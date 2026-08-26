The tool below has these two a tier apart from the field and a lean apart from each other - here's the row-by-row.

All half-PPR below. Both are target hogs, so the scoring format doesn't change the answer - I'll say why at the end.

When two receivers this good go back-to-back, you want a real reason to prefer one, not a vibe. Lamb goes at WR5, Jefferson one pick later at WR6 in half-PPR drafts, and RotoWire's projections give Lamb a clean 15-point edge - enough that the tool grades this a lean rather than a coin flip.

When two receivers this good go back-to-back, you want a real reason to prefer one, not a vibe. Lamb goes at WR5, Jefferson one pick later at WR6 in half-PPR drafts, and RotoWire's projections give Lamb a clean 15-point edge - enough that the tool grades this a lean rather than a coin flip.

All half-PPR below. Both are target hogs, so the scoring format doesn't change the answer - I'll say why at the end.

Who Should I Draft: CeeDee Lamb vs Justin Jefferson

The tool below has these two a tier apart from the field and a lean apart from each other - here's the row-by-row.

CeeDee Lamb ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: WR5

Lamb is the pick the projection keeps rewarding no matter which row you look at. He tops the comparison at 220.5 half-PPR points on a monster 146-target, 96-catch line, and he doesn't just win the total - he wins the floor (163.4) and the ceiling (290.3) too. That's the mark of a genuine positional anchor: no soft spot to attack.

The volume is the engine. 146 projected targets is elite even in this tier, and it's why his floor holds up as well as his ceiling - you can't have a truly quiet week when that many balls are coming your way. The market agrees, nudging him a pick ahead of Jefferson.

This isn't a knock on Jefferson so much as a statement about how complete Lamb's projection is. He's the safer pick and the higher-upside pick at the same time.

Bottom Line: Wins the projection, the floor, and the ceiling on a 146-target workload. The complete profile, and it costs a pick less.

Justin Jefferson ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: WR6

Jefferson is a superstar and the projections are splitting hairs at the very top - a 205.4-point projection on 142 targets, 90 catches, and a 275.9 ceiling is a first-round receiver in any draft. If you have him ranked over Lamb on talent, the math shouldn't try to argue you off one of the best receivers alive.

But the projection gap is real and it's consistent: 15 points behind Lamb, with a lower floor and a lower ceiling, and four fewer projected targets. None of those margins are enormous on their own - together they're a clean, one-directional lean, and the tool reads them the same way.

He's the pick if you simply trust his talent to beat his projection. That's a bet on the player over the number, and with Jefferson it's not a crazy one.

It's also worth mentioning that if Kevin O'Connell can revive the career of Kyler Murray, it will likely mean that Justin Jefferson has a WR1 overall season. If this is a bet you're willing to take, the clear pick is Justin Jefferson.

We have seen crazier things happen in the NFL as recently as last year. Don't forget that former Vikings QB, Sam Darnold just led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl one year removed from becoming an MVP contender for Kevin O'Connell in 2024.

Bottom Line: An elite receiver in his own right, just a consistent 15 points and a few targets behind Lamb across every row. The hair-split loser.

CeeDee Lamb vs Justin Jefferson: The Verdict

The tool leans Lamb and if you want to take the lean at face value, that is totally fair but I'm drafting Jefferson over Lamb in 2026. Lamb beats Jefferson on projection by 15, wins the floor and the ceiling, out-targets him, and goes a pick earlier because the market sees the same thing. When one elite receiver sweeps the rows against another elite receiver, you should take the sweep and feel great about either outcome.

I don't have math for this one, just pure belief in a baller.

CeeDee Lamb or Justin Jefferson PPR Scoring

Both are high-volume target monsters with nearly identical catch totals (96 vs 90), so the format barely moves this - full PPR pads Lamb's lead a touch, standard trims it a touch, and half-PPR sits in between.

No scoring setting flips it. Lamb in every format, and you win either way, but again as far as I'm concerned, the data doesn't matter.

I'm taking the star wide receiver, with proven talent, playing for a proven play caller, potentially catching balls from a quarterback that is looking to revive his career.