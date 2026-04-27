Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Millions

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is over, best-ball platforms are releasing their flagship contests for the upcoming season. Chief among those is Best Ball Millions (BBM), long-established as the largest Underdog fantasy best ball contest.

The format is mostly the same as ever for BBM 2026, with some minor changes to regular-season prizes (still dwarfed by the top prizes from the Week 18 final). The conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft makes it much easier to set up team stacks, but we're still a couple of weeks away from schedule release (early-to-mid May), so "bring-back" stacks aren't in play yet.

For rookies, it's an annual tradition to see rising ADPs outnumber falling ADPs on the heels of the 2026 NFL Draft. Best-ball drafters like to know where their picks are playing, even if it isn't somewhere especially favorable. That said, I think this year is more of a mixed bag, given the modest draft capital spent on RBs.

We almost went all of Day 2 without a RB selection, until the 49ers shocked everyone with a reach for Kaelon Black. Reach or not, Black figures to generate fantasy interest now. Before we get to those lower-tier guys, let's kick things off by taking a look at the stars....

BBM ADP Estimates

RB Jeremiyah Love

Pre-Draft UD ADP: 17.0

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~25 📉

Fantasy Verdict: There's near-universal disappointment over this landing spot, at least from a redraft standpoint. I was already out on Tyler Allgeier at his top-90 ADP before the draft, figuring Arizona wouldn't be good enough to feed him a ton of carries and TD opportunities. Love can score fantasy points through the air, and he will, but other teams would've offered better outlooks for rushing yardage and TDs. My best guess is that Love will now drop to the 2/3 turn, after being a mid-R2 pick the past few months. I won't draft him any earlier than that, personally.

WR Carnell Tate

Pre-Draft ADP: 59.4

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~50 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Pre-draft momentum hinted at Tate, Love or Jordyn Tyson being the pick here, with Tennessee desperate to give Cam Ward an elite weapon. Nothing against Wan'Dale Robinson or Gunnar Helm, but Tate is the one guy who might actually be a difference-maker. I'm also a fan of new Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who struggled with head-coach responsibilities but has always excelled schematically. Tate's ADP is about to rise, and rightfully so. TBD by just how much.

WR Makai Lemon

Pre-Draft ADP: 64.7

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~70 📉

Fantasy Verdict: Lemon's draft capital and landing spot both grade out as slightly disappointing, though I do think there's value to being with a good organization even if the team doesn't pass a ton. My main concern here is just that the Eagles don't throw a ton of passes and now have a lot of bodies competing for the short-area targets.

WR Jordyn Tyson

Pre-Draft ADP: 71.0

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~55 📈

Fantasy Verdict: I don't buy Tyler Shough hype, but there's no doubt Tyson's ADP will rise after he went to a WR-needy team in the top-10 picks. He was one of the best bargains pre-draft, if not the very best, making this ADP rise long overdue. Now let's see if he can stay healthy!

RB Jadarian Price

Pre-Draft ADP: 105.5

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~50 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Price was clearly the biggest winner fantasy-wise among rookies, landing in Seattle with the last pick of the first round. Zach Charbonnet (ACL) will miss a chunk of the season, or perhaps even all of it, leaving Emanuel Wilson and George Holani as main competition for RB snaps this summer. Price didn't catch many passes at Notre Dame behind Love, but there's obvious upside for big rushing production in Seattle with the defending champs. A top-50 ADP is probably justified, or at least top 60, even if it makes Price arguably the biggest boom/bust profile in that range.

WR KC Concepcion

Pre-Draft ADP: 110.2

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~85 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Concepcion's ADP will rise after he landed in the first round. The question is how we weigh a miserable offense vs. the easy opportunities for playing time that it provides. I'm not too excited, still viewing TE Harold Fannin as the favorite for targets.

WR Omar Cooper

Pre-Draft ADP: 128.1

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~100 📈

Fantasy Verdict: This is somewhat similar to Concepcion. The combination of first-round capital and an obvious starting opportunity will lift Cooper's ADP, but there will also be concern about the environment for passing production. While the Jets don't look quite as awful as the Browns at quarterback, Gang Green has more competition for targets, with a No. 1 receiver (Garrett Wilson) already in place.

TE Kenyon Sadiq

Pre-Draft ADP: 136.9

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~135

Fantasy Verdict: Sadiq's draft capital turned out as expected, right in the middle of the first round. Other considerations are less promising, with Jets TE Mason Taylor (2025 second round) representing reasonable competition for playing time early on. Plus, the Jets have Wilson and Cooper, making it tougher for Sadiq to corner a large target share. Maybe none of this matters if Sadiq turns out to be what the Jets think he is.

RB Jonah Coleman

Pre-Draft ADP: 138.7

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~165📉

Fantasy Verdict: Often mocked as a Day 2 pick, Coleman fell to Denver in Round 4, joining a backfield with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. That's not overwhelming competition by any means, but Coleman will start no higher than third on the totem pole, behind two other players that the team made larger investments in. We're probably talking about injury-dependent value in Year 1, with Coleman otherwise just competing for a rotational role.

RB Mike Washington

Pre-Draft ADP: 141.4

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~185 📉

Fantasy Verdict: Also a fourth-round pick, Washington strictly has handcuff appeal after landing behind Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas. The problem here is that Washington is the exact opposite of what a real-life team wants in a backup RB, i.e., all tools, no skills. He'll have to compete for the backup job even if there's no real competition on paper.

WR Denzel Boston

Pre-Draft ADP: 141.6

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: 110 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Boston was drafted shortly after Concepcion, without the expectation of special teams value. It thus seems likely that the Browns rated them similarly for pure offensive value, which is what we care about in fantasy. I remain skeptical of both prospects, but Boston probably makes more sense as a redraft or best-ball target if there's a considerable price gap.

QB Fernando Mendoza

Pre-Draft ADP: 160.8

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~170 📉

Fantasy Verdict: The Mendoza pick was a given. What surprised me was the Raiders' failure to add a WR prospect, leaving that room in the hands of Jailen Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton. Yikes. Plus, it seemed liked draft coverage was really pushing the idea of Kirk Cousins getting a lot of playing time this year.... not sure I buy it, but some people will.

RB Emmett Johnson

Pre-Draft ADP: 166.9

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: 160 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Johnson lasted until Round 5, a slight disappointment, but he did well to land with a team that has no clear backup to Kenneth Walker (whose injury history is less than ideal). Johnson will compete with passing-down specialist Emari Demercado and scatback Brashard Smith. I expect a moderate ADP rise, as any 2026 fantasy value will depend on a Walker injury.

TE Eli Stowers

Pre-Draft ADP: 181.3

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~180

Fantasy Verdict: This is a bad situation for short-term target volume, but Stowers' ADP could nonetheless rise a bit, given top-50 draft capital and the influence of the Philadelphia Eagles brand. Long story short, I'm very enthusiastic for dynasty, but for the upcoming season there's a strong chance Dallas Goedert's presence will prevent Stowers from seeing more than 3-4 targets per game.

RB Nicholas Singleton

Pre-Draft ADP: 187.8

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~180 📈

Fantasy Verdict: The draft capital (fifth round) is slightly disappointing, but the landing spot is at least intriguing, especially if you're like me and think Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears could be traded at some point this year. For now, Singleton's ADP shouldn't rise too much, as he's recovering from a foot injury and has two veterans clearly ahead of him.

WR Chris Brazzell

Pre-Draft ADP: 200.8

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~210

Fantasy Verdict: Brazzell went 83rd overall in Round 3, which is about where he landed in most mock drafts. The concern here for fantasy is that Carolina already has two big-bodied WRs in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Brazzell is faster than those guys, but he's probably worse in every other regard. And we're all sick of these tall, thin Tennessee wideouts anyway.

WR Germie Bernard

Pre-Draft ADP: 203

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~190 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Oft-described as a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect, Bernard seemingly lands in a high-floor, low-ceiling role. The Steelers have DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman locked in as their top two WRs, but minimal competition thereafter. Still no official word on Aaron Rodgers, by the way...

RB Kaytron Allen

Pre-Draft ADP: 206.4

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~195 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Sixth-round capital may be a slight disappointment, but Allen lands in arguably the best situation available besides Seattle. The Commanders should have a competent offense, despite lining up Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White as the top two RBs. I suspect both are better than Allen, but there's opportunity to be had if it turns out I'm wrong. A modest ADP bump is justified.

WR Elijah Sarratt

Pre-Draft ADP: 209.5

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~215

Fantasy Verdict: Sarratt feels like one of those picks where he probably won't matter in fantasy this season even if he helps his real-life team. The Ravens are annually a run-heavy offense, with Zay Flowers accounting for at least one-fourth of the limited targets. They're now bringing in Sarratt (fourth round) and Ja'Kobi Lane (third round) to compete for the X receiver job, while Rashod Bateman may just be the slot/third receiver. I liked Sarratt more than Lane pre-draft, but the edge should go to Lane here, getting superior draft capital from a team that tends to make pretty good picks.

WR Ted Hurst

Pre-Draft ADP: 217.6

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~200 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Hurst is a RotoWire favorite, earning Nico Collins comps from prospect expert Mario Puig. The landing spot isn't ideal in terms of playing time, but Jalen McMillan is no insurmountable force, and Chris Godwin is a few bad weeks away from being labeled 'washed up'. Enter Hurst, who turns 22 this summer and offers 4.42 speed in a 6-foot-4, 206-pound frame. This is the kind of lottery ticket that I'll buy as many times as I can.

WR Zachariah Branch

Pre-Draft ADP: 222.1

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~200 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Branch went to a WR-needy team in the third round, 79th overall, but that's actually underwhelming draft capital for someone who is expected to offer significant special teams value. The implication, in my opinion, is that NFL teams don't expect Branch to make an impact on offense. The good news in Atlanta is that he'll only have to compete with Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus for playing time.

QB Ty Simpson

Pre-Draft ADP: 225.5

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~235

Fantasy Verdict: The draft capital was best-case scenario, but Simpson's only shot at playing time before Week 18 entails an injury to Matthew Stafford. I'd rather make other bets with my QB3 selections.

WR Chris Bell

Pre-Draft ADP: 228.8

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~215

Fantasy Verdict: The Dolphins drafted Caleb Douglas earlier in the third round, drawing criticism for one of Day 2's big reaches. The Bell pick landed much better, but there won't be any rush to get him on the field for a rebuilding team (Bell suffered an ACL tear in November). This is another one where dynasty interest vastly outweighs redraft or best-ball interest, though I'm open to the idea of Bell eventually making starts late in the season. Miami's WR room is the worst in the league, on paper, with only Las Vegas even having an argument to compare.

RB Demond Claiborne

Pre-Draft ADP: 233.9

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~220

Fantasy Verdict: A sixth-round pick, Claiborne was fortunate to land with a team that has no clear plan at running back beyond 2026. Unfortunately, the Vikings do have a plan for 2026, rotating Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. There's room for a third guy to get some touches, but Claiborne is unlikely to ever earn major volume in the NFL (188 pounds, sixth-round pick, etc.).

WR Antonio Williams

Pre-Draft ADP: 236.6

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~175 📈

Fantasy Verdict: I don't love the prospect profile, but I do like the fit, with Washington badly in need of a slot receiver and short-pass catcher to complement Terry McLaurin. If Williams is going to succeed in the pros, he's already found the right place to do it. We should get an answer on him within two years, rather than dealing with a roster-clogger situation. Just keep in mind that Washington is still interested in adding veteran WR talent.

WR Bryce Lance

Pre-Draft ADP: 236.7

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~220

Fantasy Verdict: Drafted in the fourth round, Lance may challenge Devaughn Vele for the No. 3 receiver job. Or not. The Saints seem to really like Vele, despite what the Tyson pick in Round 1 might seem to suggest. It's possible Lance will just be training as a backup and special teamer in Year 1. Still, he came out reasonably well in terms of draft capital, going early on Day 3.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Pre-Draft ADP: 237.4

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~160 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Widely mocked as a Day 3 pick or late Day 2 pick, Stribling instead went 33rd overall after the 49ers traded out of the first round. His 4.36 speed may prove more useful to the team than to fantasy managers, as the 49ers still figure to start Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall on the perimeter, leaving Stribling to compete with Christian Kirk for the No. 3 role. A rising ADP is a given here, but I don't see much Year 1 value without Evans and/or Pearsall missing a lot of time.

WR Skyler Bell

Pre-Draft ADP: 238.3

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~200 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Bell lasted until late in Round 4 but did well to land in Buffalo, where DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are the only locks for playing time at WR.

TE Max Klare

Pre-Draft ADP: 238.6

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~235

Fantasy Verdict: Klare is interesting for dynasty, but all signs point to a rotation at tight end for the Rams in 2026. I don't think he'll be one of my TE3 choices.

RB Seth McGowan

Pre-Draft ADP: 238.6

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~220

Fantasy Verdict: McGowan nearly went undrafted, lasting until pick No. 237 in Round 7. That's the bad news. The good news is that the Colts have only DJ Giddens and Ulysses Bentley as backfield alternatives behind Jonathan Taylor. The team may still add a veteran, but right now it looks like McGowan and Giddens would compete for the No. 2 job.

RB Kaelon Black

Pre-Draft ADP: 238.9

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~200 📈

Fantasy Verdict: Even Black's fans thought this was a reach, but we can't really be surprised in light of the 49ers' track record of drafting RBs. The guy they got in the fifth round last year, Jordan James, is oft-considered a better prospect than Black, so I guess we can consider this a fantasy win for both of them. There is still time for San Francisco to add a vet behind CMC, however.

WR Malachi Fields

Pre-Draft ADP: 239.4

Estimated Post-Draft ADP: ~180 📈

Fantasy Verdict: The Giants took Fields in the middle of Round 3, bringing in competition for Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney. Big-time volume is a hard sell unless Malik Nabers struggles to come back from an ACL tear, but Fields did well to get drafted in the third round by a team with just one sure-thing starter at WR.