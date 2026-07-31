Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade

Explore the Bucs' defining moment of the last decade as part of RotoWire's latest NFL campaign ahead of the 2026 season

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Before Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the RotoWire expert panel voted to select the single most franchise-defining moment from the last 10 years for all 32 NFL teams. Voting has now closed. The results will power a 33-article editorial series published across RotoWire ahead of the NFL season -- one dedicated article per franchise, plus one overarching piece covering the broader trends and standout moments across the league. And now, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And you guessed it -- Tom Brady plays a role.

Franchise moments

When you think about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not many think of a rich history with a plethora of defining moments that general NFL fans can put to memory. More so you think of minor blips on the radar followed by the agonizing years of a mockery a team once labeled "The Yucs."

The Bucs seemed to always fumble their upward trajectory, one example being in another lifetime Doug Williams is the first Buccaneers QB to lift the Lombardi. The 2002 Super Bowl run was magical with a handful of defining moments in one season. It ended in an absolute thrashing of Jon Gruden's former Raider team that stamped the 2002 Bucs defense as one of the greatest ever. However, it was short lived itself, which was followed by a 12-year playoff drought from 2008-2019.

History In Recent Years

Before the 2020 season, most of the highlights the past 20 years were more entertainment value to the fans rather than tricking yourself into thinking the team can be competitive at all. One of those being Doug Martin's elite Rookie campaign where he shattered franchise rushing records.

In April of 2015 however the glimmer of hope and the sparkle were back in some of the eyes of the Buccaneer faithful. Finally a QB of the future was here after the Bucs finally secured the #1 pick in the draft for the first time since 1992. This time it was a sure thing homerun with Florida State's own Jameis Winston.

The joy of thinking you have a franchise QB didn't last long, as Jameis threw a pick 6 on his first pass as an NFL QB. This would go on to be foreshadowing of his time in Tampa that at least never left us with a dull moment. I mean how often are you going to be able to say your QB threw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions? An NFL record that may not be broken for a long time .

2020 "The Decision" and The Most-Defining Moment

When it was announced that Tom Brady might be on the move after 20 seasons in New England and 6 Super Bowl rings, many believed he would head out west to his home state of California.

There were some who thought an eventual deal with the Patriots would get done despite the severed relationship with Bill Belichick.

But the Bucs? A team who is in the middle of a 12-year playoff drought who's supposedly QB of the future was still on the roster ? Even with elite offensive weapons for Brady it seemed like a long shot (despite being amongst the NFL betting favorites ) until super late in his decision process.

Then on March 17, 2020 the Buccaneers would finally secure their defining moment of the decade when it was announced Tom Brady had signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs. It was almost prophetic that the host city of the Super Bowl that season also just happened to be Tampa.

The Ripple effect

If you were to tell my parents, who endured season tickets in the 1980s the most brutal years for the franchise, that one day the greatest QB of all time would willingly choose to play for this team during such a long playoff drought, they would be in disbelief -- as was the entire fanbase even after the decision.

My personal belief was regardless of the results, being able to watch the greatest of all time dawn the Pewter on Sundays was worth the price of admission. Tom Brady's decision wasn't just one that could affect the present team though. If the experience resulted in a Super Bowl run or any resemblance of it, his decision could put the Bucs on the map as a free agent destination for top players. The franchise could shed the stench of the 2010s and put us as a force to be reconciled with in the NFC South.

Super Bowl champions once again

The 2020 season was anything but smooth sailing, as the Bucs would fight into playoffs as a Wild Card and have to go on the road against a Commanders team led by Taylor Heinicke. Surprisingly enough, this game would be the most nerve racking the Bucs had the entire playoff run.

In one playoff run, Tom Brady was able to turn this laughing stock of a decade for the Bucs into one of the most fun rides that the fan base will ever have. Starting with the first playoff win since 2002 in Landover Maryland, to all but retiring Drew Brees in the Superdome in one of the toughest environments in football.

You also cannot forget the last second Hail Mary to Scotty Miller to take an 11 point lead in Lambeau field vs the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers. However, all of this wasn't enough. Brady was forced to play against the power house soon to be dynasty that was the Kansas City Chiefs - a squad that had beaten them earlier that season in an instant classic Brady almost-comeback.

However, this time around people would be tuning out and enjoying their Super Bowl festivities in the 4th Quarter as the Bucs once again were apart of one of the most lopsided Super Bowl victories 31-9.

Not only was this another ring for Brady. This also albeit put the nail in the coffin to the Brady vs Mahomes future goat debate regardless of what Mahomes was able to do in his career.

2020 and Beyond and Passing of the torch

After the magical SB run of 2020, the stars never aligned again in the following 2 years for Brady and the Bucs despite 2 division titles. But the revitalization of the franchise was already done.

Baker Mayfield, another free agent signing, took the baton and lead them to two more division titles, showing that Tampa can be an elite landing spot for quarterbacks who want to continue building on their elite legacy or those looking for a fresh start with plenty in the tank.