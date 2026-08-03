Should you draft Kyren Williams or Breece Hall? They're going one picks apart in drafts – RotoWire's fantasy experts analyze who's the better value.

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Kyren Williams and Breece Hall are polar opposites. One is an elite talent in a terrible offense. The other is a decent talent in an elite offense. And yet, they're being taken just one pick apart, according to RotoWire's 2026 ADP tool.

So, do you bet on raw talent? Or the situation? Below, I'll break down everything you need to know to make an informed pick.

Who Should I Draft: Kyren Williams or Breece Hall?

Here's a data-driven breakdown of the Williams-Hall ADP debate:

Kyren Williams Fantasy Outlook

Kyren Williams was the RB8 in PPR formats last season. He's currently coming off the board as the RB15. Normally when a player's pre-draft value falls like that, something about his circumstances has changed. But virtually nothing about the Rams' offense is different. All five starting linemen are back, the dynamic duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams is back, and so is the reigning MVP Matthew Stafford.

It's not like Williams is some aging vet, either. He's turning 26 later this month.

The only real knock against Williams is his backup, Blake Corum. After a ho-hum rookie campaign, Corum flashed big-time ability as a sophomore. Corum averaged 0.11 EPA per rush, which led all 49 qualified NFL RBs. He also had an explosive run on 11.72% of his carries, which was the second-best mark among those 49 qualifiers. Williams, by comparison, finished 12th and 23rd in those metrics, respectively.

If Corum continues to be the more efficient option, Williams might not be able to hold onto the workload he had last year.

Breece Hall Fantasy Outlook

Last season, Hall finally got the volume fantasy managers had been clamoring for. He topped 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career and finished with the 12th-most carries in the league. But not all touches are created equal. And the opportunities that the Jets' offense generated weren't exactly valuable.

He only had 24 red zone rushing attempts last season, which ranked No. 36 in the league. He compounded those frustrations by regressing as a receiver as well. Hall finished in the top five in target share among RBs in 2023 and 2024, but he dipped to 14th last season.

The lack of high-leverage touches puts a serious cap on his ceiling. If he's not getting peppered with targets or handling rushing attempts near the goal-line, he'll need to be one of the most explosive backs in the league to do any real damage. He didn't look like it last year; Hall finished with the 11th-best explosive run rate in the NFL (8.64%).

That's pretty good, but it's not nearly enough to offset my concerns about his role in this offense.

Kyren Williams or Breece Hall: The Verdict

I'm rolling with Kyren here. Even with Corum looming, Williams is still the safer choice – he has been better than Hall in back-to-back years. But I think he's got a higher ceiling as well. If Corum goes down, Williams will get the bell-cow role on one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league.

Even though the Jets' offense has more talent than last year, I'm scared off by the combination of Frank Reich and Geno Smith. I don't see RB1 upside with Hall that I do with Williams.