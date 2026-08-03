Tennessee Titans' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade

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Franchise Moments: Tennessee's Top Moment of the Past Decade

If you ask casual fans to name all 32 NFL teams, the Titans are typically one of the last teams that people will list (unless you ask a straggling bachelor/bachelorette party in Nashville). It's not as if the franchise itself isn't memorable; the Houston Oilers were a charter member and two-time winner of the AFL and were perennial playoff contenders from the late 80's to the early 90's before the team moved to Tennessee in 1997.

Still, there have been plenty of memorable moments in Titans' history; falling one yard short of a Super Bowl; Eddie George vs. Ray Lewis in playoff games; the 2008, Kerry Collins-led Titans that finished 13-3 (featuring the thunder and lightning backfield of LenDale White and Chris Johnson), Marcus Mariota's pass and catch touchdown to himself against the Chiefs in the 2016 AFC wild-card game, and the Mike Vrabel era that saw the Titans make the AFC Championship game in 2021 for the first time since 2003.

The Titans haven't been to the playoffs since the 2021 season, but a player who had defined the franchise since entering the league in 2016 was Derrick Henry.

Initially the RB2 behind DeMarco Murray, Henry eventually established himself as the Titans' bellcow and joined a long list of successful franchise running backs that include Earl Campbell, Eddie George and Chris Johnson.

Henry brought back the smashmouth style running of old, terrorizing opposing secondaries into making business decisions as to whether they wanted to challenge the King on an open-field tackle. In rugby, they sometimes call a stiff-arm "The Big Don't Argue." You can see why opposing defenders rarely try to argue with Henry when he's broken free.

Titans' Top Moment of the Last Ten Years

The winner: Derrick Henry's stiff arm on Josh Norman (2020)

It's not surprising, then, to see the RotoWire staff select Henry's viscous stiff arm on Josh Norman in Week 4 of the 2020 season. It wasn't the longest run of Henry's career; in fact, the play itself didn't count due to offsetting penalties.

But the visual of a 6-foot-2, 250-pound Henry violently, yet easily, fending off a 6-foot Norman, was not just one of the defining moments of Henry's career or the Titans' franchise, but of a 2020 season that saw the NFL grapple through the COVID pandemic. You know Nissan Stadium would have been absolutely rocking had the stands been full of fans.

Other defining moments that our staff voted for: Mariota's touchdown pass to himself vs. Chiefs in 2017; Mike Vrabel being fired following the 2023 season; and Henry's 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in 2018 (my personal vote, and a reminder that King Henry has, and always will, own the Jaguars).

What Happened Next?

The Titans went on to win the AFC South with an 11-5 record before falling to the Ravens in the AFC wild-card round, when Henry was contained for only 40 rushing yards on 18 carries. Tennessee would earn the top seed in the AFC the next year but fell to Cincinnati in the divisional round, with Joe Burrow leading the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI only to fall to the Rams, led by Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald.

The Titans would go on to miss the playoffs the next two years, and with the franchise heading into a rebuild, that led to the team parting ways with both Henry and Vrabel at the end of the 2023 season. Henry went on to join Lamar Jackson in Baltimore to form one of, if not the, best rushing duos in the NFL.

The Titans faltered under Brian Callahan in his first year as head coach in 2024, ending with the worst record in the league that turned into quarterback Cam Ward with the first-overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Where are they now?

Henry and the Ravens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing end to the 2025 season, when they missed the playoffs after rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed the game-winning field goal against the Steelers in Week 18 that would have locked up the AFC North division title for Baltimore.

Meanwhile, Ward is heading into his second year in Tennessee, with the franchise turning the page again on their coaching staff. Robert Saleh -- who found plenty of success as the DC with the 49ers, but less so as a head coach with the Jets -- will man the helm for the Titans moving forward, with former Giants head coach Brian Daboll serving as the offensive coordinator (he served as the Bills' OC and played a key role in the development of Josh Allen).

The Titans continued to invest by signing Wan'Dale Robinson to a four-year contract while using the fourth-overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft to select Ohio State's Carnell Tate, while defensive leader Jeffery Simmons inked a three-year extension to become the highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history.

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