See what to track during fantasy football mock drafts and how to use that data to improve draft strategy by analyzing ADP trends, rosters and positional runs.

All fantasy managers know the value of running fantasy football mock drafts, but what can those managers do to get the most out of this valuable practice time? What are the items these managers should be looking for when participating in a RotoWire fantasy football mock draft?

This overview will show you various ways to use that mock draft data to improve fantasy football draft strategy. It begins with a review of tracking ADP and player value movement, then delves into identifying positional runs and tier breaks. Next up is evaluating roster construction by draft position, followed by some advice on tracking sleepers, busts and common picks. It then closes out by giving some insights into turning mock draft data into a real draft plan you can use to maximize the value of your fantasy football mock drafts.

Tracking ADP and Player Value Movement

Your starting point for mock draft tracking is to monitor where players are consistently drafted as compared to their fantasy football rankings. In many cases these two attributes will dovetail well, so the key here is to spot when a player's fantasy football ADP value differs from where your custom fantasy football rankings indicate that prospect should be selected.

This is a straightforward approach that helps you identify value picks on your fantasy football cheat sheet. It will also detect reaches, when players are being selected far too early. You should also be on the lookout for players whose ADP may be shifting ahead of expectations. This is especially useful for prospects you are prioritizing. Skip this one and you may end up missing out on a player you really want.

"Our fantasy football ADP page has color coded arrows to allow you to see fantasy draft risers and fallers based off of real drafts across a variety of platforms," RotoWire fantasy football expert John McKechnie said. "These visuals allow you to time the market and buy the dip when the market overreacts to a minor injury, or slow down your exposure when a player you've routinely been drafting in the last round is suddenly going 50 picks earlier."

Identifying Positional Runs and Tier Breaks

Positional runs are the most dramatic shifts on draft day. Gauging these runs may be the difference between a potential league winning roster and one that you have to rebuild early on. Mock drafts offer useful insights into when these runs are likely to occur. It is something you definitely want to track when doing mock drafts via your subscription to RotoWire.

What you will want to look for is when clusters of RBs, WRs or QBs are moving off the mock draft board. The goal here is to identify when major drop-offs occur. For example, you won't be caught short if you end up with a WR1-caliber prospect in the later end of the WR1 run, but if you take your first WR after that WR1 run is over, you'll end up with a WR2 in that WR1 spot. A good way to manage this on draft day is with the use of the RotoWire fantasy football draft assistant. Do this well and you can avoid getting caught on the wrong side of a tier break.

"Having a good handle on the ADP will go a long way toward helping you identify positional runs and tier breaks," McKechnie said. "For instance, if there are seven running backs with ADPs in the second round, you need to have your first and third-round running back targets mapped out, if you're fading that tier."

Evaluating Roster Construction by Draft Position

You aren't likely to know where your draft slot is until shortly before the selection process begins. This is why it is imperative that you use the mock draft practices to review builds from early, middle and late draft slots. This will identify which strategies produce the most balanced rosters, but will also give you insights into navigating NFL depth charts no matter which draft slot you end up with.

It is also strongly suggested that you use your mock draft time to refine draft day strategies, such as Zero RB or early QB builds. These approaches alter how you steer your way through the RotoWire fantasy football projections, so familiarity with these roads will make you much more comfortable on draft day.

"Every draft is different, but having an idea of what your early picks will look like based on your draft slot will help you chart a course for a successful draft," McKechnie said.

Tracking Sleepers, Busts and Common Picks

A primary benefit to mock drafts is that they reveal which players are consistently overvalued or undervalued. This change can be by as little as half of a round in some cases or multiple rounds in others.

When you identify these trends, you will be in much better shape to build a target list in conjunction with the RotoWire fantasy football draft kit. This will allow you to avoid popular traps and thus save your roster from prospects who may look good on draft day, but aren't the types that push your team toward a fantasy title.

Turning Mock Draft Data into a Real Draft Plan

Combining everything listed above will provide you with a way to apply these insights by adjusting rankings, updating your cheat sheet and preparing contingency plans. The goal is to enter your draft with clear expectations and flexibility based on real trends.

You will also want to incorporate additional information such as the latest updates from the NFL injury report. RotoWire is the industry leader in injury information aggregation, so you can rest assured that your draft plan won't be hindered by a lack of news in this department.