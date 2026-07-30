Should you draft James Cook or Ashton Jeanty? They're going just three picks apart in drafts – RotoWire's fantasy experts analyze who's the better value.

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The debate between a player like James Cook and a guy like Ashton Jeanty is a time-honored fantasy football tradition. Do you want the reliable veteran – the pick that earns quiet, respectful nods? Or the next big thing – the pick that makes you feel alive? Managers are torn, as the two are neck-and-neck in RotoWire's fantasy football ADP tool.

Which RB should you draft this year? I'll detail everything you need to know below.

Who Should I Draft: James Cook vs Ashton Jeanty

Here's a data-driven breakdown about the James Cook vs Ashton Jeanty ADP debate:

James Cook Fantasy Football Outlook: RB5

Cook is one of the more fairly priced players in the league. He finished last season as the RB5 in half-PPR formats. He's being drafted as the RB5 this season. I'm not confident he can replicate his stellar 2025 campaign, but I don't think he'll decline too much, either.

The 26-year-old won the rushing title last year, generating 1,621 yards on 309 carries, which were the third most in the NFL. The carries are what concern me. Prior to last season, Cook had never handled more than 237 rushing attempts. At 190 pounds, he's not exactly built to withstand back-to-back 300-carry seasons.

I expect we'll see a heftier dose of Ray Davis, who shined when given the opportunity. Davis only logged one game with double-digit carries last season, but he capitalized by turning 21 carries into 151 yards in Week 18.

Even if the volume dips, Cook should remain one of the most efficient rushers in football. He's running behind the league's seventh-best offensive line, per RotoWire's 2026 offensive line rankings. That unit paved the way for Cook to average 3.0 yards before contact last season, the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

And Cook's increased usage as a receiver could stave off a dip in rushing volume. He averaged 23.9 receiving yards per game over his last eight full regular-season outings – a notable uptick on the 12.5 he put in the first half. If he maintains or improves on that increased receiving usage, he should stave off any concerns about potential rushing regression.

Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Football Outlook: RB6

Picking Jeanty at ADP means you're spending a first-round pick on a guy who did not return first-round value. The rookie was the RB13 last year in half-PPR formats. But it's hard not to get excited about him in 2026.

The Raiders' offense was abysmal. Las Vegas was No. 32 in EPA per play and it had the worst rushing success rate in football. Jeanty only averaged 1.6 yards before contact last season – the third-worst mark among 49 qualified RBs. He had no chance behind that line. And yet, he still finished as a high-end RB2.

There are plenty of reasons to believe his supporting cast will be much better this year. Moves along the offensive line, highlighted by the addition of center Tyler Linderbaum, have caused LV to jump from No. 32 up to No. 22 in RotoWire's O-Line rankings. The combination of Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza figures to be a big-time upgrade over Geno Smith, who led the league in turnovers.

But the cherry on top is the addition of Klint Kubiak, who was brought in to replace Pete Carroll at head coach. Kubiak was the architect of a surprisingly effective Seahawks' offense that ranked No. 3 in scoring and No. 8 in success rate.

If Jeanty goes from the worst situation in football to an average one, the sky is the limit for the second-year RB.

James Cook vs Ashton Jeanty: The Verdict

I wouldn't be shocked if Jeanty returned top-five value. I almost talked myself into taking him while writing his blurb. But I don't think I can get there with his supporting cast. Yes, the offensive line is better. But it's still not good. And who knows what we're getting from the 37-year-old Cousins and the rookie Mendoza.

Meanwhile, Cook is an electric talent playing in one of the best situations in the league. That's a winning fantasy recipe. I'll take the surefire RB1 Cook over the boom-or-bust sophomore, Jeanty.

Rotowire's 2026 fantasy football rankings agree, as we have Cook slotted in at No. 9 overall and Jeanty at No. 12.