Should you draft Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson? Both players are entering their second year with momentum, but who should you pick? Here's the verdict.

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Every fantasy football season there's one pair of running backs the market decides are twins, and every year the market is wrong about one of them. TreVeyon Henderson is going at 49.8, Quinshon Judkins at 50.6 - one pick apart, fifth round, half-PPR - and drafters are treating them as a style preference. RotoWire's projections treat them as an 18-point gap.

This is the easiest call in this series, and I'll show you why the market keeps making the mistake anyway.

Who Should I Draft: Quinshon Judkins vs TreVeyon Henderson

Pull up the comparison below and look at one row before anything else: rushing volume. It's the whole article in a single number.

Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Outlook: RB23

Judkins' price is a scar, not a projection. He dislocated his ankle in Week 16, had surgery in the offseason, and drafters have been letting the memory of the injury cover up what happened before it: he flat-out took the Cleveland backfield away as a rookie and never gave it back. Nothing the Browns did this offseason suggests they want it back.

The projection is a workhorse's: 68 more carries than Henderson, and it's the volume - not efficiency, not scheme, not vibes - that makes him startable every single week. Volume is the most stable stat in fantasy. It doesn't slump.

And here's the part I genuinely don't understand: he projects for 18 more points and goes after Henderson. I've been getting Judkins a pick later all summer and it feels like a pricing error every time.

Bottom Line: More points, way more carries, lower price. When the projection and the ADP disagree this loudly, side with the projection and say thank you.

TreVeyon Henderson Fantasy Outlook: RB21

Let me be fair to Henderson, because the talent is real and it's obvious. He runs a 4.43, he's a legitimate weapon in the passing game, and he scored 10 times as a rookie on a part-time workload. Every fantasy analyst has a type, and Henderson is everyone's type - the highlight-reel back one usage bump away from a top-10 season. His ceiling projection beats Judkins' by 40-plus points. If either of these two ends up in the RB1 conversation, it's him.

But I've been burned by this exact profile before - drafted the explosive committee guy over the boring volume guy and spent four months waiting for a workload that never came. Henderson's projection says committee: under 800 rushing yards, with a receiving line nearly identical to Judkins', so the passing game doesn't bail him out.

At 49.8, you're not drafting Henderson's role. You're drafting the role you hope he earns by October.

Bottom Line: The best pure talent on this page and the highest ceiling - attached to a workload that isn't there yet. That's a lottery ticket priced like a starter.

Quinshon Judkins vs TreVeyon Henderson: The Verdict

The tool calls this a clear pick, and so do I: Judkins, comfortably. More projected points, dramatically more volume, and the market hands him to you a pick later because it can't stop staring at Henderson's 40 time. Take the free money.

The one build where I'd flip: if my first four rounds came out boring and safe, Henderson's ceiling is a defensible swing - he's the only one of the two with a realistic top-10 outcome. That's a roster-construction choice, not a player evaluation. Player for player, this isn't close.

And one trap to avoid: don't split the difference by drafting both. They share a Week 11 bye, and 'zero RBs in Week 11' is a bad strategy no matter how you got there.

Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson PPR Scoring

Your league settings are irrelevant here - the receiving projections are nearly identical, so switching between standard, half-PPR and full PPR moves the gap by less than a field goal's worth of fantasy points.

This one's about carries in every format. Judkins.

Still not convinced? Check out the free fantasy football mock draft simulator from RotoWire and see what your roster construction would look like if you select Judkins or Henderson in your league this year.