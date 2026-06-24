Vegas NFL implied totals vs best ball ADP: which offenses are overvalued, which are on the rise, and where the market and oddsmakers disagree most in 2026.

Best Ball 2026: Finding the Market's Blind Spots

Though it's not directly tied to fantasy, having a working knowledge of NFL odds is helpful for drafters in identifying how the oddsmakers view every offense. NFL betting sites are great at releasing odds for every game almost immediately after the schedule is released. We can take that data and learn some important stuff for our fantasy drafting purposes.

Not only can we quickly see who the oddsmakers view as the best/worst offenses, but we can also compare those figures to last year's totals to find which teams may be on the rise and which teams may be due some regression.

The point of this article is to get a snapshot of how the oddsmakers view all 32 offenses and compare it to how the fantasy best ball ADP markets value those same offenses. Spotting the meaningful differences can be helpful for us in either evading the landmines or finding some pockets of value in our drafts.

Remember you can keep tabs on our best ball rankings and best ball cheat sheet throughout draft season.

2026 Top Five Offenses in Implied Points Per Game

Strength of schedule ranked 1-32 with 1 being the easiest, 32 being the hardest. SoS ratings from ESPN's Mike Clay

Team Implied PPG SoS Win Total SB Odds Detroit Lions 26.35 1 10.5 +1700 Cincinnati Bengals 26.03 2 9.5 +1200 Baltimore Ravens 26.01 5 11.5 +1100 Los Angeles Rams 25.87 30 11.5 +550 Buffalo Bills 25.71 20 10.5 +1000

We've got the usual suspects up at the top of the board. This list isn't too dissimilar from the Super Bowl odds leaderboard, frankly.

Here's how the best ball market is drafting each of these teams individually

2026 Bottom Five Offenses in Implied Points Per Game

Team Implied PPG SoS Win Total SB Odds Arizona Cardinals 18.56 32 4.5 +75000 New York Jets 18.56 7 5.5 +30000 Cleveland Browns 18.76 4 6.5 +35000 Miami Dolphins 19.03 31 4.5 +40000 Las Vegas Raiders 19.13 25 5.5 +15000

This is where things get interesting to me. We know who the best offenses are pretty reliably. Finding the undervalued offenses is a great way to get leverage on the field. I always think back to the 2023 Texans as the prime example of a largely ignored offense that ended up smashing.

The fantasy ADP and the Vegas implied totals are telling us two different stories here. Fantasy players are spending premium draft capital on Ashton Jeanty, De'Von Achane, Brock Bowers, Jeremiyah Love, Trey McBride, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. Vegas is telling us that these are the worst offenses in the NFL. Something's gotta give.

NFL Draft Capital + Vegas Score NFL Draft Capital & Vegas Composite Score Underdog ADP (June 22, 2026) · True implied pts/game from all 272 opening lines (Yahoo Sports / DraftKings) · Exponential pick-value scoring ADP weight 50% Vegas weight 50% Sort by Composite score ADP capital Vegas implied Cliff (ascending) Team A–Z Conference All teams AFC NFC All divisions AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West Top 8 composite Mid-tier (9–20) Bottom 12 shallow <60 moderate 60–110 steep >110 # Team ADP capital Vegas implied Composite Cliff (P1 to P4) Top ADP assets 1 Detroit Lions NFC North 100 100 (26.35) 100 moderate 96.1 Jahmyr Gibbs to Sam LaPorta Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, R1) · Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR, R1) · Jameson Williams (WR, R5) 2 Cincinnati Bengals AFC North 95 96 (26.03) 96 moderate 62.4 Ja'Marr Chase to Joe Burrow Ja'Marr Chase (WR, R1) · Chase Brown (RB, R2) · Tee Higgins (WR, R3) 3 Dallas Cowboys NFC East 86 93 (25.79) 90 moderate 70.3 CeeDee Lamb to Dak Prescott CeeDee Lamb (WR, R1) · George Pickens (WR, R2) · Javonte Williams (RB, R3) 4 Los Angeles Rams NFC West 77 94 (25.87) 86 moderate 89.5 Puka Nacua to Blake Corum Puka Nacua (WR, R1) · Kyren Williams (RB, R3) · Davante Adams (WR, R5) 5 Buffalo Bills AFC East 60 92 (25.71) 76 steep 116.4 James Cook to Khalil Shakir James Cook (RB, R1) · Josh Allen (QB, R3) · D.J. Moore (WR, R5) 6 Baltimore Ravens AFC North 53 96 (26.01) 75 moderate 108.0 Derrick Henry to Mark Andrews Derrick Henry (RB, R2) · Zay Flowers (WR, R3) · Lamar Jackson (QB, R5) 7 Chicago Bears NFC North 66 78 (24.56) 72 shallow 16.4 Luther Burden to Rome Odunze Luther Burden (WR, R4) · Colston Loveland (TE, R4) · D'Andre Swift (RB, R5) 8 San Francisco 49ers NFC West 55 87 (25.28) 71 moderate 95.1 Christian McCaffrey to Ricky Pearsall Christian McCaffrey (RB, R1) · Mike Evans (WR, R4) · Brock Purdy (QB, R9) 9 Philadelphia Eagles NFC East 67 70 (23.91) 69 shallow 59.1 Saquon Barkley to Makai Lemon Saquon Barkley (RB, R2) · DeVonta Smith (WR, R3) · Jalen Hurts (QB, R6) 10 Kansas City Chiefs AFC West 56 77 (24.50) 67 moderate 80.8 Kenneth Walker III to Xavier Worthy Kenneth Walker III (RB, R2) · Rashee Rice (WR, R3) · Patrick Mahomes (QB, R8) 11 Los Angeles Chargers AFC West 59 65 (23.56) 62 moderate 66.5 Omarion Hampton to Justin Herbert Omarion Hampton (RB, R2) · Ladd McConkey (WR, R4) · Quentin Johnston (WR, R7) 12 Green Bay Packers NFC North 37 86 (25.22) 62 shallow 43.6 Josh Jacobs to Jayden Reed Josh Jacobs (RB, R4) · Christian Watson (WR, R5) · Tucker Kraft (TE, R7) 13 Seattle Seahawks NFC West 39 83 (25.00) 61 steep 137.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Sam Darnold Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, R1) · Jadarian Price (RB, R6) · Rashid Shaheed (WR, R12) 14 New England Patriots AFC East 53 66 (23.59) 60 shallow 54.8 A.J. Brown to Rhamondre Stevenson A.J. Brown (WR, R2) · TreVeyon Henderson (RB, R5) · Drake Maye (QB, R6) 15 Indianapolis Colts AFC South 49 62 (23.28) 56 moderate 86.5 Jonathan Taylor to Josh Downs Jonathan Taylor (RB, R1) · Tyler Warren (TE, R6) · Alec Pierce (WR, R7) 16 Atlanta Falcons NFC South 62 41 (21.60) 52 steep 166.4 Bijan Robinson to Brian Robinson Bijan Robinson (RB, R1) · Drake London (WR, R2) · Kyle Pitts (TE, R9) 17 Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South 36 61 (23.18) 49 shallow 29.9 Bhayshul Tuten to Trevor Lawrence Bhayshul Tuten (RB, R5) · Brian Thomas (WR, R6) · Parker Washington (WR, R6) 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South 33 63 (23.34) 48 moderate 65.9 Emeka Egbuka to Kenneth Gainwell Emeka Egbuka (WR, R4) · Bucky Irving (RB, R5) · Chris Godwin (WR, R8) 19 Minnesota Vikings NFC North 37 52 (22.53) 45 moderate 107.8 Justin Jefferson to Aaron Jones Justin Jefferson (WR, R1) · Jordan Addison (WR, R8) · Kyler Murray (QB, R10) 20 New Orleans Saints NFC South 47 41 (21.63) 44 moderate 91.4 Chris Olave to Tyler Shough Chris Olave (WR, R3) · Travis Etienne Jr. (RB, R3) · Jordyn Tyson (WR, R6) 21 Houston Texans AFC South 32 53 (22.59) 43 steep 120.4 Nico Collins to C.J. Stroud Nico Collins (WR, R2) · David Montgomery (RB, R5) · Jayden Higgins (WR, R11) 22 Washington Commanders NFC East 16 62 (23.26) 39 moderate 76.5 Terry McLaurin to Jacory Croskey-Merritt Terry McLaurin (WR, R4) · Jayden Daniels (QB, R6) · Rachaad White (RB, R10) 23 New York Giants NFC East 31 45 (21.94) 38 moderate 99.1 Malik Nabers to Isaiah Likely Malik Nabers (WR, R3) · Cam Skattebo (RB, R4) · Jaxson Dart (QB, R9) 24 Denver Broncos AFC West 21 50 (22.37) 36 shallow 52.5 Jaylen Waddle to J.K. Dobbins Jaylen Waddle (WR, R4) · Courtland Sutton (WR, R7) · RJ Harvey (RB, R8) 25 Las Vegas Raiders AFC West 51 12 (19.28) 32 steep 142.5 Ashton Jeanty to Tre Tucker Ashton Jeanty (RB, R1) · Brock Bowers (TE, R2) · Jalen Nailor (WR, R13) 26 Arizona Cardinals NFC West 54 3 (18.56) 29 moderate 69.6 Jeremiyah Love to Michael Wilson Jeremiyah Love (RB, R3) · Trey McBride (TE, R3) · Marvin Harrison (WR, R6) 27 Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North 7 41 (21.60) 24 shallow 28.4 Jaylen Warren to Michael Pittman Jr. Jaylen Warren (RB, R7) · DK Metcalf (WR, R7) · Rico Dowdle (RB, R8) 28 Carolina Panthers NFC South 15 25 (20.31) 20 moderate 93.2 Tetairoa McMillan to Jalen Coker Tetairoa McMillan (WR, R4) · Chuba Hubbard (RB, R7) · Jonathon Brooks (RB, R9) 29 Tennessee Titans AFC South 6 30 (20.74) 18 moderate 79.5 Carnell Tate to Cam Ward Carnell Tate (WR, R5) · Tony Pollard (RB, R7) · Wan'Dale Robinson (WR, R10) 30 New York Jets AFC East 29 0 (18.32) 15 steep 129.8 Breece Hall to Kenyon Sadiq Breece Hall (RB, R3) · Garrett Wilson (WR, R4) · Omar Cooper (WR, R12) 31 Miami Dolphins AFC East 11 10 (19.09) 11 steep 174.6 De'Von Achane to Malik Washington De'Von Achane (RB, R2) · Malik Willis (QB, R11) · Greg Dulcich (TE, R16) 32 Cleveland Browns AFC North 0 5 (18.71) 3 moderate 103.4 Quinshon Judkins to Denzel Boston Quinshon Judkins (RB, R5) · Harold Fannin (TE, R9) · KC Concepcion (WR, R10) ADP capital: Each player scored as 100 × e−ADP/50, summed over each team's top 10 draftable players, normalized 0–100. Exponential decay heavily rewards early picks (ADP 1 = 98 pts, ADP 24 = 62 pts, ADP 60 = 30 pts, ADP 120 = 9 pts). Vegas implied: Computed from all 272 opening lines via (O/U ÷ 2) ± (spread ÷ 2), averaged across all 17 regular-season games per team. Source: Yahoo Sports / DraftKings. Cliff = ADP gap between a team's #1 and #4 asset — a larger number means the talent shelf drops off sharply. ADP source: Underdog best ball, June 22, 2026.

The tool above aims to show how fantasy drafters are approaching all 32 teams vs how Vegas views them. If you slide the ADP weight all the way over to 100%, the Cardinals are the 12th most valuable offense in fantasy, the Raiders are 15th, and the Jets are 25th. The Dolphins are down at the bottom no matter how you slice it. It's really Achane and nobody else.

If you just go on what Vegas is telling us, those are among the worst offensive environments.

Fantasy production is, of course, more than just points on the scoreboard. All bad offenses are not created equal. Play count, offensive philosophy (PROE), and yards can still help us extract fantasy value from bad offenses.

On the Cardinals

Look at Arizona last year. There were some contextual things at play, like Kyler Murray and all of their running backs getting hurt, and them deciding to just go with a "F it, we're throwing it" approach that helped keep the Cardinals fantasy assets viable. They ranked 23rd in points but 19th in yards and 12th in plays.

So, I guess the lesson here might be that low implied point totals can signal a poor offensive environment, but there's still a path for fantasy success if the offense has tempo and plays with a pass-first philosophy. Being bad and being fun are not mutually exclusive.

I want to stick on Arizona for a minute. Last year might've been a black swan event. This offseason has made it highly unlikely for a repeat.

There's a new coaching staff and the team just spent the third overall pick in the draft on Jeremiyah Love, in addition to giving Tyler Allgeier a $12m deal. Also we might not get the primo target concentration that Trey McBride and Michael Wilson enjoyed last year if Marvin Harrison stays healthy.

We might be looking at a more balanced, more deliberate, and more boring version of bad in Arizona. That's where I get concerned about the fantasy community being this bullish on the Cardinals. Also worth noting that there's so much market trepidation about the quarterback situation that Jacoby Brissett is currently QB30 in ADP. The market is right to be concerned about drafting Brissett knowing he's unlikely to start the full season, especially down the stretch. But if we're that concerned about the QB play, how are there three Cardinals pass catchers going in the top 100? There's going to be at least one expensive wrong answer in this offense, if not more.

2026 Most Improved Offenses By Implied Totals

Team 2025 actual PPG 2026 implied Shift 2026 Rank LV 14.2 19.28 +5.08 28 TEN 16.7 20.74 +4.04 26 NO 18.0 21.63 +3.63 23 KC 21.3 24.50 +3.20 12 LAC 20.6 23.56 +2.96 14

Now, let's get into the offenses that the oddsmakers see taking a step forward this year.

The Raiders are the one team that appears in both this section and the bottom five implied PPG table. The oddsmakers are at once saying that the Raiders will be markedly better this year on offense, but it doesn't really mean that much in the grand scheme given how low the 2025 baseline was.

Like the Cardinals, there's some tension between the Raiders from a real life and a fantasy perspective. Ashton Jeanty is going at the 1/2 turn in drafts now, and Bowers is the first tight end off the board. Also like the Cardinals, the Raiders have a new coaching staff coming this year.

Looking at this offseason, I tend to have more faith in the Raiders taking a leap this year. The Klint Kubiak hire is hard not to be excited about. There's also the improved offensive line, the expected upgrade at quarterback, and the sneaky good move to bring in Jalen Nailor this offseason.

The oddsmakers are stopping short of saying the Raiders are a formidable offense, but they're expecting real improvement. If the Raiders really do take a leap, who's to say that they don't improve by even 7.0 PPG or more? Again, 2025 sets the bar really low. Getting over the 22 PPG threshold would put the Raiders right around a top 20 offense.

Here are some thoughts on the other offenses expected to improve

Titans: Similar to the Raiders in that it's a low bar to clear from last year. Offseason graded out well between the coaching hire and talent acquisition (Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson). I want to believe Cam Ward can take a step forward. If he does, the Titans might get out of the AFC South basement.

Similar to the Raiders in that it's a low bar to clear from last year. Offseason graded out well between the coaching hire and talent acquisition (Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson). I want to believe Cam Ward can take a step forward. If he does, the Titans might get out of the AFC South basement. Saints: The buzziest team from this group. We started to see things come together down the stretch last year as Tyler Shough looked like the QB of the future in NOLA. Another healthy season from Chris Olave + the Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson additions should help lock in those gains that we saw from this offense late in 2025.

The buzziest team from this group. We started to see things come together down the stretch last year as Tyler Shough looked like the QB of the future in NOLA. Another healthy season from Chris Olave + the Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson additions should help lock in those gains that we saw from this offense late in 2025. Chiefs: This seems pretty straightforward. It was basically a season from hell last year for the Chiefs. Are we allowed to mention that the Patrick Mahomes only missed three games though? They were 6-7 going into the game where he got injured. And the offense wasn't exactly humming. Still it's hard to see the Mahomes-led Chiefs stay down for long. It doesn't need to look like 2019 for it to register as a bounce back for them.

This seems pretty straightforward. It was basically a season from hell last year for the Chiefs. Are we allowed to mention that the Patrick Mahomes only missed three games though? They were 6-7 going into the game where he got injured. And the offense wasn't exactly humming. Still it's hard to see the Mahomes-led Chiefs stay down for long. It doesn't need to look like 2019 for it to register as a bounce back for them. Chargers: Going from Greg Roman to Mike McDaniel is such a massive upgrade that I'm not sure the oddsmakers are boosting the Chargers enough. If they can get through the season without losing both starting tackles, this offense is going to be scary. Banking on good injury luck is always a safe bet with the Chargers, right?

2026 Offenses Trending Down

Team 2025 actual PPG 2026 implied Shift 2026 Rank NE 26.5 23.59 -2.91 13 IND 27.4 23.28 -4.12 16 LAR 30.0 25.87 -4.13 4 SEA 29.2 25.00 -4.20 9 JAX 27.7 23.18 -4.52 18

This is an interesting list. I think what it's telling us is that Vegas doesn't fully buy what these offenses did last year and expects them to come back to earth to some degree. Outside of the Rams, each of these teams significantly outperformed expectation last year. I understand where the oddsmakers are coming from. The regression monster is real.

If there's one team I'm circling from this group as the regression candidate, it's Indianpolis. Their season before Daniel Jones' injury was disorienting. How were they doing all that? Danny Dimes landing deep shot after deep shot to Alec Pierce? Tyler Warren pacing for one of the best rookie TE seasons we've ever seen before cooling off? Jonathan Taylor playing all 17 games for the first time since 2021? It was a perfect storm.

Fastforward to now. Daniel Jones is rehabbing a torn Achilles. Alec Pierce had offseason ankle injury that may keep him out into training camp. Michael Pittman and Braden Smith are gone.

2025 really might end up looking like a fluke for Indy. I'd rather get out a year early on most of their fantasy weapons aside from Taylor and Josh Downs.

On the Jaguars

The Jags are arguably the most important offense to get right for fantasy this year. If nothing else, they're the most polarizing.

They got ridiculously hot after they bye last year, ranking second in points scored from Week 9 through the end of the regular season. There was a lot going on. Trevor Lawrence looked like he officially arrived. Travis Hunter was on IR. Brian Thomas was a nonfactor for the most part. Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Brenton Strange were carrying this passing game, just like we all expected.

The market doesn't know what to do with this team. It has no Top 50 picks by ADP. It also has eight players who go between pick 50 and 150. The top three receivers go within 40 picks of each other.

Vegas doesn't seem to be buying that the Jags do it again this year. The fantasy market is split on where the production is coming from. Parker Washington vs Brian Thomas is ruining friendships across the country. Bhayshul Tuten is precariously slotted in the RB Dead Zone.

There's obviously a ton of potential here. But the wide range of outcomes is making this offense one of the toughest to solve. Something tells me we'll be revisiting this offense another time or two during draft season.