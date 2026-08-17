Should you draft George Pickens or A.J. Brown? They're going just three picks apart in drafts – RotoWire's fantasy experts analyze who's the better value.

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A.J. Brown and George Pickens are old-school receivers. They're physical, size-speed freaks who want the ball and can be a bit of a diva. But which wideout offers the better value in fantasy football leagues this season? I'll break down the debate below:

Who Should I Draft: A.J. Brown vs George Pickens

Here's a data-driven breakdown of the Brown-Pickens ADP debate. Brown is currently coming off the board at pick 25.4, while Pickens is just a few slots behind at 26.5, per RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football ADP tool:

George Pickens Fantasy Football Outlook: WR10

Pickens flashed superstar potential in his three years as a Steeler, but he never managed to put it all together. While he did have an 1,100-yard season as a sophomore, he never finished better than WR28 in PPR formats in Pittsburgh.

That all changed once he joined the Cowboys. Pickens was the WR5 last season, recording a 1,400-yard, nine-touchdown campaign. There's no reason to think he'll decline in 2026, either. Dallas is bringing back all 11 offensive starters and Pickens was a perfect fit for Brian Schottenheimer's system. Health permitting, Pickens should dominate again this year.

The only real knock against Pickens is the expected improvement of Dallas' defense. The Cowboys were historically awful on D before (sort of) turning it around down the stretch. But Dallas brought in a ton of talent to bolster that unit this offseason. The leaky defense forced Dallas into a lot of pass-heavy game scripts, resulting in Dak Prescott attempting 600 passes. That was the second most in the NFL.

But I'm not convinced Dallas wants to be so pass-heavy. The Cowboys were 12th in pass rate above expectation – just about 0.3% above league average. If the passing volume declines, Pickens could be the one to feel it the most, as he's clearly still second in the pecking order behind CeeDee Lamb.

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook: WR8

The entire A.J. Brown evaluation comes down to one philosophical question. Is he washed?

It looked like he might be last year. He was the WR42 on a per-game basis from Week 1-11 in PPR leagues. I had to double and triple check those numbers – I didn't believe them either. But he turned it on over his last six games, averaging WR5 numbers during that stretch.

So, which A.J. Brown is Drake Maye getting? I saw more than enough down the stretch to believe that Brown is nowhere near done. And joining the Patriots should be a major boon for his fantasy value.

Last season, the Eagles ranked 17th in pass rate above expectation. The Patriots were third. Brown's volume should spike in New England now that he's left the run-heavy Eagles. That's especially true considering Brown is the clear-cut top target in New England. And going from Jalen Hurts to Drake Maye means his efficiency should skyrocket as well.

Maye led the NFL in EPA per play last year (0.26). He was second in success rate (52.96%). Hurts was 17th and 25th in those metrics, respectively. I still believe Brown is one of the most dominant WRs in the league. Joining the Patriots gives him the chance to prove that.

A.J. Brown brings that tantalizing boom-or-bust upside. But, and I can't believe I'm saying this, George Pickens feels like the safe, steady option.

Even so, I can't ignore the upside Brown brings to the table. His potential for both volume and efficency gives him a non-zero chance to threaten for the NFL's triple crown this year. As long as Lamb remains in Dallas, I don't think Pickens can say the same.

For the record our analysts agree. We have Brown listed at WR7 and Pickens at WR10 in our updated fantasy football rankings.