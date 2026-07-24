Amon-Ra St. Brown's ADP is pick 8. We stack him against McCaffrey, Taylor, Smith-Njigba and Lamb with RotoWire's 2026 projections -- full verdicts inside.

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Amon-Ra St. Brown aka the Sun God is the floor play of the top 10, with safe hands and a high ceiling, but should you draft him over the likes of CMC, JT, JSN or CeeDee? Here's the verdict.

Verdicts are generated from RotoWire's 2026 season projections â€” including floor and ceiling outcomes â€” and live ADP averaged across six draft platforms, with cross-position matchups compared on value over a replacement starter. Updated daily through draft season.

Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown? RotoWire Â· Who Should I Draft Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown? WR Â· DET Â· ADP 8.8 Â· vs its 4 nearest ADP neighbors Â· RotoWire 2026 projections Scoring PPR Half-PPR The Live Draft Assistant runs this exact verdict for every player on your board, live, as your draft happens. Get it live â€” $7.99/mo Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Christian McCaffrey? ADP 8.8 vs 8.6 Lean: Christian McCaffrey Lean Flex context Cross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points. Positional value Christian McCaffrey is worth 6.7 more points of positional value (111.5 vs 104.8 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position. Upside Christian McCaffrey's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (195.6) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (174.8) â€” more league-winning potential. Market agrees ADP agrees: Christian McCaffrey (8.6) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) in real drafts. Amon-Ra St. Brown Christian McCaffrey Projected PPR points 280.5 291 Projected Half-PPR points 227.5 256 ADP (PPR) 8.8 8.6 Floor projection 224.2 206.2 Ceiling projection 350.5 375.1 Pass yds / TD 0 / 0 0 / 0 Rush yds / TD 16 / 0 984 / 7 Rec / yds / TD 106 / 1249 / 8 70 / 606 / 4 Targets 146 88 Bye week 6 8 Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jonathan Taylor? ADP 8.8 vs 9.7 Lean: Amon-Ra St. Brown Lean Flex context Cross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points. Positional value Amon-Ra St. Brown is worth 12.0 more points of positional value (104.8 vs 92.8 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position. Upside Amon-Ra St. Brown's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (174.8) beats Jonathan Taylor's (163.4) â€” more league-winning potential. Market agrees ADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) goes ahead of Jonathan Taylor (9.7) in real drafts. Amon-Ra St. Brown Jonathan Taylor Projected PPR points 280.5 272.3 Projected Half-PPR points 227.5 254.3 ADP (PPR) 8.8 9.7 Floor projection 224.2 224.8 Ceiling projection 350.5 342.9 Pass yds / TD 0 / 0 0 / 0 Rush yds / TD 16 / 0 1385 / 11 Rec / yds / TD 106 / 1249 / 8 36 / 278 / 1 Targets 146 45 Bye week 6 13 Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jaxon Smith-Njigba? ADP 8.8 vs 6.2 Slight edge: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Coin flip Tiebreaker Projections are within 4.1 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a higher ceiling. Upside Jaxon Smith-Njigba's ceiling (364.0) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (350.5) â€” more league-winning potential. Safety Jaxon Smith-Njigba's floor (231.3) is 7.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong. Market agrees ADP agrees: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.2) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) in real drafts. Amon-Ra St. Brown Jaxon Smith-Njigba Projected PPR points 280.5 284.6 Projected Half-PPR points 227.5 235.1 ADP (PPR) 8.8 6.2 Floor projection 224.2 231.3 Ceiling projection 350.5 364 Pass yds / TD 0 / 0 0 / 0 Rush yds / TD 16 / 0 33 / 0 Rec / yds / TD 106 / 1249 / 8 99 / 1343 / 8 Targets 146 139 Bye week 6 11 Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or CeeDee Lamb? ADP 8.8 vs 11.9 Lean: Amon-Ra St. Brown Lean Projection edge Amon-Ra St. Brown projects 10.0 more PPR points (280.5 vs 270.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections. Upside Amon-Ra St. Brown's ceiling (350.5) beats CeeDee Lamb's (329.3) â€” more league-winning potential. Safety Amon-Ra St. Brown's floor (224.2) is 20.2 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong. Market agrees ADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) goes ahead of CeeDee Lamb (11.9) in real drafts. Amon-Ra St. Brown CeeDee Lamb Projected PPR points 280.5 270.5 Projected Half-PPR points 227.5 222.5 ADP (PPR) 8.8 11.9 Floor projection 224.2 204 Ceiling projection 350.5 329.3 Pass yds / TD 0 / 0 0 / 0 Rush yds / TD 16 / 0 16 / 0 Rec / yds / TD 106 / 1249 / 8 96 / 1249 / 8 Targets 146 146 Bye week 6 14 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Christian McCaffrey ADP 8 vs 6 Lean: Christian McCaffrey Lean Flex context Cross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points. Positional value Christian McCaffrey is worth 12.1 more points of positional value (94.0 vs 81.9 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position. Upside Christian McCaffrey's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (169.3) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (141.9) â€” more league-winning potential. Market agrees ADP agrees: Christian McCaffrey (6) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) in real drafts. Amon-Ra St. Brown Christian McCaffrey Projected PPR points 280.5 291 Projected Half-PPR points 227.5 256 ADP (Half-PPR) 8 6 Floor projection 182.7 180.4 Ceiling projection 287.5 331.3 Pass yds / TD 0 / 0 0 / 0 Rush yds / TD 16 / 0 984 / 7 Rec / yds / TD 106 / 1249 / 8 70 / 606 / 4 Targets 146 88 Bye week 6 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Jonathan Taylor ADP 8 vs 7.2 Lean: Jonathan Taylor Lean Flex context Cross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points. Positional value Jonathan Taylor is worth 10.4 more points of positional value (92.3 vs 81.9 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position. Upside Jonathan Taylor's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (154.7) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (141.9) â€” more league-winning potential. Safety Jonathan Taylor's scarcity-adjusted floor (47.2) is 10.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong. Amon-Ra St. Brown Jonathan Taylor Projected PPR points 280.5 272.3 Projected Half-PPR points 227.5 254.3 ADP (Half-PPR) 8 7.2 Floor projection 182.7 209.2 Ceiling projection 287.5 316.7 Pass yds / TD 0 / 0 0 / 0 Rush yds / TD 16 / 0 1385 / 11 Rec / yds / TD 106 / 1249 / 8 36 / 278 / 1 Targets 146 45 Bye week 6 13 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Jaxon Smith-Njigba ADP 8 vs 6.2 Lean: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Lean Projection edge Jaxon Smith-Njigba projects 7.6 more Half-PPR points (235.1 vs 227.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections. Upside Jaxon Smith-Njigba's ceiling (304.9) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (287.5) â€” more league-winning potential. Safety Jaxon Smith-Njigba's floor (192.8) is 10.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong. Market agrees ADP agrees: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.2) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) in real drafts. Amon-Ra St. Brown Jaxon Smith-Njigba Projected PPR points 280.5 284.6 Projected Half-PPR points 227.5 235.1 ADP (Half-PPR) 8 6.2 Floor projection 182.7 192.8 Ceiling projection 287.5 304.9 Pass yds / TD 0 / 0 0 / 0 Rush yds / TD 16 / 0 33 / 0 Rec / yds / TD 106 / 1249 / 8 99 / 1343 / 8 Targets 146 139 Bye week 6 11 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs CeeDee Lamb ADP 8 vs 10.1 Lean: Amon-Ra St. Brown Lean Projection edge Amon-Ra St. Brown projects 5.0 more Half-PPR points (227.5 vs 222.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections. Upside Amon-Ra St. Brown's ceiling (287.5) beats CeeDee Lamb's (274.1) â€” more league-winning potential. Safety Amon-Ra St. Brown's floor (182.7) is 13.6 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong. Market agrees ADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) goes ahead of CeeDee Lamb (10.1) in real drafts. Amon-Ra St. Brown CeeDee Lamb Projected PPR points 280.5 270.5 Projected Half-PPR points 227.5 222.5 ADP (Half-PPR) 8 10.1 Floor projection 182.7 169.1 Ceiling projection 287.5 274.1 Pass yds / TD 0 / 0 0 / 0 Rush yds / TD 16 / 0 16 / 0 Rec / yds / TD 106 / 1249 / 8 96 / 1249 / 8 Targets 146 146 Bye week 6 14 The Live Draft Assistant runs this exact verdict for every player on your board, live, as your draft happens. Get it live â€” $7.99/mo

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