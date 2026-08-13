The Decade in 32 Snapshots: What the NFL's Defining Moments Tell Us About This Era

This piece closes out RotoWire's NFL Franchise Defining Moments series -- 32 team-by-team retrospectives plus this wrap-up, marking the end of one era and the start of another as the 2026 season approaches.
August 13, 2026
The Decade in 32 Snapshots: What the NFL's Defining Moments Tell Us About This Era
August 13, 2026
NFL Franchise Defining Moments
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The closing piece in RotoWire's NFL Franchise Defining Moments campaign.

Ask a Cowboys fan and a Jaguars fan to describe the last 10 years of football, and you'll get two completely different stories -- even though they're describing the same league, the same rulebook, the same 17 (well, 16, for most of it) games a year. 

That's the strange magic of the NFL: 32 franchises living through the same decade, shaped by 32 entirely different moments.

Over the past several weeks, our staff voted, argued, and eventually landed on the single most franchise-defining moment for every team in the league -- the one snap, signing, hire, retirement, or gut-punch that tells you everything you need to know about where that franchise has been.

Now that all 32 pieces are in, it's worth stepping back and asking what the collection says about the NFL as a whole heading into 2026.

The honest answer: this was the decade the quarterback became destiny.

The Quarterback Decade

No position has ever mattered more, and no decade has proven it more bluntly than this one. Look at the moments our staff actually picked. Kansas City's staff didn't debate -- they went straight to the 2017 draft-day trade that let the Chiefs jump up and grab Patrick Mahomes, the single transaction that built a dynasty and turned "Chiefs football" into a permanent fixture of February. 

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Baltimore's answer was almost identical in shape: drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018 remade a franchise that had been solid but unspectacular into an MVP factory. Cincinnati's staff pointed to Joe Burrow in 2020. Dallas pointed to Dak Prescott, a fourth-round afterthought turned face of the franchise, drafted in 2016.

But if the quarterback position built half these franchises, it broke the other half just as fast.

Indianapolis never fully recovered from Andrew Luck's stunning 2019 retirement -- a 29-year-old at the height of his powers simply walking away, and the Colts have been searching for stability ever since. 

New York's staff didn't even have to think twice: Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles on the fourth snap of his Jets debut in 2023 is as close to a franchise-defining gut-punch as this league has produced, four plays' worth of hype evaporating into another lost era. 

Cleveland's staff landed on the Deshaun Watson trade -- a move that was supposed to solve the position and instead became a cautionary tale in itself. 

Miami's pick, Tua Tagovailoa's frightening concussion against the Bengals, is a reminder that even when the quarterback question looks answered, health can undo everything in an instant.

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Coaches as Culture-Changers

If quarterbacks were destiny, head coaches were the mechanism. Detroit's Dan Campbell hire in 2021 is the clearest example in the whole set -- a franchise that had been the league's punching line for a generation turned into a perennial contender almost entirely because ownership bet on a coach's culture over his résumé. 

The Rams' Sean McVay hire in 2017 did the same thing three years earlier, taking a moribund Los Angeles team to a Super Bowl inside his second season. 

San Francisco's staff pointed to Kyle Shanahan's 2017 hire for the same reason. And Seattle's entry -- Mike Macdonald's 2024 hire -- is the freshest version of this story, a defensive mind installed two years ago who already has the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy to show for it.

The Ones That Still Sting

Every fanbase has one play, one call, one collapse it still can't quite talk about, and this campaign surfaced plenty. 

Atlanta's staff didn't have to search hard -- the 28-3 collapse in Super Bowl LI remains the organizing wound of the franchise's decade. 

New Orleans picked the infamous missed pass-interference call in the 2019 NFC Championship, a moment that changed the league's replay rules and still haunts Saints fans. 

Chicago's "Double Doink" -- Cody Parkey's deflected field goal try in the 2019 playoffs -- turned into shorthand for an entire era of Bears quarterback and kicker instability. 

Pittsburgh's pick, Antonio Brown livestreaming a locker-room speech on Facebook in 2017, was less a football moment than a warning sign for a receiver room and locker-room culture that would take years to repair. 

And Jacksonville's entry -- the Myles Jack fumble ruled dead on the field in a controversial 2018 loss -- is the kind of officiating gut-punch that fans of small-market teams feel they never quite get the benefit of.

Ownership, Geography, and Identity

Some of the decade's defining moments weren't plays at all -- they were business decisions that reshaped what these franchises even are. The Raiders playing their final game in Oakland in 2019 before the move to Las Vegas closed a 60-year chapter of the franchise's identity.

Washington becoming the Commanders in 2022 ended one of the most contentious rebrand sagas in modern sports. 

Carolina's staff pointed to David Tepper buying the team in 2018, a new-ownership era that's still finding its footing. 

These are the moments that don't show up on a highlight reel but shape a franchise's next 50 years as much as any playoff win.

And the Ones That Just Felt Like Magic

Then there's the stuff that makes you remember why you watch in the first place. 

Philadelphia's Nick Foles calling and executing the Philly Special in Super Bowl LII. 

Minnesota's Stefon Diggs hauling in the Minneapolis Miracle. 

Tennessee's Derrick Henry stiff-arming Josh Norman into the Nashville turf. 

New England's staff, fittingly, pointed to Brady's fifth ring. Tampa Bay's staff picked the moment Brady signed with the Buccaneers in free agency, proof that even in his 40s he could still reroute a franchise's entire trajectory. 

Green Bay's staff went with Aaron Rodgers barking "I still own you" at Soldier Field -- six words that captured an entire era of NFC North dominance. 

Denver's Von Miller strip-sack of Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50 sits in the same category: one defensive player deciding a championship with his hands.

Why This Matters Heading Into 2026

Taken together, these 32 moments tell a coherent story about the modern NFL: it is a league now built almost entirely around two questions -- do you have the quarterback, and do you have the coach who can build around him? Nearly every team's answer, good or bad, traces back to one of those two variables. The franchises that got both right (Kansas City, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cincinnati) spent this decade at or near the top. The ones still searching for either (the Jets, the Giants, the Colts) spent it mostly treading water, waiting for their version of the moment.

As we head into the 2026 season, that's the lens worth keeping. Every team on this list is, in some way, still living in the shadow of its defining moment -- either building on it or trying to escape it.

The Full Series: All 32 Franchise-Defining Moments

TeamDefining MomentRead the Full Piece
Arizona CardinalsLarry Fitzgerald's 75-yard OT catch (2016)Arizona Cardinals' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Atlanta FalconsBlowing a 28-3 Super Bowl LI lead (2017)What Moment Defined The Falcons' Past Decade?
Baltimore RavensDrafting Lamar Jackson (2018)Baltimore Ravens' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Buffalo Bills13 seconds in the AFC Divisional Round vs. Chiefs (2021)Buffalo Bills' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Carolina PanthersDavid Tepper buys the team (2018)Panthers' Defining Moment: David Tepper Buying the Team in 2018
Chicago BearsCody Parkey's "Double Doink" (2019)Bears' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Cincinnati BengalsDrafting Joe Burrow (2020)Bengals' Most Defining Moment Of Last Decade
Cleveland BrownsThe Deshaun Watson trade (2022)Cleveland Browns' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Dallas CowboysDrafting Dak Prescott (2016)Cowboys' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Denver BroncosVon Miller's Super Bowl 50 strip-sack of Cam Newton (2016)Broncos' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Detroit LionsHiring Dan Campbell (2021)Lions' Defining Moment: How Dan Campbell Changed the Franchise
Green Bay PackersAaron Rodgers' "I still own you" at Soldier Field (2021)Green Bay Packers Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Houston TexansDrafting C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson (2023)Houston Texans' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Indianapolis ColtsAndrew Luck's retirement (2019)Colts' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Jacksonville JaguarsMyles Jack's fumble recovery ruled dead (2018)Jacksonville Jaguars' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Kansas City ChiefsTrading up to draft Patrick Mahomes (2017)Kansas City Chiefs' Most Defining Moment of the Past Decade
Las Vegas RaidersOakland Raiders play their final game (2019)Raiders' Most Defining Moment of Last Decade: Goodbye, Oakland
Los Angeles ChargersTyrod Taylor's pregame nerve-block incident (2020)Chargers' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Los Angeles RamsHiring Sean McVay (2017)What Was The Rams' Defining Moment This Past Decade?
Miami DolphinsTua Tagovailoa's concussion vs. Bengals (2022)Dolphins' Most Defining Moment of The Last Decade
Minnesota VikingsStefon Diggs' Minneapolis Miracle (2017)Minnesota Vikings' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
New England PatriotsBrady wins his fifth ring (2017)Patriots' Most Defining Moment Of The Past Decade
New Orleans SaintsThe missed pass-interference call in the NFC Championship (2019)Saints' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
New York GiantsLetting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency (2024)Giants' Defining Moment of the Past Decade
New York JetsAaron Rodgers' Achilles tear (2023)New York Jets' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Philadelphia EaglesNick Foles' Philly Special in Super Bowl LII (2018)Philadelphia Eagles' Defining Moment: Nick Foles' Philly Special in Super Bowl LII
Pittsburgh SteelersAntonio Brown's Facebook Live locker-room video (2017)Steelers' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
San Francisco 49ersHiring Kyle Shanahan (2017)San Francisco 49ers' Defining Moment of the Decade: Hiring Kyle Shanahan
Seattle SeahawksHiring Mike Macdonald (2024)Seattle Seahawks' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Tampa Bay BuccaneersTom Brady signs with the Bucs (2020)Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Tennessee TitansDerrick Henry's stiff-arm on Josh Norman (2020)Tennessee Titans' Most Defining Moment of the Last Decade
Washington CommandersBecoming the Washington Commanders (2022)Commanders' Defining Moment: The 2022 Rebrand That Changed Everything

This piece closes out RotoWire's NFL Franchise Defining Moments series -- 32 team-by-team retrospectives plus this wrap-up, marking the end of one era and the start of another as the 2026 season approaches.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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