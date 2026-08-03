Should you draft Malik Nabers or DeVonta Smith? They're going one pick apart in 2026 drafts and DeVonta vs Malik is the classic floor vs upside pick. You're on the clock, who ya got?

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I've gone back and forth on this one more than any pick in the third round. Malik Nabers and DeVonta Smith are going one pick apart in half-PPR drafts - 28.9 and 30.1 - which means at some point this month, you're going to be on the clock, and both of them are going to be staring back at you. One of them is coming off a torn ACL. The other one just spent five years being the best No. 2 receiver in football and finally gets to be the guy.

Quick housekeeping before we dig in: everything here is half-PPR.

Who Should I Draft: Malik Nabers vs DeVonta Smith

Don't take my word for it - the RotoWire Verdict runs both players through RotoWire's live projections, and you can swap in anyone else you're deciding between.

Malik Nabers Fantasy Outlook: WR12

Here's the thing about Nabers that keeps pulling me back: when he's on the field, nobody in football commands targets like him. He led the league in targets per game as a rookie, and he was right back to double-digit looks a game last fall before his knee ended his season in Week 4. That's not a fluky hot streak - that's two separate seasons of an offense funneling everything through one guy.

The knee is the whole discount. His floor projection is easily the ugliest number on this page, and that's fair - ACL-plus-meniscus is not a speed bump, and the injury flag on his profile isn't decoration. I'm reading every camp report between now and my drafts, and you should too.

But I keep coming back to the same thought: you don't get target profiles like this at pick 29 unless something scary is attached. The scary thing is priced in. The upside isn't.

Bottom Line: The best target profile in this range, discounted for a knee that - by every offseason report so far - is on schedule. That's the kind of risk I want to be paid for taking.

DeVonta Smith Fantasy Outlook: WR14

I have so much respect for Smith's career, because being that good for that long while someone else gets the headlines is genuinely hard. Since 2021, he's been the league's most dependable second banana, and now, with A.J. Brown traded, Philadelphia's passing game finally runs through him. Five years of waiting, over.

And the projection loves him. He's within a rounding error of Nabers overall, his floor is nearly 27 points higher, and - this surprised me - his ceiling projection actually comes out a hair above Nabers' too. You're getting almost the same top end with a fraction of the stress, one pick later.

If you drafted risk early - a fragile RB, a rookie QB stack, whatever - Smith is the grown-up choice here, and I wouldn't argue with you for a second.

Bottom Line: Nearly the same projection as Nabers with a far sturdier floor, in the first true No. 1 role of his career. The safe pick, and there's no shame in it.

Malik Nabers vs DeVonta Smith: The Verdict

The tool calls this a coin flip, and it's right - the projections land three points apart. But you clicked on this article for a pick, not a shrug, so here it is: I'm taking Nabers, and I have in basically every mock I've run this summer. My reasoning is simple. Third-round picks don't win leagues by being fine - they win leagues by outproducing their slot. Smith's realistic best case is a great WR2 season, and I'd be thrilled to have it. Nabers' realistic best case is the overall WR1, because we've already watched him command that kind of volume twice. When the floor difference is priced into the ADP and the ceiling difference isn't, I take the ceiling.

The one thing that flips me: a bad camp report on the knee. If he's easing into September, I slide Smith up and don't look back.

Best Floor : DeVonta Smith - nearly 27 points clear, and it's the whole argument

: DeVonta Smith - nearly 27 points clear, and it's the whole argument Best Target Profile : Malik Nabers - led the NFL in targets per game as a rookie

: Malik Nabers - led the NFL in targets per game as a rookie Safest Pick : DeVonta Smith

: DeVonta Smith Biggest Injury Question : Malik Nabers (2025 ACL/meniscus - watch camp)

: Malik Nabers (2025 ACL/meniscus - watch camp) My Pick: Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers or DeVonta Smith PPR

Scoring Format won't rescue you from this decision - both guys are target-driven with nearly identical catch and touchdown projections, so full PPR nudges Nabers a hair and standard plays it dead even. Translation: no scoring system flips this one. Your risk tolerance is the tiebreaker, not your league settings.