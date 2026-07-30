Jim Coventry debates drafting Christian McCaffrey or Jonathan Taylor, weighing injury risk against PPR upside to land on a clear pick for 2026 fantasy football.

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The middle of the first round of 2026 fantasy drafts presents a tough choice at running back. Christian McCaffrey is RB3, according to the RotoWire PPR ADP tool, going around pick eight, with Jonathan Taylor right behind at RB4 near pick nine. Both carry injury risk, but only one offers the better PPR floor.

Who Should I Draft: Christian McCaffrey vs. Jonathan Taylor

Our "Who Should I Draft?" tool can help you make picks. Enter the players you're debating and the tool will help you decide whom to draft. You can compare players for standard, half-PPR and PPR leagues and the tool will offer a detailed expert answer. Here are the results for Christian McCaffrey vs. Jonathan Taylor. Keep reading for my take on the debate.

Christian McCaffrey Outlook: RB3

Upside Case

McCaffrey remains the league's best receiving back. He posted 102 catches, 924 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in 2025, leading running backs in receiving production. He also has scored 21 and 17 touchdowns in his two healthy seasons the last three years.

Weighing that receiving floor against Taylor's workhorse role is exactly the kind of test worth running in the RotoWire mock draft simulator before your league drafts live.

Downside Case

McCaffrey ranked in the bottom 13 percent of the league in yards per carry (3.9) last season and below the 40th percentile in broken tackles and yards after contact, both signs of decline headed in his age-30 season. After playing every game from 2017 through 2019, he has played seven or fewer games in three of his last six seasons.

History adds a warning. The two prior times he topped 245 carries (287 in 2019, 272 in 2023), he followed with three-game and four-game seasons. He carried 311 times in 2025, 24 more than his career high.

The bottom line: Draft McCaffrey for the receiving role, as he can single-handedly win a league, but age and workload history make him risk this early. I took that swing with great success last year. It's tough to expect the same in 2026.

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Jonathan Taylor Outlook: RB4

Upside Case

Taylor led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2025, carrying an NFL-high 323 times, on an 80.6 percent snap share. His touchdown total has climbed each of the last three years, from eight to 12 to 20, and he finally snapped a two-year run of durability trouble by playing 10, 14 and 17 games across that stretch.

Indianapolis' offensive line does its part. The interior, anchored by Quenton Nelson and Tanor Bortolini, played well, clearing the path for that workload.

Downside Case

The complication is who hands him the ball. With Daniel Jones healthy, Taylor averaged 5.9 yards per carry. Without him, that number falls to 3.3, a massive split.

Jones tore his Achilles tendon last season, and has missed 22 games the last three years, topping 13 starts only once in seven seasons. A premium pick on Taylor is really a bet on two players staying healthy, not one.

The bottom line: Draft Taylor knowing his ceiling depends on Jones as much as himself. The talent and the offensive line support are both elite, but the floor takes a real hit any week Jones is out.

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Bottom Line: McCaffrey vs. Taylor

Both backs carry legitimate risk in Round 1, but the tiebreaker is PPR value. Taylor's ceiling hinges on Jones (and himself) staying upright, a variable out of Taylor's control. McCaffrey's receiving workload is the safety net Taylor lacks: even a diminished rushing role still comes with elite target volume that covers for inefficiency on the ground.

Take McCaffrey. Both players have risk, but McCaffrey is only reliant on his own health to be a fantasy force.