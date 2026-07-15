Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target

John McKechnie analyzes players with big-play potential who could pay off in this year's Scott Fish Bowl League. Target players with video game potential like Jameson Williams.
July 15, 2026
Scott Fish Bowl 16: Players with Video Game Potential to Target
July 15, 2026
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It's that time of the year, folks. Scott Fish Bowl 16 is in full swing across the country and the globe. I was fortunate to take part in the Atlanta live draft over the weekend, marking my fifth SFB live draft. 

We'll take a deep dive into the format and my pod's results so far in hopes of giving any SFB participants out there some good strategy tips for their slow or live drafts. There are 17 more live drafts firing off over the next month.

If you're unfamiliar with the Scott Fish Bowl, it's a large field fantasy contest comprised of hundreds of leagues and thousands of teams. Each year there are new scoring wrinkles added to the game to make it unlike any league you're likely to play in otherwise. 

RotoWire colleague Steve Bulanda recently wrote an SFB16 draft strategy article, complete with a cheat sheet customized for SBF16 scoring. 

First, we'll look at the basics for this year's Fish Bowl leagues and then will consider players with Video Game potential to target. 

Stay on top of these values as draft season heats up with updated fantasy news and RotoWire's NFL depth charts.

Scott Fish Bowl 16 League Rules

  • 5,004 Teams
  • 417 leagues (divisions) of 12 teams
  • Start 10 players
  • Bench: 10 players
  • No Trading Allowed
  • Waivers: $100 Blind Bidding

Scott Fish Bowl 16 Scoring

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2025 Results x 2026 Scoring

A pal of mine at the live event in Atlanta had an interesting approach to his draft that I felt was worth passing along. His idea was to take last year's results and put them through this year's scoring to see how things would have shaken out. Here's what that leaderboard would look like:

SFB16 Big Board — 2025 Reconstructed Scoring

SFB16 Big Board

2025 season stats reconstructed under SFB16 scoring settings — full TD/yardage/PPR/first-down scoring plus explosive-play, 100+/200+ game, and 300+/400+ passing bonuses. QB / RB / WR / TE only, sorted by total points.

568 players 2025 season totals
# Player G Total PPG Base Bonus Explosive Big Game Pass Yds
1 WRPuka Nacua LAR 16 705.0 44.1 355.0 +350.0 +280.0 +70.0 +0.0
2 WRJaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 17 702.9 41.4 342.9 +360.0 +270.0 +90.0 +0.0
3 TETrey McBride ARI 17 623.4 36.7 473.4 +150.0 +120.0 +30.0 +0.0
4 RBBijan Robinson ATL 17 573.8 33.8 383.8 +190.0 +120.0 +70.0 +0.0
5 WRGeorge Pickens DAL 17 549.9 32.4 279.9 +270.0 +220.0 +50.0 +0.0
6 RBJahmyr Gibbs DET 17 549.4 32.3 369.4 +180.0 +130.0 +50.0 +0.0
7 RBChristian McCaffrey SF 17 545.1 32.1 425.1 +120.0 +80.0 +40.0 +0.0
8 WRAmon-Ra St. Brown DET 17 540.5 31.8 300.5 +240.0 +190.0 +50.0 +0.0
9 RBJonathan Taylor IND 17 518.8 30.5 388.8 +130.0 +70.0 +60.0 +0.0
10 QBMatthew Stafford LAR 17 514.4 30.3 464.4 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0 +50.0
11 QBJosh Allen BUF 16 511.6 32.0 461.6 +50.0 +20.0 +0.0 +30.0
12 RBJames Cook BUF 17 511.2 30.1 331.2 +180.0 +80.0 +100.0 +0.0
13 WRJa'Marr Chase CIN 16 509.6 31.9 289.6 +220.0 +150.0 +70.0 +0.0
14 WRJameson Williams DET 16 480.9 30.1 210.9 +270.0 +230.0 +40.0 +0.0
15 TEKyle Pitts ATL 17 461.3 27.1 331.3 +130.0 +120.0 +10.0 +0.0
16 QBDrake Maye NE 17 460.5 27.1 450.5 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
17 QBDak Prescott DAL 17 459.3 27.0 399.3 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0 +60.0
18 RBDerrick Henry BAL 17 457.5 26.9 317.5 +140.0 +50.0 +90.0 +0.0
19 QBTrevor Lawrence JAX 17 454.2 26.7 444.2 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
20 QBJared Goff DET 17 453.6 26.7 393.6 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0 +60.0
21 WRZay Flowers BAL 17 451.8 26.6 231.8 +220.0 +190.0 +30.0 +0.0
22 RBDe'Von Achane MIA 16 448.8 28.1 328.8 +120.0 +80.0 +40.0 +0.0
23 QBJustin Herbert LAC 16 443.9 27.7 383.9 +60.0 +10.0 +0.0 +50.0
24 QBBo Nix DEN 17 425.3 25.0 385.3 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0 +40.0
25 WRNico Collins HOU 15 424.7 28.3 214.7 +210.0 +180.0 +30.0 +0.0
26 QBCaleb Williams CHI 17 419.7 24.7 399.7 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0 +10.0
27 WRStefon Diggs NE 17 413.3 24.3 193.3 +220.0 +170.0 +50.0 +0.0
28 WREmeka Egbuka TB 17 409.2 24.1 179.2 +230.0 +200.0 +30.0 +0.0
29 WRCeeDee Lamb DAL 13 404.9 31.1 184.9 +220.0 +160.0 +60.0 +0.0
30 QBJalen Hurts PHI 16 397.6 24.9 387.6 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
31 WRCourtland Sutton DEN 17 396.7 23.3 206.7 +190.0 +170.0 +20.0 +0.0
32 WRTetairoa McMillan CAR 17 395.9 23.3 205.9 +190.0 +170.0 +20.0 +0.0
33 WRA.J. Brown PHI 15 394.3 26.3 204.3 +190.0 +140.0 +50.0 +0.0
34 TETyler Warren IND 17 394.0 23.2 294.0 +100.0 +100.0 +0.0 +0.0
35 TEJuwan Johnson NO 17 393.9 23.2 283.9 +110.0 +110.0 +0.0 +0.0
36 TEHunter Henry NE 17 391.8 23.1 271.8 +120.0 +110.0 +10.0 +0.0
37 TETravis Kelce KC 17 388.2 22.8 298.2 +90.0 +90.0 +0.0 +0.0
38 WRChris Olave NO 16 386.5 24.2 246.5 +140.0 +110.0 +30.0 +0.0
39 QBBaker Mayfield TB 17 381.4 22.4 361.4 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
40 QBPatrick Mahomes KC 14 380.7 27.2 360.7 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
41 WRMichael Wilson ARI 17 377.1 22.2 207.1 +170.0 +140.0 +30.0 +0.0
42 WRDrake London ATL 12 370.9 30.9 190.9 +180.0 +130.0 +50.0 +0.0
43 WRAlec Pierce IND 15 370.3 24.7 180.3 +190.0 +170.0 +20.0 +0.0
44 WRDavante Adams LAR 14 368.4 26.3 218.4 +150.0 +140.0 +10.0 +0.0
45 TEHarold Fannin CLE 16 365.4 22.8 275.4 +90.0 +80.0 +10.0 +0.0
46 WRWan'Dale Robinson NYG 16 361.4 22.6 191.4 +170.0 +140.0 +30.0 +0.0
47 TEBrock Bowers LV 12 360.2 30.0 260.2 +100.0 +80.0 +20.0 +0.0
48 TEColston Loveland CHI 16 358.1 22.4 248.1 +110.0 +100.0 +10.0 +0.0
49 QBJacoby Brissett ARI 13 353.4 27.2 303.4 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0 +50.0
50 WRParker Washington JAX 15 352.2 23.5 162.2 +190.0 +170.0 +20.0 +0.0
51 WRTee Higgins CIN 15 350.6 23.4 200.6 +150.0 +140.0 +10.0 +0.0
52 TEGeorge Kittle SF 11 347.0 31.6 247.0 +100.0 +90.0 +10.0 +0.0
53 QBSam Darnold SEA 17 346.4 20.4 326.4 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
54 WRDK Metcalf PIT 15 346.2 23.1 176.2 +170.0 +150.0 +20.0 +0.0
55 WRDeVonta Smith PHI 17 345.3 20.3 185.3 +160.0 +140.0 +20.0 +0.0
56 TEDallas Goedert PHI 15 344.6 23.0 264.6 +80.0 +70.0 +10.0 +0.0
57 RBTravis Etienne JAX 17 336.9 19.8 266.9 +70.0 +50.0 +20.0 +0.0
58 WRJaylen Waddle MIA 16 336.1 21.0 186.1 +150.0 +140.0 +10.0 +0.0
59 TEDalton Kincaid BUF 12 336.1 28.0 186.1 +150.0 +130.0 +20.0 +0.0
60 WRJustin Jefferson MIN 17 333.0 19.6 183.0 +150.0 +120.0 +30.0 +0.0
61 RBChase Brown CIN 17 331.1 19.5 281.1 +50.0 +20.0 +30.0 +0.0
62 QBBryce Young CAR 16 330.0 20.6 300.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0 +30.0
63 TEDalton Schultz HOU 17 327.2 19.2 277.2 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
64 RBSaquon Barkley PHI 16 322.3 20.1 242.3 +80.0 +50.0 +30.0 +0.0
65 RBKyren Williams LAR 17 322.3 19.0 292.3 +30.0 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0
66 RBRico Dowdle CAR 17 321.3 18.9 231.3 +90.0 +50.0 +40.0 +0.0
67 RBBreece Hall NYJ 16 320.7 20.0 230.7 +90.0 +50.0 +40.0 +0.0
68 QBJordan Love GB 15 320.1 21.3 300.1 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
69 TEOronde Gadsden LAC 15 319.9 21.3 199.9 +120.0 +110.0 +10.0 +0.0
70 RBAshton Jeanty LV 17 318.1 18.7 248.1 +70.0 +50.0 +20.0 +0.0
71 QBDaniel Jones IND 13 313.9 24.1 293.9 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
72 RBD'Andre Swift CHI 16 312.1 19.5 252.1 +60.0 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0
73 QBJaxson Dart NYG 14 302.6 21.6 302.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
74 WRQuentin Johnston LAC 13 301.2 23.2 161.2 +140.0 +130.0 +10.0 +0.0
75 RBJosh Jacobs GB 15 300.6 20.0 250.6 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
76 TEJake Ferguson DAL 17 296.1 17.4 276.1 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
77 RBJavonte Williams DAL 16 292.8 18.3 262.8 +30.0 +10.0 +20.0 +0.0
78 WRRome Odunze CHI 12 292.6 24.4 142.6 +150.0 +130.0 +20.0 +0.0
79 QBAaron Rodgers PIT 16 290.6 18.2 290.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
80 RBJaylen Warren PIT 16 289.6 18.1 229.6 +60.0 +40.0 +20.0 +0.0
81 WRDJ Moore CHI 17 287.7 16.9 167.7 +120.0 +120.0 +0.0 +0.0
82 QBLamar Jackson BAL 13 286.9 22.1 286.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
83 RBKenneth Walker SEA 17 285.4 16.8 205.4 +80.0 +60.0 +20.0 +0.0
84 QBC.J. Stroud HOU 14 281.5 20.1 271.5 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
85 WRRomeo Doubs GB 16 276.4 17.3 156.4 +120.0 +120.0 +0.0 +0.0
86 RBTreVeyon Henderson NE 17 273.2 16.1 213.2 +60.0 +40.0 +20.0 +0.0
87 TEBrenton Strange JAX 12 273.0 22.8 183.0 +90.0 +90.0 +0.0 +0.0
88 WRDeebo Samuel WAS 16 270.2 16.9 170.2 +100.0 +100.0 +0.0 +0.0
89 WRJordan Addison MIN 14 268.1 19.1 128.1 +140.0 +120.0 +20.0 +0.0
90 TETheo Johnson NYG 15 267.8 17.9 187.8 +80.0 +80.0 +0.0 +0.0
91 QBBrock Purdy SF 9 267.4 29.7 247.4 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
92 WRLadd McConkey LAC 16 265.4 16.6 165.4 +100.0 +80.0 +20.0 +0.0
93 QBGeno Smith LV 15 262.4 17.5 252.4 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
94 TECade Otton TB 15 259.2 17.3 189.2 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
95 TEAJ Barner SEA 16 255.8 16.0 225.8 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
96 RBKenneth Gainwell PIT 17 255.3 15.0 215.3 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
97 RBRhamondre Stevenson NE 14 254.8 18.2 184.8 +70.0 +60.0 +10.0 +0.0
98 RBTony Pollard TEN 17 254.8 15.0 204.8 +50.0 +20.0 +30.0 +0.0
99 WRJauan Jennings SF 15 253.8 16.9 163.8 +90.0 +90.0 +0.0 +0.0
100 QBCam Ward TEN 17 252.2 14.8 252.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
101 WRLuther Burden CHI 15 249.4 16.6 119.4 +130.0 +110.0 +20.0 +0.0
102 WRTre Tucker LV 17 249.2 14.7 149.2 +100.0 +90.0 +10.0 +0.0
103 WRChristian Watson GB 10 248.9 24.9 128.9 +120.0 +110.0 +10.0 +0.0
104 RBRJ Harvey DEN 17 248.1 14.6 208.1 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
105 TEChig Okonkwo TEN 17 248.0 14.6 188.0 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
106 WRTroy Franklin DEN 17 247.6 14.6 157.6 +90.0 +90.0 +0.0 +0.0
107 TEZach Ertz WAS 13 246.9 19.0 186.9 +60.0 +50.0 +10.0 +0.0
108 TETucker Kraft GB 8 246.2 30.8 166.2 +80.0 +60.0 +20.0 +0.0
109 WRMichael Pittman IND 17 243.9 14.3 183.9 +60.0 +50.0 +10.0 +0.0
110 WRBrian Thomas JAX 14 242.3 17.3 132.3 +110.0 +110.0 +0.0 +0.0
111 QBTua Tagovailoa MIA 14 240.7 17.2 230.7 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
112 WRKeenan Allen LAC 17 236.7 13.9 166.7 +70.0 +60.0 +10.0 +0.0
113 WRRashee Rice KC 8 236.6 29.6 136.6 +100.0 +90.0 +10.0 +0.0
114 WRKhalil Shakir BUF 16 236.4 14.8 146.4 +90.0 +80.0 +10.0 +0.0
115 TEPat Freiermuth PIT 15 235.6 15.7 165.6 +70.0 +60.0 +10.0 +0.0
116 WRKayshon Boutte NE 14 231.1 16.5 121.1 +110.0 +100.0 +10.0 +0.0
117 TEColby Parkinson LAR 14 229.3 16.4 189.3 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
118 TEMark Andrews BAL 17 221.5 13.0 201.5 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
119 TESam LaPorta DET 9 221.4 24.6 161.4 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
120 RBTyrone Tracy NYG 15 221.3 14.8 171.3 +50.0 +40.0 +10.0 +0.0
121 QBTyler Shough NO 11 217.5 19.8 197.5 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
122 RBZach Charbonnet SEA 16 213.4 13.3 193.4 +20.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0
123 RBDavid Montgomery DET 17 212.9 12.5 182.9 +30.0 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0
124 WRMarvin Harrison ARI 12 210.3 17.5 120.3 +90.0 +90.0 +0.0 +0.0
125 RBJacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 17 210.3 12.4 160.3 +50.0 +30.0 +20.0 +0.0
126 RBQuinshon Judkins CLE 14 209.8 15.0 179.8 +30.0 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0
127 QBMac Jones SF 11 205.5 18.7 175.5 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0 +30.0
128 RBBucky Irving TB 10 204.5 20.4 144.5 +60.0 +50.0 +10.0 +0.0
129 TEDawson Knox BUF 16 204.2 12.8 154.2 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
130 TET.J. Hockenson MIN 15 201.3 13.4 171.3 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
131 QBJoe Burrow CIN 8 201.0 25.1 181.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
132 WRHollywood Brown KC 16 197.7 12.4 127.7 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
133 TEEvan Engram DEN 16 196.3 12.3 156.3 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
134 WRJalen Nailor MIN 17 195.7 11.5 95.7 +100.0 +90.0 +10.0 +0.0
135 WRRicky Pearsall SF 9 194.6 21.6 84.6 +110.0 +90.0 +20.0 +0.0
136 WRMack Hollins NE 14 194.4 13.9 104.4 +90.0 +80.0 +10.0 +0.0
137 RBKyle Monangai CHI 16 193.7 12.1 153.7 +40.0 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0
138 WRXavier Worthy KC 14 191.9 13.7 101.9 +90.0 +90.0 +0.0 +0.0
139 WRElic Ayomanor TEN 16 191.0 11.9 111.0 +80.0 +80.0 +0.0 +0.0
140 WRTyquan Thornton KC 11 188.8 17.2 78.8 +110.0 +110.0 +0.0 +0.0
141 WRCooper Kupp SEA 16 187.8 11.7 107.8 +80.0 +80.0 +0.0 +0.0
142 RBKareem Hunt KC 17 185.9 10.9 165.9 +20.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0
143 RBWoody Marks HOU 16 182.6 11.4 152.6 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
144 WRTerry McLaurin WAS 10 181.7 18.2 111.7 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
145 QBMarcus Mariota WAS 10 179.5 17.9 169.5 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
146 WRRyan Flournoy DAL 13 179.5 13.8 109.5 +70.0 +50.0 +20.0 +0.0
147 QBJ.J. McCarthy MIN 10 179.4 17.9 179.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
148 TEDarren Waller MIA 8 179.2 22.4 129.2 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
149 QBJustin Fields NYJ 9 177.7 19.7 167.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
150 RBKimani Vidal LAC 12 175.9 14.7 125.9 +50.0 +20.0 +30.0 +0.0
151 WRJerry Jeudy CLE 17 173.2 10.2 113.2 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
152 WRJayden Higgins HOU 17 173.0 10.2 123.0 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
153 WRDeMario Douglas NE 15 169.8 11.3 89.8 +80.0 +70.0 +10.0 +0.0
154 TETyler Higbee LAR 9 169.1 18.8 109.1 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
155 TEGreg Dulcich MIA 9 168.8 18.8 98.8 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
156 WRJosh Downs IND 16 167.4 10.5 127.4 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
157 TECole Kmet CHI 16 167.2 10.4 117.2 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
158 RBOmarion Hampton LAC 9 165.2 18.4 135.2 +30.0 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0
159 RBChuba Hubbard CAR 15 163.9 10.9 133.9 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
160 TEMason Taylor NYJ 13 163.4 12.6 143.4 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
161 WRChimere Dike TEN 16 162.1 10.1 102.1 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
162 TEJake Tonges SF 9 161.8 18.0 141.8 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
163 WRXavier Hutchinson HOU 15 161.0 10.7 91.0 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
164 RBBlake Corum LAR 17 160.2 9.4 140.2 +20.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0
165 WRDarius Slayton NYG 14 159.8 11.4 89.8 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
166 TEGunnar Helm TEN 16 159.2 9.9 139.2 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
167 RBJ.K. Dobbins DEN 10 158.9 15.9 128.9 +30.0 +10.0 +20.0 +0.0
168 QBMichael Penix ATL 9 158.8 17.6 148.8 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
169 WRKendrick Bourne SF 14 157.1 11.2 87.1 +70.0 +50.0 +20.0 +0.0
170 WRKeon Coleman BUF 12 156.4 13.0 96.4 +60.0 +50.0 +10.0 +0.0
171 RBJordan Mason MIN 16 156.4 9.8 146.4 +10.0 +0.0 +10.0 +0.0
172 WRAndrei Iosivas CIN 15 155.4 10.4 85.4 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
173 RBTyler Allgeier ATL 17 154.0 9.1 134.0 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
174 WRXavier Legette CAR 15 150.8 10.1 80.8 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
175 TEAustin Hooper NE 13 149.3 11.5 89.3 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
176 TEMichael Mayer LV 12 148.3 12.4 118.3 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
177 QBKirk Cousins ATL 10 147.5 14.8 137.5 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
178 TENoah Fant CIN 13 147.3 11.3 117.3 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
179 RBRachaad White TB 17 146.5 8.6 146.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
180 QBJayden Daniels WAS 7 145.3 20.8 145.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
181 WRJalen Coker CAR 11 144.9 13.2 84.9 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
182 RBCam Skattebo NYG 8 144.7 18.1 134.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
183 TEDarnell Washington PIT 13 142.9 11.0 112.9 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
184 RBTyjae Spears TEN 13 142.2 10.9 102.2 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
185 WRMike Evans TB 8 141.3 17.7 81.3 +60.0 +50.0 +10.0 +0.0
186 TEDavid Njoku CLE 11 139.3 12.7 119.3 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
187 WRMarvin Mims DEN 14 139.0 9.9 79.0 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
188 TEElijah Higgins ARI 15 137.6 9.2 97.6 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
189 QBSpencer Rattler NO 9 137.1 15.2 137.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
190 WRMatthew Golden GB 14 135.0 9.6 65.0 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
191 WRChris Godwin TB 9 135.0 15.0 75.0 +60.0 +50.0 +10.0 +0.0
192 QBShedeur Sanders CLE 8 134.4 16.8 124.4 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +10.0
193 TEIsaiah Likely BAL 11 133.7 12.2 93.7 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
194 TEJonnu Smith PIT 17 133.7 7.9 123.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
195 TEMike Gesicki CIN 12 133.2 11.1 113.2 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
196 WRKaVontae Turpin DAL 15 133.0 8.9 83.0 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
197 RBDevin Singletary NYG 17 131.3 7.7 111.3 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
198 RBAaron Jones MIN 12 130.7 10.9 120.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
199 WRGarrett Wilson NYJ 7 130.5 18.6 90.5 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
200 RBTy Johnson BUF 17 130.3 7.7 100.3 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
201 TEDaniel Bellinger NYG 12 130.1 10.8 90.1 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
202 WRDarnell Mooney ATL 15 128.8 8.6 78.8 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
203 RBSean Tucker TB 14 128.4 9.2 98.4 +30.0 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0
204 WRCalvin Austin PIT 14 128.2 9.2 78.2 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
205 TELuke Musgrave GB 13 127.7 9.8 77.7 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
206 TETerrance Ferguson LAR 10 127.6 12.8 57.6 +70.0 +70.0 +0.0 +0.0
207 WRCalvin Ridley TEN 7 125.3 17.9 45.3 +80.0 +70.0 +10.0 +0.0
208 WRJakobi Meyers JAX 7 124.5 17.8 74.5 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
209 WRVan Jefferson TEN 14 124.0 8.9 64.0 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
210 WRSterling Shepard TB 13 123.5 9.5 73.5 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
211 WRJaylin Noel HOU 13 121.9 9.4 61.9 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
212 RBEmanuel Wilson GB 16 121.0 7.6 101.0 +20.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0
213 WRMalik Washington MIA 17 120.2 7.1 100.2 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
214 RBAlvin Kamara NO 11 118.7 10.8 98.7 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
215 WRTez Johnson TB 15 116.6 7.8 86.6 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
216 RBChris Rodriguez WAS 12 116.5 9.7 106.5 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
217 WRCedric Tillman CLE 12 116.0 9.7 56.0 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
218 WRTravis Hunter JAX 7 115.8 16.5 55.8 +60.0 +50.0 +10.0 +0.0
219 WRMalik Nabers NYG 4 113.6 28.4 53.6 +60.0 +50.0 +10.0 +0.0
220 WRDeAndre Hopkins BAL 17 113.5 6.7 63.5 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
221 TEDavis Allen LAR 15 112.8 7.5 92.8 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
222 QBCarson Wentz MIN 5 111.8 22.4 91.8 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
223 WRPat Bryant DEN 12 110.3 9.2 70.3 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
224 RBBam Knight ARI 10 109.4 10.9 99.4 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
225 RBBhayshul Tuten JAX 15 107.1 7.1 97.1 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
226 WRIsaac TeSlaa DET 14 104.9 7.5 74.9 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
227 WRTyrell Shavers BUF 10 103.5 10.3 43.5 +60.0 +60.0 +0.0 +0.0
228 QBKyler Murray ARI 5 102.8 20.6 102.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
229 WRDemarcus Robinson SF 14 102.7 7.3 52.7 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
230 TETommy Tremble CAR 15 102.4 6.8 92.4 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
231 TEAdam Trautman DEN 11 102.0 9.3 72.0 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
232 RBNick Chubb HOU 15 101.8 6.8 91.8 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
233 WRTyreek Hill MIA 4 101.5 25.4 51.5 +50.0 +40.0 +10.0 +0.0
234 WRDontayvion Wicks GB 13 101.3 7.8 71.3 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
235 RBIsiah Pacheco KC 13 101.3 7.8 91.3 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
236 TEJackson Hawes BUF 13 100.2 7.7 80.2 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
237 WRIsaiah Bond CLE 14 99.1 7.1 49.1 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
238 RBDylan Sampson CLE 15 99.1 6.6 79.1 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
239 RBEmari Demercado ARI 11 98.3 8.9 58.3 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
240 RBMichael Carter ARI 13 98.0 7.5 98.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
241 WRJuJu Smith-Schuster KC 16 96.5 6.0 66.5 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
242 WRKalif Raymond DET 12 95.8 8.0 55.8 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
243 WRXavier Smith LAR 10 94.8 9.5 44.8 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
244 WRTre' Harris LAC 16 93.4 5.8 63.4 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
245 RBIsaiah Davis NYJ 13 92.2 7.1 62.2 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
246 RBJeremy McNichols WAS 15 91.7 6.1 71.7 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
247 QBDillon Gabriel CLE 9 90.1 10.0 90.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
248 RBSamaje Perine CIN 13 89.4 6.9 89.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
249 WRTim Patrick JAX 13 89.2 6.9 49.2 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
250 WRJoshua Palmer BUF 12 88.3 7.4 48.3 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
251 QBTyrod Taylor NYJ 6 86.5 14.4 86.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
252 TEElijah Arroyo SEA 13 86.4 6.7 46.4 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
253 QBRussell Wilson NYG 6 84.8 14.1 64.8 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +20.0
254 WROlamide Zaccheaus CHI 14 82.8 5.9 72.8 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
255 WRTory Horton SEA 7 82.6 11.8 52.6 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
256 TEJosh Oliver MIN 12 82.5 6.9 62.5 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
257 WRTyler Johnson NYJ 9 81.7 9.1 31.7 +50.0 +50.0 +0.0 +0.0
258 WRJahan Dotson PHI 14 81.2 5.8 41.2 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
259 RBRay Davis BUF 10 80.6 8.1 60.6 +20.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0
260 QBJoe Flacco CLE 4 80.4 20.1 50.4 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0 +30.0
261 WRChristian Kirk HOU 11 79.9 7.3 49.9 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
262 WRRashod Bateman BAL 13 79.9 6.2 49.9 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
263 QBDavis Mills HOU 6 79.6 13.3 79.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
264 QBJake Browning CIN 5 79.2 15.8 79.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
265 WRJayden Reed GB 5 79.0 15.8 39.0 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
266 TEMitchell Evans CAR 13 77.7 6.0 57.7 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
267 RBJustice Hill BAL 8 76.7 9.6 56.7 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
268 WRGreg Dortch ARI 10 75.6 7.6 65.6 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
269 TETaysom Hill NO 12 75.3 6.3 75.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
270 WRDevontez Walker BAL 5 74.6 14.9 34.6 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
271 QBJameis Winston NYG 3 74.3 24.8 54.3 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0 +10.0
272 WRKyle Williams NE 11 74.2 6.8 44.2 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
273 WRLuke McCaffrey WAS 7 73.8 10.5 43.8 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
274 WRGunner Olszewski NYG 4 72.8 18.2 32.8 +40.0 +30.0 +10.0 +0.0
275 WRRashid Shaheed SEA 9 72.8 8.1 42.8 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
276 RBOllie Gordon MIA 16 71.1 4.4 61.1 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
277 WRDavid Sills ATL 12 70.1 5.8 40.1 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
278 WRDyami Brown JAX 10 69.2 6.9 49.2 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
279 RBKeaton Mitchell BAL 12 68.9 5.7 58.9 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
280 TEJa'Tavion Sanders CAR 11 68.5 6.2 68.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
281 RBBrian Robinson SF 15 68.5 4.6 68.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
282 TEJeremy Ruckert NYJ 13 68.4 5.3 58.4 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
283 WRChris Moore WAS 8 68.1 8.5 38.1 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
284 TETanner Hudson CIN 10 67.3 6.7 57.3 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
285 WRJaylin Lane WAS 13 66.2 5.1 36.2 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
286 RBJaylen Wright MIA 9 66.2 7.4 56.2 +10.0 +0.0 +10.0 +0.0
287 RBMalik Davis DAL 9 65.1 7.2 45.1 +20.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0
288 WRRoman Wilson PIT 9 64.6 7.2 34.6 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
289 WRZay Jones ARI 6 64.3 10.7 24.3 +40.0 +40.0 +0.0 +0.0
290 QBMalik Willis GB 4 63.7 15.9 63.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
291 WRDevaughn Vele NO 9 63.3 7.0 63.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
292 WRJalen Tolbert DAL 11 61.3 5.6 41.3 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
293 TECharlie Kolar BAL 11 61.2 5.6 41.2 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
294 TENoah Gray KC 13 59.3 4.6 49.3 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
295 WRTutu Atwell LAR 8 58.2 7.3 28.2 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
296 WRJack Bech LV 12 57.9 4.8 37.9 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
297 RBDevin Neal NO 8 57.0 7.1 57.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
298 WRElijah Moore BUF 8 55.6 7.0 25.6 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
299 TEBen Sinnott WAS 8 53.9 6.7 33.9 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
300 WRJalen McMillan TB 4 53.9 13.5 23.9 +30.0 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0
301 TEBrock Wright DET 7 53.8 7.7 43.8 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
302 RBBrashard Smith KC 12 53.3 4.4 53.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
303 WRBrycen Tremayne CAR 8 53.0 6.6 23.0 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
304 WRBrandin Cooks NO 4 50.9 12.7 20.9 +30.0 +20.0 +10.0 +0.0
305 RBJawhar Jordan HOU 4 50.2 12.6 30.2 +20.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0
306 QBTyler Huntley BAL 5 49.6 9.9 49.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
307 TEDrew Sample CIN 11 49.4 4.5 39.4 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
308 WRIsaiah Williams NYJ 9 49.1 5.5 39.1 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
309 WRDont'e Thornton LV 11 48.5 4.4 18.5 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
310 TEBrevyn Spann-Ford DAL 10 48.5 4.8 28.5 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
311 WRAshton Dulin IND 5 48.5 9.7 18.5 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
312 QBBrady Cook NYJ 5 48.5 9.7 48.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
313 RBAudric Estime NO 5 48.1 9.6 48.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
314 WRJordan Whittington LAR 12 47.3 3.9 27.3 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
315 WRDante Pettis NO 4 47.2 11.8 17.2 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
316 TEMo Alie-Cox IND 11 47.2 4.3 37.2 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
317 RBZavier Scott MIN 9 47.2 5.2 37.2 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
318 TEJulian Hill MIA 10 46.5 4.7 36.5 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
319 WRJamari Thrash CLE 8 45.7 5.7 15.7 +30.0 +30.0 +0.0 +0.0
320 QBPhilip Rivers IND 3 45.7 15.2 45.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
321 QBRiley Leonard IND 5 45.3 9.1 45.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
322 WRGabe Davis BUF 6 44.9 7.5 24.9 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
323 QBQuinn Ewers MIA 4 44.7 11.2 44.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
324 TELuke Schoonmaker DAL 14 44.2 3.2 34.2 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
325 WRTreylon Burks WAS 8 44.0 5.5 24.0 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
326 WRBo Melton GB 6 43.2 7.2 23.2 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
327 WRTheo Wease MIA 3 42.9 14.3 22.9 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
328 TEJohn Bates WAS 9 42.8 4.8 32.8 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
329 WRIsaiah Hodgins NYG 6 42.5 7.1 22.5 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
330 TEIan Thomas LV 7 40.9 5.8 30.9 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
331 RBTrey Benson ARI 4 40.9 10.2 30.9 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
332 TETyler Conklin LAC 6 40.8 6.8 20.8 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
333 TEHunter Long JAX 7 38.5 5.5 38.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
334 WRMitchell Tinsley CIN 8 37.6 4.7 27.6 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
335 WRCurtis Samuel BUF 5 37.6 7.5 17.6 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
336 RBMiles Sanders DAL 4 37.2 9.3 27.2 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
337 QBMitchell Trubisky BUF 3 37.1 12.4 37.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
338 TELuke Farrell SF 9 37.0 4.1 37.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
339 WRAdonai Mitchell NYJ 8 36.8 4.6 26.8 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
340 WRKevin Austin NO 5 36.5 7.3 26.5 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
341 WRCody White SEA 3 36.5 12.2 16.5 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
342 RBKendre Miller NO 7 35.3 5.0 35.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
343 WREfton Chism NE 2 35.0 17.5 15.0 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
344 WRBen Skowronek PIT 6 34.9 5.8 14.9 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
345 WRJimmy Horn CAR 9 34.7 3.9 24.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
346 TEJohnny Mundt JAX 11 34.6 3.1 24.6 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
347 QBJosh Johnson WAS 3 34.4 11.5 34.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
348 WRJahdae Walker CHI 3 33.7 11.2 23.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
349 RBJaleel McLaughlin DEN 8 33.4 4.2 33.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
350 RBJerome Ford CLE 11 33.1 3.0 33.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
351 RBJames Conner ARI 3 32.8 10.9 32.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
352 TETanner Conner MIA 7 32.6 4.7 22.6 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
353 WRSavion Williams GB 8 32.5 4.1 22.5 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
354 WRSkyy Moore SF 7 32.3 4.6 12.3 +20.0 +20.0 +0.0 +0.0
355 RBAmeer Abdullah IND 11 31.4 2.9 31.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
356 TEJohn FitzPatrick GB 10 31.2 3.1 31.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
357 RBTyler Badie DEN 13 30.4 2.3 30.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
358 RBRasheen Ali BAL 5 29.7 5.9 19.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
359 WRMalachi Corley CLE 8 29.1 3.6 29.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
360 TECade Stover HOU 6 28.9 4.8 28.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
361 RBChris Brooks GB 10 28.7 2.9 28.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
362 WRHunter Renfrow CAR 6 28.4 4.7 28.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
363 RBJaret Patterson LAC 6 27.7 4.6 27.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
364 TEGrant Calcaterra PHI 8 27.1 3.4 27.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
365 TEJosh Whyle GB 6 27.1 4.5 17.1 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
366 TEWill Dissly LAC 8 26.2 3.3 26.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
367 QBMason Rudolph PIT 4 26.0 6.5 26.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
368 RBRaheem Mostert LV 9 25.9 2.9 25.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
369 WRKameron Johnson TB 4 25.7 6.4 15.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
370 RBTank Bigsby PHI 4 24.4 6.1 14.4 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
371 WRShedrick Jackson LV 3 23.9 8.0 13.9 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
372 RBJaydon Blue DAL 5 23.4 4.7 23.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
373 WRMichael Bandy DEN 3 23.0 7.7 13.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
374 WRCasey Washington ATL 5 22.4 4.5 12.4 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
375 RBLeQuint Allen JAX 9 22.3 2.5 22.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
376 RBRaheim Sanders CLE 4 22.3 5.6 22.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
377 WRMalik Heath GB 5 21.6 4.3 11.6 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
378 RBAntonio Gibson NE 5 21.2 4.2 21.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
379 RBDare Ogunbowale HOU 8 21.1 2.6 21.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
380 WRNoah Brown WAS 4 20.8 5.2 10.8 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
381 TEQuintin Morris JAX 5 20.5 4.1 20.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
382 WRRyan Miller TB 4 20.4 5.1 10.4 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
383 WRKonata Mumpfield LAR 9 20.2 2.2 20.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
384 WRXavier Weaver ARI 6 20.2 3.4 10.2 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
385 QBTrey Lance LAC 4 20.0 5.0 20.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
386 WRArian Smith NYJ 10 20.0 2.0 10.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
387 TENate Adkins DEN 6 19.8 3.3 19.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
388 TEJack Stoll NO 8 19.6 2.5 19.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
389 WRJames Proche TEN 6 19.5 3.2 9.5 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
390 WRTyler Lockett LV 7 19.0 2.7 19.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
391 RBTerrell Jennings NE 5 18.7 3.7 18.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
392 QBJoe Milton DAL 4 18.3 4.6 18.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
393 RBBraelon Allen NYJ 4 18.3 4.6 18.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
394 RBGeorge Holani SEA 4 18.3 4.6 18.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
395 WRDee Eskridge MIA 5 18.2 3.6 8.2 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
396 WRAllen Lazard NYJ 9 18.0 2.0 18.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
397 QBTanner McKee PHI 4 17.8 4.4 17.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
398 QBAndy Dalton CAR 3 17.5 5.8 17.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
399 WRLil'Jordan Humphrey DEN 2 17.5 8.8 7.5 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
400 TEAnthony Firkser DET 5 17.3 3.5 17.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
401 QBKenny Pickett LV 6 17.2 2.9 17.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
402 QBChris Oladokun KC 3 17.2 5.7 17.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
403 RBWill Shipley PHI 8 17.0 2.1 17.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
404 TECharlie Woerner ATL 6 16.8 2.8 16.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
405 WRJalen Brooks ARI 2 16.6 8.3 6.6 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
406 TEFoster Moreau NO 7 16.4 2.3 16.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
407 WRMason Tipton NO 6 15.9 2.6 15.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
408 WRAdam Thielen PIT 9 15.9 1.8 15.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
409 WRMason Kinsey TEN 2 15.8 7.9 5.8 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
410 WRDareke Young SEA 3 15.8 5.3 5.8 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
411 TEStone Smartt NYJ 3 15.7 5.2 15.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
412 WRJosh Reynolds NYJ 5 15.6 3.1 15.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
413 WRTom Kennedy DET 1 15.6 15.6 5.6 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
414 RBTrevor Etienne CAR 6 15.2 2.5 15.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
415 TEDavid Martin-Robinson TEN 4 15.0 3.8 15.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
416 TEDrew Ogletree IND 4 14.7 3.7 14.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
417 TEKylen Granson PHI 4 14.5 3.6 14.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
418 WRNick Westbrook-Ikhine MIA 9 14.4 1.6 14.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
419 QBMax Brosmer MIN 6 14.2 2.4 14.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
420 WRNikko Remigio KC 1 13.7 13.7 3.7 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
421 WRDarius Cooper PHI 5 13.7 2.7 13.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
422 WRKeAndre Lambert-Smith LAC 7 13.6 1.9 13.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
423 WRDevin Duvernay CHI 3 13.6 4.5 3.6 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
424 WRJacoby Jones WAS 1 13.0 13.0 3.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
425 WRJonathan Mingo DAL 5 13.0 2.6 3.0 +10.0 +10.0 +0.0 +0.0
426 TEJosiah Deguara ARI 4 12.6 3.1 12.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
427 WRTylan Wallace BAL 6 12.5 2.1 12.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
428 RBAustin Ekeler WAS 2 12.1 6.0 12.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
429 RBDJ Giddens IND 4 12.1 3.0 12.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
430 QBCooper Rush BAL 3 11.7 3.9 11.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
431 RBNajee Harris LAC 3 11.6 3.9 11.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
432 RBAJ Dillon PHI 5 11.6 2.3 11.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
433 TEAlbert Okwuegbunam LV 1 11.1 11.1 11.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
434 WRGage Larvadain CLE 6 10.9 1.8 10.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
435 RBPhil Mafah DAL 1 10.9 10.9 10.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
436 WRJohn Metchie NYJ 3 10.8 3.6 10.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
437 WRScotty Miller PIT 5 10.7 2.1 10.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
438 RBBrittain Brown CHI 1 10.7 10.7 10.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
439 RBCorey Kiner ARI 4 10.3 2.6 10.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
440 RBBritish Brooks HOU 3 10.3 3.4 10.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
441 RBHassan Haskins LAC 5 10.0 2.0 10.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
442 TEKeleki Latu BUF 2 9.5 4.8 9.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
443 WRRonnie Bell NO 1 9.3 9.3 9.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
444 RBKaleb Johnson PIT 10 9.3 0.9 9.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
445 RBCam Akers MIN 1 9.2 9.2 9.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
446 TEEric Saubert SEA 4 9.1 2.3 9.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
447 TEDurham Smythe CHI 4 8.5 2.1 8.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
448 TEDevin Culp TB 1 8.1 8.1 8.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
449 WRRobbie Chosen WAS 3 7.8 2.6 7.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
450 WRDylan Drummond ATL 3 7.7 2.6 7.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
451 RBZamir White LV 5 7.6 1.5 7.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
452 TEBen Sims MIN 3 7.5 2.5 7.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
453 RBNathan Carter ATL 2 7.5 3.8 7.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
454 RBTy Chandler MIN 2 7.3 3.6 7.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
455 TEJames Mitchell CAR 2 7.3 3.6 7.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
456 RBKhalil Herbert NYJ 3 7.1 2.4 7.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
457 WRCedrick Wilson MIA 6 6.9 1.1 6.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
458 RBEvan Hull NO 6 6.9 1.1 6.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
459 WRBraxton Berrios HOU 2 6.7 3.4 6.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
460 TEShane Zylstra DET 1 6.5 6.5 6.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
461 TETip Reiman ARI 3 6.3 2.1 6.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
462 WRAustin Trammell JAX 5 6.1 1.2 6.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
463 RBRonnie Rivers LAR 2 6.1 3.0 6.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
464 WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling PIT 4 6.0 1.5 6.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
465 WRJalin Hyatt NYG 5 6.0 1.2 6.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
466 RBJulius Chestnut TEN 7 6.0 0.9 6.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
467 RBTahj Brooks CIN 6 5.9 1.0 5.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
468 RBKene Nwangwu NYJ 2 5.9 3.0 5.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
469 WRXavier Restrepo TEN 2 5.6 2.8 5.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
470 TEBrenden Bates CLE 1 5.3 5.3 5.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
471 WRTahj Washington MIA 2 5.2 2.6 5.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
472 QBClayton Tune GB 2 5.0 2.5 5.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
473 TETucker Fisk LAC 4 4.9 1.2 4.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
474 TEColson Yankoff WAS 3 4.8 1.6 4.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
475 QBAidan O'Connell LV 1 4.8 4.8 4.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
476 WRDeven Thompkins ATL 2 4.7 2.4 4.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
477 WRKhaDarel Hodge ATL 3 4.6 1.5 4.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
478 WRJustin Watson HOU 2 4.5 2.2 4.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
479 TELucas Krull DEN 2 4.5 2.2 4.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
480 TEBen Yurosek MIN 2 4.4 2.2 4.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
481 RBTyler Goodson IND 5 4.2 0.8 4.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
482 RBDylan Laube LV 3 4.2 1.4 4.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
483 TESal Cannella CLE 2 4.1 2.0 4.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
484 WRTai Felton MIN 3 4.0 1.3 4.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
485 TEMoliki Matavao NO 1 4.0 4.0 4.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
486 QBShane Buechele KC 1 3.9 3.9 3.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
487 TEHarrison Bryant HOU 4 3.7 0.9 3.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
488 TERoss Dwelley DET 3 3.7 1.2 3.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
489 TECam Grandy CIN 2 3.7 1.9 3.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
490 WRJordan Watkins SF 2 3.6 1.8 3.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
491 WRBeaux Collins NYG 3 3.5 1.2 3.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
492 TEBlake Whiteheart CLE 6 3.4 0.6 3.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
493 TEFeleipe Franks ATL 2 3.4 1.7 3.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
494 WRTay Martin WAS 2 3.3 1.6 3.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
495 RBVelus Jones SEA 1 3.2 3.2 3.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
496 RBClyde Edwards-Helaire KC 2 3.2 1.6 3.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
497 TEWill Mallory IND 1 3.1 3.1 3.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
498 TEPharaoh Brown ARI 1 3.1 3.1 3.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
499 WRBritain Covey PHI 1 3.0 3.0 3.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
500 WRJake Bobo SEA 2 3.0 1.5 3.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
501 WRJared Wayne HOU 1 3.0 3.0 3.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
502 QBBrandon Allen TEN 1 2.9 2.9 2.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
503 QBTeddy Bridgewater TB 3 2.9 1.0 2.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
504 TEPayne Durham TB 4 2.6 0.7 2.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
505 QBTyson Bagent CHI 2 2.6 1.3 2.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
506 WRDerius Davis LAC 3 2.5 0.8 2.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
507 WRJakobie Keeney-James GB 1 2.5 2.5 2.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
508 WRDavid Moore CAR 1 2.2 2.2 2.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
509 WRAlex Bachman LV 3 2.2 0.7 2.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
510 TEChris Manhertz NYG 2 2.2 1.1 2.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
511 QBJoshua Dobbs NE 4 2.1 0.5 2.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
512 RBJacardia Wright SEA 1 2.0 2.0 2.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
513 WRKe'Shawn Williams CIN 2 2.0 1.0 2.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
514 WRTim Jones JAX 1 2.0 2.0 2.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
515 TEJared Wiley KC 1 1.9 1.9 1.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
516 TEJelani Woods NYJ 2 1.9 0.9 1.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
517 RBTrayveon Williams CLE 1 1.9 1.9 1.9 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
518 TEZaire Mitchell-Paden NO 2 1.8 0.9 1.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
519 WRAndre Baccellia ARI 2 1.8 0.9 1.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
520 TECarter Runyon LV 1 1.8 1.8 1.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
521 TEDrake Dabney GB 1 1.8 1.8 1.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
522 RBRoschon Johnson CHI 2 1.7 0.8 1.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
523 RBKalel Mullings TEN 3 1.7 0.6 1.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
524 QBGardner Minshew KC 3 1.7 0.6 1.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
525 QBAnthony Richardson IND 1 1.7 1.7 1.7 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
526 WRAnthony Gould IND 2 1.6 0.8 1.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
527 WRXavier Gipson PHI 2 1.6 0.8 1.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
528 TERobert Tonyan KC 1 1.6 1.6 1.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
529 WRQuentin Skinner NYJ 1 1.5 1.5 1.5 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
530 WRJalen Royals KC 1 1.4 1.4 1.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
531 QBZach Wilson MIA 3 1.4 0.5 1.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
532 WRBryce Oliver TEN 1 1.3 1.3 1.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
533 RBJacob Saylors DET 1 1.1 1.1 1.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
534 RBJosh Williams TB 1 1.1 1.1 1.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
535 RBDameon Pierce HOU 1 1.0 1.0 1.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
536 WRRay-Ray McCloud ATL 1 1.0 1.0 1.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
537 RBAmar Johnson LAC 1 0.8 0.8 0.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
538 WRSamori Toure NO 1 0.8 0.8 0.8 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
539 RBOwen Wright TB 1 0.6 0.6 0.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
540 RBMyles Gaskin SEA 1 0.6 0.6 0.6 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
541 RBSione Vaki DET 1 0.4 0.4 0.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
542 RBCraig Reynolds DET 1 0.4 0.4 0.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
543 QBJalen Milroe SEA 3 0.4 0.1 0.4 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
544 RBKendall Milton CIN 1 0.2 0.2 0.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
545 QBDrew Lock SEA 3 0.1 0.0 0.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
546 WRMalik Cunningham DET 1 0.1 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
547 RBD'Ernest Johnson NE 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
548 RBDeeJay Dallas JAX 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
549 RBUlysses Bentley IND 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
550 WRTrent Sherfield DEN 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
551 RBElijah Mitchell KC 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
552 WRColeman Owen IND 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
553 WRJason Brownlee KC 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
554 TEGiovanni Ricci DET 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
555 WRSteven Sims ARI 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
556 WRMecole Hardman BUF 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
557 WRCharlie Jones CIN 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
558 WRMalik Turner SF 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
559 TEBrayden Willis SF 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
560 TENick Kallerup SEA 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
561 QBNick Mullens JAX 4 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
562 QBKedon Slovis ARI 2 -0.1 -0.0 -0.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
563 QBJarrett Stidham DEN 1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
564 QBAdrian Martinez SF 1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
565 RBTravis Homer CHI 1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
566 RBNyheim Hines LAC 1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
567 QBKyle Allen DET 2 -0.3 -0.1 -0.3 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0
568 QBJimmy Garoppolo LAR 3 -1.0 -0.3 -1.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0 +0.0

Methodology & what's not included

Scoring basics computed directly from RotoWire's 2025 season totals (passing, rushing, receiving), plus Pro Football Reference game/season logs for passing yardage games and first downs:

  • 6pt / all TDs (pass, rush, rec)
  • .04 pt/passing yard, .1 pt/rushing or receiving yard
  • .5 pt PPR (1.0 pt PPR for TEs, reflecting the +1 extra per reception bonus)
  • .5 pt per rushing/receiving first down (1.5 pt for TEs, reflecting the +1 extra per first down bonus)
  • +10 pt bonus for every 40+ yard rush and every 20+ yard catch ("Explosive" column)
  • +10 pt bonus for every 100+ yard rushing/receiving game, stacking with a further +10 for every 200+ yard game in either category ("Big Game" column)
  • +10 pt bonus for every 300+ yard passing game, stacking with a further +10 for every 400+ yard game ("Pass Yds" column, QBs only)

First Down source: Pro Football Reference/StatHead:

Bonus = Explosive + Big Game + Pass Yds combined. "Base" already includes the first-down scoring.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, news and everything going on around the NFL, head to RotoWire's NFL Fantasy Football News Today or follow @RotoWireNFL on X.

Scoring Bonus Winners

I want to highlight some notable players who most benefited from the big play and first down bonuses in this format.

PlayerBonus Points% of Total
Emeka Egbuka23056.2
Jameson Williams27056.1
Terrance Ferguson7054.9
Parker Washington17053.9
Alec Pierce17051.3
Nico Collins21049.4
DK Metcalf15049.1
Zay Flowers22048.7
A.J. Brown15049.1
Courtland Sutton17047.0

A big takeaway for me is that no running backs cracked this list. Looking at the overall leaderboard, it's clear that elite running backs are still must-haves in this format. But bonuses are much harder for them to get, particularly the Video Game bonuses. A 40-yard rush is far more rare than a 20-yard reception. Good running backs can help their bottom line with first downs but those 10-point splashes from chunk plays are going to be more volatile. The leader in 40-plus yard rushes last year was Jahmyr Gibbs ... with six. 

There were 78 rushes of 40-plus yards last season. There were 1,525 20-plus yard receptions. 

With how much more available those bonus points are to the pass-catchers, it's reasonable to take a tact in your drafts that centers on 1-2 elite pass catchers in the early going before taking care of QB/RB/TE, and then circling back and taking shots on big-play receivers. 

Here are some players worth targeting in SFB16 because of their Video Game potential.

Players to Target in SFB16

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

This feels like the format to target the ever-polarizing Williams. For years, fans and faders have argued over where it's optimal to draft someone like him. "Oh, you can only draft him in best ball. But also not best ball if it's PPR." Well, if this isn't the best format to roster Williams, I don't know what is.

He would have had the fourth-most bonus points of any receiver, trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua and George Pickens. There's reason to believe not only that Williams can sustain that production but also that he could bank his best season to date.

Williams' role has only grown since being drafted in the first round in 2022. Yes, it helped that Sam LaPorta missed a chunk of the season, but it's not like the Lions spammed Williams with targets that artificially boosted his production.

23 of Williams' career-high 65 catches went for at least 20 yards. Five of them went for 40-plus. He had four 100-yard games. All on 100 targets. That's just a nine-target jump from 2024. Williams may not be the type of player who draws even 120 targets in a full season, but he doesn't have to be. The Lions have figured out the best way to maximize his skills. And those skills play extremely well in this format. 

Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Maybe I'm just seeing the wrong things on my Twitter timeline, but the Washington haters seem to think he's a short-area slot guy with an uninteresting skill set who will be overtaken by Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.

The metrics from last year paint a different picture. Washington ran 55 percent of his routes from the boundary and had an aDOT of 12.4 yards. He had a pair of 100-yard games, 17 of his 58 catches went for 20-plus yards, and 37 of his catches went for first downs. He packs a lot of punch in this scoring format. 

He went in the 10th round in my league, and I'm jealous of that value. For what it's worth, I did draft Brian Thomas with the hope that he can recapture that rookie form that flashed a ceiling higher than Washington's. Wouldn't have minded having Washington too in hindsight.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seattle Seahawks

I was looking at some deep passing stats and was fairly stunned to find that, by the numbers, Sam Darnold has been the best deep passer in football the last two years. Does it help that he's had Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Well, does the Pope wear a funny hat? But still.

nameattemptscompletionscomp_pctyardstdsintsTD:INTcpoeypa
S.Darnold1215646.32055153510.5416.98
B.Purdy1235645.519891252.49.6416.17
D.Prescott1546743.522911352.68.9914.88
D.Maye1174538.514631562.54.6312.5
G.Smith1375640.918501181.3754.5313.5
J.Love2067837.92786121214.3713.52

You can assume Darnold can't possibly run that hot again, especially with no KOC or Kubiak helping set him up in a good spot, but new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's entire MO should be just keeping things like they were last year for the most part. Darnold can still be above-average as a downfield passer even with some regression.

One change that would make sense is getting Shaheed more involved. Shaheed had a muted sample in the Seattle passing game last year after arriving at the trade deadline. A full offseason should help him unlock more. 

Shaheed had 12 catches of 20-plus yards back in 2023 with Derek Carr for crying out loud. He can be a deep weapon for Seattle. Smith-Njigba's presence will eat up so much of the defensive attention that there will be weeks where Shaheed cashes in.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Obviously, Addison is fighting for target share after whatever Justin Jefferson doesn't absorb. The Jauan Jennings addition means another viable target will be getting routes in this offense. Even still, Jennings and Addison have wildly different functions. 

Addison is where the big plays (non-Jefferson edition) come from in this offense. His aDOT of 14.0 sets him up for success in this format. Even in a down year last year, 11 of his 42 catches went for 20-plus yards and he still churned out a pair of 100-yard games.

The market is expecting a significant leap forward for this offense as it upgrades from J.J. McCarthy (and Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer) to Kyler Murray. While Murray might not be a top-10 quarterback, he's significantly better than what Minnesota trotted out there last year.

There's a hole you can poke in my argument when it comes to Murray and his fit with Addison specifically. Murray has been the anti-Darnold lately, completing just 28 of 91 deep (20-plus AY) attempts since 2023 and mustering a 5:9 TD:INT in that sample. 

The counter is that ... well, did Arizona really set him up for success? While Darnold had two of the best receivers in the league the last two years, Murray has not had much help as far as deep threats go. 

This is a bet on Addison's track record and an improved offensive environment. Addison's skill set is such that he could be one of the better bang-for-your-buck picks in this format.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Tight ends get a little more juice in this format in the form of 1.5 points per catch and 1.5 points per first down. Even if we have a lower catch projection for Ferguson, he can catch up to some volume-reliant receivers with that scoring detail.

The big thing about Ferguson is his athleticism and big-play ability. Despite being a tight end, the Rams sent him 17.7 yards downfield for his targets on average last year. Seven of his 11 catches went at least 20 yards.

I know, I know, small samples and all. But his role is backed up by his downfield chops so on a per-catch basis, he's going to do a lot of damage. The Rams are expected to be one of the highest scoring offenses in the league, and Ferguson presents a way of getting exposure to it.

If nothing else, he's my bet for being the most productive Rams TE in fantasy, especially in a format like this.

My Draft Board

Here's the Pitfall Division draft board. I'm team 12 on the end. Needless to say, I wish I'd studied a little bit more before draft time. Do as I say, not as I do.

Hopefully this article will help give you a nudge in the right direction when it comes to leveraging this format and finding the big-play receivers who will cash in on the bonuses.

.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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John McKechnie
John is the Content Partnerships Editor at RotoWire as well as the head of NFL Best Ball content.
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