A.J. Brown is officially a Patriot and the WR1 for an offense that could easily lead the league in scoring. But is AJ still a WR1 on your 2026 fantasy roster? Let's dig into the data.
Powered by RotoWire's 2026 projections and live ADP from six draft platforms; cross-position verdicts use value over replacement. Updated daily.Â
RotoWire Â· Who Should I Draft
Should I draft A.J. Brown?
WR Â· NE Â· ADP 26.6 Â· vs its 4 nearest ADP neighbors Â· RotoWire 2026 projections
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Should I draft A.J. Brown or Derrick Henry?
ADP 26.6 vs 26.6
Slight edge: A.J. BrownCoin flip
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueA.J. Brown is worth 3.6 more points of positional value (67.8 vs 64.2 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideA.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (130.3) beats Derrick Henry's (109.8) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted floor (26.3) is 28.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
|A.J. Brown
|Derrick Henry
|Projected PPR points
|243.5
|243.7
|Projected Half-PPR points
|203.5
|236.2
|ADP (PPR)
|26.6
|26.6
|Floor projection
|202
|177.7
|Ceiling projection
|306
|289.3
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|6 / 0
|1406 / 12
|Rec / yds / TD
|80 / 1189 / 7
|15 / 121 / 1
|Targets
|124
|20
|Bye week
|11
|13
Should I draft A.J. Brown or Nico Collins?
ADP 26.6 vs 26.3
Slight edge: A.J. BrownCoin flip
TiebreakerProjections are within 2.3 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to A.J. Brown on a higher ceiling.
UpsideA.J. Brown's ceiling (306.0) beats Nico Collins's (285.2) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's floor (202.0) is 34.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Draft valueThe market drafts Nico Collins earlier (ADP 26.3 vs 26.6) â€” RotoWire's projections disagree. Taking A.J. Brown later is value.
|A.J. Brown
|Nico Collins
|Projected PPR points
|243.5
|245.8
|Projected Half-PPR points
|203.5
|205.8
|ADP (PPR)
|26.6
|26.3
|Floor projection
|202
|167.9
|Ceiling projection
|306
|285.2
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|6 / 0
|17 / 0
|Rec / yds / TD
|80 / 1189 / 7
|80 / 1201 / 7
|Targets
|124
|125
|Bye week
|11
|8
Should I draft A.J. Brown or George Pickens?
ADP 26.6 vs 27.8
Slight edge: A.J. BrownCoin flip
TiebreakerProjections are within 2.2 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to A.J. Brown on a higher ceiling.
UpsideA.J. Brown's ceiling (306.0) beats George Pickens's (288.1) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's floor (202.0) is 26.5 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: A.J. Brown (26.6) goes ahead of George Pickens (27.8) in real drafts.
|A.J. Brown
|George Pickens
|Projected PPR points
|243.5
|245.7
|Projected Half-PPR points
|203.5
|205.7
|ADP (PPR)
|26.6
|27.8
|Floor projection
|202
|175.5
|Ceiling projection
|306
|288.1
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|6 / 0
|6 / 0
|Rec / yds / TD
|80 / 1189 / 7
|80 / 1211 / 7
|Targets
|124
|126
|Bye week
|11
|14
Should I draft A.J. Brown or Kenneth Walker?
ADP 26.6 vs 24.4
Lean: A.J. BrownLean
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueA.J. Brown is worth 17.0 more points of positional value (67.8 vs 50.8 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
SafetyA.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted floor (26.3) is 30.0 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Draft valueThe market drafts Kenneth Walker earlier (ADP 24.4 vs 26.6) â€” RotoWire's projections disagree. Taking A.J. Brown later is value.
|A.J. Brown
|Kenneth Walker
|Projected PPR points
|243.5
|230.3
|Projected Half-PPR points
|203.5
|211.8
|ADP (PPR)
|26.6
|24.4
|Floor projection
|202
|175.8
|Ceiling projection
|306
|337.8
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|6 / 0
|1081 / 8
|Rec / yds / TD
|80 / 1189 / 7
|37 / 272 / 2
|Targets
|124
|48
|Bye week
|11
|5
A.J. BrownvsDerrick Henry
ADP 22.1 vs 20.1
Lean: Derrick HenryLean
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueDerrick Henry is worth 16.3 more points of positional value (74.2 vs 57.9 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
Market agreesADP agrees: Derrick Henry (20.1) goes ahead of A.J. Brown (22.1) in real drafts.
VolumeDerrick Henry projects for 280 more carries â€” workload drives floor.
|A.J. Brown
|Derrick Henry
|Projected PPR points
|243.5
|243.7
|Projected Half-PPR points
|203.5
|236.2
|ADP (Half-PPR)
|22.1
|20.1
|Floor projection
|171
|170.9
|Ceiling projection
|259.3
|279.5
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|6 / 0
|1406 / 12
|Rec / yds / TD
|80 / 1189 / 7
|15 / 121 / 1
|Targets
|124
|20
|Bye week
|11
|13
A.J. BrownvsNico Collins
ADP 22.1 vs 23.4
Slight edge: A.J. BrownCoin flip
TiebreakerProjections are within 2.3 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to A.J. Brown on a higher ceiling.
UpsideA.J. Brown's ceiling (259.3) beats Nico Collins's (238.7) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's floor (171.0) is 31.2 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: A.J. Brown (22.1) goes ahead of Nico Collins (23.4) in real drafts.
|A.J. Brown
|Nico Collins
|Projected PPR points
|243.5
|245.8
|Projected Half-PPR points
|203.5
|205.8
|ADP (Half-PPR)
|22.1
|23.4
|Floor projection
|171
|139.8
|Ceiling projection
|259.3
|238.7
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|6 / 0
|17 / 0
|Rec / yds / TD
|80 / 1189 / 7
|80 / 1201 / 7
|Targets
|124
|125
|Bye week
|11
|8
A.J. BrownvsGeorge Pickens
ADP 22.1 vs 25.2
Slight edge: A.J. BrownCoin flip
TiebreakerProjections are within 2.2 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to A.J. Brown on a higher ceiling.
UpsideA.J. Brown's ceiling (259.3) beats George Pickens's (242.5) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyA.J. Brown's floor (171.0) is 23.6 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: A.J. Brown (22.1) goes ahead of George Pickens (25.2) in real drafts.
|A.J. Brown
|George Pickens
|Projected PPR points
|243.5
|245.7
|Projected Half-PPR points
|203.5
|205.7
|ADP (Half-PPR)
|22.1
|25.2
|Floor projection
|171
|147.4
|Ceiling projection
|259.3
|242.5
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|6 / 0
|6 / 0
|Rec / yds / TD
|80 / 1189 / 7
|80 / 1211 / 7
|Targets
|124
|126
|Bye week
|11
|14
A.J. BrownvsKenneth Walker
ADP 22.1 vs 16.1
Lean: A.J. BrownLean
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueA.J. Brown is worth 8.1 more points of positional value (57.9 vs 49.8 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
SafetyA.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted floor (25.4) is 26.9 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Draft valueThe market drafts Kenneth Walker earlier (ADP 16.1 vs 22.1) â€” RotoWire's projections disagree. Taking A.J. Brown later is value.
|A.J. Brown
|Kenneth Walker
|Projected PPR points
|243.5
|230.3
|Projected Half-PPR points
|203.5
|211.8
|ADP (Half-PPR)
|22.1
|16.1
|Floor projection
|171
|160.5
|Ceiling projection
|259.3
|300.1
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|6 / 0
|1081 / 8
|Rec / yds / TD
|80 / 1189 / 7
|37 / 272 / 2
|Targets
|124
|48
|Bye week
|11
|5
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RotoWire 2026 season projections and current average draft position (ADP as of 2026-07-23). Cross-position verdicts compare value over replacement in a 12-team league. Green highlights the better value in each row.
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