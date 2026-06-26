This study ranks all 32 NFL teams by the total cost of being a die-hard fan for the 2026 season - defined as attending every home game, watching every away game, and traveling to one key road matchup.

Loving your team has never been free, but the 2026 season puts a hard number on the devotion. A new RotoWire study ranks all 32 NFL fan bases by what it actually costs to follow your team like you mean it -- attending every home game, streaming every road game, and making the pilgrimage to one key away matchup. The gap between the cheapest and priciest fandom is staggering: $3,098 separates the bottom of the table from the top.

The single most expensive fan base in football belongs to the Buffalo Bills, where a die-hard season runs $4,229. At the other end, Cleveland Browns fans get the best deal in the league at just $1,131 -- meaning a Bills supporter pays nearly four times what a Browns backer does for the same level of commitment.

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Fan Cost Index True Cost of Being an NFL Fan — 2026 All 32 teams ranked by total season cost: home tickets + concessions + streaming + one road trip. Secondary market prices via SeatGeek. $1,131 Cheapest (Browns) $4,229 Most Expensive (Bills) $2,360 League Average $3,098 Top–Bottom Spread Season Tickets Concessions Streaming Away Trip All Teams Bargain (1–8) Mid-Range (9–24) Expensive (25–32) # Team Tickets Concessions Streaming Away Trip Total Breakdown 1 Cleveland Browns AFC North • Bargain $425 $92 $250 $364 TB (Tampa) $1,131 2 Tennessee Titans AFC South • Bargain $611 $112 $175 $511 LV (Las Vegas) $1,409 3 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West • Bargain $667 $188 $250 $368 BAL (Baltimore) $1,473 4 Arizona Cardinals NFC West • Bargain $647 $135 $250 $462 NYG (East Rutherford) $1,494 5 Carolina Panthers NFC South • Bargain $767 $117 $250 $453 MIN (Minneapolis) $1,587 6 Miami Dolphins AFC East • Bargain $892 $100 $250 $424 SF (Santa Clara) $1,666 7 New York Jets AFC East • Bargain $753 $112 $250 $553 LAC (Inglewood) $1,668 8 New York Giants NFC East • Bargain $920 $126 $250 $501 SEA (Seattle) $1,797 9 New Orleans Saints NFC South • Mid-Range $476 $118 $175 $1,038 PIT (Paris) Intl $1,807 10 Atlanta Falcons NFC South • Mid-Range $668 $72 $250 $820 CIN (Madrid) Intl $1,810 11 Dallas Cowboys NFC East • Mid-Range $463 $124 $250 $983 BAL (Rio de Janeiro) Intl $1,820 12 Baltimore Ravens AFC North • Mid-Range $774 $100 $250 $756 DAL (Rio de Janeiro) Intl $1,880 13 Minnesota Vikings NFC North • Mid-Range $932 $113 $175 $698 SF (Mexico City) Intl $1,918 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South • Mid-Range $1,014 $140 $250 $646 DET (Detroit) $2,049 15 Los Angeles Rams NFC West • Mid-Range $1,076 $188 $277 $555 PHI (Philadelphia) $2,096 16 Indianapolis Colts AFC South • Mid-Range $734 $100 $250 $1,028 WAS (London) Intl $2,112 17 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North • Mid-Range $1,063 $100 $250 $861 ATL (Madrid) Intl $2,274 18 Washington Commanders NFC East • Mid-Range $915 $221 $250 $970 IND (London) Intl $2,355 19 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West • Mid-Range $1,475 $100 $250 $551 SEA (Seattle) $2,376 20 Houston Texans AFC South • Mid-Range $1,091 $126 $250 $937 JAX (London) Intl $2,404 21 Denver Broncos AFC West • Mid-Range $1,683 $112 $259 $365 NE (Foxborough) $2,419 22 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North • Mid-Range $1,034 $112 $250 $1,109 NO (Paris) Intl $2,505 23 New England Patriots AFC East • Mid-Range $1,442 $104 $250 $933 DET (Munich) Intl $2,729 24 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South • Mid-Range $1,268 $84 $250 $1,154 PHI (London) Intl $2,756 25 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West • Expensive $1,774 $216 $250 $548 NE (Foxborough) $2,788 26 San Francisco 49ers NFC West • Expensive $1,554 $152 $193 $1,216 LAR (Melbourne) Intl $3,115 27 Chicago Bears NFC North • Expensive $2,465 $140 $259 $466 SEA (Seattle) $3,329 28 Seattle Seahawks NFC West • Expensive $2,390 $122 $250 $708 PHI (Philadelphia) $3,469 29 Green Bay Packers NFC North • Expensive $2,579 $122 $268 $618 LAR (Inglewood) $3,586 30 Detroit Lions NFC North • Expensive $2,392 $96 $250 $947 NE (Munich) Intl $3,685 31 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East • Expensive $2,389 $149 $250 $983 JAX (London) Intl $3,770 32 Buffalo Bills AFC East • Expensive $3,356 $128 $259 $486 LAR (Inglewood) $4,229 # Team Tickets Concessions Streaming Away Trip Total Breakdown 1 Cleveland Browns AFC North • Bargain $425 $92 $250 $364 TB (Tampa) $1,131 2 Tennessee Titans AFC South • Bargain $611 $112 $175 $511 LV (Las Vegas) $1,409 3 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West • Bargain $667 $188 $250 $368 BAL (Baltimore) $1,473 4 Arizona Cardinals NFC West • Bargain $647 $135 $250 $462 NYG (East Rutherford) $1,494 5 Carolina Panthers NFC South • Bargain $767 $117 $250 $453 MIN (Minneapolis) $1,587 6 Miami Dolphins AFC East • Bargain $892 $100 $250 $424 SF (Santa Clara) $1,666 7 New York Jets AFC East • Bargain $753 $112 $250 $553 LAC (Inglewood) $1,668 8 New York Giants NFC East • Bargain $920 $126 $250 $501 SEA (Seattle) $1,797 # Team Tickets Concessions Streaming Away Trip Total Breakdown 9 New Orleans Saints NFC South • Mid-Range $476 $118 $175 $1,038 PIT (Paris) Intl $1,807 10 Atlanta Falcons NFC South • Mid-Range $668 $72 $250 $820 CIN (Madrid) Intl $1,810 11 Dallas Cowboys NFC East • Mid-Range $463 $124 $250 $983 BAL (Rio de Janeiro) Intl $1,820 12 Baltimore Ravens AFC North • Mid-Range $774 $100 $250 $756 DAL (Rio de Janeiro) Intl $1,880 13 Minnesota Vikings NFC North • Mid-Range $932 $113 $175 $698 SF (Mexico City) Intl $1,918 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South • Mid-Range $1,014 $140 $250 $646 DET (Detroit) $2,049 15 Los Angeles Rams NFC West • Mid-Range $1,076 $188 $277 $555 PHI (Philadelphia) $2,096 16 Indianapolis Colts AFC South • Mid-Range $734 $100 $250 $1,028 WAS (London) Intl $2,112 17 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North • Mid-Range $1,063 $100 $250 $861 ATL (Madrid) Intl $2,274 18 Washington Commanders NFC East • Mid-Range $915 $221 $250 $970 IND (London) Intl $2,355 19 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West • Mid-Range $1,475 $100 $250 $551 SEA (Seattle) $2,376 20 Houston Texans AFC South • Mid-Range $1,091 $126 $250 $937 JAX (London) Intl $2,404 21 Denver Broncos AFC West • Mid-Range $1,683 $112 $259 $365 NE (Foxborough) $2,419 22 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North • Mid-Range $1,034 $112 $250 $1,109 NO (Paris) Intl $2,505 23 New England Patriots AFC East • Mid-Range $1,442 $104 $250 $933 DET (Munich) Intl $2,729 24 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South • Mid-Range $1,268 $84 $250 $1,154 PHI (London) Intl $2,756 # Team Tickets Concessions Streaming Away Trip Total Breakdown 25 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West • Expensive $1,774 $216 $250 $548 NE (Foxborough) $2,788 26 San Francisco 49ers NFC West • Expensive $1,554 $152 $193 $1,216 LAR (Melbourne) Intl $3,115 27 Chicago Bears NFC North • Expensive $2,465 $140 $259 $466 SEA (Seattle) $3,329 28 Seattle Seahawks NFC West • Expensive $2,390 $122 $250 $708 PHI (Philadelphia) $3,469 29 Green Bay Packers NFC North • Expensive $2,579 $122 $268 $618 LAR (Inglewood) $3,586 30 Detroit Lions NFC North • Expensive $2,392 $96 $250 $947 NE (Munich) Intl $3,685 31 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East • Expensive $2,389 $149 $250 $983 JAX (London) Intl $3,770 32 Buffalo Bills AFC East • Expensive $3,356 $128 $259 $486 LAR (Inglewood) $4,229

How we calculated it

Each team's total combines four real-world costs. Tickets use the cheapest available secondary-market resale floor on SeatGeek multiplied by the number of domestic home games -- a change from our 2025 methodology, which used face-value season packages. Concessions add one 16-ounce beer and one hot dog per home game. Streaming bundles a $175 cable base, plus Amazon Prime and Netflix, where a team's schedule requires them. Finally, the away trip prices out roundtrip airfare, one hotel night and a ticket to the farthest road game on the slate.

That last component is where 2026 gets wild. Several away trips now reflect international games -- London, Paris, Munich, Madrid, Melbourne, Mexico City, and Rio de Janeiro -- and those costs, submitted by real fans, dramatically reshape the rankings for affected teams.

The bargains

Eight teams land in the green "Bargain" tier. Behind Cleveland, the Tennessee Titans ($1,409), Los Angeles Chargers ($1,473), Arizona Cardinals ($1,494), and Carolina Panthers ($1,587) round out the cheapest five. The two New York teams crack the bargain tier as well -- the Jets at $1,668 and the Giants at $1,797 -- proving that a pricey market doesn't always mean a pricey ticket when resale floors stay soft.

The mid-range middle

Sixteen teams fill the yellow "Mid-Range" tier, from the New Orleans Saints ($1,807) up to the Jacksonville Jaguars ($2,756). The Jaguars are a methodology curiosity: their total reflects just six home games, not eight, because two London "home" dates are excluded as neutral sites. America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, sits comfortably mid-pack at $1,820, while the defending-relevant Kansas City Chiefs check in at $2,376.

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The expensive eight

The orange "Expensive" tier is where wallets get torched. The Las Vegas Raiders ($2,788) open the group, followed by the San Francisco 49ers ($3,115), Chicago Bears ($3,329), and Seattle Seahawks ($3,469). The NFC North dominates the danger zone: the Green Bay Packers ($3,586) and Detroit Lions ($3,685) both clear $3,500, driven by travel and premium home demand. The Philadelphia Eagles ($3,770) sit second, and Buffalo's $4,229 tops everyone.

What it means

The takeaway for 2026 is that geography and the international schedule now matter as much as a team's on-field stock. Cold-weather contenders with rabid, sold-out home crowds -- Buffalo, Philadelphia, Green Bay -- cost the most precisely because demand never dips. Rebuilding clubs in softer markets, led by Cleveland and Tennessee, hand their fans the league's best value.

Wherever your team lands, the price of true fandom keeps climbing. The only question is how much you're willing to pay to be there for every snap.

The league's regular season is still more than two months from kickoff, but that just leaves plenty of time for folks to study Super Bowl odds with RotoWire.