|104.9
|7.5
|74.9
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|227
|WRTyrell Shavers BUF
|10
|103.5
|10.3
|43.5
|+60.0
|+60.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|228
|QBKyler Murray ARI
|5
|102.8
|20.6
|102.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|229
|WRDemarcus Robinson SF
|14
|102.7
|7.3
|52.7
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|230
|TETommy Tremble CAR
|15
|102.4
|6.8
|92.4
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|231
|TEAdam Trautman DEN
|11
|102.0
|9.3
|72.0
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|232
|RBNick Chubb HOU
|15
|101.8
|6.8
|91.8
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|233
|WRTyreek Hill MIA
|4
|101.5
|25.4
|51.5
|+50.0
|+40.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|234
|WRDontayvion Wicks GB
|13
|101.3
|7.8
|71.3
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|235
|RBIsiah Pacheco KC
|13
|101.3
|7.8
|91.3
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|236
|TEJackson Hawes BUF
|13
|100.2
|7.7
|80.2
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|237
|WRIsaiah Bond CLE
|14
|99.1
|7.1
|49.1
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|238
|RBDylan Sampson CLE
|15
|99.1
|6.6
|79.1
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|239
|RBEmari Demercado ARI
|11
|98.3
|8.9
|58.3
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|240
|RBMichael Carter ARI
|13
|98.0
|7.5
|98.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|241
|WRJuJu Smith-Schuster KC
|16
|96.5
|6.0
|66.5
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|242
|WRKalif Raymond DET
|12
|95.8
|8.0
|55.8
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|243
|WRXavier Smith LAR
|10
|94.8
|9.5
|44.8
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|244
|WRTre' Harris LAC
|16
|93.4
|5.8
|63.4
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|245
|RBIsaiah Davis NYJ
|13
|92.2
|7.1
|62.2
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|246
|RBJeremy McNichols WAS
|15
|91.7
|6.1
|71.7
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|247
|QBDillon Gabriel CLE
|9
|90.1
|10.0
|90.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|248
|RBSamaje Perine CIN
|13
|89.4
|6.9
|89.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|249
|WRTim Patrick JAX
|13
|89.2
|6.9
|49.2
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|250
|WRJoshua Palmer BUF
|12
|88.3
|7.4
|48.3
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|251
|QBTyrod Taylor NYJ
|6
|86.5
|14.4
|86.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|252
|TEElijah Arroyo SEA
|13
|86.4
|6.7
|46.4
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|253
|QBRussell Wilson NYG
|6
|84.8
|14.1
|64.8
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+20.0
|254
|WROlamide Zaccheaus CHI
|14
|82.8
|5.9
|72.8
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|255
|WRTory Horton SEA
|7
|82.6
|11.8
|52.6
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|256
|TEJosh Oliver MIN
|12
|82.5
|6.9
|62.5
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|257
|WRTyler Johnson NYJ
|9
|81.7
|9.1
|31.7
|+50.0
|+50.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|258
|WRJahan Dotson PHI
|14
|81.2
|5.8
|41.2
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|259
|RBRay Davis BUF
|10
|80.6
|8.1
|60.6
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|260
|QBJoe Flacco CLE
|4
|80.4
|20.1
|50.4
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+30.0
|261
|WRChristian Kirk HOU
|11
|79.9
|7.3
|49.9
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|262
|WRRashod Bateman BAL
|13
|79.9
|6.2
|49.9
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|263
|QBDavis Mills HOU
|6
|79.6
|13.3
|79.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|264
|QBJake Browning CIN
|5
|79.2
|15.8
|79.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|265
|WRJayden Reed GB
|5
|79.0
|15.8
|39.0
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|266
|TEMitchell Evans CAR
|13
|77.7
|6.0
|57.7
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|267
|RBJustice Hill BAL
|8
|76.7
|9.6
|56.7
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|268
|WRGreg Dortch ARI
|10
|75.6
|7.6
|65.6
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|269
|TETaysom Hill NO
|12
|75.3
|6.3
|75.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|270
|WRDevontez Walker BAL
|5
|74.6
|14.9
|34.6
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|271
|QBJameis Winston NYG
|3
|74.3
|24.8
|54.3
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|272
|WRKyle Williams NE
|11
|74.2
|6.8
|44.2
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|273
|WRLuke McCaffrey WAS
|7
|73.8
|10.5
|43.8
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|274
|WRGunner Olszewski NYG
|4
|72.8
|18.2
|32.8
|+40.0
|+30.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|275
|WRRashid Shaheed SEA
|9
|72.8
|8.1
|42.8
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|276
|RBOllie Gordon MIA
|16
|71.1
|4.4
|61.1
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|277
|WRDavid Sills ATL
|12
|70.1
|5.8
|40.1
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|278
|WRDyami Brown JAX
|10
|69.2
|6.9
|49.2
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|279
|RBKeaton Mitchell BAL
|12
|68.9
|5.7
|58.9
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|280
|TEJa'Tavion Sanders CAR
|11
|68.5
|6.2
|68.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|281
|RBBrian Robinson SF
|15
|68.5
|4.6
|68.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|282
|TEJeremy Ruckert NYJ
|13
|68.4
|5.3
|58.4
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|283
|WRChris Moore WAS
|8
|68.1
|8.5
|38.1
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|284
|TETanner Hudson CIN
|10
|67.3
|6.7
|57.3
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|285
|WRJaylin Lane WAS
|13
|66.2
|5.1
|36.2
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|286
|RBJaylen Wright MIA
|9
|66.2
|7.4
|56.2
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|287
|RBMalik Davis DAL
|9
|65.1
|7.2
|45.1
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|288
|WRRoman Wilson PIT
|9
|64.6
|7.2
|34.6
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|289
|WRZay Jones ARI
|6
|64.3
|10.7
|24.3
|+40.0
|+40.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|290
|QBMalik Willis GB
|4
|63.7
|15.9
|63.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|291
|WRDevaughn Vele NO
|9
|63.3
|7.0
|63.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|292
|WRJalen Tolbert DAL
|11
|61.3
|5.6
|41.3
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|293
|TECharlie Kolar BAL
|11
|61.2
|5.6
|41.2
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|294
|TENoah Gray KC
|13
|59.3
|4.6
|49.3
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|295
|WRTutu Atwell LAR
|8
|58.2
|7.3
|28.2
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|296
|WRJack Bech LV
|12
|57.9
|4.8
|37.9
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|297
|RBDevin Neal NO
|8
|57.0
|7.1
|57.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|298
|WRElijah Moore BUF
|8
|55.6
|7.0
|25.6
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|299
|TEBen Sinnott WAS
|8
|53.9
|6.7
|33.9
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|300
|WRJalen McMillan TB
|4
|53.9
|13.5
|23.9
|+30.0
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|301
|TEBrock Wright DET
|7
|53.8
|7.7
|43.8
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|302
|RBBrashard Smith KC
|12
|53.3
|4.4
|53.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|303
|WRBrycen Tremayne CAR
|8
|53.0
|6.6
|23.0
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|304
|WRBrandin Cooks NO
|4
|50.9
|12.7
|20.9
|+30.0
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|305
|RBJawhar Jordan HOU
|4
|50.2
|12.6
|30.2
|+20.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|306
|QBTyler Huntley BAL
|5
|49.6
|9.9
|49.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|307
|TEDrew Sample CIN
|11
|49.4
|4.5
|39.4
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|308
|WRIsaiah Williams NYJ
|9
|49.1
|5.5
|39.1
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|309
|WRDont'e Thornton LV
|11
|48.5
|4.4
|18.5
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|310
|TEBrevyn Spann-Ford DAL
|10
|48.5
|4.8
|28.5
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|311
|WRAshton Dulin IND
|5
|48.5
|9.7
|18.5
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|312
|QBBrady Cook NYJ
|5
|48.5
|9.7
|48.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|313
|RBAudric Estime NO
|5
|48.1
|9.6
|48.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|314
|WRJordan Whittington LAR
|12
|47.3
|3.9
|27.3
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|315
|WRDante Pettis NO
|4
|47.2
|11.8
|17.2
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|316
|TEMo Alie-Cox IND
|11
|47.2
|4.3
|37.2
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|317
|RBZavier Scott MIN
|9
|47.2
|5.2
|37.2
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|318
|TEJulian Hill MIA
|10
|46.5
|4.7
|36.5
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|319
|WRJamari Thrash CLE
|8
|45.7
|5.7
|15.7
|+30.0
|+30.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|320
|QBPhilip Rivers IND
|3
|45.7
|15.2
|45.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|321
|QBRiley Leonard IND
|5
|45.3
|9.1
|45.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|322
|WRGabe Davis BUF
|6
|44.9
|7.5
|24.9
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|323
|QBQuinn Ewers MIA
|4
|44.7
|11.2
|44.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|324
|TELuke Schoonmaker DAL
|14
|44.2
|3.2
|34.2
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|325
|WRTreylon Burks WAS
|8
|44.0
|5.5
|24.0
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|326
|WRBo Melton GB
|6
|43.2
|7.2
|23.2
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|327
|WRTheo Wease MIA
|3
|42.9
|14.3
|22.9
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|328
|TEJohn Bates WAS
|9
|42.8
|4.8
|32.8
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|329
|WRIsaiah Hodgins NYG
|6
|42.5
|7.1
|22.5
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|330
|TEIan Thomas LV
|7
|40.9
|5.8
|30.9
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|331
|RBTrey Benson ARI
|4
|40.9
|10.2
|30.9
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|332
|TETyler Conklin LAC
|6
|40.8
|6.8
|20.8
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|333
|TEHunter Long JAX
|7
|38.5
|5.5
|38.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|334
|WRMitchell Tinsley CIN
|8
|37.6
|4.7
|27.6
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|335
|WRCurtis Samuel BUF
|5
|37.6
|7.5
|17.6
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|336
|RBMiles Sanders DAL
|4
|37.2
|9.3
|27.2
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|337
|QBMitchell Trubisky BUF
|3
|37.1
|12.4
|37.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|338
|TELuke Farrell SF
|9
|37.0
|4.1
|37.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|339
|WRAdonai Mitchell NYJ
|8
|36.8
|4.6
|26.8
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|340
|WRKevin Austin NO
|5
|36.5
|7.3
|26.5
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|341
|WRCody White SEA
|3
|36.5
|12.2
|16.5
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|342
|RBKendre Miller NO
|7
|35.3
|5.0
|35.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|343
|WREfton Chism NE
|2
|35.0
|17.5
|15.0
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|344
|WRBen Skowronek PIT
|6
|34.9
|5.8
|14.9
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|345
|WRJimmy Horn CAR
|9
|34.7
|3.9
|24.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|346
|TEJohnny Mundt JAX
|11
|34.6
|3.1
|24.6
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|347
|QBJosh Johnson WAS
|3
|34.4
|11.5
|34.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|348
|WRJahdae Walker CHI
|3
|33.7
|11.2
|23.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|349
|RBJaleel McLaughlin DEN
|8
|33.4
|4.2
|33.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|350
|RBJerome Ford CLE
|11
|33.1
|3.0
|33.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|351
|RBJames Conner ARI
|3
|32.8
|10.9
|32.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|352
|TETanner Conner MIA
|7
|32.6
|4.7
|22.6
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|353
|WRSavion Williams GB
|8
|32.5
|4.1
|22.5
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|354
|WRSkyy Moore SF
|7
|32.3
|4.6
|12.3
|+20.0
|+20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|355
|RBAmeer Abdullah IND
|11
|31.4
|2.9
|31.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|356
|TEJohn FitzPatrick GB
|10
|31.2
|3.1
|31.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|357
|RBTyler Badie DEN
|13
|30.4
|2.3
|30.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|358
|RBRasheen Ali BAL
|5
|29.7
|5.9
|19.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|359
|WRMalachi Corley CLE
|8
|29.1
|3.6
|29.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|360
|TECade Stover HOU
|6
|28.9
|4.8
|28.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|361
|RBChris Brooks GB
|10
|28.7
|2.9
|28.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|362
|WRHunter Renfrow CAR
|6
|28.4
|4.7
|28.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|363
|RBJaret Patterson LAC
|6
|27.7
|4.6
|27.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|364
|TEGrant Calcaterra PHI
|8
|27.1
|3.4
|27.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|365
|TEJosh Whyle GB
|6
|27.1
|4.5
|17.1
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|366
|TEWill Dissly LAC
|8
|26.2
|3.3
|26.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|367
|QBMason Rudolph PIT
|4
|26.0
|6.5
|26.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|368
|RBRaheem Mostert LV
|9
|25.9
|2.9
|25.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|369
|WRKameron Johnson TB
|4
|25.7
|6.4
|15.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|370
|RBTank Bigsby PHI
|4
|24.4
|6.1
|14.4
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|371
|WRShedrick Jackson LV
|3
|23.9
|8.0
|13.9
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|372
|RBJaydon Blue DAL
|5
|23.4
|4.7
|23.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|373
|WRMichael Bandy DEN
|3
|23.0
|7.7
|13.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|374
|WRCasey Washington ATL
|5
|22.4
|4.5
|12.4
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|375
|RBLeQuint Allen JAX
|9
|22.3
|2.5
|22.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|376
|RBRaheim Sanders CLE
|4
|22.3
|5.6
|22.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|377
|WRMalik Heath GB
|5
|21.6
|4.3
|11.6
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|378
|RBAntonio Gibson NE
|5
|21.2
|4.2
|21.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|379
|RBDare Ogunbowale HOU
|8
|21.1
|2.6
|21.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|380
|WRNoah Brown WAS
|4
|20.8
|5.2
|10.8
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|381
|TEQuintin Morris JAX
|5
|20.5
|4.1
|20.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|382
|WRRyan Miller TB
|4
|20.4
|5.1
|10.4
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|383
|WRKonata Mumpfield LAR
|9
|20.2
|2.2
|20.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|384
|WRXavier Weaver ARI
|6
|20.2
|3.4
|10.2
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|385
|QBTrey Lance LAC
|4
|20.0
|5.0
|20.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|386
|WRArian Smith NYJ
|10
|20.0
|2.0
|10.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|387
|TENate Adkins DEN
|6
|19.8
|3.3
|19.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|388
|TEJack Stoll NO
|8
|19.6
|2.5
|19.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|389
|WRJames Proche TEN
|6
|19.5
|3.2
|9.5
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|390
|WRTyler Lockett LV
|7
|19.0
|2.7
|19.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|391
|RBTerrell Jennings NE
|5
|18.7
|3.7
|18.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|392
|QBJoe Milton DAL
|4
|18.3
|4.6
|18.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|393
|RBBraelon Allen NYJ
|4
|18.3
|4.6
|18.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|394
|RBGeorge Holani SEA
|4
|18.3
|4.6
|18.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|395
|WRDee Eskridge MIA
|5
|18.2
|3.6
|8.2
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|396
|WRAllen Lazard NYJ
|9
|18.0
|2.0
|18.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|397
|QBTanner McKee PHI
|4
|17.8
|4.4
|17.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|398
|QBAndy Dalton CAR
|3
|17.5
|5.8
|17.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|399
|WRLil'Jordan Humphrey DEN
|2
|17.5
|8.8
|7.5
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|400
|TEAnthony Firkser DET
|5
|17.3
|3.5
|17.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|401
|QBKenny Pickett LV
|6
|17.2
|2.9
|17.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|402
|QBChris Oladokun KC
|3
|17.2
|5.7
|17.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|403
|RBWill Shipley PHI
|8
|17.0
|2.1
|17.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|404
|TECharlie Woerner ATL
|6
|16.8
|2.8
|16.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|405
|WRJalen Brooks ARI
|2
|16.6
|8.3
|6.6
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|406
|TEFoster Moreau NO
|7
|16.4
|2.3
|16.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|407
|WRMason Tipton NO
|6
|15.9
|2.6
|15.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|408
|WRAdam Thielen PIT
|9
|15.9
|1.8
|15.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|409
|WRMason Kinsey TEN
|2
|15.8
|7.9
|5.8
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|410
|WRDareke Young SEA
|3
|15.8
|5.3
|5.8
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|411
|TEStone Smartt NYJ
|3
|15.7
|5.2
|15.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|412
|WRJosh Reynolds NYJ
|5
|15.6
|3.1
|15.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|413
|WRTom Kennedy DET
|1
|15.6
|15.6
|5.6
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|414
|RBTrevor Etienne CAR
|6
|15.2
|2.5
|15.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|415
|TEDavid Martin-Robinson TEN
|4
|15.0
|3.8
|15.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|416
|TEDrew Ogletree IND
|4
|14.7
|3.7
|14.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|417
|TEKylen Granson PHI
|4
|14.5
|3.6
|14.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|418
|WRNick Westbrook-Ikhine MIA
|9
|14.4
|1.6
|14.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|419
|QBMax Brosmer MIN
|6
|14.2
|2.4
|14.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|420
|WRNikko Remigio KC
|1
|13.7
|13.7
|3.7
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|421
|WRDarius Cooper PHI
|5
|13.7
|2.7
|13.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|422
|WRKeAndre Lambert-Smith LAC
|7
|13.6
|1.9
|13.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|423
|WRDevin Duvernay CHI
|3
|13.6
|4.5
|3.6
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|424
|WRJacoby Jones WAS
|1
|13.0
|13.0
|3.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|425
|WRJonathan Mingo DAL
|5
|13.0
|2.6
|3.0
|+10.0
|+10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|426
|TEJosiah Deguara ARI
|4
|12.6
|3.1
|12.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|427
|WRTylan Wallace BAL
|6
|12.5
|2.1
|12.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|428
|RBAustin Ekeler WAS
|2
|12.1
|6.0
|12.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|429
|RBDJ Giddens IND
|4
|12.1
|3.0
|12.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|430
|QBCooper Rush BAL
|3
|11.7
|3.9
|11.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|431
|RBNajee Harris LAC
|3
|11.6
|3.9
|11.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|432
|RBAJ Dillon PHI
|5
|11.6
|2.3
|11.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|433
|TEAlbert Okwuegbunam LV
|1
|11.1
|11.1
|11.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|434
|WRGage Larvadain CLE
|6
|10.9
|1.8
|10.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|435
|RBPhil Mafah DAL
|1
|10.9
|10.9
|10.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|436
|WRJohn Metchie NYJ
|3
|10.8
|3.6
|10.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|437
|WRScotty Miller PIT
|5
|10.7
|2.1
|10.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|438
|RBBrittain Brown CHI
|1
|10.7
|10.7
|10.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|439
|RBCorey Kiner ARI
|4
|10.3
|2.6
|10.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|440
|RBBritish Brooks HOU
|3
|10.3
|3.4
|10.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|441
|RBHassan Haskins LAC
|5
|10.0
|2.0
|10.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|442
|TEKeleki Latu BUF
|2
|9.5
|4.8
|9.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|443
|WRRonnie Bell NO
|1
|9.3
|9.3
|9.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|444
|RBKaleb Johnson PIT
|10
|9.3
|0.9
|9.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|445
|RBCam Akers MIN
|1
|9.2
|9.2
|9.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|446
|TEEric Saubert SEA
|4
|9.1
|2.3
|9.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|447
|TEDurham Smythe CHI
|4
|8.5
|2.1
|8.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|448
|TEDevin Culp TB
|1
|8.1
|8.1
|8.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|449
|WRRobbie Chosen WAS
|3
|7.8
|2.6
|7.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|450
|WRDylan Drummond ATL
|3
|7.7
|2.6
|7.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|451
|RBZamir White LV
|5
|7.6
|1.5
|7.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|452
|TEBen Sims MIN
|3
|7.5
|2.5
|7.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|453
|RBNathan Carter ATL
|2
|7.5
|3.8
|7.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|454
|RBTy Chandler MIN
|2
|7.3
|3.6
|7.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|455
|TEJames Mitchell CAR
|2
|7.3
|3.6
|7.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|456
|RBKhalil Herbert NYJ
|3
|7.1
|2.4
|7.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|457
|WRCedrick Wilson MIA
|6
|6.9
|1.1
|6.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|458
|RBEvan Hull NO
|6
|6.9
|1.1
|6.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|459
|WRBraxton Berrios HOU
|2
|6.7
|3.4
|6.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|460
|TEShane Zylstra DET
|1
|6.5
|6.5
|6.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|461
|TETip Reiman ARI
|3
|6.3
|2.1
|6.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|462
|WRAustin Trammell JAX
|5
|6.1
|1.2
|6.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|463
|RBRonnie Rivers LAR
|2
|6.1
|3.0
|6.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|464
|WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling PIT
|4
|6.0
|1.5
|6.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|465
|WRJalin Hyatt NYG
|5
|6.0
|1.2
|6.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|466
|RBJulius Chestnut TEN
|7
|6.0
|0.9
|6.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|467
|RBTahj Brooks CIN
|6
|5.9
|1.0
|5.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|468
|RBKene Nwangwu NYJ
|2
|5.9
|3.0
|5.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|469
|WRXavier Restrepo TEN
|2
|5.6
|2.8
|5.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|470
|TEBrenden Bates CLE
|1
|5.3
|5.3
|5.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|471
|WRTahj Washington MIA
|2
|5.2
|2.6
|5.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|472
|QBClayton Tune GB
|2
|5.0
|2.5
|5.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|473
|TETucker Fisk LAC
|4
|4.9
|1.2
|4.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|474
|TEColson Yankoff WAS
|3
|4.8
|1.6
|4.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|475
|QBAidan O'Connell LV
|1
|4.8
|4.8
|4.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|476
|WRDeven Thompkins ATL
|2
|4.7
|2.4
|4.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|477
|WRKhaDarel Hodge ATL
|3
|4.6
|1.5
|4.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|478
|WRJustin Watson HOU
|2
|4.5
|2.2
|4.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|479
|TELucas Krull DEN
|2
|4.5
|2.2
|4.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|480
|TEBen Yurosek MIN
|2
|4.4
|2.2
|4.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|481
|RBTyler Goodson IND
|5
|4.2
|0.8
|4.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|482
|RBDylan Laube LV
|3
|4.2
|1.4
|4.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|483
|TESal Cannella CLE
|2
|4.1
|2.0
|4.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|484
|WRTai Felton MIN
|3
|4.0
|1.3
|4.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|485
|TEMoliki Matavao NO
|1
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|486
|QBShane Buechele KC
|1
|3.9
|3.9
|3.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|487
|TEHarrison Bryant HOU
|4
|3.7
|0.9
|3.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|488
|TERoss Dwelley DET
|3
|3.7
|1.2
|3.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|489
|TECam Grandy CIN
|2
|3.7
|1.9
|3.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|490
|WRJordan Watkins SF
|2
|3.6
|1.8
|3.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|491
|WRBeaux Collins NYG
|3
|3.5
|1.2
|3.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|492
|TEBlake Whiteheart CLE
|6
|3.4
|0.6
|3.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|493
|TEFeleipe Franks ATL
|2
|3.4
|1.7
|3.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|494
|WRTay Martin WAS
|2
|3.3
|1.6
|3.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|495
|RBVelus Jones SEA
|1
|3.2
|3.2
|3.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|496
|RBClyde Edwards-Helaire KC
|2
|3.2
|1.6
|3.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|497
|TEWill Mallory IND
|1
|3.1
|3.1
|3.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|498
|TEPharaoh Brown ARI
|1
|3.1
|3.1
|3.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|499
|WRBritain Covey PHI
|1
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|500
|WRJake Bobo SEA
|2
|3.0
|1.5
|3.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|501
|WRJared Wayne HOU
|1
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|502
|QBBrandon Allen TEN
|1
|2.9
|2.9
|2.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|503
|QBTeddy Bridgewater TB
|3
|2.9
|1.0
|2.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|504
|TEPayne Durham TB
|4
|2.6
|0.7
|2.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|505
|QBTyson Bagent CHI
|2
|2.6
|1.3
|2.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|506
|WRDerius Davis LAC
|3
|2.5
|0.8
|2.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|507
|WRJakobie Keeney-James GB
|1
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|508
|WRDavid Moore CAR
|1
|2.2
|2.2
|2.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|509
|WRAlex Bachman LV
|3
|2.2
|0.7
|2.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|510
|TEChris Manhertz NYG
|2
|2.2
|1.1
|2.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|511
|QBJoshua Dobbs NE
|4
|2.1
|0.5
|2.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|512
|RBJacardia Wright SEA
|1
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|513
|WRKe'Shawn Williams CIN
|2
|2.0
|1.0
|2.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|514
|WRTim Jones JAX
|1
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|515
|TEJared Wiley KC
|1
|1.9
|1.9
|1.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|516
|TEJelani Woods NYJ
|2
|1.9
|0.9
|1.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|517
|RBTrayveon Williams CLE
|1
|1.9
|1.9
|1.9
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|518
|TEZaire Mitchell-Paden NO
|2
|1.8
|0.9
|1.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|519
|WRAndre Baccellia ARI
|2
|1.8
|0.9
|1.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|520
|TECarter Runyon LV
|1
|1.8
|1.8
|1.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|521
|TEDrake Dabney GB
|1
|1.8
|1.8
|1.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|522
|RBRoschon Johnson CHI
|2
|1.7
|0.8
|1.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|523
|RBKalel Mullings TEN
|3
|1.7
|0.6
|1.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|524
|QBGardner Minshew KC
|3
|1.7
|0.6
|1.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|525
|QBAnthony Richardson IND
|1
|1.7
|1.7
|1.7
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|526
|WRAnthony Gould IND
|2
|1.6
|0.8
|1.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|527
|WRXavier Gipson PHI
|2
|1.6
|0.8
|1.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|528
|TERobert Tonyan KC
|1
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|529
|WRQuentin Skinner NYJ
|1
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|530
|WRJalen Royals KC
|1
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|531
|QBZach Wilson MIA
|3
|1.4
|0.5
|1.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|532
|WRBryce Oliver TEN
|1
|1.3
|1.3
|1.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|533
|RBJacob Saylors DET
|1
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|534
|RBJosh Williams TB
|1
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|535
|RBDameon Pierce HOU
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|536
|WRRay-Ray McCloud ATL
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|537
|RBAmar Johnson LAC
|1
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|538
|WRSamori Toure NO
|1
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|539
|RBOwen Wright TB
|1
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|540
|RBMyles Gaskin SEA
|1
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|541
|RBSione Vaki DET
|1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|542
|RBCraig Reynolds DET
|1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|543
|QBJalen Milroe SEA
|3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.4
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|544
|RBKendall Milton CIN
|1
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|545
|QBDrew Lock SEA
|3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|546
|WRMalik Cunningham DET
|1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|547
|RBD'Ernest Johnson NE
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|548
|RBDeeJay Dallas JAX
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|549
|RBUlysses Bentley IND
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|550
|WRTrent Sherfield DEN
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|551
|RBElijah Mitchell KC
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|552
|WRColeman Owen IND
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|553
|WRJason Brownlee KC
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|554
|TEGiovanni Ricci DET
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|555
|WRSteven Sims ARI
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|556
|WRMecole Hardman BUF
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|557
|WRCharlie Jones CIN
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|558
|WRMalik Turner SF
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|559
|TEBrayden Willis SF
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|560
|TENick Kallerup SEA
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|561
|QBNick Mullens JAX
|4
|-0.0
|-0.0
|-0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|562
|QBKedon Slovis ARI
|2
|-0.1
|-0.0
|-0.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|563
|QBJarrett Stidham DEN
|1
|-0.1
|-0.1
|-0.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|564
|QBAdrian Martinez SF
|1
|-0.1
|-0.1
|-0.1
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|565
|RBTravis Homer CHI
|1
|-0.2
|-0.2
|-0.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|566
|RBNyheim Hines LAC
|1
|-0.2
|-0.2
|-0.2
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|567
|QBKyle Allen DET
|2
|-0.3
|-0.1
|-0.3
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|568
|QBJimmy Garoppolo LAR
|3
|-1.0
|-0.3
|-1.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
|+0.0
Methodology & what's not included
Scoring basics computed directly from RotoWire's 2025 season totals (passing, rushing, receiving), plus Pro Football Reference game/season logs for passing yardage games and first downs:
- ✓ 6pt / all TDs (pass, rush, rec)
- ✓ .04 pt/passing yard, .1 pt/rushing or receiving yard
- ✓ .5 pt PPR (1.0 pt PPR for TEs, reflecting the +1 extra per reception bonus)
- ✓ .5 pt per rushing/receiving first down (1.5 pt for TEs, reflecting the +1 extra per first down bonus)
- ✓ +10 pt bonus for every 40+ yard rush and every 20+ yard catch ("Explosive" column)
- ✓ +10 pt bonus for every 100+ yard rushing/receiving game, stacking with a further +10 for every 200+ yard game in either category ("Big Game" column)
- ✓ +10 pt bonus for every 300+ yard passing game, stacking with a further +10 for every 400+ yard game ("Pass Yds" column, QBs only)
First Down source: Pro Football Reference/StatHead:
Bonus = Explosive + Big Game + Pass Yds combined. "Base" already includes the first-down scoring.
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.
Scoring Bonus Winners
I want to highlight some notable players who most benefited from the big play and first down bonuses in this format.
|Player
|Bonus Points
|% of Total
|Emeka Egbuka
|230
|56.2
|Jameson Williams
|270
|56.1
|Terrance Ferguson
|70
|54.9
|Parker Washington
|170
|53.9
|Alec Pierce
|170
|51.3
|Nico Collins
|210
|49.4
|DK Metcalf
|150
|49.1
|Zay Flowers
|220
|48.7
|A.J. Brown
|150
|49.1
|Courtland Sutton
|170
|47.0
A big takeaway for me is that no running backs cracked this list. Looking at the overall leaderboard, it's clear that elite running backs are still must-haves in this format. But bonuses are much harder for them to get, particularly the Video Game bonuses. A 40-yard rush is far more rare than a 20-yard reception. Good running backs can help their bottom line with first downs but those 10-point splashes from chunk plays are going to be more volatile. The leader in 40-plus yard rushes last year was Jahmyr Gibbs ... with six.
There were 78 rushes of 40-plus yards last season. There were 1,525 20-plus yard receptions.
With how much more available those bonus points are to the pass-catchers, it's reasonable to take a tact in your drafts that centers on 1-2 elite pass catchers in the early going before taking care of QB/RB/TE, and then circling back and taking shots on big-play receivers.
Here are some players worth targeting in SFB16 because of their Video Game potential.
Players to Target in SFB16
Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
This feels like the format to target the ever-polarizing Williams. For years, fans and faders have argued over where it's optimal to draft someone like him. "Oh, you can only draft him in best ball. But also not best ball if it's PPR." Well, if this isn't the best format to roster Williams, I don't know what is.
He would have had the fourth-most bonus points of any receiver, trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua and George Pickens. There's reason to believe not only that Williams can sustain that production but also that he could bank his best season to date.
Williams' role has only grown since being drafted in the first round in 2022. Yes, it helped that Sam LaPorta missed a chunk of the season, but it's not like the Lions spammed Williams with targets that artificially boosted his production.
23 of Williams' career-high 65 catches went for at least 20 yards. Five of them went for 40-plus. He had four 100-yard games. All on 100 targets. That's just a nine-target jump from 2024. Williams may not be the type of player who draws even 120 targets in a full season, but he doesn't have to be. The Lions have figured out the best way to maximize his skills. And those skills play extremely well in this format.
Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Maybe I'm just seeing the wrong things on my Twitter timeline, but the Washington haters seem to think he's a short-area slot guy with an uninteresting skill set who will be overtaken by Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.
The metrics from last year paint a different picture. Washington ran 55 percent of his routes from the boundary and had an aDOT of 12.4 yards. He had a pair of 100-yard games, 17 of his 58 catches went for 20-plus yards, and 37 of his catches went for first downs. He packs a lot of punch in this scoring format.
He went in the 10th round in my league, and I'm jealous of that value. For what it's worth, I did draft Brian Thomas with the hope that he can recapture that rookie form that flashed a ceiling higher than Washington's. Wouldn't have minded having Washington too in hindsight.
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seattle Seahawks
I was looking at some deep passing stats and was fairly stunned to find that, by the numbers, Sam Darnold has been the best deep passer in football the last two years. Does it help that he's had Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Well, does the Pope wear a funny hat? But still.
|name
|attempts
|completions
|comp_pct
|yards
|tds
|ints
|TD:INT
|cpoe
|ypa
|S.Darnold
|121
|56
|46.3
|2055
|15
|3
|5
|10.54
|16.98
|B.Purdy
|123
|56
|45.5
|1989
|12
|5
|2.4
|9.64
|16.17
|D.Prescott
|154
|67
|43.5
|2291
|13
|5
|2.6
|8.99
|14.88
|D.Maye
|117
|45
|38.5
|1463
|15
|6
|2.5
|4.63
|12.5
|G.Smith
|137
|56
|40.9
|1850
|11
|8
|1.375
|4.53
|13.5
|J.Love
|206
|78
|37.9
|2786
|12
|12
|1
|4.37
|13.52
You can assume Darnold can't possibly run that hot again, especially with no KOC or Kubiak helping set him up in a good spot, but new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's entire MO should be just keeping things like they were last year for the most part. Darnold can still be above-average as a downfield passer even with some regression.
One change that would make sense is getting Shaheed more involved. Shaheed had a muted sample in the Seattle passing game last year after arriving at the trade deadline. A full offseason should help him unlock more.
Shaheed had 12 catches of 20-plus yards back in 2023 with Derek Carr for crying out loud. He can be a deep weapon for Seattle. Smith-Njigba's presence will eat up so much of the defensive attention that there will be weeks where Shaheed cashes in.
Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Obviously, Addison is fighting for target share after whatever Justin Jefferson doesn't absorb. The Jauan Jennings addition means another viable target will be getting routes in this offense. Even still, Jennings and Addison have wildly different functions.
Addison is where the big plays (non-Jefferson edition) come from in this offense. His aDOT of 14.0 sets him up for success in this format. Even in a down year last year, 11 of his 42 catches went for 20-plus yards and he still churned out a pair of 100-yard games.
The market is expecting a significant leap forward for this offense as it upgrades from J.J. McCarthy (and Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer) to Kyler Murray. While Murray might not be a top-10 quarterback, he's significantly better than what Minnesota trotted out there last year.
There's a hole you can poke in my argument when it comes to Murray and his fit with Addison specifically. Murray has been the anti-Darnold lately, completing just 28 of 91 deep (20-plus AY) attempts since 2023 and mustering a 5:9 TD:INT in that sample.
The counter is that ... well, did Arizona really set him up for success? While Darnold had two of the best receivers in the league the last two years, Murray has not had much help as far as deep threats go.
This is a bet on Addison's track record and an improved offensive environment. Addison's skill set is such that he could be one of the better bang-for-your-buck picks in this format.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
Tight ends get a little more juice in this format in the form of 1.5 points per catch and 1.5 points per first down. Even if we have a lower catch projection for Ferguson, he can catch up to some volume-reliant receivers with that scoring detail.
The big thing about Ferguson is his athleticism and big-play ability. Despite being a tight end, the Rams sent him 17.7 yards downfield for his targets on average last year. Seven of his 11 catches went at least 20 yards.
I know, I know, small samples and all. But his role is backed up by his downfield chops so on a per-catch basis, he's going to do a lot of damage. The Rams are expected to be one of the highest scoring offenses in the league, and Ferguson presents a way of getting exposure to it.
If nothing else, he's my bet for being the most productive Rams TE in fantasy, especially in a format like this.
My Draft Board
Here's the Pitfall Division draft board. I'm team 12 on the end. Needless to say, I wish I'd studied a little bit more before draft time. Do as I say, not as I do.
Hopefully this article will help give you a nudge in the right direction when it comes to leveraging this format and finding the big-play receivers who will cash in on the bonuses.
.
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