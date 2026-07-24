Amon-Ra St. Brown aka the Sun God is the floor play of the top 10, with safe hands and a high ceiling, but should you draft him over the likes of CMC, JT, JSN or CeeDee? Here's the verdict.
Verdicts are generated from RotoWire's 2026 season projections â€” including floor and ceiling outcomes â€” and live ADP averaged across six draft platforms, with cross-position matchups compared on value over a replacement starter. Updated daily through draft season.
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Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown?
WR Â· DET Â· ADP 8.8 Â· vs its 4 nearest ADP neighbors Â· RotoWire 2026 projections
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Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Christian McCaffrey?
ADP 8.8 vs 8.6
Lean: Christian McCaffreyLean
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueChristian McCaffrey is worth 6.7 more points of positional value (111.5 vs 104.8 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideChristian McCaffrey's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (195.6) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (174.8) â€” more league-winning potential.
Market agreesADP agrees: Christian McCaffrey (8.6) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) in real drafts.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Christian McCaffrey
|Projected PPR points
|280.5
|291
|Projected Half-PPR points
|227.5
|256
|ADP (PPR)
|8.8
|8.6
|Floor projection
|224.2
|206.2
|Ceiling projection
|350.5
|375.1
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|16 / 0
|984 / 7
|Rec / yds / TD
|106 / 1249 / 8
|70 / 606 / 4
|Targets
|146
|88
|Bye week
|6
|8
Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jonathan Taylor?
ADP 8.8 vs 9.7
Lean: Amon-Ra St. BrownLean
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueAmon-Ra St. Brown is worth 12.0 more points of positional value (104.8 vs 92.8 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideAmon-Ra St. Brown's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (174.8) beats Jonathan Taylor's (163.4) â€” more league-winning potential.
Market agreesADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) goes ahead of Jonathan Taylor (9.7) in real drafts.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Jonathan Taylor
|Projected PPR points
|280.5
|272.3
|Projected Half-PPR points
|227.5
|254.3
|ADP (PPR)
|8.8
|9.7
|Floor projection
|224.2
|224.8
|Ceiling projection
|350.5
|342.9
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|16 / 0
|1385 / 11
|Rec / yds / TD
|106 / 1249 / 8
|36 / 278 / 1
|Targets
|146
|45
|Bye week
|6
|13
Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
ADP 8.8 vs 6.2
Slight edge: Jaxon Smith-NjigbaCoin flip
TiebreakerProjections are within 4.1 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a higher ceiling.
UpsideJaxon Smith-Njigba's ceiling (364.0) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (350.5) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyJaxon Smith-Njigba's floor (231.3) is 7.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.2) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) in real drafts.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Projected PPR points
|280.5
|284.6
|Projected Half-PPR points
|227.5
|235.1
|ADP (PPR)
|8.8
|6.2
|Floor projection
|224.2
|231.3
|Ceiling projection
|350.5
|364
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|16 / 0
|33 / 0
|Rec / yds / TD
|106 / 1249 / 8
|99 / 1343 / 8
|Targets
|146
|139
|Bye week
|6
|11
Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or CeeDee Lamb?
ADP 8.8 vs 11.9
Lean: Amon-Ra St. BrownLean
Projection edgeAmon-Ra St. Brown projects 10.0 more PPR points (280.5 vs 270.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections.
UpsideAmon-Ra St. Brown's ceiling (350.5) beats CeeDee Lamb's (329.3) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyAmon-Ra St. Brown's floor (224.2) is 20.2 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) goes ahead of CeeDee Lamb (11.9) in real drafts.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|CeeDee Lamb
|Projected PPR points
|280.5
|270.5
|Projected Half-PPR points
|227.5
|222.5
|ADP (PPR)
|8.8
|11.9
|Floor projection
|224.2
|204
|Ceiling projection
|350.5
|329.3
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|16 / 0
|16 / 0
|Rec / yds / TD
|106 / 1249 / 8
|96 / 1249 / 8
|Targets
|146
|146
|Bye week
|6
|14
Amon-Ra St. BrownvsChristian McCaffrey
ADP 8 vs 6
Lean: Christian McCaffreyLean
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueChristian McCaffrey is worth 12.1 more points of positional value (94.0 vs 81.9 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideChristian McCaffrey's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (169.3) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (141.9) â€” more league-winning potential.
Market agreesADP agrees: Christian McCaffrey (6) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) in real drafts.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Christian McCaffrey
|Projected PPR points
|280.5
|291
|Projected Half-PPR points
|227.5
|256
|ADP (Half-PPR)
|8
|6
|Floor projection
|182.7
|180.4
|Ceiling projection
|287.5
|331.3
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|16 / 0
|984 / 7
|Rec / yds / TD
|106 / 1249 / 8
|70 / 606 / 4
|Targets
|146
|88
|Bye week
|6
|8
Amon-Ra St. BrownvsJonathan Taylor
ADP 8 vs 7.2
Lean: Jonathan TaylorLean
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueJonathan Taylor is worth 10.4 more points of positional value (92.3 vs 81.9 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideJonathan Taylor's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (154.7) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (141.9) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyJonathan Taylor's scarcity-adjusted floor (47.2) is 10.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Jonathan Taylor
|Projected PPR points
|280.5
|272.3
|Projected Half-PPR points
|227.5
|254.3
|ADP (Half-PPR)
|8
|7.2
|Floor projection
|182.7
|209.2
|Ceiling projection
|287.5
|316.7
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|16 / 0
|1385 / 11
|Rec / yds / TD
|106 / 1249 / 8
|36 / 278 / 1
|Targets
|146
|45
|Bye week
|6
|13
Amon-Ra St. BrownvsJaxon Smith-Njigba
ADP 8 vs 6.2
Lean: Jaxon Smith-NjigbaLean
Projection edgeJaxon Smith-Njigba projects 7.6 more Half-PPR points (235.1 vs 227.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections.
UpsideJaxon Smith-Njigba's ceiling (304.9) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (287.5) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyJaxon Smith-Njigba's floor (192.8) is 10.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.2) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) in real drafts.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Projected PPR points
|280.5
|284.6
|Projected Half-PPR points
|227.5
|235.1
|ADP (Half-PPR)
|8
|6.2
|Floor projection
|182.7
|192.8
|Ceiling projection
|287.5
|304.9
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|16 / 0
|33 / 0
|Rec / yds / TD
|106 / 1249 / 8
|99 / 1343 / 8
|Targets
|146
|139
|Bye week
|6
|11
Amon-Ra St. BrownvsCeeDee Lamb
ADP 8 vs 10.1
Lean: Amon-Ra St. BrownLean
Projection edgeAmon-Ra St. Brown projects 5.0 more Half-PPR points (227.5 vs 222.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections.
UpsideAmon-Ra St. Brown's ceiling (287.5) beats CeeDee Lamb's (274.1) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyAmon-Ra St. Brown's floor (182.7) is 13.6 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) goes ahead of CeeDee Lamb (10.1) in real drafts.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|CeeDee Lamb
|Projected PPR points
|280.5
|270.5
|Projected Half-PPR points
|227.5
|222.5
|ADP (Half-PPR)
|8
|10.1
|Floor projection
|182.7
|169.1
|Ceiling projection
|287.5
|274.1
|Pass yds / TD
|0 / 0
|0 / 0
|Rush yds / TD
|16 / 0
|16 / 0
|Rec / yds / TD
|106 / 1249 / 8
|96 / 1249 / 8
|Targets
|146
|146
|Bye week
|6
|14
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RotoWire 2026 season projections and current average draft position (ADP as of 2026-07-23). Cross-position verdicts compare value over replacement in a 12-team league. Green highlights the better value in each row.
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