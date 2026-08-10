Should you draft Chase Brown or Jeremiyah Love? They're going just about five picks apart in drafts – RotoWire's fantasy experts analyze who's the better value.

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Jeremiyah Love and Chase Brown are two of the most fun picks you can make this year. Either you end up with the dynamic rookie or a piece of the league's most-fun offense. But which RB offers the better fantasy football value? I'll break down the debate below.

Who Should I Draft: Jeremiyah Love vs Chase Brown

Here are some data-driven insights about the Love vs Brown ADP debate. Now, let's get into the analysis.

Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Outlook

Fantasy managers who went all-in on Ashton Jeanty last year are probably sitting out the Jeremiyah Love experience. They would be wrong to do so. The comparison between Love and Jeanty is understandable, but it's more circumstantial than anything else. Both were elite RB prospects who were taken early in the NFL Draft. Which means, of course, that they were selected by bad teams.

Landing on the Raiders essentially ended Jeanty's hopes for an RB1 season before they began. He only averaged 1.6 yards before contact – the third-worst mark in the league. In simpler terms, the Raiders couldn't block.

But for a team that picked third overall, the Cardinals aren't bad at all. The offensive line is ranked 19th in RotoWire's 2026 offensive line rankings – not elite, but not bad. The skill-position group is flat-out loaded between Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and now Love. And Jacoby Brissett is a serviceable QB – especially if he's surrounded by that much talent.

I'm almost positive that Jeanty would've returned RB1 value had he been in a situation like the one Love is in. And likely because of his so-so rookie season, Love is coming off the board around pick No. 26 in half-PPR leagues – that's about a round-and-a-half discount from Jeanty's price tag last season. I'll happily take advantage of that hesitancy and scoop up Love a few picks early.

Chase Brown Fantasy Outlook

I just spent the last few paragraphs talking up Love's supporting cast. Throw out everything I just said about that. The Cardinals can't hold a candle to the Bengals.

Brown got off to a slow start last season. Joe Burrow went down in Week 2 and Jake Browning was terrible in relief. From Week 1-5, Brown was the RB34 in PPR leagues. But once Joe Flacco came aboard to steady the ship, Brown took off and never looked back. He was the RB5 the rest of the way, beating out names like De'Von Achane, Derrick Henry, and James Cook.

Flacco is back in Cincinnati this year. The offense shouldn't fall off like it did last season even if Burrow does get hurt again.

The only real knock against Brown's RB1 candidacy is the Bengals' offensive line. RotoWire has it ranked No. 29th. But most of the concerns are about pass protection. As a run-blocking unit, Cincinnati was actually pretty good. The Bengals ranked No. 10 overall in ESPN's run-block win-rate last season.

He's not a household name yet, but Brown looks like a surefire bet to finish as an RB1 this season.

Jeremiyah Love vs Chase Brown: The Verdict

I'm as excited about Jeremiyah Love as anyone else. But I just can't find a reason to take him over Chase Brown.

I legitimately don't see any holes in Brown's resume this season. He's in an elite offense, he has very little competition, and he has been very durable, missing just one game over the last two seasons. That gives him a very high floor.

A healthy Joe Burrow gives him a sky-high ceiling. Once Burrow came back in Week 13, Brown was the RB2 overall the rest of the way.

I just don't think Love has a comparable floor or ceiling. The rest of the RotoWire experts agree, as Brown is about 10 spots higher in our fantasy football rankings.