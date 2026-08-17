Who Should I Draft?: Ja'Marr Chase vs Jaxon Smith-Njigba (August 2026)

Should you draft Ja'Marr Chase or Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Lets breakdown current ADP trends vs projected ceiling and floor performance to answer the question.
August 17, 2026
Who Should I Draft?: Ja'Marr Chase vs Jaxon Smith-Njigba (August 2026)
August 17, 2026
Who Should I Draft?
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I get why this question exists. Jaxon Smith-Njigba just had the kind of season that rearranges draft boards - an Offensive Player of the Year award, a Super Bowl ring, and a seat in every 'next great receiver' conversation. Ja'Marr Chase goes at 3.4 in half-PPR drafts, JSN at 7.3, and there's a growing crowd arguing that gap should be smaller.

It shouldn't. This is the rare comparison where the widget doesn't hedge and neither will I - but stick around for the reasoning, because if you're drafting in the back half of the first round, JSN is very much your business. Half-PPR throughout.

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Who Should I Draft: Ja'Marr Chase vs Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The tool below shows you what a clear pick looks like - one player sweeping the projection, floor and ceiling rows at the same time.

See what the experts think ➡️

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings

Ja'Marr Chase ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: WR1

Chase is the most bankable asset in fantasy football, and I don't use that phrase loosely. He just became the third player in NFL history with 125-plus receptions in back-to-back seasons, and he led the league with 185 targets - a volume monopoly that makes a true dud week close to mathematically impossible. He was the popular 1.01 last season and mostly earned it.

The projection reads like a cheat code: 21.5 more half-PPR points than JSN, the higher floor, and a 325-point ceiling that's the biggest number I've seen the tool produce for anyone this summer. He wins the safety argument and the league-winning argument at the same time, which almost never happens at any pick.

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There's no asterisk paragraph coming. That's the whole point of Chase.

Bottom Line: Wins the projection, the floor and the ceiling at once. The only receiver in this draft where the safe pick and the swing pick are the same pick.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: WR3

Nothing here is a criticism of Smith-Njigba, because his 2025 was legitimately historic - an OPOY award, a ring, and a 99-catch, 1,343-yard line that lands within shouting distance of Chase's. Twelve months ago people were asking whether he could win outside the slot; now he's a top-three pick. The leap was real and I'm not talking anyone out of him.

Here's his case at 7.3: he's the best value among the elite receivers, his 139 targets are the unquestioned centerpiece of his offense, and his ceiling is high enough to win a title if you never had access to Chase anyway. From the back half of round one, he's the receiver I want, full stop.

One planning note that actually matters at this tier: JSN's Week 11 bye lands right in the fantasy playoff push, while Chase's Week 6 bye clears out early. Small thing - until your semifinal.

Bottom Line: A historic season and a locked-in target monopoly of his own - the best of the rest, one tier down. Value at 7, not a rival at 3.

Ja'Marr Chase vs Jaxon Smith-Njigba: The Verdict

Chase, and it's the easiest call of this entire series. The tool stamps it a clear pick because he sweeps every row - more points, higher floor, higher ceiling - and there is no roster-construction cleverness that argues around a sweep. If you're picking in the top three and Chase is there, take him and spend your thinking on round two.

The real question hiding inside this comparison is what to do at picks 5 through 8, and that's where JSN earns every bit of his ADP: best receiver on the board once the Chase tier is gone, volume as safe as anyone's outside the very top, award-season ceiling. Drafting JSN at 7 is a good decision. Preferring him to Chase is not.

Nothing flips this one. I checked.

Ja'Marr Chase or Jaxon Smith-Njigba PPR Scoring

Chase catches 10 more balls on 20 more targets, so full PPR pads his lead - and standard scoring, where his 11 touchdowns to JSN's 8 do the talking, pads it from the other side.

There is no format, real or invented, where this flips. Chase.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Tyler Huntington
As a Growth Product Manager, I work with a team of talented analysts, writers, developers, and designers to bring you elevated sports betting resources that are effective and easy to use. Most of my life, my favorite teams to watch have been the UNC Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Miami Heat, and Boston Red Sox. Over the years, I've become a bigger fan of witnessing sports history and watching great players and great teams do incredible things. As a result, I'm a big fan of Lebron, Steph, and Kobe -- but gun to my head, MJ is still the GOAT. I can't say that I have any football allegiances anymore as a result of the fantasy football league I've been a part of since 2012, but winning two championships in a competitive keeper league with my college friends is better than being a fan of the Carolina Panthers. Oh yeah, and Prime Scotty couldn't beat Tiger after the divorce, let alone Prime Tiger.
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