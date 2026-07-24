Slight edge: A.J. Brown Coin flip

Flex context Cross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.

Positional value A.J. Brown is worth 3.6 more points of positional value (67.8 vs 64.2 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.

Upside A.J. Brown's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (130.3) beats Derrick Henry's (109.8) â€” more league-winning potential.