VSiN: Best Picks for NFL Division Winner Odds

Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz host VSiN's Prop Points Tuesday to discuss new NFL Future Bets for Divisional Winners. Is C.J. Stroud over-rated?
February 18, 2026
Nick Whalen and Brandon Kravitz host VSiN's Prop Points Tuesday afternoon to discuss new NFL Future Bets for Divisional Winners. They start with the AFC South, where the Jaguars and Texans finished strong. Is C.J. Stroud over-rated? Watch for all of Nick and Brandon's picks (Segment aired 2-17-26).

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Brandon Kravitz
Brandon is a UCF alum who hosts an afternoon drive show for 96.9 The Game and iHeartRadio in Orlando.
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Betting Latest

