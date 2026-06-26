The True Cost of Being a Die-Hard NFL Fan in 2026

This study ranks all 32 NFL teams by the total cost of being a die-hard fan for the 2026 season - defined as attending every home game, watching every away game, and traveling to one key road matchup.
June 26, 2026
The True Cost of Being a Die-Hard NFL Fan in 2026
June 26, 2026

Loving your team has never been free, but the 2026 season puts a hard number on the devotion. A new RotoWire study ranks all 32 NFL fan bases by what it actually costs to follow your team like you mean it -- attending every home game, streaming every road game, and making the pilgrimage to one key away matchup. The gap between the cheapest and priciest fandom is staggering: $3,098 separates the bottom of the table from the top.

The single most expensive fan base in football belongs to the Buffalo Bills, where a die-hard season runs $4,229. At the other end, Cleveland Browns fans get the best deal in the league at just $1,131 -- meaning a Bills supporter pays nearly four times what a Browns backer does for the same level of commitment.

This is just the latest in our NFL offseason research series. Also make time for the most hated NFL team in each state.

Fan Cost Index
True Cost of Being an NFL Fan — 2026
All 32 teams ranked by total season cost: home tickets + concessions + streaming + one road trip. Secondary market prices via SeatGeek.
$1,131
Cheapest (Browns)
$4,229
Most Expensive (Bills)
$2,360
League Average
$3,098
Top–Bottom Spread
Season Tickets
Concessions
Streaming
Away Trip
# Team Tickets Concessions Streaming Away Trip Total Breakdown
1
Cleveland Browns
AFC North • Bargain
$425$92$250$364
TB (Tampa)
$1,131
2
Tennessee Titans
AFC South • Bargain
$611$112$175$511
LV (Las Vegas)
$1,409
3
Los Angeles Chargers
AFC West • Bargain
$667$188$250$368
BAL (Baltimore)
$1,473
4
Arizona Cardinals
NFC West • Bargain
$647$135$250$462
NYG (East Rutherford)
$1,494
5
Carolina Panthers
NFC South • Bargain
$767$117$250$453
MIN (Minneapolis)
$1,587
6
Miami Dolphins
AFC East • Bargain
$892$100$250$424
SF (Santa Clara)
$1,666
7
New York Jets
AFC East • Bargain
$753$112$250$553
LAC (Inglewood)
$1,668
8
New York Giants
NFC East • Bargain
$920$126$250$501
SEA (Seattle)
$1,797
9
New Orleans Saints
NFC South • Mid-Range
$476$118$175$1,038
PIT (Paris) Intl
$1,807
10
Atlanta Falcons
NFC South • Mid-Range
$668$72$250$820
CIN (Madrid) Intl
$1,810
11
Dallas Cowboys
NFC East • Mid-Range
$463$124$250$983
BAL (Rio de Janeiro) Intl
$1,820
12
Baltimore Ravens
AFC North • Mid-Range
$774$100$250$756
DAL (Rio de Janeiro) Intl
$1,880
13
Minnesota Vikings
NFC North • Mid-Range
$932$113$175$698
SF (Mexico City) Intl
$1,918
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC South • Mid-Range
$1,014$140$250$646
DET (Detroit)
$2,049
15
Los Angeles Rams
NFC West • Mid-Range
$1,076$188$277$555
PHI (Philadelphia)
$2,096
16
Indianapolis Colts
AFC South • Mid-Range
$734$100$250$1,028
WAS (London) Intl
$2,112
17
Cincinnati Bengals
AFC North • Mid-Range
$1,063$100$250$861
ATL (Madrid) Intl
$2,274
18
Washington Commanders
NFC East • Mid-Range
$915$221$250$970
IND (London) Intl
$2,355
19
Kansas City Chiefs
AFC West • Mid-Range
$1,475$100$250$551
SEA (Seattle)
$2,376
20
Houston Texans
AFC South • Mid-Range
$1,091$126$250$937
JAX (London) Intl
$2,404
21
Denver Broncos
AFC West • Mid-Range
$1,683$112$259$365
NE (Foxborough)
$2,419
22
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC North • Mid-Range
$1,034$112$250$1,109
NO (Paris) Intl
$2,505
23
New England Patriots
AFC East • Mid-Range
$1,442$104$250$933
DET (Munich) Intl
$2,729
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC South • Mid-Range
$1,268$84$250$1,154
PHI (London) Intl
$2,756
25
Las Vegas Raiders
AFC West • Expensive
$1,774$216$250$548
NE (Foxborough)
$2,788
26
San Francisco 49ers
NFC West • Expensive
$1,554$152$193$1,216
LAR (Melbourne) Intl
$3,115
27
Chicago Bears
NFC North • Expensive
$2,465$140$259$466
SEA (Seattle)
$3,329
28
Seattle Seahawks
NFC West • Expensive
$2,390$122$250$708
PHI (Philadelphia)
$3,469
29
Green Bay Packers
NFC North • Expensive
$2,579$122$268$618
LAR (Inglewood)
$3,586
30
Detroit Lions
NFC North • Expensive
$2,392$96$250$947
NE (Munich) Intl
$3,685
31
Philadelphia Eagles
NFC East • Expensive
$2,389$149$250$983
JAX (London) Intl
$3,770
32
Buffalo Bills
AFC East • Expensive
$3,356$128$259$486
LAR (Inglewood)
$4,229
#TeamTicketsConcessionsStreamingAway TripTotalBreakdown
1
Cleveland Browns
AFC North • Bargain
$425$92$250$364
TB (Tampa)
$1,131
2
Tennessee Titans
AFC South • Bargain
$611$112$175$511
LV (Las Vegas)
$1,409
3
Los Angeles Chargers
AFC West • Bargain
$667$188$250$368
BAL (Baltimore)
$1,473
4
Arizona Cardinals
NFC West • Bargain
$647$135$250$462
NYG (East Rutherford)
$1,494
5
Carolina Panthers
NFC South • Bargain
$767$117$250$453
MIN (Minneapolis)
$1,587
6
Miami Dolphins
AFC East • Bargain
$892$100$250$424
SF (Santa Clara)
$1,666
7
New York Jets
AFC East • Bargain
$753$112$250$553
LAC (Inglewood)
$1,668
8
New York Giants
NFC East • Bargain
$920$126$250$501
SEA (Seattle)
$1,797
#TeamTicketsConcessionsStreamingAway TripTotalBreakdown
9
New Orleans Saints
NFC South • Mid-Range
$476$118$175$1,038
PIT (Paris) Intl
$1,807
10
Atlanta Falcons
NFC South • Mid-Range
$668$72$250$820
CIN (Madrid) Intl
$1,810
11
Dallas Cowboys
NFC East • Mid-Range
$463$124$250$983
BAL (Rio de Janeiro) Intl
$1,820
12
Baltimore Ravens
AFC North • Mid-Range
$774$100$250$756
DAL (Rio de Janeiro) Intl
$1,880
13
Minnesota Vikings
NFC North • Mid-Range
$932$113$175$698
SF (Mexico City) Intl
$1,918
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC South • Mid-Range
$1,014$140$250$646
DET (Detroit)
$2,049
15
Los Angeles Rams
NFC West • Mid-Range
$1,076$188$277$555
PHI (Philadelphia)
$2,096
16
Indianapolis Colts
AFC South • Mid-Range
$734$100$250$1,028
WAS (London) Intl
$2,112
17
Cincinnati Bengals
AFC North • Mid-Range
$1,063$100$250$861
ATL (Madrid) Intl
$2,274
18
Washington Commanders
NFC East • Mid-Range
$915$221$250$970
IND (London) Intl
$2,355
19
Kansas City Chiefs
AFC West • Mid-Range
$1,475$100$250$551
SEA (Seattle)
$2,376
20
Houston Texans
AFC South • Mid-Range
$1,091$126$250$937
JAX (London) Intl
$2,404
21
Denver Broncos
AFC West • Mid-Range
$1,683$112$259$365
NE (Foxborough)
$2,419
22
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC North • Mid-Range
$1,034$112$250$1,109
NO (Paris) Intl
$2,505
23
New England Patriots
AFC East • Mid-Range
$1,442$104$250$933
DET (Munich) Intl
$2,729
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC South • Mid-Range
$1,268$84$250$1,154
PHI (London) Intl
$2,756
#TeamTicketsConcessionsStreamingAway TripTotalBreakdown
25
Las Vegas Raiders
AFC West • Expensive
$1,774$216$250$548
NE (Foxborough)
$2,788
26
San Francisco 49ers
NFC West • Expensive
$1,554$152$193$1,216
LAR (Melbourne) Intl
$3,115
27
Chicago Bears
NFC North • Expensive
$2,465$140$259$466
SEA (Seattle)
$3,329
28
Seattle Seahawks
NFC West • Expensive
$2,390$122$250$708
PHI (Philadelphia)
$3,469
29
Green Bay Packers
NFC North • Expensive
$2,579$122$268$618
LAR (Inglewood)
$3,586
30
Detroit Lions
NFC North • Expensive
$2,392$96$250$947
NE (Munich) Intl
$3,685
31
Philadelphia Eagles
NFC East • Expensive
$2,389$149$250$983
JAX (London) Intl
$3,770
32
Buffalo Bills
AFC East • Expensive
$3,356$128$259$486
LAR (Inglewood)
$4,229
RotoWire Fan Cost Index 2026 — Ticket prices: SeatGeek secondary market resale floor — Concessions: Bookies.com 2025 Study — Streaming: published retail rates — Away trip: roundtrip airfare + 1 hotel night + away ticket (farthest game)

How we calculated it

Each team's total combines four real-world costs. Tickets use the cheapest available secondary-market resale floor on SeatGeek multiplied by the number of domestic home games -- a change from our 2025 methodology, which used face-value season packages. Concessions add one 16-ounce beer and one hot dog per home game. Streaming bundles a $175 cable base, plus Amazon Prime and Netflix, where a team's schedule requires them. Finally, the away trip prices out roundtrip airfare, one hotel night and a ticket to the farthest road game on the slate.

That last component is where 2026 gets wild. Several away trips now reflect international games -- London, Paris, Munich, Madrid, Melbourne, Mexico City, and Rio de Janeiro -- and those costs, submitted by real fans, dramatically reshape the rankings for affected teams.

The bargains

Eight teams land in the green "Bargain" tier. Behind Cleveland, the Tennessee Titans ($1,409), Los Angeles Chargers ($1,473), Arizona Cardinals ($1,494), and Carolina Panthers ($1,587) round out the cheapest five. The two New York teams crack the bargain tier as well -- the Jets at $1,668 and the Giants at $1,797 -- proving that a pricey market doesn't always mean a pricey ticket when resale floors stay soft.

The mid-range middle

Sixteen teams fill the yellow "Mid-Range" tier, from the New Orleans Saints ($1,807) up to the Jacksonville Jaguars ($2,756). The Jaguars are a methodology curiosity: their total reflects just six home games, not eight, because two London "home" dates are excluded as neutral sites. America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, sits comfortably mid-pack at $1,820, while the defending-relevant Kansas City Chiefs check in at $2,376.

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The expensive eight

The orange "Expensive" tier is where wallets get torched. The Las Vegas Raiders ($2,788) open the group, followed by the San Francisco 49ers ($3,115), Chicago Bears ($3,329), and Seattle Seahawks ($3,469). The NFC North dominates the danger zone: the Green Bay Packers ($3,586) and Detroit Lions ($3,685) both clear $3,500, driven by travel and premium home demand. The Philadelphia Eagles ($3,770) sit second, and Buffalo's $4,229 tops everyone.

What it means

The takeaway for 2026 is that geography and the international schedule now matter as much as a team's on-field stock. Cold-weather contenders with rabid, sold-out home crowds -- Buffalo, Philadelphia, Green Bay -- cost the most precisely because demand never dips. Rebuilding clubs in softer markets, led by Cleveland and Tennessee, hand their fans the league's best value.

Wherever your team lands, the price of true fandom keeps climbing. The only question is how much you're willing to pay to be there for every snap.

The league's regular season is still more than two months from kickoff, but that just leaves plenty of time for folks to study Super Bowl odds with RotoWire.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
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