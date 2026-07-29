What to watch in 2026 NFL training camp battles. Track depth charts, position competitions and injury updates to identify fantasy football value before the season.

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The start of NFL training camps is one of the most exciting times of the year, but what should fantasy football managers be watching for in 2026 NFL training camp battles for spots in NFL starting lineups? Where is their research time best invested?

There are many things in training camp that will have a huge impact on every fantasy football cheat sheet. These include tracking NFL depth charts, reviewing position competitions and keeping up with the latest injury updates. All of these can help identify fantasy football value before the season begins in September.

Below you'll find some specifics about what to watch for in 2026 NFL training camp battles. The opening section talks about the impact of quarterback competitions. We then go over the importance of identifying running back committees vs clear starters. Next up is finding out how wide receiver depth chart battles can impact fantasy football rankings. That segues into a review of tight end roles and usage trends. Finally, we go over monitoring injuries and the opportunities that can arise when injuries occur.

Quarterback Competitions and Offensive Impact

Quarterback battles aren't as common as other positional battles, but when they do occur, they have a wide-ranging effect. A change in quarterbacks can shape offenses by impacting passing volume and play-calling style. These not only adjust the quarterback's scoring value in a fantasy football draft kit, but will also have a carryover impact on the fantasy value of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs on that team.

"The Raiders are the top quarterback competition to monitor after drafting Fernando Mendoza first overall," said RotoWire fantasy football expert Jim Coventry. "Kirk Cousins would likely give (tight end) Brock Bowers his best fantasy upside, but if the rookie wins the job, the entire passing game carries a layer of uncertainty that affects every skill position in Las Vegas."

This is why you need to monitor which quarterback has the lead in the battle for the starting job. Your subscription to RotoWire can provide you with detailed insights into these battles. RotoWire's fantasy football projections always reflect the latest quarterback depth chart updates and thus allow you to adjust your draft mindset accordingly.

Running Back Committees vs Clear Starters

There is a huge fantasy football value difference between running backs in a committee setup vs running backs who are clear starters. Training camps are the time of year when these roles are clarified and those adjustments can alter every part of a manager's fantasy football draft strategy.

"New England's backfield is a must-watch after the Patriots leaned heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson during their Super Bowl run," said Coventry. "Whether the explosive TreVeyon Henderson pushes this into an equal timeshare, or even takes the lead role, will have a significant impact on both players' draft value."

That role clarification can include overall snap share division, goal-line usage and pass catching assignments. These are key indicators for fantasy football rankings, so even the smallest changes here can move a running back prospect up or down the draft priority chart in your football draft kit.

Wide Receiver Depth Chart Battles

Most teams have their go-to wide receiver role identified before training camp begins. That means fantasy managers should spend most of their research time at this position watching how the WR2, WR3 and slot roles pan out.

"Tennessee's receiver room is one of the most fluid in the league heading into camp," Coventry said. "If Cam Ward takes a second-year leap, the fantasy value of that entire group shifts, and the competition between Calvin Ridley, free-agent signing Wan'Dale Robinson, and second-year players Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will determine which receivers are draftable."

Three attributes you ought to watch for include vacated targets from the previous season, target share potential and chemistry with the quarterback. An ideal candidate will fare well in each category, but having plus grades in any of these areas can make a wide receiver someone to add to your preferred player list.

Tight End Roles and Usage Trends

The tight end position can be a bit difficult to track since tight end usage varies widely by team and scheme. For example, some offensive coordinators like to target tight ends near the goal line, while others view multiple tight end sets solely through a blocking prism.

"The Giants are a perfect example of a split situation to track after adding Isaiah Likely alongside Theo Johnson, who appeared to be on the rise," said Coventry. "If one emerges as the clear receiving tight end, his fantasy value skyrockets, but if they rotate snaps, neither is likely to be useful on most fantasy rosters."

A good barometer is whether or not the team in question has one primary tight end pass target or if there is a split target situation developing. Once you get a sense of this, you can then use the RotoWire mock draft simulator to see if other fantasy managers are valuing these tight ends accordingly or if there are value plays to be found.

Monitoring Injuries and Rising Opportunities

Fantasy managers hate injuries, but injuries are a lot easier to work around when they occur during training camp. If they happen before your draft, these physical ailments can generate value plays by opening doors for backups and rookies.

This is why it is a very good idea to track the NFL injury report and corresponding depth chart movement during camp. This can help identify late risers and potential fantasy sleepers. Since these changes can sometimes fly under the radar, it's highly recommended that you use the RotoWire fantasy football draft assistant to help keep you up to date in this area.