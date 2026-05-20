Aaron Rodgers could break two NFL records with the Steelers in 2026. See which marks are in reach and which of Brett Favre’s may be safe.

Aaron Rodgers is officially coming back for one last ride with Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers this NFL season. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer will turn 43 during the campaign, but there are still a couple records he can break should he remain healthy for the majority of the season.

RotoWire.com - home to the Best NFL Betting Sites ahead of Week 1 - broke down 2 records Rodgers can break, and one category in which he will likely fail to eclipse his former mentor Brett Favre.

Career Touchdown Passing Leaders; Rodgers Can Catch Peyton

Rodgers enters 2026 sitting at 527 career touchdown passes, with Peyton Manning's mark of 539 just 12 away (Manning is 3rd all-time behind Tom Brady and Drew Brees). That's basically a single good month of football. At his 2025 pace of 24 touchdowns over a full season, Rodgers gets there somewhere around Week 7 or 8 -- right in the thick of the AFC North race. Manning was one of the greatest ever, so there's real poetry in Rodgers passing him.

Sole Ownership of the Career Passer Rating Record

Right now Rodgers shares the all-time career passer rating crown at 102.2 with Lamar Jackson -- and that has to sting a little. Co-owning a record on your way out the door isn't exactly the farewell gift you want. The good news? While Jackson is younger and more active, his rating could drift either way as he piles up attempts. If Rodgers plays efficiently in 2026 -- which he almost always does -- he can nudge that number just enough to separate himself. It's less about a dramatic push and more about being quietly, stubbornly excellent one last time. Very on-brand.

The Favre Yardage Chase: A Beautiful Long Shot

Rodgers needs 5,564 yards to pass Brett Favre for 4th all-time -- which works out to about 327 yards per game across 17 games. Peak Rodgers would struggle to hit that clip, and 2025 Rodgers averaged just 195 yards per game. He'd need to nearly double his output, essentially transform into 2011 Rodgers overnight at age 42, behind an offensive line in Pittsburgh that isn't exactly inspiring panic in opposing defenses. Could a career-best farewell tour deliver it? Sure, in a movie. In reality, Favre's spot looks safe. Enjoy the attempt, appreciate the career - but don't bet on that record to fall.

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