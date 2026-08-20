All good here: Come on down, Lamar Jackson . You know, the

An early run of RBs throws this mock draft room into a craze. Josh Allen at the 1.05?! Madness!

🏈 Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using our Draft Assistant .

This brings us to today's goal: Go through a SuperFlex mock draft using RotoWire's (free!) mock draft tool . We're drafting from the 1.06 because I said so. Using Sleeper ADP and starting 3-WRs. No DST, kickers, or touching of the hair or face. AND THAT'S IT.

You know who won't be getting laughed at this season? You, a scholar, because you took five minutes to lock in and see exactly what goes down in 'dem SuperFlex streets!

SuperFlex drafts are the Wild West of fantasy football. The early QB runs are DANGEROUS. Star playmakers are around in Round 2. Someone usually messes up their QB strategy and gets laughed at.

This 12-team, superflex mock draft breaks down pick-by-pick analysis from RotoWire fantasy football expert Ian Hartitz to help you draft smarter in 2026.

This 12-team, superflex mock draft breaks down pick-by-pick analysis from RotoWire fantasy football expert Ian Hartitz to help you draft smarter in 2026.

SuperFlex drafts are the Wild West of fantasy football. The early QB runs are DANGEROUS. Star playmakers are around in Round 2. Someone usually messes up their QB strategy and gets laughed at.

You know who won't be getting laughed at this season? You, a scholar, because you took five minutes to lock in and see exactly what goes down in 'dem SuperFlex streets!

This brings us to today's goal: Go through a SuperFlex mock draft using RotoWire's (free!) mock draft tool. We're drafting from the 1.06 because I said so. Using Sleeper ADP and starting 3-WRs. No DST, kickers, or touching of the hair or face. AND THAT'S IT.

As always: It's a great day to be great.

12-Team SuperFlex Mock Draft Board (August 2026)

Draft Settings

Teams: 12

12 Scoring: Full-PPR (one-point per reception)

Full-PPR (one-point per reception) Draft type: Snake (single-QB)

Snake (single-QB) Roster: 1-QB, 2-RB, 3-WR, 1-TE, 1-FLEX, 1-SFLX + 7 bench spots

🏈 Before your league drafts, get a leg up on your competition with live, in-draft analysis using ourDraft Assistant.

My 12-Team PPR Superflex Mock Draft Strategy for Every Round

Here's a breakdown of how I approached each round of the draft.

Round 1

An early run of RBs throws this mock draft room into a craze. Josh Allen at the 1.05?! Madness!

All good here: Come on down, Lamar Jackson. You know, the man who went 4,172-41-4 passing and 139-915-4 rushing all the way back in 2024? That guy.

The pick: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Round 2

Quarterbacks are flying off the board, but not fast enough! While there are certainly plenty of great RBs and WRs available, I'm not passing up the chance to pair the 2024 MVP runner-up with the 2025 MVP runner-up.

The pick: Patriots QB Drake Maye.

Round 3

We are SET at QB. Maybe we'll dabble back later with a Jacoby Brissett-type, but now it's time to address the rest of our roster and essentially build a team the way we would in a regular 1-QB re-draft world.

We almost got Saquon Barkley to fall to us, but no dice. This leaves guys like Jeremiyah Love, Breece Hall, Javonte Williams and Josh Jacobs as the best RBs available. While I usually prefer to go RB early – that's a bit of a tier drop from some other ballers still on the board.

This brings us to our first real debate: Brock Bowers or a sweet wide receiver like Justin Jefferson or AJ Brown? I've been a big fan of Round 2 Bowers BUT with the caveat that using a premier pick on a onesie spot means we're going to play the late-round QB game in order to not fall so far behind at WR and RB.

Maybe another day, Brock. Let's get our stack on, unite Maye with his trusty new No. 1 WR and see what happens.

The pick: Patriots WR A.J. Brown.

Round 4

Okay, no more monkey business: Time to get an RB. And why not snag a little discount while we're at it? Packers RB Josh Jacobs is someone who you could argue firmly deserves to be in the late Round 2 conversation, but a training camp groin injury and ongoing legal questions have driven down his price tag.

Well, new day, new Jacobs: He's back at practice, and I'm skeptical the NFL will act fast enough to put down any sort of 2026 punishment on the touchdown machine. I'll try to keep MarShawn Lloyd in mind for later in the draft just in case.

The pick: Packers RB Josh Jacobs.

Round 5

Got to love life in a superflex when you're hoping for a good RB or WR to fall while the rest of the league is still scrambling to find their second QB.

Sign me up for the 52-million-dollar man whose primary competition is: 1.) Old, and 2.) Dealing with a knee injury expected to sideline him for up to a month.

The pick: Saints RB Travis Etienne.

Round 6

Round 6 Malik Nabers? In this economy?

The pick: Giants WR Malik Nabers.

Round 7

We're feeling the flow and riding a balanced 2x2x2 start through six rounds. I'm tempted to go with Colts TE Tyler Warren, but Emeka Egbuka still being on the board feels too good to be true.

Do I love the fact that Egbuka is currently dealing with a toe injury that Todd Bowles is (predictably) being vague about? No.

Do we need to also take a deep breath and remember it's the middle of August? Yes.

The pick: Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka.

Round 8

There is absolutely, positively nothing better in life than being between two picks in a fantasy draft … and having the one you don't choose come back around to you the very next round.

The pick: Colts TE Tyler Warren.

Round 9

I'd like to have two more wide receivers in our next three picks: My usual strategy is "5 in 9" for a traditional re-draft league, so that gets pushed to "5 in 11" for superflex where we are taking QBs early (or else).

Accordingly, let's go with potential Panthers Week 1 starter Jonathon Brooks! He's going around the likes of Jadarian Price and Bhayshul Tuten in drafts, and it's tough to argue given his potential to seize control of the featured role and never look back with Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) banged up.

The pick: Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks.

Round 10

Was HOPING to get Chris Godwin, but that's okay; there's another underpriced unc with low-key 90+ reception upside in an offense we don't hate.

The pick: Commanders WR Stefon Diggs.

Round 11

By the way: The QB streets are EMPTY at this point. Aaron Rodgers and Cam Ward went off the board back in Round 8, Geno Smith and Fernando Mendoza in Round 9, and Jacoby Brissett in Round 10. Essentially every QB that you can somewhat talk yourself into having some semblance of upside was off the board by the end of Round 5 … except Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold, who can't even get some respect in a SuperFlex mock draft! C'mon, computers!

No worries: Arguably my single favorite late-round WR sleeper is on the board. Do we really want pieces of this Browns offense? Not necessarily, but I will take the one that is lightning in a bottle and looks poised to rack up all kinds of touches in the pass, rush and return games.

The pick: Browns WR KC Concepcion.

Round 12

Four more picks. I'd like *one* more wide receiver with the position about to fall off a cliff. I'll go ahead and focus on another rookie standout: De'Zhaun Stribling, who is the favorite to be the No. 4 pass-game option in this ever-productive Kyle Shanahan-Brock Purdy attack.

Of course, Stribling value could skyrocket if any of Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey, or George Kittle miss some time. I don't want to be the guy that predicts anyone to get injured … but let's just say that wouldn't be the trio of players I would personally pick to all play 17 games.

The pick: 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling.

Round 13

Okay: RB sleeper time. First up, the spark-plug speedster who got to rest with the starters in Week 1 of the preseason and looks ready to do some BIG things in this Mike McDaniel-schemed attack in Los Angeles.

The pick: Chargers RB Keaton Mitchell.

Round 14

Where would every backup RB rank if every starting RB decided to take a season-long vacation? Funny you should ask! Wait, I asked that question? That's right. Anyway: I tackled this question over in dem YouTube streets recently and ranked Eagles RB Tank Bigsby as the RB3!

The pick: Eagles RB Tank Bigsby.

Round 15

Remember earlier when we talked about getting a little insurance for Josh Jacobs just in case? *Best Bruce Buffer impression* IT'S TIME!

The pick: Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd.

Did I Draft A Good Superflex Team?

We're feeling pretty, pretty, pretty good over here! Two of the bigger toss-up picks (ETN vs. Nabers, Egbuka vs. Warren) wound up going as awesome as possible considering the second choice fell back, and I was also very pleased to get two near-consensus top-six QBs in Rounds 1-2.

Morals of the story:

Try to leave the first two rounds with at least one QB. Don't expect to be able to wait longer than Round 5 to get one you will feel at least okay about.

about. The RB position also drops off quite a bit after Round 5. Considering the depth at receiver, I've very fine only having one WR through the first five rounds.

That said: Rounds 6-11 should be FILLED with wide receiver clicks. We'll want at least five, if not six, by the time this range is done.

Fill out the rest of your bench with high-end handcuff options.

Thanks for reading and best of luck to everyone in your drafts!