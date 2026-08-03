Who Should I Draft? Omarion Hampton or Drake London (August 2026)

Should you draft Omarion Hampton or Drake London? They're going 4 picks apart in 2026 drafts and you're on the clock. Hampton or London, who are you drafting?
Updated on August 3, 2026 4:44PM EST
Who Should I Draft? Omarion Hampton or Drake London (August 2026)
Updated on August 3, 2026 4:44PM EST
Who Should I Draft?
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This is the matchup that decides what kind of fantasy football team you're building. 2026 ADP trends have both players going off the board around the turn of the second round (Hampton at 15.1, London at 19.3), one running back and one wide receiver. And comparing across positions is where raw points will lie to you: an RB's 15 points and a WR's 15 points are not worth the same, because of what's left on the wire when yours gets hurt.

So this whole comparison - and the tool below - runs on value over a replacement-level starter at each position, not total points. It's all half-PPR, and fair warning: this is the one matchup in this series where your scoring format can actually change the right answer.

Who Should I Draft: Omarion Hampton vs Drake London

The tool below does the positional math for you - it compares both players against a replacement-level starter at their own position, which is the only fair way to do this.

Omarion Hampton Fantasy Outlook: RB8

Hampton's rookie year was a mess that had almost nothing to do with Hampton. The Chargers' offensive line spent the season in the trainer's room, he got dinged himself, and the box score never caught up to the tape. But the tape was real: 4.4 a carry behind that line, clear three-down usage whenever he was healthy.

Now project that role forward a year and here's what you get: the biggest ceiling on this page, by a lot. And ceilings mean more at running back than anywhere else. When a receiver busts, you stream the position; when an RB1 hits, there is nothing on your waiver wire that resembles him. The tool adjusts ceilings for that scarcity, and Hampton's adjusted number beats London's by roughly 30 points. That's not a rounding error - that's a different tier of season-winning potential.

The cost is a real one: his floor is the lower of the two, because every workhorse back is one injury report away from a committee.

Bottom Line: The league-winner in this comparison. A three-down back whose best-case season can't be replaced off waivers - that's what the second round is for.

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Drake London Fantasy Outlook: WR7

London might be the most patient man in football. Five seasons of producing in offenses that gave him no help, and 2026 finally looks like a real passing game - Tua Tagovailoa arrives in Atlanta while Michael Penix rehabs another ACL. London cleared 1,000 yards in worse situations than this one.

The case for him is volume you can set your watch to: 144 projected targets, the kind of number that makes bad weeks nearly impossible. His floor beats Hampton's comfortably, and by strict positional value he actually noses ahead - by less than a point, but ahead. Add the four-pick discount and London is, on paper, the better value.

What he can't give you is the Hampton outcome. His ceiling wins you weeks. It doesn't win you Novembers.

Bottom Line: A 144-target floor, a sliver of an edge in positional value, four picks cheaper. The percentage play - just not the one that changes your season.

Omarion Hampton vs Drake London: The Verdict

On paper this is as close as it gets - London literally wins the value-over-replacement math by decimals. But I'm not hedging: give me Hampton, and it's the pick I keep making at this turn.

Here's why. Everything London does well - the volume, the floor, the value - is the kind of production I can approximate later. Receivers with 120-target floors fall to the fourth and fifth round every single draft. Nothing that falls to the fourth round looks like Hampton's best case. Scarcity isn't a spreadsheet abstraction; it's what your roster feels like in Week 11 when your RB2 is in a committee, and the wire is a wasteland.

The honest caveat: if my first-rounder was already a volatile pick, or if I'm drafting in a full-PPR league - keep reading below - London gets real consideration. In half-PPR, with a normal first round behind me, it's Hampton, and I don't think twice.

Omarion Hampton or Drake London PPR Scoring

Pay attention here, because this one actually flips. London projects for roughly twice Hampton's catches, so moving from half-PPR to full PPR hands him about 20 extra points of relative value - more than the entire gap between them. In full PPR, I take London and feel good about it.

Standard scoring swings the other way and makes Hampton the comfortable call. Half-PPR - what we used here - is exactly where the debate lives.

Still not convinced? Check out the free fantasy football mock draft simulator from RotoWire and see what your roster construction would look like if you select Hampton or London in your league this year. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Tyler Huntington
As a Growth Product Manager, I work with a team of talented analysts, writers, developers, and designers to bring you elevated sports betting resources that are effective and easy to use. Most of my life, my favorite teams to watch have been the UNC Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Miami Heat, and Boston Red Sox. Over the years, I've become a bigger fan of witnessing sports history and watching great players and great teams do incredible things. As a result, I'm a big fan of Lebron, Steph, and Kobe -- but gun to my head, MJ is still the GOAT. I can't say that I have any football allegiances anymore as a result of the fantasy football league I've been a part of since 2012, but winning two championships in a competitive keeper league with my college friends is better than being a fan of the Carolina Panthers. Oh yeah, and Prime Scotty couldn't beat Tiger after the divorce, let alone Prime Tiger.
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