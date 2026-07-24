Who Should I Draft? Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. JSN

Amon-Ra St. Brown's ADP is pick 8. We stack him against McCaffrey, Taylor, Smith-Njigba and Lamb with RotoWire's 2026 projections -- full verdicts inside.
Updated on July 24, 2026 4:48PM EST
Who Should I Draft? Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. JSN
Updated on July 24, 2026 4:48PM EST
Who Should I Draft?
Mock Draft Simulator
Prep for your 2026 Fantasy Football draft with free, unlimited drafts, and real-time grades.

Amon-Ra St. Brown aka the Sun God is the floor play of the top 10, with safe hands and a high ceiling, but should you draft him over the likes of CMC, JT, JSN or CeeDee? Here's the verdict.

Verdicts are generated from RotoWire's 2026 season projections â€” including floor and ceiling outcomes â€” and live ADP averaged across six draft platforms, with cross-position matchups compared on value over a replacement starter. Updated daily through draft season.

Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown?
RotoWire Â· Who Should I Draft

Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown?

WR Â· DET Â· ADP 8.8 Â· vs its 4 nearest ADP neighbors Â· RotoWire 2026 projections
Scoring

The Live Draft Assistant runs this exact verdict for every player on your board, live, as your draft happens.

Get it live â€” $7.99/mo

Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Christian McCaffrey?

ADP 8.8 vs 8.6
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueChristian McCaffrey is worth 6.7 more points of positional value (111.5 vs 104.8 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideChristian McCaffrey's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (195.6) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (174.8) â€” more league-winning potential.
Market agreesADP agrees: Christian McCaffrey (8.6) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) in real drafts.
Amon-Ra St. BrownChristian McCaffrey
Projected PPR points280.5291
Projected Half-PPR points227.5256
ADP (PPR)8.88.6
Floor projection224.2206.2
Ceiling projection350.5375.1
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD16 / 0984 / 7
Rec / yds / TD106 / 1249 / 870 / 606 / 4
Targets14688
Bye week68

Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jonathan Taylor?

ADP 8.8 vs 9.7
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueAmon-Ra St. Brown is worth 12.0 more points of positional value (104.8 vs 92.8 above a replacement-level WR and RB). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideAmon-Ra St. Brown's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (174.8) beats Jonathan Taylor's (163.4) â€” more league-winning potential.
Market agreesADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) goes ahead of Jonathan Taylor (9.7) in real drafts.
Amon-Ra St. BrownJonathan Taylor
Projected PPR points280.5272.3
Projected Half-PPR points227.5254.3
ADP (PPR)8.89.7
Floor projection224.2224.8
Ceiling projection350.5342.9
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD16 / 01385 / 11
Rec / yds / TD106 / 1249 / 836 / 278 / 1
Targets14645
Bye week613

Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

ADP 8.8 vs 6.2
TiebreakerProjections are within 4.1 points â€” effectively even. The edge goes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a higher ceiling.
UpsideJaxon Smith-Njigba's ceiling (364.0) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (350.5) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyJaxon Smith-Njigba's floor (231.3) is 7.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.2) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) in real drafts.
Amon-Ra St. BrownJaxon Smith-Njigba
Projected PPR points280.5284.6
Projected Half-PPR points227.5235.1
ADP (PPR)8.86.2
Floor projection224.2231.3
Ceiling projection350.5364
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD16 / 033 / 0
Rec / yds / TD106 / 1249 / 899 / 1343 / 8
Targets146139
Bye week611

Should I draft Amon-Ra St. Brown or CeeDee Lamb?

ADP 8.8 vs 11.9
Projection edgeAmon-Ra St. Brown projects 10.0 more PPR points (280.5 vs 270.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections.
UpsideAmon-Ra St. Brown's ceiling (350.5) beats CeeDee Lamb's (329.3) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyAmon-Ra St. Brown's floor (224.2) is 20.2 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8.8) goes ahead of CeeDee Lamb (11.9) in real drafts.
Amon-Ra St. BrownCeeDee Lamb
Projected PPR points280.5270.5
Projected Half-PPR points227.5222.5
ADP (PPR)8.811.9
Floor projection224.2204
Ceiling projection350.5329.3
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD16 / 016 / 0
Rec / yds / TD106 / 1249 / 896 / 1249 / 8
Targets146146
Bye week614
Amon-Ra St. BrownvsChristian McCaffrey
ADP 8 vs 6
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueChristian McCaffrey is worth 12.1 more points of positional value (94.0 vs 81.9 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideChristian McCaffrey's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (169.3) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (141.9) â€” more league-winning potential.
Market agreesADP agrees: Christian McCaffrey (6) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) in real drafts.
Amon-Ra St. BrownChristian McCaffrey
Projected PPR points280.5291
Projected Half-PPR points227.5256
ADP (Half-PPR)86
Floor projection182.7180.4
Ceiling projection287.5331.3
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD16 / 0984 / 7
Rec / yds / TD106 / 1249 / 870 / 606 / 4
Targets14688
Bye week68
Amon-Ra St. BrownvsJonathan Taylor
ADP 8 vs 7.2
Flex contextCross-position comparison (WR vs RB) â€” this verdict compares value over a replacement starter at each position, not raw points.
Positional valueJonathan Taylor is worth 10.4 more points of positional value (92.3 vs 81.9 above a replacement-level RB and WR). Raw totals always favor QBs, so cross-position verdicts compare value over a typical starter at each position.
UpsideJonathan Taylor's scarcity-adjusted ceiling (154.7) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (141.9) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyJonathan Taylor's scarcity-adjusted floor (47.2) is 10.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Amon-Ra St. BrownJonathan Taylor
Projected PPR points280.5272.3
Projected Half-PPR points227.5254.3
ADP (Half-PPR)87.2
Floor projection182.7209.2
Ceiling projection287.5316.7
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD16 / 01385 / 11
Rec / yds / TD106 / 1249 / 836 / 278 / 1
Targets14645
Bye week613
Amon-Ra St. BrownvsJaxon Smith-Njigba
ADP 8 vs 6.2
Projection edgeJaxon Smith-Njigba projects 7.6 more Half-PPR points (235.1 vs 227.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections.
UpsideJaxon Smith-Njigba's ceiling (304.9) beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's (287.5) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyJaxon Smith-Njigba's floor (192.8) is 10.1 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.2) goes ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) in real drafts.
Amon-Ra St. BrownJaxon Smith-Njigba
Projected PPR points280.5284.6
Projected Half-PPR points227.5235.1
ADP (Half-PPR)86.2
Floor projection182.7192.8
Ceiling projection287.5304.9
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD16 / 033 / 0
Rec / yds / TD106 / 1249 / 899 / 1343 / 8
Targets146139
Bye week611
Amon-Ra St. BrownvsCeeDee Lamb
ADP 8 vs 10.1
Projection edgeAmon-Ra St. Brown projects 5.0 more Half-PPR points (227.5 vs 222.5) on RotoWire's 2026 season projections.
UpsideAmon-Ra St. Brown's ceiling (287.5) beats CeeDee Lamb's (274.1) â€” more league-winning potential.
SafetyAmon-Ra St. Brown's floor (182.7) is 13.6 points higher â€” the safer pick if it goes wrong.
Market agreesADP agrees: Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) goes ahead of CeeDee Lamb (10.1) in real drafts.
Amon-Ra St. BrownCeeDee Lamb
Projected PPR points280.5270.5
Projected Half-PPR points227.5222.5
ADP (Half-PPR)810.1
Floor projection182.7169.1
Ceiling projection287.5274.1
Pass yds / TD0 / 00 / 0
Rush yds / TD16 / 016 / 0
Rec / yds / TD106 / 1249 / 896 / 1249 / 8
Targets146146
Bye week614

The Live Draft Assistant runs this exact verdict for every player on your board, live, as your draft happens.

Get it live â€” $7.99/mo
RotoWire 2026 season projections and current average draft position (ADP as of 2026-07-23). Cross-position verdicts compare value over replacement in a 12-team league. Green highlights the better value in each row.

More Expert Rankings:

Â 

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Tyler Huntington
As a Growth Product Manager, I work with a team of talented analysts, writers, developers, and designers to bring you elevated sports betting resources that are effective and easy to use. Most of my life, my favorite teams to watch have been the UNC Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Miami Heat, and Boston Red Sox. Over the years, I've become a bigger fan of witnessing sports history and watching great players and great teams do incredible things. As a result, I'm a big fan of Lebron, Steph, and Kobe -- but gun to my head, MJ is still the GOAT. I can't say that I have any football allegiances anymore as a result of the fantasy football league I've been a part of since 2012, but winning two championships in a competitive keeper league with my college friends is better than being a fan of the Carolina Panthers. Oh yeah, and Prime Scotty couldn't beat Tiger after the divorce, let alone Prime Tiger.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NFL fans.

Top News

Tools

NFL Draft Kit Logo

NFL Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 NFL Fantasy Football rankings.

Related Stories

DFS Latest

NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
Get expert Yahoo DFS picks & strategies for Super Bowl Sunday. Dominate GPPs, 50/50s & single-game contests with proven lineup tips!
February 7th
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Get expert DFS analysis for Super Bowl LX. Discover top DraftKings & FanDuel picks, lineup strategies and player insights for Seahawks vs. Patriots.
February 5th