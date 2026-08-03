Who Should I Draft? Jaylen Waddle or Davante Adams (August 2026)

Should you draft Jaylen Waddle or Davante Adams? They're going 10 picks apart in 2026 draft, and it seems like a no-brainer pick, but could passing up on Tae Adams come back to haunt you?
Updated on August 3, 2026 5:00PM EST
Who Should I Draft? Jaylen Waddle or Davante Adams (August 2026)
Updated on August 3, 2026 5:00PM EST
Who Should I Draft?
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This one isn't a photo finish and I'm not going to pretend it is - but it's the comparison I keep having with people in my fantasy football leagues, because the two names carry such different reputations. Waddle goes at 45 in half-PPR drafts, Adams almost a full round later at 54.5, and they're competing for the same job on your roster: the WR2 you never have to think about on Sunday morning.

One of them is 27 and finally out from under a superstar's shadow. The other is a future Hall of Famer who turns 34 in December. Reputation says one thing. The projections say another.

Who Should I Draft: Jaylen Waddle vs Davante Adams

Run them through the RotoWire Verdict and look at the floor row first - it's the biggest gap on the page, and it's the whole story.

Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Outlook: WR21

Waddle's career has been a five-year argument about opportunity. He caught 104 balls as a rookie, put up 1,356 yards in Year 2, and then spent season after season splitting an offense with Tyreek Hill. The production never disappeared - it just got capped. This is the first year of his career where he walks into camp as the clear No. 1 in his own offense, and I think drafters are still pricing the cap instead of the player.

What the projection loves about him is the part I love: the floor. His floor projection sits 31 points above Adams' - the widest gap anywhere in this comparison - because his production is built on high-percentage targets and a locked-in role, not touchdown luck. And it's not like you're trading away upside for the safety: his ceiling projection edges Adams' too.

Safe pick and upside pick in the same jersey is rare. That's Waddle at 45.

Bottom Line: The steadiest WR2 profile on the board, with the higher ceiling anyway. When the safe pick is also the upside pick, stop overthinking it.

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Davante Adams Fantasy Outlook: WR26

I'll say this about Adams: the man still scores. Fourteen touchdowns in fourteen games in his first Rams season is absurd, and his eight projected scores this year lead this comparison comfortably. The route-running never aged. The red-zone gravity never aged.

Everything else is aging on schedule. Fewer catches, fewer yards, more of the value squeezed into the end zone - and touchdown-heavy production is exactly the kind that vanishes for a month at a time. I rode that rollercoaster with him once, and the down weeks land differently when your 'reliable veteran' posts a 3-for-31. Add the offseason noise - the Rams reportedly floated trading him to get younger - and his floor projection is the lowest number on this page.

None of that makes him undraftable. It makes him mispriced at 45 and perfectly priced at 54.

Bottom Line: The touchdowns are real and so is the decline curve. A fine value at his own ADP - just never at Waddle's.

Oh yeah, and here are the 2026 fantasy football rankings you were probably looking for: (from real experts)

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings

Jaylen Waddle vs Davante Adams: The Verdict

Waddle, and it's the most confident pick in this series after Judkins. The projection edge, the 31-point floor gap, and the market all point the same direction, and when everything points the same direction, you don't get creative.

But here's how I'd actually play it in a live draft, because the ten-pick ADP gap changes things: take Waddle in the fourth every time - and if someone else does, don't chase Adams as a replacement at that price. Let him fall. If he's still there at the end of the fifth, that's a genuinely nice pick, because his touchdown equity plays every week and WR26 is a fair sticker for it.

Waddle first. Adams only on sale. In that order, always.

Jaylen Waddle or Davante Adams PPR Scoring

Format tilts this one more than you'd guess. Waddle catches meaningfully more balls, so full PPR stretches his lead - while standard scoring strips those points and lets Adams' touchdown edge close most of the gap.

The pick is still Jaylen Waddle in all three formats, but if your league still runs standard scoring, Davante Adams at his one-round discount goes from 'fine' to 'quietly good.'

Still not convinced? I don't blame you. Tae is a pros pro and one of my all time favorite players. Check out the free fantasy football mock draft simulator from RotoWire and see what your roster construction would look like if you select Waddle or Adams in your league this year. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Tyler Huntington
As a Growth Product Manager, I work with a team of talented analysts, writers, developers, and designers to bring you elevated sports betting resources that are effective and easy to use. Most of my life, my favorite teams to watch have been the UNC Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Miami Heat, and Boston Red Sox. Over the years, I've become a bigger fan of witnessing sports history and watching great players and great teams do incredible things. As a result, I'm a big fan of Lebron, Steph, and Kobe -- but gun to my head, MJ is still the GOAT. I can't say that I have any football allegiances anymore as a result of the fantasy football league I've been a part of since 2012, but winning two championships in a competitive keeper league with my college friends is better than being a fan of the Carolina Panthers. Oh yeah, and Prime Scotty couldn't beat Tiger after the divorce, let alone Prime Tiger.
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