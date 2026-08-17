Who Should I Draft: D'Andre Swift vs David Montgomery (August 2026)

Which former Lion should you draft, David Montgomery or D'Andre Swift? Let's breakdown current ADP vs projections.
August 17, 2026
Who Should I Draft: D'Andre Swift vs David Montgomery (August 2026)
August 17, 2026
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Monty vs Swift. Two former Lions that are more "house cat" in 2026. D'Andre Swift goes at 51.2 in half-PPR drafts, while David Montgomery is currently a couple picks earlier at 48.9, and the projections land within four points of each other. 

To me, this means the pick comes down to everything the projection doesn't say.

Everything below is half-PPR, though as you'll see, this is one where your scoring format could not matter less.

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Who Should I Draft: D'Andre Swift vs David Montgomery

Run them side by side below - and notice who wins the projection row versus who wins every other row that matters.

See what the experts think

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RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings

D'Andre Swift ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: RB24

Swift's situation in Chicago is the thing you have to price, and it's gotten weirder, not clearer. The Bears are running a genuine two-headed backfield with Kyle Monangai - less thunder-and-lightning, more kick-drum-and-lightning, because neither guy runs with much power. Swift is the more convincing player of the two, and the passing-game work keeps his weekly baseline respectable.

And to be fair to him: he wins the projection row. He edges Montgomery on total points, he catches a few more balls, and his big weeks - when the Bears' script cooperates - are real. If you drafted him, I wouldn't call it a mistake.

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But I've owned this exact profile before - the talented guy in an ambiguous committee - and I know how the season feels. Every Tuesday you're reading beat reports trying to figure out whose week it is. The two extra projected points don't pay for that.

Bottom Line: The slightly better projection attached to the murkier role. Fine pick, exhausting hold.

David Montgomery ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: RB20

Monty spent his Detroit years as the most overqualified RB2 in football, watching Jahmyr Gibbs get the headlines while he quietly did everything an offense asks of a back. Now he finally has a lead role again in Houston, and the profile that made him boring in Detroit is exactly what makes him valuable here: he's an average-or-better starter with no bust case. Woody Marks is an inefficient rusher that won't survive the Texans offensive line. Monty is a bruiser that will earn plus yards which will lead to more opportunities. 

Look at the shape of his numbers instead of the total: his floor beats Swift's by five points, his ceiling beats Swift's too, and the market has him going two picks earlier. When a player wins the safety row and the upside row at almost the same price, the projection gap in the other guy's favor is noise.

One small roster note: his Week 8 bye is early and easy to plan around, and it doesn't collide with the elite receivers most builds anchor on.

Bottom Line: Better floor, better ceiling, cleaner role. He wins every row except the one that matters least.

D'Andre Swift vs David Montgomery: The Verdict

The tool gives Swift the edge and calls it a coin flip. For me, the pick is Montgomery, and I don't find it that hard. Swift's two-point projection edge is the only argument he has, and it's the least reliable number on the page - projections are a midpoint, and Swift's midpoint sits inside a committee that could tilt either direction by October. Montgomery's midpoint sits inside a defined role.

When two players cost the same, I want the one whose bad outcome is 'merely average' rather than 'lost his job to the kick-drum.' Higher floor, higher ceiling, two picks cheaper. That's three tiebreakers pointing the same way.

What flips me: real August reporting that Chicago's backfield has consolidated behind Swift. If he's a clear lead back, his passing-game edge makes him the pick. I'm not betting a fifth-rounder on that report showing up.

D'Andre Swift or David Montgomery PPR Scoring

If you're hoping your league settings break this tie, they won't - the receiving lines are nearly identical (37 catches vs 33), so full PPR nudges Swift by about two points and standard hands them right back.

No format flips it. Montgomery in all three.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Tyler Huntington
As a Growth Product Manager, I work with a team of talented analysts, writers, developers, and designers to bring you elevated sports betting resources that are effective and easy to use. Most of my life, my favorite teams to watch have been the UNC Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Miami Heat, and Boston Red Sox. Over the years, I've become a bigger fan of witnessing sports history and watching great players and great teams do incredible things. As a result, I'm a big fan of Lebron, Steph, and Kobe -- but gun to my head, MJ is still the GOAT. I can't say that I have any football allegiances anymore as a result of the fantasy football league I've been a part of since 2012, but winning two championships in a competitive keeper league with my college friends is better than being a fan of the Carolina Panthers. Oh yeah, and Prime Scotty couldn't beat Tiger after the divorce, let alone Prime Tiger.
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