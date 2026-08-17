Who Should I Draft?: Terry McLaurin vs Jameson Williams (August 2026)

Should you draft Terry McLaurin or Jameson Williams? Let's break down ADP vs projections and pick the volatile 5th round asset that could make or break your season.
August 17, 2026
Who Should I Draft?: Terry McLaurin vs Jameson Williams (August 2026)
August 17, 2026
Who Should I Draft?
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This is the boring-versus-shiny pick, and I've learned the hard way which side of it I live on. Terry McLaurin goes at 47 in half-PPR drafts, Jameson Williams at 54, and the projections land within a field goal of each other. Scary Terry catches everything in front of him and has for years but Williams averages eleven yards per target and can be a truly terrifying proposition for every defensive coordinator that is trying to figure out how to defend the 2026 Detroit Lions

All half-PPR below. And the number to hold onto the whole way through is 21 - that's the target gap, and it's the whole article.

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Who Should I Draft: Terry McLaurin vs Jameson Williams

Run the comparison below and check the targets row first - opportunity is the most stable stat in fantasy, and one of these guys has 21 more of it.

See what the experts think

RotoWire Fantasy Football Analysts
RotoWire AnalystTheo GremmingerTheo GremmingerSee Theo's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystIan HartitzIan HartitzSee Ian's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJagger MayJagger MaySee Jagger's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJim CoventryJim CoventrySee Jim's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJeff EricksonJeff EricksonSee Jeff's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystJerry DonabedianJerry DonabedianSee Jerry's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View RankingsRotoWire AnalystMario PuigMario PuigSee Mario's personal rankings, tiers, and draft targets.View Rankings

Terry McLaurin ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: WR22

Last season was the strangest of McLaurin's career - a summer holdout and trade request, then a quad injury that held him to 10 games and snapped a four-year streak of playing all 17. And it came right on the heels of the best football of his life: 13 touchdowns and a 70-percent catch rate in 2024. One messy year at the wrong time, and suddenly a proven WR2 costs pick 47.

What the projection sees through the noise is the thing McLaurin has always delivered: volume. He projects for 117 targets - 21 more than Williams - and 75 catches, with years of evidence that when he's on the field, the ball finds him. Targets are the stat that doesn't slump, and he owns the biggest pile of them in this range.

The durability question is fair after the quad. But I'll take one injury-shortened season measured against a four-year iron-man streak as my baseline, not my warning. Stefon Diggs joins the party in Washington and could open up the outside for Scary Terry to make big plays.

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Bottom Line: A 21-target edge and a career built on catching everything. The market is pricing last year's mess, not this year's role.

Jameson Williams ADP vs Fantasy Outlook: WR25

Williams is the most watchable player in this comparison and it's not close - real speed, eleven yards a target two years running, and back-to-back seasons of nearly identical breakout production. The 2024 leap was real, and 2025 confirmed it across a full 17 games. He even chips in designed runs, which is free money the widget counts and most drafters forget.

The catch is how the points arrive. Same catch rate, same efficiency, two straight years - and week-to-week inconsistency both times. He's a big-play receiver on 96 targets, which means his season total shows up in bursts: three straight smashes, then a fortnight of 2-for-38 while you shake your lineup like a vending machine.

His ceiling projection actually noses ahead of McLaurin's, and he's seven picks cheaper. As a WR3 who might win you a week single-handedly, he's priced perfectly. As the guy you need every single week? That's the part 96 targets can't support yet.

Bottom Line: Elite speed and efficiency on a boom-bust delivery schedule. Great third receiver, stressful second one.

Terry McLaurin vs Jameson Williams: The Verdict

The tool says McLaurin, the market says McLaurin, and I say McLaurin - the 21-target gap settles it. When two receivers project this close, I take the one whose production rides on opportunity instead of explosion, because opportunity shows up every Sunday and explosion picks its weekends.

But the seven-pick gap hands you a real strategy, same as I wrote with Waddle and Adams: McLaurin in the fourth is the pick, and if he's gone, don't reach for Williams at 47 - let him come to you at 54, where his ceiling is a bargain and his cold streaks are something you can bench. I've rostered the boom-bust guy as my WR2 before. My Tuesdays were miserable.

What flips me: quad news. McLaurin's case leans on his historical durability - if camp reporting suggests last year's injury is lingering, Williams' fully healthy 17-game season becomes the safer bet and the whole argument inverts.

Terry McLaurin or Jameson Williams PPR Scoring

McLaurin projects for 15 more catches, so full PPR stretches his lead comfortably. Standard scoring strips those points and lets Williams' touchdown edge and yardage efficiency pull this nearly even.

It's McLaurin in every format for me - but in standard leagues, Williams at 54 goes from 'nice value' to 'honestly tempting.'

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Tyler Huntington
As a Growth Product Manager, I work with a team of talented analysts, writers, developers, and designers to bring you elevated sports betting resources that are effective and easy to use. Most of my life, my favorite teams to watch have been the UNC Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Miami Heat, and Boston Red Sox. Over the years, I've become a bigger fan of witnessing sports history and watching great players and great teams do incredible things. As a result, I'm a big fan of Lebron, Steph, and Kobe -- but gun to my head, MJ is still the GOAT. I can't say that I have any football allegiances anymore as a result of the fantasy football league I've been a part of since 2012, but winning two championships in a competitive keeper league with my college friends is better than being a fan of the Carolina Panthers. Oh yeah, and Prime Scotty couldn't beat Tiger after the divorce, let alone Prime Tiger.
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