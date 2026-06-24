We analyzed 35,000+ real fantasy football leagues to reveal the most common scoring, roster and draft settings -- plus the format trends that surprised even the experts at RotoWire.

As an industry leader in fantasy football data, RotoWire offers users the ability to import a fantasy football league via its MyLeagues features and receive customized advice. From draft day, to waivers, to start/sit decisions all year long, we have you covered.

In 2025 alone, RotoWire users imported over 35,000 unique fantasy football leagues to the tool, which gives us unique insight to the question -- what is the most common type of fantasy football league? The answers below may surprise you.

Most Common Fantasy Football League Settings

Here's an of the most common ways fantasy football is played among RotoWire subscribers.

State of Fantasy Football 2025 — RotoWire League Benchmarks 36,599 NFL leagues analyzed 51% are 12-team leagues 86% play PPR or Half-PPR 81% draft snake-style 1 in 10 run Superflex 9 + 7 starters + bench (the default) 01 · League Size Most leagues are 12 teams Number of teams per league. 12- and 10-team formats make up 83.5% of everything. 12 51.4% 10 32.1% 14 6.5% 8 4.2% 16+ 3.9% Other 1.9% Draft tip: Odds are you're in a 12-teamer — the setup most of the country plays. Talent thins out fast, so every pick has to earn its spot. 02 · Scoring Format PPR rules, Standard fades Base scoring bucketed on points per reception. PPR + Half-PPR = 86% of leagues. PPR 47.6% Half-PPR 38.4% Standard 13.4% Super-PPR 0.6% Draft tip: Catches are currency. With PPR and Half-PPR running most leagues, pass-catching backs and high-target receivers are pure gold. 03 · Draft Type Snake drafts dominate Share of all leagues. ~16% don't carry draft config on import; among those that do, auction is just 3.4%. 81% Snake Snake 81.4% No draft data 15.7% Auction 2.9% Draft tip: Snake is how the vast majority draft. Master your slot — when to reach, when to wait — and you're already ahead of your leaguemates. 04 · Superflex & 05 · IDP Most leagues skip both Superflex (a flex that can start a QB) and IDP (individual defensive players) are still minority formats. Superflex 10.0% IDP 5.6% Share of all 36,599 leagues that use each format. Draft tip: Running Superflex or IDP puts you in the advanced minority — and those formats flip player values. Come in with a plan built for them, not generic rankings. 06 · Starting Lineup — slots per position Dedicated starting slots by position (FLEX, K and DEF are counted separately, below). The classic build is 1 QB / 2 RB / 2 WR / 1 TE. Quarterback 1 QB 95.1% 2 QB 4.6% Running Back 2 RB 93.6% 1 RB 4.1% 3 RB 1.5% Wide Receiver 2 WR 76.5% 3 WR 20.5% 1 WR 1.5% Tight End 1 TE 95.7% 0 TE 3.1% 2+ TE 1.2% Draft tip: QB, RB and TE slots barely move — wide receiver is the real battleground, with 1 in 5 leagues starting three. Stock up on pass-catchers. 07 · Roster Depth Total starting slots 9 starters is the runaway default (56%), with 10 the next-most-common. 9 56.2% 10 23.8% 8 8.0% 11 4.7% 12 2.3% Other 5.0% 07 · Roster Depth Bench spots 7 bench spots leads. The dominant roster is 9 starters + 7 bench (~16 total). 7 46.9% 5 19.9% 6 14.0% 8 4.5% 10 4.2% Other 10.5% 08 · FLEX, Kicker & Defense FLEX averages 1.27 slots per league. Kicker and Defense are effectively yes/no — ~99% of leagues that roster one use exactly one. FLEX slots 0 7.2% 1 65.2% 2 23.3% 3+ 4.4% Kicker 0 10.5% 1 88.7% 2+ 0.8% Defense 0 16.2% 1 83.2% 2+ 0.7% Draft tip: One FLEX is standard, but nearly a quarter of leagues run two — more lineup spots mean more late-round value to hunt. Kickers and defenses are still near-universal, so don't punt on them. Your league isn't average. Draft like it. See exactly how your settings stack up, then build a winning plan with RotoWire's rankings, projections, and Draft Kit — trusted by fantasy players for 25+ years. Sign Up for $7.99 → Source: RotoWire MyLeagues 2025 Database — 36,599 imported NFL leagues (every imported league with a 2025 season row; no activity filter). Percentages are of all 36,599 leagues unless noted; lineup figures (§6, §8) are of the 36,598 leagues with roster data. Snake includes straight, linear and 3rd-round-reversal variants.

© RotoWire. Fantasy league configuration data, 2025 season.



How Many Teams Are in the Average Fantasy Football League?

12 is far and away the most popular number of teams in a fantasy football league, factoring for over half of leagues on RotoWire. 10-team leagues account for almost a third before a major drop-off. 10 and 12-team leagues account for 83.5 percent of all leagues.

After that, it's slightly more common to have a larger league (14+) than it is to dip below 10 teams. We're a long ways from FX's The League and its six managers.

PPR vs. Half-PPR vs. Standard: Which Scoring Format Wins?

PPR is officially the most commonly-imported scoring format, beating half-PPR by over 3,000 leagues (9.2 percent). The days of "standard" leagues (zero-PPR) appear to be limited, as only 13.4 percent of imported leagues do not award any type of points per reception.

The Most Common Starting Lineup in Fantasy Football

The verdict is in. Here's the most commonly started roster in fantasy football:

QB: 1

RB: 2

WR: 2

FLEX: 1

K: 1

DEF: 1

This was the first surprising result, as most staff leagues have moved to 3 WRs. However, upon further reflection, it does make sense that most leagues only start 2 WRs, as this is default roster setting among most major providers.

Overall, the most dominant build is as follows: 9 starters + 7 bench (~16 roster spots) — a 1QB / 2RB / 2WR / 1TE / 1FLEX / K / DEF lineup.

How Popular Is Superflex, Really?

Despite a lot of vocal support in recent years for the superflex format, it's far less common than most would think. 3,658 leagues is hardly a number to balk at, but checking in at just 10 percent of the total number of MyLeagues imports, superflex isn't as popular as your diehard supporters would like you to believe.

Snake Draft vs. Auction: How Most Leagues Draft

The methodology one was a little trickier, as not every league was imported before the draft. However, the answer is still clear. RotoWire subscribers are heavily snake draft participants.

While auction drafts are often preferred by veteran fantasy football players due to the strategy involved and ability to get any player a manager wants, the barrier to entry and intimidation factor is still too large for most. RotoWire subscribers have spoken -- snake drafts are far more common.

Do People Still Start a Kicker and Defense?

Yes, starting both is far and away the most common. The graphic at the top shows breakdown of 0 vs. 1 vs. 2+ kickers and team defenses.

Some of those 16.2 percent of leagues without a defense use IDPs (individual defensive players). Of the league data collected, 2,034 leagues use IDPs in some form or fashion.



Fantasy Football League Type FAQ

Here are the most commonly asked questions about fantasy football league types.

Q: What is the most common fantasy football scoring format? Across the 35,000+ leagues in RotoWire's MyLeagues, PPR s the most common scoring format, used in roughly 47.6 percent of leagues. Half-PPR trails, and the split shows PPR is becoming the new "standard" format.

Q: How many teams are in a typical fantasy football league? The 12-team league is the most common, accounting for about 51.4 percent of leagues in our data. 10-team leagues remain popular, while 8-, 14- and 16-team formats make up a smaller but committed share.

Q: What is the standard fantasy football roster? The most common starting lineup is 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), plus a kicker and team defense. The closest deviation from this default is a 3 starting WR league, accounting for 20.5 percent of imports.

Q: Is PPR or standard scoring more popular? PPR-based scoring (full or half-point) dominates. In RotoWire's data, 86.6 percent of leagues award PPR in some manner. The shift toward PPR has made pass-catching backs and high-volume receivers more valuable.

Q: What is Superflex in fantasy football? Superflex is a roster slot that can be filled by a quarterback in addition to the usual RB/WR/TE, effectively letting you start two QBs. It attempts to mimic real-life, where quarterbacks are far more valuable on draft day. Despite heavy media attention, only 10 percent of leagues in our data actually use it -- less than you'd expect.

Q: What's the difference between redraft, keeper, and dynasty leagues? Redraft leagues start fresh each year. Keeper leagues let you retain a few players. Dynasty leagues keep most or all of your roster long-term. RotoWire does not yet track data for dynasty leagues, but it's in the works for 2026!

Q: Do fantasy football leagues still use a kicker and defense? Yes — despite ongoing debate, the majority of leagues in our data still start a kicker and a team defense/special teams. Kicker-free and IDP (individual defensive player) formats remain a small minority.

Q: What is half-PPR scoring? Half-PPR awards 0.5 points per reception, splitting the difference between standard scoring (none) and full PPR (1 point per reception).