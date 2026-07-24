Who Should I Draft? A.J. Brown vs. Nico Collins

A.J. Brown goes around pick 22 in half-PPR. RotoWire's 2026 projections settle whether he beats Henry, Collins, Pickens and Walker at his ADP.
Updated on July 24, 2026 4:51PM EST
Who Should I Draft? A.J. Brown vs. Nico Collins
Updated on July 24, 2026 4:51PM EST
Who Should I Draft?
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A.J. Brown is officially a Patriot and the WR1 for an offense that could easily lead the league in scoring. But is AJ still a WR1 on your 2026 fantasy roster? Let's dig into the data.

Powered by RotoWire's 2026 projections and live ADP from six draft platforms; cross-position verdicts use value over replacement. Updated daily.Â 

Should I draft A.J. Brown?
RotoWire Â· Who Should I Draft

Should I draft A.J. Brown?

WR Â· NE Â· ADP 26.6 Â· vs its 4 nearest ADP neighbors Â· RotoWire 2026 projections
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Should I draft A.J. Brown or Derrick Henry?

ADP 26.6 vs 26.6
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueA.J. Brown is worth 3.6 more points of positional value (67.8 vs 64.2 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideA.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (130.3) beats Derrick Henry's (109.8) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted floor (26.3) is 28.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
A.J. BrownDerrick Henry
Projected PPR points243.5243.7
Projected Half-PPR points203.5236.2
ADP (PPR)26.626.6
Floor projection202177.7
Ceiling projection306289.3
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD6 / 01406 / 12
Rec / yds / TD80 / 1189 / 715 / 121 / 1
Targets12420
Bye week1113

Should I draft A.J. Brown or Nico Collins?

ADP 26.6 vs 26.3
TiebreakerProjections are within 2.3 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to A.J. Brown on a higher ceiling.
UpsideA.J. Brown's ceiling (306.0) beats Nico Collins's (285.2) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's floor (202.0) is 34.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Draft valueThe market drafts Nico Collins earlier (ADP 26.3 vs 26.6) â€” RotoWire's projections disagree. Taking A.J. Brown later is value.
A.J. BrownNico Collins
Projected PPR points243.5245.8
Projected Half-PPR points203.5205.8
ADP (PPR)26.626.3
Floor projection202167.9
Ceiling projection306285.2
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD6 / 017 / 0
Rec / yds / TD80 / 1189 / 780 / 1201 / 7
Targets124125
Bye week118

Should I draft A.J. Brown or George Pickens?

ADP 26.6 vs 27.8
TiebreakerProjections are within 2.2 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to A.J. Brown on a higher ceiling.
UpsideA.J. Brown's ceiling (306.0) beats George Pickens's (288.1) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's floor (202.0) is 26.5 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: A.J. Brown (26.6) goes ahead of George Pickens (27.8) in real drafts.
A.J. BrownGeorge Pickens
Projected PPR points243.5245.7
Projected Half-PPR points203.5205.7
ADP (PPR)26.627.8
Floor projection202175.5
Ceiling projection306288.1
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD6 / 06 / 0
Rec / yds / TD80 / 1189 / 780 / 1211 / 7
Targets124126
Bye week1114

Should I draft A.J. Brown or Kenneth Walker?

ADP 26.6 vs 24.4
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueA.J. Brown is worth 17.0 more points of positional value (67.8 vs 50.8 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
SafetyA.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted floor (26.3) is 30.0 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Draft valueThe market drafts Kenneth Walker earlier (ADP 24.4 vs 26.6) â€” RotoWire's projections disagree. Taking A.J. Brown later is value.
A.J. BrownKenneth Walker
Projected PPR points243.5230.3
Projected Half-PPR points203.5211.8
ADP (PPR)26.624.4
Floor projection202175.8
Ceiling projection306337.8
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD6 / 01081 / 8
Rec / yds / TD80 / 1189 / 737 / 272 / 2
Targets12448
Bye week115
A.J. BrownvsDerrick Henry
ADP 22.1 vs 20.1
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueDerrick Henry is worth 16.3 more points of positional value (74.2 vs 57.9 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
Market agreesADP agrees: Derrick Henry (20.1) goes ahead of A.J. Brown (22.1) in real drafts.
VolumeDerrick Henry projects for 280 more carries â€” workload drives floor.
A.J. BrownDerrick Henry
Projected PPR points243.5243.7
Projected Half-PPR points203.5236.2
ADP (Half-PPR)22.120.1
Floor projection171170.9
Ceiling projection259.3279.5
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD6 / 01406 / 12
Rec / yds / TD80 / 1189 / 715 / 121 / 1
Targets12420
Bye week1113
A.J. BrownvsNico Collins
ADP 22.1 vs 23.4
TiebreakerProjections are within 2.3 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to A.J. Brown on a higher ceiling.
UpsideA.J. Brown's ceiling (259.3) beats Nico Collins's (238.7) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's floor (171.0) is 31.2 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: A.J. Brown (22.1) goes ahead of Nico Collins (23.4) in real drafts.
A.J. BrownNico Collins
Projected PPR points243.5245.8
Projected Half-PPR points203.5205.8
ADP (Half-PPR)22.123.4
Floor projection171139.8
Ceiling projection259.3238.7
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD6 / 017 / 0
Rec / yds / TD80 / 1189 / 780 / 1201 / 7
Targets124125
Bye week118
A.J. BrownvsGeorge Pickens
ADP 22.1 vs 25.2
TiebreakerProjections are within 2.2 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to A.J. Brown on a higher ceiling.
UpsideA.J. Brown's ceiling (259.3) beats George Pickens's (242.5) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's floor (171.0) is 23.6 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: A.J. Brown (22.1) goes ahead of George Pickens (25.2) in real drafts.
A.J. BrownGeorge Pickens
Projected PPR points243.5245.7
Projected Half-PPR points203.5205.7
ADP (Half-PPR)22.125.2
Floor projection171147.4
Ceiling projection259.3242.5
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD6 / 06 / 0
Rec / yds / TD80 / 1189 / 780 / 1211 / 7
Targets124126
Bye week1114
A.J. BrownvsKenneth Walker
ADP 22.1 vs 16.1
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueA.J. Brown is worth 8.1 more points of positional value (57.9 vs 49.8 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
SafetyA.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted floor (25.4) is 26.9 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Draft valueThe market drafts Kenneth Walker earlier (ADP 16.1 vs 22.1) â€” RotoWire's projections disagree. Taking A.J. Brown later is value.
A.J. BrownKenneth Walker
Projected PPR points243.5230.3
Projected Half-PPR points203.5211.8
ADP (Half-PPR)22.116.1
Floor projection171160.5
Ceiling projection259.3300.1
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD6 / 01081 / 8
Rec / yds / TD80 / 1189 / 737 / 272 / 2
Targets12448
Bye week115

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RotoWire 2026 season projections and current average draft position (ADP as of 2026-07-23). Cross-position verdicts compare value over replacement in a 12-team league. Green highlights the better value in each row.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Tyler Huntington
As a Growth Product Manager, I work with a team of talented analysts, writers, developers, and designers to bring you elevated sports betting resources that are effective and easy to use. Most of my life, my favorite teams to watch have been the UNC Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Miami Heat, and Boston Red Sox. Over the years, I've become a bigger fan of witnessing sports history and watching great players and great teams do incredible things. As a result, I'm a big fan of Lebron, Steph, and Kobe -- but gun to my head, MJ is still the GOAT. I can't say that I have any football allegiances anymore as a result of the fantasy football league I've been a part of since 2012, but winning two championships in a competitive keeper league with my college friends is better than being a fan of the Carolina Panthers. Oh yeah, and Prime Scotty couldn't beat Tiger after the divorce, let alone Prime Tiger.
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